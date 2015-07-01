Coleman Tents: Top 5 Best Models for Summer 2018

Camping is a great way to get some fresh air while enjoying the sights and sounds of summer. Whether your plans include a multi-day hiking trip through the mountains or a few trips with friends, you’ll want a tent that can stand up to the elements. Fortunately, this list of Coleman tents does just that and more. You’ll find tents that comfortably fit up to eight people at once as well as those with specific features, such as easy setup or a rain fly to protect against wet weather. The list includes tents for every budget.
1. Coleman Sundome Tent
If you’re looking for a spacious tent that’s still easy to transport, this Coleman model is a great choice. It can easily accommodate up to six people and is optimal for large groups, hunting outings, long trips, and nights of camping with friends. Don’t worry about setting up camp in inclement weather, as this tent is equipped with a durable weather-resistant fabric along with a WeatherTec system to keep the rain out. Handy insta-clip poles ensures a fast and stress-free setup in just 10 minutes.
Price: $44.13 (31 percent off MSRP)
Pros:
- Fits up to 6 people
- Sets up in 10 minutes
- Weather-resistant material
Cons:
- A large amount of mesh on two sides can make for chilly camping in cooler temperatures
- Seams can be prone to leaking during rain storms
- Provided stakes seem a bit flimsy
2. Coleman 8-Person Red Canyon Tent
Want a tent that will actually accommodate your entire family? This Coleman Red Canyon tent stands out because it can hold up to eight people at a time. You’ll find a number of benefits, including room dividers that allow for up to three separate rooms and a durable WeatherTec system that will keep you comfortable and dry during wet weather. If you think that setting up a tent sounds like a hassle, you’ll appreciate the shock-corded poles and easy-to-follow assembly instructions. An adjustable venting system gives you full control over the interior airflow.
Price: $127.99 (9 percent off MSRP)
3. Coleman 8-Person Instant Tent (14’x10′)
This tent breaks down into two different sections, giving you plenty of privacy when you need it. You can easily remove the divider between rooms if you prefer one larger space. Owners rave about the vertical walls and taller center heights, which makes it easier for even taller people to stand up comfortably. Aside from having plenty of room for you to stand and move, the tent also distances itself with thick and durable waterproof walls along with a welded floor. A combination of two doors and seven windows affords full and comfortable ventilation.
Price: $209.99 (32 percent off MSRP)
Pros:
- Full ventilation
- Tall center heights
- Fits up to 8 people
Cons:
- Carry bag is a bit small
- A bit heavy
- Included tent pegs don’t hold up well in high winds
4. Coleman Montana 8 Tent
If you’re tired of getting wet while you camp, you’ll love this tent’s specially angled windows, which keep the rain out even when they are open. This tent can fit up to eight people, making it a great choice for everything from family camp outs to outing with friends and extended camping trips. There’s even an electrical access port that lets you bring your technology with you inside the tent. A sturdy door awning protects from the sun and rain.
Price: $179.97 (18 percent off MSRP)
Pros:
- Fits up to 8 people
- Specially designed windows protect against rain
- Has an electrical access port
Cons:
- Awing offers little protection when sitting outside
- Can get stuffy
- Stakes are flimsy
5. Coleman 6-Person Instant Tent
There is plenty of room inside the six-person tent to comfortably fit two queen airbeds. Aside from a spacious interior, the tent features reflective guy lines for enhanced visibility at night along with pre-assembled poles that can set up in about a minute. A durable WeatherTec system provides welded floors along with inverted seams to better protect you against the rain. There’s also a built-in vented rainfly for even better protection from the elements.
Price: $142.74 (21 percent off MSRP)
Pros:
- Reflective guy lines
- Pre-assembled poles
- Fits up to 6 people
Cons:
- Window flaps hang down inside tent when windows are open
- Lacks a rain fly
- Door requires 2 zippers to open