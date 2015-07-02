Top 10 Best Air Conditioners 2018: Your Easy Buying Guide

  • Published
  • Updated

As we head into the warmest months of the year, now is as good a time as ever to make sure that you have the most reliable (and efficient) air conditioner for your living space. If lowering your monthly electric bill is your top priority, consider an Energy Star certified model. You may also have a specific price range in mind. Some units have certain features, such as easy-to-use window installation kits, variable fan speeds, and a fully functional remote control for added convenience.

1. LG LT1016CER Through-the-Wall Air Conditioner

 

This air conditioner is suitable for through-the-wall installation. Features include multiple cooling and fan speeds for enhanced cooling flexibility and an energy star rating. The air conditioning unit can cool rooms up to 450 square feet. The mesh filter is easy to clean and is outfitted with a clean filter alert. Browse more air conditioners for additional home cooling options.

Price: $449.00 (15 percent off MSRP)

Buy the LG LT1016CER Through-the-Wall Air Conditioner here.

Pros:

  • Can cool rooms up to 450 square feet
  • Several cooling and fan speeds
  • Clean filter alert

Cons:

  • A bit loud
  • Not ideal for window installation
  • Pricey

Find more LG LT1016CER Through-the-Wall Air Conditioner information and reviews here.

2. Honeywell MN10CESWW 10,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner with Remote Control

If you’re looking for a powerful portable air conditioner to keep your larger rooms cool, this 10,000 BTU unit is a prime choice. It’s equipped with ample power to cool areas up to 400 square feet. As an added bonus, it also dehumidifies up to 79.2 pints each day. An easy-to-read digital LED display lets you know what the current temperature is. A combination of an electrostatic filter and a compressor ensures optimal and efficient cooling and dehumidification. Four caster wheels allow for easy mobility around the home.

Price: $393.61 (13 percent off MSRP)

Buy the Honeywell MN10CESWW 10,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner with Remote Control here.

Pros:

  • Dehumidifies
  • 10,000 BTU
  • LED display

Cons:

  • Compressor is loud
  • LED display can be bright at night
  • Window assembly can be tricky

Find more Honeywell MN10CESWW 10,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner with Remote Control information and reviews here.

3. Frigidaire FFRA0511R1 5, 000 BTU 115V Window-Mounted Mini-Compact Air Conditioner with Mechanical Controls

This 5,000 BTU air conditioner uses a standard 115V electrical outlet. It also comes with a window mounting kit to make setup easier. Not only does this unit quickly cool a room, but it also dehumidifies up to 1.1 pints each hour. Features include a low power startup and quiet operation, along with an effortless restart if necessary. There are mechanical rotary controls along with two cool speeds, two fan speeds, and a two-way air direction.

Price: $129.99

Buy the Frigidaire FFRA0511R1 5, 000 BTU 115V Window-Mounted Mini-Compact Air Conditioner with Mechanical Controls here.

Pros:

  • Uses standard 115V electrical outlet
  • Comes with window mounting kit
  • Dehumidifies up to 1.1 pints per hour

Cons:

  • Frame/bracing material seems a bit weak
  • Vent can’t be redirected
  • Insulation lets some light leak through

Find more Frigidaire FFRA0511R1 5, 000 BTU 115V Window-Mounted Mini-Compact Air Conditioner with Mechanical Controls information and reviews here.

4. LG Electronics LW8014ER Energy Star 115-volt Window-Mounted Air Conditioner with Remote Control, 8000 BTU

You can cool rooms up to 340 square feet with this unit, which also dehumidifies up to 2.2 pints per hour. It’s equipped with three cooling speeds and three fan speeds for superior control and flexibility. A four-way air deflection directs cool air towards you (or away from you), or wherever else you want it to go. This 8,000 BTU air conditioner is easy to mount into just about any window. It also uses a standard 115V electrical outlet.

Price: $320.33

Buy the LG Electronics LW8014ER Energy Star 115-volt Window-Mounted Air Conditioner with Remote Control, 8000 BTU here.

Pros:

  • Cools up to 340 square feet
  • Dehumidifies up to 2.2 pints per hour
  • Four-way air deflection

Cons:

  • A bit heavy
  • Remote is small
  • Lacks remote temperature sensor

Find more LG Electronics LW8014ER Energy Star 115-volt Window-Mounted Air Conditioner with Remote Control, 8000 BTU information and reviews here.

5. Frigidaire FFRA1222R1 12000 BTU 115-volt Window-Mounted Compact Air Conditioner

 

This 12,000 BTU air conditioner is capable of rapidly cooling rooms up to 550 square feet. The window-mounted unit can be plugged into a standard 115V outlet. A window mounting kit is included for added convenience. In addition to multi-speed electronic controls, the unit features a 24 hour on/off timer, auto cool, sleep mode, and much more. This air conditioner can dehumidify up to 3.8 pints each hour.

Price: $309.00 (12 percent off MSRP)

Buy the Frigidaire FFRA1222R1 12000 BTU 115-volt Window-Mounted Compact Air Conditioner here.

Pros:

  • Window installation kit included
  • Cools rooms up to 550 square feet
  • Multi-speed electric controls

Cons:

  • Some complain that it’s slow to cool the room on eco mode
  • A bit bulky
  • Resets to default settings after it’s been turned off

Find more Frigidaire FFRA1222R1 12000 BTU 115-volt Window-Mounted Compact Air Conditioner information and reviews here.

6. Whynter 14,000 BTU Dual Hose Portable Air Conditioner with Heater (ARC-14SH)

You can choose from three distinct operational modes with this portable air conditioning unit: air conditioner, fan, and dehumidifier. This portable air conditioner has a dehumidifying capacity of 101 pints per day, along with three fan speeds. It also ensures efficient operation by drawing in warm air and converting it into fresh cool air. Highlights include an auto drain function that helps to control condensation, a dual-hose vent system that’s easy to install, and four operational modes. A dual hose exhaust system promotes optimal airflow and efficiency.

Price: $493.49 (27 percent off MSRP)

Buy the Whynter 14,000 BTU Dual Hose Portable Air Conditioner with Heater (ARC-14SH) here.

Pros:

  • Auto-restart
  • Dual-hose venting system
  • Dehumidifies up to 101 pints per day

Cons:

  • Lacks ambient temperature display
  • A bit noisy
  • Replacement filters are hard to find

Find more Whynter 14,000 BTU Dual Hose Portable Air Conditioner with Heater (ARC-14SH) information and reviews here.

7. SPT 8,000BTU Single Hose Portable AC

 

This portable a/c unit offers 8,000 BTU cooling power and comes with a self-evaporating system. Other features include a digital temperature display and digital thermostat with a remote control. You can choose between the programmable timer or continuous operation to ensure your living space remains cool. This a/c unit also automatically dehumidifies when it’s in the a/c mode.

Price: $240.99 (31 percent off MSRP)

Buy the SPT 8,000BTU Single Hose Portable AC here.

Pros:

  • Self-evaporating system
  • Fire-resistant plastic housing
  • Extendable exhaust hose

Cons:

  • Requires a lot of space
  • Needs periodic draining
  • Exhaust hose can be tricky to attach

Find more SPT 8,000BTU Single Hose Portable AC information and reviews here.

8. Whynter ARC-12S 12,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner

This portable air conditioner features a full thermostatic control, 61 F through 89 F, with a digital readout and a 24-hour programmable timer. There are three distinct operational modes to choose from: dehumidifier, air conditioner, or fan. Other features include a dehumidifying capacity up to 91 pints each day along with three fan speeds. The unit is equipped with an extendable exhaust hose and a window kit. Transportation between rooms is effortless thanks to several multidirectional casters.

Price: $377.99 (27 percent off MSRP)

Buy the Whynter ARC-12S 12,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner here.

Pros:

  • Three operational modes
  • 24 hour programmable timer
  • Dehumidifies

Cons:

  • Pricey
  • Vents aren’t fully adjustable
  • Hose is a bit short

Find more Whynter ARC-12S 12,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner information and reviews here.

9. Frigidaire Energy Star 12,000 BTU 115V Window-Mounted Compact Air Conditioner w/ Temperature Sensing Remote Control, FFRE1233Q1

A pleated quick-mount window mounting kit and a three-prong power cord are just some of the convenient features of this air conditioning unit. This Energy Star 12,000 BTU compact window air conditioner also uses a standard 115V electrical outlet. It can rapidly cool rooms up to 550 square feet, and dehumidifies up to 3.8 pints per hour. If you suffer from allergies, you’ll especially like the clean air ionizer, which removes pollen and other impurities from the air. A fresh air vent and exhaust control removes odors from the room. Specific auto cool, sleep, and energy saver modes are designed to save you energy and money.

Price: $379.99 (5 percent off MSRP)

Buy the Frigidaire Energy Star 12,000 BTU 115V Window-Mounted Compact Air Conditioner w/ Temperature Sensing Remote Control, FFRE1233Q1 here.

Pros:

  • Cools rooms up to 550 sq. ft.
  • Pleated quick-mount window kit included
  • Clean air ionizer

Cons:

  • Side panels can be hard to seal
  • Remote can be tricky to figure out
  • Inconsistent temperature readings

Find more Frigidaire Energy Star 12,000 BTU 115V Window-Mounted Compact Air Conditioner w/ Temperature Sensing Remote Control, FFRE1233Q1 information and reviews here.

10. Honeywell MM14CCS 14,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner with Remote Control

Don’t be fooled by its powerful air flow, as this unit ensures a quiet operation. The 14,000 BTU portable air conditioner, which features a no-bucket design, easily and quickly cools rooms up to 550 square feet. As an added bonus, it also dehumidifies up to 79.2 pints each day. There are three separate speeds along with an on/off timer that can be programmed anywhere from one to 24 hours. Aside from an easy-to-read digital LED display, this unit has precise feather-touch controls and a fully functioning remote control.

Price: $549.00 (8 percent off MSRP)

Buy the Honeywell MM14CCS 14,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner with Remote Control here.

Pros:

  • 14,000 BTU
  • No-bucket design
  • Digital LED display

Cons:

  • Tends to vent upwards
  • Fairly short window attachment
  • Lacks an intake hose

Find more Honeywell MM14CCS 14,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner with Remote Control information and reviews here.

3 Comments

Carter Michaelson

Our air conditioning unit just went out here in Arlington Heights, IL after ten long years. It did such a great job of cooling our home so I am looking for a great replacement that can do an every better job. It can get pretty hot here and don’t even mention the humidity. I am doing as much research as I can and your list really narrows it down. Thanks for sharing this information.

Jessy Shaw

My husband and I just moved to Westfield, NJ and discovered that our air conditioning unit doesn’t exactly function. We are looking into either repairs or replacement. Hopefully we will be able to find something that works for us and keeps us cool from the Jersey sun! Thanks for sharing!

