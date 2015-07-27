Top 10 Best Stand Mixers 2018: Which Is Right for You?

Before you shell out your hard-earned cash for a stand mixer, you’ll want to be sure that you’re selecting the right one. Pricier mixers tend to offer more power along with multiple attachments, while less expensive products cover basic needs. For most people, a stand mixer is an investment that will last for years to come. Size, speed options, features, accessories, and price tag are some of the top considerations for many consumers. Here’s a look at stand mixers that offer the most power, performance, and features for the money.
1. KitchenAid KSM150PSER Mixer Artisan Series with Pouring Shield, 325-watt
This Artisan series stand mixer comes with just about everything you need for most cooking demands. For example, it has a multipurpose attachment hub with over 15 attachment options along with a handy tilt-head design. The 325-watt mixer features 10 different speeds, ensuring that you can do everything from standard mixing to whipping egg whites to the correct consistency. A five-quart bowl offers plenty of room and comes with a comfortable handle.
Price: $279.99
Pros:
- Over 20 color options
- Comes with numerous attachments
- Has 10 distinct speeds
Cons:
- Confusing speed control settings
- Additional attachments can be costly
- Can be tough to figure out accurate height settings
2. Hamilton Beach 64650 6-Speed Classic Stand Mixer
With numerous attachments to choose from, including a whisk, dough hook, and traditional beater, it’s easy to find what you need for a variety of recipes. There are also six different speed settings to choose from, giving you plenty of versatility. Other handy features include a QuickBurst button and a bowl rest mixer stabilizer. A durable stainless steel bowl makes a stylish addition and ensures longevity over time.
Price: $31.54 (36 percent off MSRP)
Pros:
- 6 mixing speeds
- Durable stainless steel construction
- QuickBurst button
Cons:
- Beaters can’t touch bottom of mixing bowl
- Can be tricky to get mixer into stand
- Dough hooks could be larger
3. Cuisinart SM-55BC 5-1/2-Quart 12-Speed Stand Mixer
A chef’s whisk, dough hook, flat mixing paddle, and a splashguard are just some of the included attachments for this stand mixer. It’s also ready for nearly anything with a strong and powerful 800-watt motor. Some highlights include a choice between 12 distinct speeds, along with slow-start and gentle-fold functions. Customers particularly like the 15-minute countdown timer and the sturdy die-cast metal material.
Price: $80.00 (57 percent off MSRP)
Pros:
- 800-watt motor
- 12 distinct speeds
- Includes countdown timer
Cons:
- Moves a bit when mixing heavier materials
- Plastic components feel flimsy
- Lacks main on/off switch
4. Sunbeam FPSBHS0302 250-Watt 5-Speed Stand Mixer
A 250-watt motor provides ample power for most home cooking demands. Unlike many competitors, this one functions as a stand mixer and a hand mixer. Durable chrome beaters and dough hooks provide a bit of versatility and allow you to make a variety of food, from French bread to garlic bread sticks and homemade pizza. Another unique feature is that each beater rotates separately from the other. When combined with the free-spinning mixing bowl, this multi-way mixing action promises the perfect consistency.
Price: $41.61
Pros:
- Multi-way mixing action
- Doubles as a hand mixer
- Free-spinning mixing bowl
Cons:
- Heavy for a hand mixer
- Bowl requires constant scraping
- Buttons can be hard to press
5. Hamilton Beach 63325 6-Speed Stand Mixer
The mixing action of this stand mixer ensures complete bowl coverage. A powerful 300 watt motor gets through even tougher tasks with ease, such as making dough. Convenient hands-free mixing action ensures that the mixing head spins while completely rotating inside of the bowl. There are six speeds for maximum flexibility along with a special fold setting. A tilt-up head lifts up out of the way for easy bowl access.
Price: $80.00 (57 percent off MSRP)
Pros:
- 300-watt motor
- Hands-free mixing action
- Tilt-up head
Cons:
- Bowl requires constant scraping
- Attachments prone to rust
- Mixing bowl lacks handle
6. KitchenAid KP26M1PSL Professional 600 Series 6-Quart Stand Mixer
One unique feature of this stand mixer is its 67-point planetary mixing action, which scrapes every last bit off of the sides and bottom of the bowl. A 575 watt motor powers through smaller and larger tasks with ease. The six-quart stainless steel wide-mouth bowl provides ample space for mixing and blending ingredients, while a contoured steel handle lets you easily move the bowl around. This mixer comes with a wire whip, spiral dough hook, and a flat beater.
Price: $399.99 (20 percent off MSRP)
Pros:
- Planetary mixing action
- 575-watt motor
- Stainless steel mixing bowl
Cons:
- Cheap plastic housing components
- A small number of units suffer from gear box issues
- Can get noisy
7. Hamilton Beach 63220 Eclectrics All-Metal 12-Speed Stand Mixer
A powerful 400-watt motor and 12 speed settings makes it easy for this mixer to handle a variety of cooking and baking demands. Another highlight is a unique mixing head, which orbits around the bowl while the beater rotates in the opposite direction, scraping up leftover bits from the sides and bottom of the bowl as it goes. The bowl locks to the base for added stability, and you can use the quick-release head to easily access the bowl.
Price: $192.98 (23 percent off MSRP)
Pros:
- 400-watt motor
- Unique mixing head
- 12 speed settings
Cons:
- Mixing bowl can come loose
- Prone to imbalance issues
- Some owners complain of limited bowl access
8. Sunbeam FPSBSM2104 Heritage Series 350-Watt Stand Mixer
An off-center bowl position makes it easier for you to add ingredients while the mixer is in use, and also ensures less scraping. A 350-watt motor provides plenty of power for most cooking demands. With a total of 12 variable speeds, you can start slowly and work your way up to the most suitable speed. A full die cast metal body, combined with handy non-skid rubber feet, prevents the mixer from moving around when it’s in use.
Price: $94.76 (37 percent off MSRP)
Pros:
- Die cast metal body
- Non-skid feet
- Off-center bowl
Cons:
- Mixing bowl lacks a handle
- Doesn’t come with attachments
- Struggles when making dough
9. Bosch Compact Mixer mum4405
If you’re in the market for a stand mixer but don’t want to deal with larger and heavier units, this one is a good alternative. While this mixer is smaller, you won’t have to worry about sacrificing power or performance. The generously-sized four quart plastic bowl has enough room for most cooking demands. It’s also equipped with an anti-splash cover to keep spills and messes at bay. A 400-watt motor ensures plenty of power. This mixer includes a dough hook and whisks.
Price: $179.99 (22 percent off MSRP)
Pros:
- Compact size
- Four-quart mixing bowl
- Comes with dough hook and whisks
Cons:
- Struggles with heavy dough
- Head moves around when mixing dough
- Tough to clean
10. KitchenAid KSM7586PCA 7-Quart Pro Line Stand Mixer
If you’re looking for a very large capacity mixing bowl, this one is a good bet. It has a 16-cup flour capacity and can hold up to seven quarts at a time. A professional bowl-lift design, where the bowl is raised into a mixing position, makes it easy to add ingredients and scrape them out when necessary. This mixer comes with a spiral dough hook for superior kneading, along with a flat beater and a stainless steel wire whip. There are 10 different mixing speeds.
Price: $535.94 (23 percent off MSRP)
Pros:
- Bowl-lift design
- Large capacity
- 10 mixing speeds
Cons:
- Pricey
- Could use a rubber scraper
- A few owners complain about a clicking noise during use