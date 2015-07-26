Top 10 Best Bicycle Racks for Cars 2018

Having the right car bike rack can help free up space and make transporting your bike much easier. While there are a number of different bike rack options on the market, roof, trunk, and hitch racks are some of the most popular choices. Roof racks allow quick access to rear trunks and hatches, while trunk racks are generally more affordable and can fit a wide range of vehicles. Hitch racks make it easy to load and unload bikes, and are optimal for frequent use. Here’s a look at some of the top bike racks for cars on the market today. For even more options, check out the best Thule bike racks and best bike roof racks.

1. Hollywood Racks HR1400 Sport Rider SE 4-Bike Platform Style Hitch Mount Rack

If you want to carry several bikes at once, this hitch mount bike rack is a top choice. You can safely carry two to four bikes as the rack securely mounts onto the two-inch hitch. A security cable keeps this rack safe and steady on the go without the need for extra tools. There’s also a locking pin to ensure bikes don’t wobble or move on the go. Velco wheel straps add an extra element of security. The bikes conveniently drop into the wheel holders, while padded clamps slide down onto the bike frames for extra security. As an added bonus, the mount folds up flat against the vehicle when it’s not in use. If you’re looking for something smaller, consider the Hollywood Racks Sportrider Se Hitch Rack.

Price: $399.59 (10 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Carries 2-4 bikes

Durable security cable

No-wobble design

Cons:

Have to mount an extension to carry four bikes

Heavy when fully assembled

Has several pins for mounting

2. Allen Sports Deluxe 4-Bike Hitch Mount Rack with 2-Inch Receiver

It’s hard to beat the stability and durability of this bike rack, especially for such an affordable price. There’s enough space to carry up to four bikes at a time. Customers praise the long carry arms, which help to individually secure your bikes and easily fold out of the way when necessary. Allen’s dependable tie-down system adds an extra element of convenience and stability. The rack features a sturdy steel construction with a stylish and hardy black powder coat finish. For easy lift gate access when the rack is already set up, simply tilt the main mast back. Another option is the Allen Sports 2-Bike Trunk Mount Rack, which fits sedans, hatchbacks, minivans, and SUVs and comes with tie-downs for added security.

Price: $88.92

Pros:

Affordable

Long carry arms

Sturdy tie-down system

Cons:

Small bike cradles

Can be tough to replace pin after lowering rack

Tight fit with multiple full-sized bikes

3. Thule 2 Bike Platform Hitch Rack

This bike rack is ideal for bikes with wheels 20 to 29 inches in diameter and 3-inch wide tires. A reinforced tray promotes extra strength and stability, along with rust-free protection. While it’s designed to fit two bikes at once, you can upgrade this Thule rack to carry four bikes at a time. If you need to tilt or angle the carrier away from the vehicle, simply use the convenient hitch switch lever. A 2-inch receiver version is also available. You can also check out the Thule T2 Pro Bike Rack and Thule T2 Classic Bike Rack.

Price: $359.93 (20 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Can fit four bikes

Tilts away from trunk

Rust-free protection

Cons:

Platform bolts can loosen over time

When folded, rack can interfered with backup cameras and SUV tail gates

Requires specific tool for mounting/removing rack from car

4. Swagman XC Cross-Country 2-Bike Hitch Mount Rack

You can carry up to two bikes at once with this rack, which fits 1 1/4-inch and 2-inch hitch receivers. Adjustable quick-release tire hoops accommodate a wider range of bikes. If you detest spending lots of time and effort setting up bike racks, you’ll appreciate the minimal amount of assembly required for this one. The frame grips feature a soft-frame coating to help keep your bike’s finish free from blemishes and scratches. There is a maximum load capacity of 35 pounds per bike. The ratchet arms can be easily adjusted to fit bike frames of different sizes up to 59 centimeters.

Price: $178.00

Pros:

Carries 2 bikes

Soft-frame coating on bike grips

Minimal assembly required

Cons:

Flimsy plastic adapter

Included screw-in pin is tough to remove

Ratcheting top clamps can pinch fingers

5. Saris Super Bones 3 Bike Trunk Rack

The Saris Super Bones 3 Bike Trunk Rack is an updated version of the Saris Bones bike rack series. Some of what you’ll get with this latest version is better security, compatibility, and a user-friendly design. Highlights include injection-molded arms and legs for added stability along with rubberized feet. The feet also pivot to adjust to the shape and design of your vehicle. In addition, the straps are coated to protect each bike. Retractable straps can be adjusted with a single touch, allowing a more personalized fit.

Price: $319.99 (20 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Injection-molded arms and legs

Arc-based design fits over spoilers

Coated straps

Cons:

Feet can leave marks

Some find it difficult to use with step-through bike frames

Can be tough to get a third bike on

6. Thule Helium Aero Hitch Carrier

If you’re tired of struggling to mount heavy bike racks onto the back of your car, you’ll appreciate the lightweight aluminum construction that this Thule bike rack offers. A lighter weight rack is easier to install, handle, and remove as needed. Each cradle is made with road-dampening technology to minimize road shock on the go. There are also anti-sway cages to prevent any extra movement. Safety features include an integrated locking cable and knob to secure the bikes to the rack and the bike carrier to the car. A 3-bike Thule Helium Aero Hitch Carrier is also available.

Price: $369.95

Pros:

Lightweight aluminum construction

Cradles made with road-dampening technology

Integrated locking cable and knob

Cons:

Some complain that the rubber mounts move at highway speeds

Not ideal for bikes without a standard frame

Rubber straps seem flimsy

7. Yakima RidgeBack 4-Bike Hitch Rack

Tool-free locking, thanks to a convenient knob for adjustments, ensures fast installation and a stress-free setup. This allows you to securely lock the rack to your car in just minutes. A handy control lever tilts the rack down so that you can easily access your vehicle or fold the rack flat for storage if necessary. This Yakima rack is compatible with 1.5 and 2-inch receivers. Customers appreciate the anti-sway cradles, which keep bikes from hitting or rubbing into each other along the way.

Price: $288.30

Pros:

Fits 1.5 and 2-inch receiver

Anti-sway cables

Tilt lever

Cons:

A bit heavy

Bike mounts don’t move

Rack arms spaced widely apart

8. Allen Sports Premier Hitch Mounted Carrier

This budget-friendly hitch mounted carrier fits up to four bikes and fits 2-inch receiver hitches. Strategically placed bolts on the inside of the hitch help to minimize wobbles and swaying as you drive. The rack comes with tie-down cradles and quick set straps for extra security and protection. The carry arms are designed to snap into place for easier setup. A tilt-away release allows you to access your vehicle’s lift gate without a hassle.

Price: $162.79

Pros:

Internal bolts minimize wobbles and swaying

Fits up to four bikes

Carry arms snap into place

Cons:

Rubber straps may tear or break

Locking pin can rattle or come loose

Can be challenge to fit kids bikes

9. Pro-Series 63124 Eclipse Black 2-Inch Sq. 4 Bike Carrier

This bike carrier accommodates up to four bikes at a time. It can also fit just about any bike, whether yours is a road, mountain, racing, or women’s bike. A swing arm design lets you get into the back of your car without worrying about the bikes falling off in the process. There are also padded cradles to hold the bikes securely to the rack without causing damage. Hook and loop straps add an extra element of security and make it easier to load and unload your bikes. Another handy feature is an integrated rear reflector for nighttime safety.

Price: $110.98

Pros:

Convenient hook and loop straps

Rear reflector

Fits 2-inch receivers

Cons:

Loosening the mounting rack pin can be tricky

Threaded bolt makes it difficult to buy a standard lock

Tough to fit smaller bikes

10. Yakima Products Hold Up Tray Style Bike Rack

It’s hard to beat this rack if you are looking for one that lets you set up your bikes quickly and easily. This durable rack lets you load up bikes of just about every size and variety. While it is ready to transport two bikes out of the box, you can carry up to four bikes with an optional add-on. A zero-contact design lets you carry everything from carbon road bikes to full suspension bikes without worrying about scuffs and scratches. A Yakima FrontLoader Rooftop Bike Rack is also available.

Price: $363.68 – $827.38

Pros:

Carries bikes of all sizes and varieties

Fast and easy to load bikes

Zero contact with bike frames

Cons:

Must purchase separate add-on to carry four bikes

Built-in locking cables could be longer

Some flimsy plastic components

