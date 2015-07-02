Top 10 Best Air Conditioners 2018: Your Easy Buying Guide

As we head into the warmest months of the year, now is as good a time as ever to make sure that you have the most reliable (and efficient) air conditioner for your living space. If lowering your monthly electric bill is your top priority, consider an Energy Star certified model. You may also have a specific price range in mind. Some units have certain features, such as easy-to-use window installation kits, variable fan speeds, and a fully functional remote control for added convenience.

1. LG LT1016CER Through-the-Wall Air Conditioner

This air conditioner is suitable for through-the-wall installation. Features include multiple cooling and fan speeds for enhanced cooling flexibility and an energy star rating. The air conditioning unit can cool rooms up to 450 square feet. The mesh filter is easy to clean and is outfitted with a clean filter alert. Browse more air conditioners for additional home cooling options.

Price: $449.00 (15 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Can cool rooms up to 450 square feet

Several cooling and fan speeds

Clean filter alert

Cons:

A bit loud

Not ideal for window installation

Pricey

2. Honeywell MN10CESWW 10,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner with Remote Control

If you’re looking for a powerful portable air conditioner to keep your larger rooms cool, this 10,000 BTU unit is a prime choice. It’s equipped with ample power to cool areas up to 400 square feet. As an added bonus, it also dehumidifies up to 79.2 pints each day. An easy-to-read digital LED display lets you know what the current temperature is. A combination of an electrostatic filter and a compressor ensures optimal and efficient cooling and dehumidification. Four caster wheels allow for easy mobility around the home.

Price: $393.61 (13 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Dehumidifies

10,000 BTU

LED display

Cons:

Compressor is loud

LED display can be bright at night

Window assembly can be tricky

3. Frigidaire FFRA0511R1 5, 000 BTU 115V Window-Mounted Mini-Compact Air Conditioner with Mechanical Controls

This 5,000 BTU air conditioner uses a standard 115V electrical outlet. It also comes with a window mounting kit to make setup easier. Not only does this unit quickly cool a room, but it also dehumidifies up to 1.1 pints each hour. Features include a low power startup and quiet operation, along with an effortless restart if necessary. There are mechanical rotary controls along with two cool speeds, two fan speeds, and a two-way air direction.

Price: $129.99

Pros:

Uses standard 115V electrical outlet

Comes with window mounting kit

Dehumidifies up to 1.1 pints per hour

Cons:

Frame/bracing material seems a bit weak

Vent can’t be redirected

Insulation lets some light leak through

4. LG Electronics LW8014ER Energy Star 115-volt Window-Mounted Air Conditioner with Remote Control, 8000 BTU

You can cool rooms up to 340 square feet with this unit, which also dehumidifies up to 2.2 pints per hour. It’s equipped with three cooling speeds and three fan speeds for superior control and flexibility. A four-way air deflection directs cool air towards you (or away from you), or wherever else you want it to go. This 8,000 BTU air conditioner is easy to mount into just about any window. It also uses a standard 115V electrical outlet.

Price: $320.33

Pros:

Cools up to 340 square feet

Dehumidifies up to 2.2 pints per hour

Four-way air deflection

Cons:

A bit heavy

Remote is small

Lacks remote temperature sensor

5. Frigidaire FFRA1222R1 12000 BTU 115-volt Window-Mounted Compact Air Conditioner

This 12,000 BTU air conditioner is capable of rapidly cooling rooms up to 550 square feet. The window-mounted unit can be plugged into a standard 115V outlet. A window mounting kit is included for added convenience. In addition to multi-speed electronic controls, the unit features a 24 hour on/off timer, auto cool, sleep mode, and much more. This air conditioner can dehumidify up to 3.8 pints each hour.

Price: $309.00 (12 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Window installation kit included

Cools rooms up to 550 square feet

Multi-speed electric controls

Cons:

Some complain that it’s slow to cool the room on eco mode

A bit bulky

Resets to default settings after it’s been turned off

6. Whynter 14,000 BTU Dual Hose Portable Air Conditioner with Heater (ARC-14SH)

You can choose from three distinct operational modes with this portable air conditioning unit: air conditioner, fan, and dehumidifier. This portable air conditioner has a dehumidifying capacity of 101 pints per day, along with three fan speeds. It also ensures efficient operation by drawing in warm air and converting it into fresh cool air. Highlights include an auto drain function that helps to control condensation, a dual-hose vent system that’s easy to install, and four operational modes. A dual hose exhaust system promotes optimal airflow and efficiency.

Price: $493.49 (27 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Auto-restart

Dual-hose venting system

Dehumidifies up to 101 pints per day

Cons:

Lacks ambient temperature display

A bit noisy

Replacement filters are hard to find

7. SPT 8,000BTU Single Hose Portable AC

This portable a/c unit offers 8,000 BTU cooling power and comes with a self-evaporating system. Other features include a digital temperature display and digital thermostat with a remote control. You can choose between the programmable timer or continuous operation to ensure your living space remains cool. This a/c unit also automatically dehumidifies when it’s in the a/c mode.

Price: $240.99 (31 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Self-evaporating system

Fire-resistant plastic housing

Extendable exhaust hose

Cons:

Requires a lot of space

Needs periodic draining

Exhaust hose can be tricky to attach

8. Whynter ARC-12S 12,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner

This portable air conditioner features a full thermostatic control, 61 F through 89 F, with a digital readout and a 24-hour programmable timer. There are three distinct operational modes to choose from: dehumidifier, air conditioner, or fan. Other features include a dehumidifying capacity up to 91 pints each day along with three fan speeds. The unit is equipped with an extendable exhaust hose and a window kit. Transportation between rooms is effortless thanks to several multidirectional casters.

Price: $377.99 (27 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Three operational modes

24 hour programmable timer

Dehumidifies

Cons:

Pricey

Vents aren’t fully adjustable

Hose is a bit short

9. Frigidaire Energy Star 12,000 BTU 115V Window-Mounted Compact Air Conditioner w/ Temperature Sensing Remote Control, FFRE1233Q1

A pleated quick-mount window mounting kit and a three-prong power cord are just some of the convenient features of this air conditioning unit. This Energy Star 12,000 BTU compact window air conditioner also uses a standard 115V electrical outlet. It can rapidly cool rooms up to 550 square feet, and dehumidifies up to 3.8 pints per hour. If you suffer from allergies, you’ll especially like the clean air ionizer, which removes pollen and other impurities from the air. A fresh air vent and exhaust control removes odors from the room. Specific auto cool, sleep, and energy saver modes are designed to save you energy and money.

Price: $379.99 (5 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Cools rooms up to 550 sq. ft.

Pleated quick-mount window kit included

Clean air ionizer

Cons:

Side panels can be hard to seal

Remote can be tricky to figure out

Inconsistent temperature readings

10. Honeywell MM14CCS 14,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner with Remote Control

Don’t be fooled by its powerful air flow, as this unit ensures a quiet operation. The 14,000 BTU portable air conditioner, which features a no-bucket design, easily and quickly cools rooms up to 550 square feet. As an added bonus, it also dehumidifies up to 79.2 pints each day. There are three separate speeds along with an on/off timer that can be programmed anywhere from one to 24 hours. Aside from an easy-to-read digital LED display, this unit has precise feather-touch controls and a fully functioning remote control.

Price: $549.00 (8 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

14,000 BTU

No-bucket design

Digital LED display

Cons:

Tends to vent upwards

Fairly short window attachment

Lacks an intake hose

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.