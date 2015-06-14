Top 10 Best Paddle Boards 2018: Which Is Right for You?

If your idea of a fun outdoor adventure includes time spent on the water, whether you prefer the ocean or a peaceful lake, a stand-up paddle board is a worthwhile investment. As you start shopping, it’s a good idea to keep your budget, skill level and preferred features in mind. Some of the more advanced boards can cost over $1,000, but you might not need to spend that much if you’re seeking a solid board for beginner or intermediate level use. If you plan on heading out for longer stretches of time, you may want a board that comes with a bungee system for storing gear. Some also include waterproof carrying backpacks or bags.

Most beginner-oriented boards have a wider and more stable surface. However, this design can make the board a bit too slow for more advanced users. If storage is a concern, consider an inflatable paddle board. Many inflatable boards can be rolled up tightly once they are completely dry and clean, making them a particularly good choice for apartment dwellers and college students living in dorms. One downside of inflatable boards is that they’ll need to be pumped up. Some find the included manual pumps too flimsy or tiring. In these cases, an electric pump could be a good alternative.

If you’re looking for high-level performance and have the storage space, a solid board could be the better option. Many solid boards come with a durable foam core with an epoxy or fiberglass surface. The result is a combination of materials that provides stability and security without impeding performance. You’ll find a wide range of sizes and styles, from beginner-friendly boards with a wide base to all-around boards for the family, and sleeker boards for performance.

You’ll notice a broad range of sizes to consider. Shorter boards, typically those 10 feet and under, are best for lighter users, river rides and kids. All-around boards, which often cater to families, tend to range from 10 to 12 feet. These boards are often stable and wider, and are ideal for beginners. They’re also good for multi-use outings, as they can accommodate everything from yoga to fitness paddling to SUP fishing. Boards that are 12 feet and over are best suited for speed and longer distance rides.

In terms of size, thicker boards generally offer more stability. The extra material makes this type of board particularly well suited for larger users. Some also pile on their dogs, kids or even another adult, as long as the weight capacity permits. Thicker boards are ideal for beginners and families, but can also be useful for intermediate users seeking more stability on the water.

1. Tower Paddle Boards Adventurer (9’10)

If you’re in the market for an extremely durable paddle board, this one is a good bet. It has a weight limit of up to 350 pounds on the water and is constructed with a no-nonsense military-grade PVC material with a drop-stitch construction. Despite its size, this board also folds up quite nicely. In fact, it shrinks down to just one foot in diameter when it’s rolled up. The board can be inflated up to 15 PSI but it’s ready to ride at 10 PSI. When inflated, it’s hard to tell the difference between this board and a traditional hard board.

Price: $579.00

Pros:

Easy to carry

Military-grade PVC material

Sets up in minutes

Cons:

Nose rotates on stronger paddles

Flimsy paddle

Inconvenient air valve location

2. Solstice Stand-Up Paddleboard (10’8)

Price: $469.08

Pros:

Tie-downs for secure transport

Comes with pump and gauge

Durable construction

Cons:

Pressure gauge needle not always accurate

Not great in larger waves

Subpar tracking at times

3. Keeper Sports Classic Foam Paddle Board (10’6)

Price: $599.99

Pros:

Waterproof exterior and core

Tri-fin system

Super-slick bottom

Cons:

Not ideal for performance-oriented rides

Deck can get slippery

Flimsy roof rack

4. ISLE Airtech All Around Stand Up Paddle Board (10’6)

Price: $670.00

Pros:

Ideal for beginners

Removable travel fin

200 pound weight limit

Cons:

Doesn’t always track straight

Subpar pump

Valve in front can make it hard to roll up

5. BIC Sport TOUGH-TEC Paddleboard (11′)

The BIC Sport TOUGH-TEC is a family-oriented board that’s extra stable for beginners. With its flat deck and durable construction, the board is ready for activities from paddleboarding to SUP fishing, yoga and more. Despite its sturdy construction, the board remains lightweight. Eco-conscious shoppers will appreciate that all components are recyclable. Numerous attachment points make it easier to secure and carry gear. Its keeled nose allows this board to glide and track smoothly along the water. You can choose between two colors, and sizes from 10 to 11 feet.

Price: $699.00 – $909.95

Pros:

Ideal for families

Lightweight yet durable construction

Caters to beginners

Cons:

A bit pricey

May be too slow in the water for more advanced users

Accessories aren’t included

6. ISLE Versa Epoxy Standup Paddle Board (10’5)

With its classic shape and stable surface, the ISLE Versa Epoxy 10’5 Standup Paddle Board is best suited for beginner to intermediate-level riders. The Versa has updated cushioning and a comfortable deck pad for sports such as yoga, knee paddling and stand-up rides. A built-in lift handle makes it easier to transport the board to the water and back. The Versa weighs 27 pounds and has a maximum weight capacity of 275 pounds. Some accessories are included, such as a plastic blade paddle, center fin and adjustable carbon shaft.

Price: $795.00

Pros:

Ideal for beginner to intermediate levels

Built-in carrying handle makes it easily portable

Includes a traction pad, center fin and other accessories

Cons:

Doesn’t include a bungee system for transporting gear

Some caution the material scratches fairly easily

Doesn’t come with a carrying strap

7. Blue Wave Sports Manta Ray Paddleboard (12′)

The Manta Ray is a 12-foot inflatable board that comes with a high pressure hand pump for speedy inflation and deflation. It’s best for flat water use. This board has a weight capacity of 268 pounds and is suitable for all skill levels. The board has a non-slip surface and is extra wide for added stability. You can carry your gear on your adventures thanks to the bungee tie-downs. A rip-resistant carrying bag is included. There’s also a removable center tracking fin.

Price: $464.99 (61 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Includes a pump and carrying bag

Double layer of outer skin for increased durability

Comes with bungee tie-downs

Cons:

Paddle quality could be better

Can be tricky to get replacement parts

More advanced users might find it too slow

8. PEAK Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board (10’6)

Price: $489.00

Pros:

High grade PVC material

Amazon’s Choice product

Ideal for all water conditions and skill levels

Cons:

Can be challenging to fully inflate

Some caution the white board surface tends to stain and discolor

May be a bit wobbly for some in choppier waters

9. Goplus Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board (11′)

Price: $269.99

Pros:

Rolls up for easy storage

Affordable

Comes with accessories such as pump, backpack and paddle

Cons:

Taller people might find the paddle too short

Some find the pump a bit flimsy

Might be too unstable for beginners in choppier waters

10. Ten Toes Weekender Stand Up Paddle Board (10′)

The Ten Toes 10′ Weekender Stand Up Paddle Board stands out for its stable platform, which makes it a safe choice for beginners as well as more advanced users seeking stability. It’s also made with durable military-grade PVC. You can use the included manual pump to fully inflate the board before using. An adjustable, lightweight paddle is included, along with a repair kit. Many boards come with just one fin, but this one has three to suit various skill levels and water conditions. The board comes in many colors and has a suggested weight limit of 275 pounds.

Price: $599.99

Pros:

Stable platform suitable for all levels

Can be rolled up for storage

Comes with three fins

Cons:

Doesn’t include a carrying bag

Can be tough to fully inflate with the included manual pump

Some caution the fins can bend easily

