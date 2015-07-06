Top 20 Best Portable Power Banks 2018: Your Easy Buying Guide

With power-draining apps like Snapchat and Pokémon Go sitting atop app stores on all platforms, most people’s smartphones have to endure a constant and heavy power drain.

It has almost become necessity to carry a portable battery pack, lest you suffer the disgrace of your phone dying in the middle of dinner.

And while most power banks serve the same purpose, it can be difficult to compare models of different sizes and power capacities without getting a bit confused.

After all, you’ll want to consider a number of factors, including capacity, weight, charge speed, ports, and durability.

Thankfully, Heavy has sifted through the competition to find the ten best power banks that money can buy, across all capacities and sizes.

Read on below to check out our picks, and never be without extra juice for your phone.

1. Kmashi MP816 10000mAh Battery Pack

Kmashi’s MP816 battery pack is a fairly average power bank with a standout price.

A 10000mAh pack on sale for $13.99 makes the MP816 significantly cheaper than other power banks with similar capacity ratings, especially since it charges comparably fast.

It provides a fast 5V charge from its dual 2A and 2.1A USB chargers, though they can charge inconsistently on devices that need a lower amperage.

One other issue is that the device does not have pass-through charging, which means it will not charge while it is plugged in to charge itself.

Apart from these downsides, the MP816 offers a strong value. It has overcharge protection, short circuit protection, and a one-touch status LED. The MP816 is of decent size and weight.

While it fits in most jeans pockets, it could also be quite a bit smaller. Still with a price like that, it’s hard to beat.

Price: $13.99 (53 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

High power capacity for the price

Dual USB charge ports

Fast charging ports quickly dispense power

Cons:

No pass-through charging

Output current can be inconsistent

Takes 7 hours to charge

2. Anker PowerCore+ mini 3350mAh

While Anker’s 3350mAh portable charger does not offer nearly the same price per capacity value as the MP816, it provides ample charging in a more portable form factor for about the same price.

This small cylindrical charger is about the size of a tube of lipstick, yet it offers enough juice to almost fully recharge an iPhone 8 or Galaxy S8.

Its compact form factor of 3.7 × 0.9 × 0.9 inches makes up for this lower power capacity, though. This charger can comfortably fit into a pocket or purse.

This allows you to recharge during a night out without looking like you have a DVD case in your pocket.

Its lightweight aluminum body is sleek and durable. It comes in different colors. Because it only has one USB output, this charger can only be used with a single device.

If you need a compact portable charging solution, the PowerCore+ mini is one of the most useful picks.

Price: $15.99

Pros:

Sturdy aluminum body with multiple color options

Highly compact form factor

One of the least expensive power banks

Cons:

Low total charge capacity (3350mAh)

No LED power indicator

Only 1 USB port

3. Jackery Bolt 6000mAh

The Jackery Bolt is a power bank that prides itself on its ease of use and portability. This compact and lightweight unit comes equipped with built-in lightning and micro USB cables, plus an open USB port for any third device you may need to charge.

Not only does its smaller size save you pocket space, but this charger also eliminates the need to bring along two different charging cables. This is handy if you carry both iOS and Android devices.

It charges through a micro USB in port, and supports pass-through charging. It even has a built-in flashlight. It doesn’t emit much light, but I guess it’s better than nothing.

The Jackery Bolt has a power capacity of 6000mAh. It compares to other more portable power banks, but pales against larger units.

Still, this is enough power to fully charge an iPhone 7 up to 3 times, which is more than enough to get you through a day of heavy phone usage.

One quirk of the Bolt is that it has a power button, which is not standard on power banks. Those who are unfamiliar with this concept will likely forget to turn it on at least a couple of times, which is always frustrating.

But minor gripes aside, the Jackery Bolt remains a top pick for a portable power bank. Its convenient built-in cables and compact size make it a great pick.

Price: $25.49 (15 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Built-in lightning and micro USB cable plus 1 USB port

Lightweight and compact

Convenient built-in flashlight

Cons:

Low power capacity (6000mAh)

Small power button makes it easy to forget to turn on

Integrated cables are very short

4. Anker PowerCore 20100 20000mAh

The PowerCore 20100 is Anker’s latest and greatest power bank, and yet another testament to the dominance Anker holds in the power accessory market. Although this model is a little larger and heavier than the average power bank, it offers a whopping 20000mAh battery life.

Despite the fact that it is surprisingly heavy, it can still fit easily in a pocket. It is a device you can take with you anywhere, especially considering how much mileage you can get between charges.

The extra weight of this charger is easy to overlook, as the sample unit I was given to test charged my somewhat dated Galaxy S5 over six times off one charge. It has enough power to keep even large tablets charged all week.

I was also given a PowerLine charging cable from the same series of Anker products, and its kevlar fiber has already stood up against months of abuse by my office chair.

This 4.8A charger also offers fast charging. It uses PowerIQ and VoltageBoost technologies, and has dual USB charge ports. On the business end of the PowerCore,

There is little to dislike, save for the fact that fully charging the unit can take upwards of 8 hours depending on the charger used.

This is rarely an issue though, as the downright enormous capacity of this charger means you only need to do this about once a week. It can easily be done overnight.

Because the PowerCore line aims to deliver maximum functionality, this hefty charger does not weigh itself down with excess utilities like flashlights or car battery jumpers.

Instead, a single status button lights up the LED display, which corresponds to the remaining juice in the PowerCore. A beautiful smudge-resistant matte finish rounds out the exterior of this charming charger.

All in all, a powerbank that can offer 20000mAh at only 13 ounces is an achievement in itself.

Anker’s sophisticated design only sweetens the deal. The PowerCore 20100 is no doubt one of the most handsome cost-efficient power banks around.

Price: $41.99

Pros:

High power capacity (20000mAh)

Dual USB charge ports

Smart ports provide fast charging on adjustable currents

Cons:

No pass-through charging

Can take 8+ hours to charge

Heavier than expected

5. Mi Power Bank 10400mAh

The Chinese-made Mi Power Bank is one that has drawn a significant amount of attention from American shoppers. This powerbank was originally designed to work with the popular Xiaomi Mi 3 smartphone, but has gradually earned its reputation as one of the most safe and efficient power banks available.

The Mi Power Bank uses battery cell technologies from LG and Samsung, which really allows the device to make the most of its modest 10400mAh capacity. Mi chargers have an optimized charging/discharging efficiency of 93% conversion, which is among the best on from top power bank manufacturers.

The Mi Power Bank’s USB ports can withstand up to 1,500 cycles too, meaning that this power bank can be an incredibly long-lasting device.

This is in part thanks to Xiaomi’s use of advanced circuit chip protection technology from Texas Instruments. The sturdy aluminum casing also lends to durability.

It has many other premium features as well, including a power button to reset device when its in an unstable state. It also automatically adjusts output based on the device, and allows pass-through charging, meaning it can charge out while plugged in. These great features along with the brand name, unfortunately also make this a commonly counterfeited item.

Considering that Xiaomi is a top name for Chinese consumer electronics, you should buy directly from them to avoid knock-off brands.

Otherwise, you may want to brush up on details on how to identify a fake Xiaomi power bank here. Either way, the amazing features that this power bank offers are hard to beat at its price.

Price: $13.99

Pros:

Top charging/discharging efficiency

Small and durable form factor

Fast pass-through charging

Cons:

Has many counterfeit models due to its brand name

Performance varies based on what phone model you are charging

Difficult to obtain from 3rd party sellers

6. Aukey Car Jump Starter Power Bank

Anker’s Compact Car Jump Starter Power Bank may not be pocket-sized, but this handy power bank can be used to charge either your USB-powered devices or your car’s 12V engine battery.

This 12000mAh power bank comes with a special port to which you can attach an included pair of jumper cables.

The battery provides enough power for about fifteen jumps, which can also be delivered to smaller devices through its three USB ports.

Given this, the device is excusably bulky at 6.6 × 3 × 1.3 inches. Its considerable heft means it will probably remain in the glove box, but it is definitely worth packing along for a road trip or long commute.

This battery recharges through a 15V input, and it includes both a power adapter and a car adapter. The accessory port is particularly handy, because it ensures you will be able to charge your jump starter on the go.

It even offers pass-through charging, which basically allows you to give an older car the option to USB charge. Obviously, this jump starter power bank is all about utility, right down to its bright LED emergency light.

If you are looking for a power bank that serves best as a car companion, the Aukey Car Jump Starter Power Bank is the ideal choice.

Price: $54.99

Pros:

Car accessory charger allows you to charge on the go

3 USB ports

Convenient built-in flashlight

Cons:

Too bulky to carry

Fairly slow to recharge

7. ZiLu Smart Power Basic 4400mAh

ZiLu’s Smart Power Basic power bank aims to strike a balance in portability and power capacity, settling on 4400mAh as the ideal capacity for taking a battery pack on a night out.

At 3.7 x 1.8 x 0.8 inches, it is almost as small as RAVPower’s ultra portable flashlight charger, and even has its own smaller flashlight next to its 5V/2A USB port.

Its power capacity is high enough to fully charge large battery phones like the iPhone 6 Plus.

Although its power capacity is comparatively lower than more expensive models, ZiLu’s power bank uses Texas Instrument battery management to get up to a 93% energy conversion rate.

This combined with its ability to withstand 1,000 power cycles in its lifetime makes for a very durable product.

Other charges at the same price can definitely offer a higher charging capacity, but if portability is a big factor for you, the ZiLu charger is the right combination of portable and powered.

Price: $14.90

Pros:

Can fully charge most smartphones at least once

Highly compact form factor

Top charging/discharging efficiency

Cons:

Low power capacity (4400mAh)

Only 1 USB port

Case materials could be better

8. Anker PowerCore Portable Battery Charger 10000mAh

If the large footprint of the Anker 20100 is not your style, you can expect the same durable design with improved charging performance and new features.

This PowerCore+ design is about half the size of Anker’s larger model at 3.6 x 2.3 x 0.9 inches, but it has the same sleek design made from laser-cut alloy. The device has a handy LED display to show remaining power.

The biggest improvement in the PowerCore deisgn is the addition of Qualcomm Quick Charge 2.0 technology, which complements older quick charging protocols as yet another way to get the fastest charge.

This powerbank has a single USB out, and it can Deliver up to 2.4A out. Not only can it juice a Quick Charge 2.0 compatible device to over 50% in under 30 minutes, but it also has enough power storage to deliver about 4 full charges to an average smartphone.

This powerbank has the same PowerIQ and VoltageBoost features as other Anker powerbanks, and the same safety features as well.

I charge mine at home with a PowerPort+ 1 and a PowerLine micro USB cable, both of which ensure you are getting the fastest charge time when recharging the PowerCore+.

Price: $25.99

Pros:

Qualcomm Quick Charge 2.0 delivers fastest charge

Compact and durable design

Handy LED power wheel

Cons:

Only 1 USB port

Only the newest Android phones are QC2.0 compatible

9. EC Technology Deluxe External Battery 22400mAh

The second generation of EC’s Deluxe External Battery line is a 22400mAh behemoth that competes with other large-capacity chargers on this list. It sizes up at around 6.3 x 2.9 x 0.8 inches, meaning it is fairly large and heavy, but it does put its size towards plenty of functionality.

This power bank’s high power capacity makes it great for charging multiple devices, especially considering its 3 USB charging ports.

Since this device focuses on offering USB charging of different amperage (the ports 2.4A, 2A, 1A though they aren’t clearly labeled as such on the unit), it opts out of a DC adapter charge port.

This means you will not be able to supply power to most laptops, which would have otherwise been a great use of this power bank’s enormous capacity.

Another frustration is the lack of pass-through charging, which would otherwise help ensure minimal downtime for any devices.

This charger balances out by offering other nice features like a built-in three setting flashlight, and LED power indicators that show the device’s charge level.

All said, If your charging needs are not hindered by the limited charging options, this high-capacity charger can be a real lifesaver.

Price: $32.99

Pros:

High power capacity (22400mAh)

3 USB charge out ports

Convenient built-in flashlight

Cons:

No DC adapters for charging

USB charging ports are not well labeled

No pass-through charging

10. Crave Travel Pro 13000mAh

The Crave Travel Pro is a powerful and compact external battery charger that offers 13000mAh of power in a form factor that is probably smaller than your phone. This unit has two USB charging ports, with a micro USB port to recharge its battery sandwiched between the two.

This unit has a small LED screen that keeps you informed of the remaining charge on the device, and goes quite well with the glossy finish.

It provides a fast 5V charge from its dual 2Amp and 2.1Amp USB chargers, though they can be a little touchier with devices that have to charge at a specific amperage. One other issue is that the device will not charge while it is plugged in to charge itself.

Devices charge quickly, but you need to be sure to use a quality charging cable or else you won’t get more than a trickle charge.

Aside from this common downside, the Travel Pro offers a strong value, with overcharge and short circuit protection, and a handy status LED. If you are looking for a reliable charger that is easy to fit into a jacket pocket, then this power bank is a winner.

Price: $22.99

Pros:

Dual USB charge ports

Small and lightweight

LED screen shows remaining charge

Cons:

Needs a higher voltage cable to charge quickly

No pass-through charging

11. Aukey QC 3.0 Charger 10050mAh

Aukey’s QC 2.0 Charger offers both fast charging and a high power capacity at a solid price. This hefty aluminum charger can fit into a pocket, but it is a fairly heavy device to bring along for only having one USB port.

You won’t need to keep any one device on the USB port for too long, though, as this power bank is Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 compatible.

This allows it to charge other QC-compatible devices up to 75% faster than a conventional charge.

With a total capacity of 10050mAh, this charger can fully charge an iPhone 7 three times, or a Galaxy S8 two times. The included power button helps you preserve battery life when you aren’t using the power bank, and the onboard LED indicator helps manage that charge.

The charger automatically turns off when your device is fully powered. It can charge non-QC devices at adaptive speeds up to 2.4A, so this battery offers more than just QC charging.

Price: $29.99

Pros:

Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 compatible

Power button and auto-off feature

Adaptive charging up to 2.4A

Cons:

Only 1 USB port

Heavier than expected

Aluminum case can scratch other devices easily in your pocket

12. mophie Powerstation Pro 6000mAh

The mophie Powerstation Pro is the outdoorsman’s preferred power bank, as its rugged outer casing is equipped to match the most severe weather conditions.

The Powerstation Pro has an IP65 rating against intrusion by sand and water, which means that it is dust tight and resistant to propelled water.

Since I ruined the first power bank I ever owned by taking it on a kayaking trip, I can personally attest to the importance of these features. As the most precarious adventures are the one’s you’d most want a portable battery for.

Beneath the rubber housing’s water-tight USB ports is a single USB port and Micro USB charging port. This power bank also has aluminum sides and an LED that shows battery percentage remaining.

The Powerstation Pro’s 6000mAh capacity is enough to fully charge most smartphones at least once, and this power bank can maintain a charge for up to three months.

This makes the Powerstation Pro a great tool for emergency preparedness, as power banks take notoriously long to charge back up.

Unfortunately, this portable battery only has one USB port, but that is a worthwhile trade off for its small size and durability.

Price: $19.95

Pros:

IP65 water and dust resistant

Rugged shock resistant rubber shell

Holds charge for a long “shelf life”

Cons:

Only 1 USB port

Fairly slow to recharge

13. EasyAcc Monster 20000mAh

The EasyAcc Monster is a high capacity portable battery that wants to offload more power than a standard power bank. And it is able to do so easily thanks to four USB charge out ports, and a max charging speed of 2.4A.

The Monster is rated to deliver 20000mAh of power. This is enough to fully charge an iPhone 7 six times, or a Samsung S7 five times.

One reviewer who actually opened up the EasyAcc Monster pointed out that the actual capacity rating of his unit was more like 13000mAh, but others had no issues. Mileage may vary.

Regardless of this issue, you will still appreciate being able to simultaneously charge four different devices.

The Monster auto-adjusts the charge speed of each port for whatever the device prefers, ensuring the most efficient charge.

This power bank sweetens the pot even further with two micro USB inputs for double speed recharging. All of these features come together to make for an impressive overall package.

Price: $32.99

Pros:

High power capacity (20000mAh)

4 USB charge out ports

Convenient built-in flashlight

Cons:

Heavy and bulky form factor

Power capacity may be over-rated

14. Siig 3 in 1 Car/Wall Charger Bank 2600mAh

If it seems like you need to charge your devices everywhere you go, this versatile power bank from Mosche might just solve all your problems at once.

This versatile charger has a built-in AC adapter and car accessory port adapter, so you can charge it anywhere without carrying any extra cables.

It also has speedy pass-through charging, so you can charge external devices even while the power bank itself is charging. The Mosche 3 in 1 charger has two USB ports, which is also a nice touch.

Unfortunately, with a total power capacity of 600mAh, you won’t have enough supplemental power to fully charge a smartphone.

The device is a little bulky, but considering you don’t have to carry along an AC adapter with it, its actually more convenient for long-term use.

The cheap plastic casing doesn’t feel as sleek as aluminum cases from other brands, but helps cut down on the bulk of this 3 in 1 design.

Price: $15.99

Pros:

3 in 1 use as car, AC, or portable charger

Cuts down on adapters needed for travel

Speedy 2.4A output

Cons:

Low power capacity (600mAh)

Case materials could be better

15. ZeroLemon ToughJuice 30000mAh

This is a power bank that puts all of its promises up front. Zero lemons, tough, and juice. The ToughJuice from ZeroLemon is a rugged external battery that offers both a USB-C and a QuickCharge 2.0 port for rapid charging.

The ToughJuice sports a dual layer of rubberized anti-shock material that services both the clumsy and the adventurous.

This protective layer makes damage from drops a non-issue. But unlike the competing mophie Powerstation Pro, this power bank is not IP-rated for water and dust resistance.

But while there are indeed more durable power banks out there, few can match the ToughJuice’s charging speed. This power bank has four USB charge out ports total, though two are of particular importance.

The ToughJuice has one USB-C port, and QuickCharge 2.0 port, for two different fast charging options. It also has three 1A USB ports for charging multiple devices.

Its total capacity of 30000mAh makes it the highest on this list, and gives you more than enough juice to charge five devices at once. It has enough juice to charge an iPhone 6s Plus/Galaxy S7 about seven times, or to charge a MacBook once.

For all the power and features that the ToughJuice packs, it is fairly heavy and bulky. It is too large to be carried in most pockets, but would work fine out of a purse or a backpack. But if you are looking for a durable charging station that packs some serious power, this is a fine pick.

Price: $59.99

Pros:

Rubberized anti-shock material adds durability

Fast charging from a USB-C and a QC2.0 port

5 USB charge out ports total

Cons:

Not IP-rated for dust and water resistance

Heavy and bulky form factor

16. Poweradd Pilot 2GS 10000mAh

The second generation of the Poweradd Pilot brings an even higher power capacity than its predecessor at a similarly low price. This power bank actually offers one of the best power capacities per dollar spent, second only to the Kmashi MP816.

But there are certainly features that set the two options apart, one such being the Poweradd Pilot’s sleek aluminum case. For a few bucks more, you are upgrading from Kmashi’s so-so plastic casing for something a little more slee.

And while both have a sufficient 10000mAh capacity, the Poweradd Pilot has one 2A and one 1A USB port, while the Kmashi power bank has two 2A ports. This means you won’t be able to charge two Android devices quite as fast.

But the Poweradd Pilot does recharge its own battery quite a bit faster. It is rated to charge after around five hours compared to the MP816’s seven hours.

Minor nuances aside, the two are both excellent and cost-efficient options for keeping your portable devices charged.

The Poweradd Pilot will ultimately be a better pick for iPhone owners, as they will make better use of the 1A charge port and the silver and rose gold aluminum finishes will match their phones excellently.

Price: $15.99

Pros:

High power capacity for the price

Fast recharge time

Sleek aluminum finish with LED indicator

Cons:

No pass-through charging

Heavier than expected

17. RAVPower AC Portable Charger 20100mAh

The RAVPower AC Portable Charger offers massive flexibility in its ability to charge USB, USB-C, and even AC power. This allows you to charge any type of phone, plus larger devices like laptops or projectors with no issue.

This power bank has a massive 20100mAh capacity, which gives it enough juice to charge a 12-inch MacBook once, or an iPhone 7 up to six times. It has a five LED power indicator that gives you accurate detail of its remaining charge.

It has a single USB-C port with 3A output, a USB port with 2.4A outputs, and a 100W AC output, which is what ultimately sets this RAVPower device apart from other power banks.

It recharges at a reasonable speed through a DC input, but unfortunately, it cannot be charged through its USB-C port, so you will have to bring a DC charger on travels with you.

Travelling and camping really are the best uses for a power bank this large anyway, as it certainly isn’t pocket-friendly at almost two pounds.

Either way, you can’t really ask for more power. If you have extreme power needs and can handle the higher price tag, the AC Portable Charger is the way to go.

Price: $89.99

Pros:

High power capacity (20100mAh)

1 USB-C, 1 USB, and 1 AC output

5 LED power indicator

Cons:

High price tag

Too bulky to carry in a pocket

Cannot receive input charge through its USB-C port

18. Teryei Portable Solar Charger 15000mAh

The Teryei Portable Solar Charger has most of the makings of an average power bank. The main thing that sets it apart is its built-in solar panel, which can use the power of the sun to recharge its own battery as you use it.

It has other trimmings that help in the outdoors as well, including a flashlight and built-in compass. It is fairly easy to carry around at 4.5 x 7.6 x 1.4 inches, and is padded to be both water-resistant and shock-resistant.

This charger has a solid 15000mAh charge capacity. It is enough to fully charge two devices via this charger’s dual USB ports. One port handles speedy 2.4A charging, while the other does 2A charging.

Ultimately, this charger won’t be the right one for you if you spend most of your week under a roof. But if you get outside often enough, you may never even need to plug this charger in.

Price: $23.99

Pros:

Recharges via solar panel

Dual USB charge ports

Water and shock resistant padding

Cons:

Solar charging is much slower than plug charging

19. Pokéball Bank 10000mAh

If you play a lot of Pokémon Go, you probably understand why this modest single-port charger is on the list just by looking at it.

This Pokéball-inspired power bank, with its stylish LED design and belt clip, is so cool that you will actually want to leave the house with 50% battery.

The Pokéball charger is made from plastic materials and is light enough to hang from a backpack keyring or belt. It could certainly be smaller, but at this size it properly mimics an actual pokéball.

In terms of power bank specs, the Esna Pokéball Bank is pretty standard. 10000mAh is about the average size for a power bank, and is enough to fully charge an iPhone 7 three times.

The true weak points of this device are its low max charging speed of 1.5A, and its lone USB port. Obviously more USB ports would be better, but this power bank still works fine if you just like to keep one device trickle charged.

Overall, the Esna Pokéball Bank wouldn’t be on the list weren’t for its fun and clever design, but because you won’t get a better chance to show off your trainer status, this is seriously an awesome pick.

Price: $19.99

Pros:

Stylish Pokéball design with LEDs

Light enough to hang from a backpack keyring

High power capacity for the price

Cons:

Power capacity could be better

Only 1 USB port

1.5A max charging speed

20. UNU Ultrapak Tour 10000mAh

The UNU Ultrapak Tour is a barely pocket-sized power bank that sets itself apart from others with its ultra-fast recharging. This device can charge itself up from zero to full in about 90 minutes.

The Tour recharges through a proprietary cable, which can certainly be an inconvenience at times. Still, it is well worth the convenience of being able to keep your phone charged all day with only about 15 minutes of charge.

As for its charging speed that is fairly decent as well thanks to its 2.1A and 1A USB ports. Its 10000mAh capacity nets you an additional 45 hours of web browsing on an iPhone.

The Tour also has a solid smart power indicator which shows you both remaining charging times and your current power level within 1% accuracy.

For all of these quality features, you do have to pay a premium price, but if you are always on the go, the result is well worth it.

Price: $50.00

Pros:

Fast 90 minute self charging

Smart LED Screen with power indicator

Convenient built-in flashlight

Cons:

High price tag

Requires a proprietary charging cable

