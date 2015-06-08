Top 10 Best Trail Running Shoes for Men 2018

Ready to hit the trails this summer? These shoes will help you go the distance, whether you’re training for your first 5K or a full marathon. Fit and comfort are some of the most important factors to consider when narrowing down your choice of trail shoes. There are specific features to look for, such as shoes with a waterproof exterior, removable insoles, and a quicklace system. Some shoes are lightweight and have minimal padding, while others are heavier. This list of top trail running shoes for men features a number of well-known brand names and a mix of features and prices.

1. adidas Performance Men’s Thrasher 1.1 M Trail Running Shoe

This shoe will keep you glued to any trail surface with its grippy outsole. It’s also equipped with a nonslip footbed, which keeps your feet steady on wet or dry terrain. Your feet will appreciate the breathable air mesh upper as well as the shoe’s supportive injected EVA midsole. The shoe is outfitted with extra grip in high-wear areas.

Price: $41.00 – $99.95

Pros:

Grippy outsole

Extra support in high-wear areas

Nonslip footbed

Cons:

Tight fit

Soft heel

Runs small

2. Salomon Men’s Speedcross 3 Trail Running Shoe

If you’re looking for a serious trail shoe, this one is a solid bet. It features a QuickLace system with a convenient lace pocket to avoid shoelace snags on the trail. There’s also a seamless upper with lightweight construction yet enough durability to keep feet steady on the trails. Another highlight is the aggressive tread, which works particularly well on mud and snow.

Price: $76.71 – $230.35

Pros:

Rugged

Great in mud and snow

Available in many colors

Cons:

Pricey

A bit stiff for road surfaces

Not waterproof

3. Merrell Men’s Trail Glove 2 Trail Running Shoe

This is another rugged trail running shoe designed to tackle the trails. If you prefer shoes with a minimal drop, you’ll particularly like the 0mm heel-to-toe drop on this shoe. It’s also outfitted with a quick lace system, so you don’t have to waste any time lacing up. The breathable and moisture-wicking lining keeps feet dry in warmer weather.

Price: $69.95 – $110.00

Pros:

Minimal heel-to-toe drop

Quick lace system

Moisture-wicking material

Cons:

Runs large

Heel doesn’t hold its form

Forefoot wears quickly

4. Salomon Men’s XA Pro 3D Ultra 2 GTX Trail Running Shoe

Tired of wet shoes (and feet)? These trail running shoes stand out for their waterproof Gore-Tex lining, which keeps feet dry and protected from the elements. There’s also a quicklace system with a lace pocket so that you can conveniently store your laces away. You can use your own orthotics or another liner if you prefer thanks to a removable footbed.

Price: $74.17 – $219.05

Pros:

Removable footbed

Gore-Tex lining

Quicklace system

Cons:

Gore-Tex lining can make feet warm

Tough to pull laces tight in some spots

Narrow toe box

5. Patagonia Men’s EVERlong Trail Running Shoe

In addition to a removable footbed, these shoes also feature an anti-microbial construction. Another highlight is a durable rubber sole, which keeps feet protected mile after mile. A moisture-wicking lining promotes dryness and comfort, even when running in warmer weather.

Price: $39.64 – $110.00

Pros:

Durable rubber sole

Breathable mesh upper

Moisture-wicking lining

Cons:

Runs large

Thin for concrete

Narrow toe box

6. New Balance Men’s MT610V4 Trail Running Shoe

Although it’s light weight, this trail running shoe has a rugged outsole that’s suitable for wide variety of terrains. It also features extensive cushioning that meets the demands of trail running without weighing down the shoe. There is a breathable synthetic material and mesh upper, which keeps feet comfortable and dry in warm weather.

Price: $74.95

Pros:

Breathable material

Rugged outsole

Lightweight

Cons:

Narrow fit

Feels a bit bulky on pavement

Laces can get twisted

7. adidas Performance Men’s Vigor 5 TR M Trail Running Shoe

These shoes feature a durable outsole that holds up well over time. They’re also equipped with a high-grade EVA midsole for enhanced durability and comfort on both the trail and the road. A mesh upper gives feet the breathability and comfort they demands, especially in warmer temperatures. If you’re tired of slipping or running with inadequate grip on the trails, you’ll appreciate this shoe’s high-traction outsole.

Price: $50.08 – $82.00

Pros:

Unique color combinations

Rugged outsole

High-grade insole

Cons:

Subpar inserts

Runs small

Narrow toe box

8. Merrell Men’s Grassbow Air Trail Running Shoe

The Grassbow Air is nimble — and quick. It’s designed with super-breathable material that keeps feet dry and comfortable while promoting air flow in all types of weather. There’s a protective pad underfoot to give your feet some extra support and comfort as you pound out the miles on your favorite trails. The shoe also features a multi-directional grip traction to hold your feet steady even if the ground is slippery.

Price: $74.99 – $100.00

Pros:

Breathable material

Protective foot padding

Multi-directional grip traction

Cons:

Pricey

Not waterproof

Runs narrow

9. Patagonia Men’s Drifter AC Waterproof Trail Running Shoe

If your mood is frequently dampened by wet shoes on your runs, you’ll appreciate these waterproof trail running shoes. They feature a waterproof breathable air mesh and leather upper, which delivers an ideal combination of protection, breathability, and comfort. There’s also a waterproof insole, which will dry out quickly if the inside of the shoe gets wet. A supportive and cushioned footbed ensures plenty of support and comfort for your feet one mile after the next.

Price: $53.95 – $155.00

Pros:

Waterproof material

Mesh and leather upper

Cushioned footbed

Cons:

Heavy

Waterproof material traps heat

Slightly narrow

10. ASICS Men’s GT-2000 3 Trail Running Shoe

This trail-ready shoe is up for runs of any distance — as long as they’re on the trail. A unique trail-oriented outsole keeps feet firmly in place while you run. There’s also a midsole designed for ultimate comfort and support, as well as a heel grip system to keep your heels snugly in place while you run. The shoe is geared towards mild to moderate overpronators seeking a fair amount of support.

Price: $95.96 – $149.95

Pros:

Trail-oriented outsole

Heel grip

Plenty of support

Cons:

Feels bulky on the road

Runs small

Seems slippery on paved surfaces

