Top 5 Best Tortilla Presses 2018: Your Easy Buying Guide

  • Published
  • Updated

Making tortillas can be quite a tedious process. From getting the consistency right to rolling out the dough by hand, you may find yourself longing for a tortilla press that can churn out one perfect tortilla after the next. Aside from price, some of the main consideration when looking for the right tortilla press include size and features. The most popular sizes are 8- to 10-inch presses, although you can find ones with a larger surface. Depending on your budget and preferences, you may opt to pay more for features such as an auto indicator light, convenient storage, and easy-to-clean surfaces. Here’s an overview of some of the most popular tortilla presses on the market today.

1. Victoria Cast Iron Tortilla Press – 8 inch, Original Made in Colombia, Pataconera

Victoria Cast Iron Tortilla Press - 8 inch, Original Made in Colombia, Pataconera, tortilla press, tortilla maker

This heavy-duty cast iron tortilla maker is ideal for making empanadas, arepas, tostones, patacones, tortillas, and more. Its durable construction allows for simple and easy pressing. An improved base and handle offers more resistance and control over the final product. As an added bonus, this tortilla maker has been preseasoned with Colombian palm oil to keep the dough from sticking.

Price: $26.36

Buy the Victoria Cast Iron Tortilla Press – 8 inch, Original Made in Colombia, Pataconera here.

Pros:

  • Comes preseasoned
  • Enables simple, easy pressing
  • Improved base and handle

Cons:

  • Initial learning curve
  • Need to press a few times to flatten tortillas
  • A bit small

Find more Victoria Cast Iron Tortilla Press – 8 inch, Original Made in Colombia, Pataconera information and reviews here.

2. IMUSA, 85008, Cast Iron Tortilla Press, Black, 8-Inches

IMUSA, 85008, Cast Iron Tortilla Press, Black, 8-Inches, tortilla press, tortilla maker

If you’re looking for a tortilla press that can handle large quantities at once, this one is a good choice. It’s a traditional press with optimal leverage — great for making everything from corn and flour tortillas to tostones, patacones, and arepas. The eight-inch round surface is crafted from durable cast iron material, which even comes preseasoned to prevent the tortillas from sticking.

Price: $29.99 (25 percent off MSRP)

Buy the IMUSA, 85008, Cast Iron Tortilla Press, Black, 8-Inches here.

Pros:

  • Great leverage
  • Suitable for large quantities
  • Preseasoned

Cons:

  • Heavy
  • Clean-up can be tedious
  • Several owners complain about sticking

Find more IMUSA, 85008, Cast Iron Tortilla Press, Black, 8-Inches information and reviews here.

3. CucinaPro 1443 Flatbread and Tortilla Maker

CucinaPro 1443 Flatbread and Tortilla Maker, tortilla press, tortilla maker

Bakes 10-inch tortillas along with flatbreads and pitas. Cleanup is also very simple, as you can wipe the surface clean. Durable aluminum non-stick coated cooking plates ensure even heat distribution and uniform baking. Storage is simple, even if you have limited countertop space, as this tortilla maker stores upright. It’s also equipped with a ready light and a cord wrap for added convenience.

Price: $68.99 (14 percent off MSRP)

Buy the CucinaPro 1443 Flatbread and Tortilla Maker here.

Pros:

  • 10-inch surface
  • Easy cleanup
  • Features ready light and cord wrap

Cons:

  • Time-consuming cooking process
  • Doesn’t get very hot
  • Pricey

Find more CucinaPro 1443 Flatbread and Tortilla Maker information and reviews here.

4. Saachi SA1650 Electric Non-Stick Roti Chapati Flat Bread Wraps/Tortilla Maker with Temperature Control

Saachi SA1650 Electric Non-Stick Roti Chapati Flat Bread Wraps/Tortilla Maker with Temperature Control, tortilla press, tortilla maker

This model is designed to make optimal roti, tortillas, and chapatti. It’s equipped with nonstick cooking plates, which not only heat up quickly but also promote even heat distribution. The plates are also easy to clean up. Aside from an auto on/off/ready light, this tortilla maker stands out for its eye-catching chrome finish. A professional cool-touch top handle lets you effortlessly flatten out dough.

Price: $40.00 (33 percent off MSRP)

Buy the Saachi SA1650 Electric Non-Stick Roti Chapati Flat Bread Wraps/Tortilla Maker with Temperature Control here.

Pros:

  • Nonstick cooking plates
  • Upscale chrome finish
  • Professional cool-touch handle

Cons:

  • Long cooking time
  • Dough tends to stick
  • Some users complain about quality issues

Find more Saachi SA1650 Electric Non-Stick Roti Chapati Flat Bread Wraps/Tortilla Maker with Temperature Control information and reviews here.

5. Chef Pro 10 Inch Tortilla Maker/Flat Bread Maker

Chef Pro 10 Inch Tortilla Maker/Flat Bread Maker, tortilla press, tortilla maker

Tired of messy cleanups? You’ll appreciate this tortilla maker’s nonstick plates, which help to make cleanup a breeze. It’s also equipped with temperature control, allowing you to stay in control of the end result. Another bonus is its 1200 watts of power for super-fast baking. A ready light lets you know when it’s time to begin baking. Aside from tortillas, you can use this machine to make wraps, rotis, burritos, puris, and more.

Price: $115.21

Buy the Chef Pro 10 Inch Tortilla Maker/Flat Bread Maker here.

Pros:

  • Nonstick plates
  • Fast baking
  • Ready light

Cons:

  • Steep learning curve
  • Takes awhile to heat up
  • Quality concerns

Find more Chef Pro 10 Inch Tortilla Maker/Flat Bread Maker information and reviews here.

,

Marty Williams

What’s the price of 10 inch cast-iron tortilla press is that to hard for you???

Terripnew

