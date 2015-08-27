Top 10 Best Indoor Grill Pans 2018: Your Easy Buying Guide

An indoor grill pan is a prime choice if you’re looking for a more convenient way to cook your favorite foods indoors without sacrificing those coveted grill marks. There are several different sizes and brands to choose from, along with pans of various prices. Depending on your needs, you may opt for a heavy-duty cast iron pan or a lighter weight one that comes pre-seasoned. There are also double grills that provide ample cooking space for larger quantities of food.

1. Neoflam 11-Inch Eela Grill Pan with Bakelite Handle and Ecolon Non-Stick Coating

Ecolon coating is a unique high-quality nonstick ceramic coating crafted from minerals. This coating provides a nonstick scratch-resistant surface and superior durability. The lightweight cast aluminum construction offers similar durability as traditional cast iron at a fraction of the weight. As an added bonus, the square shape produces familiar grill marks on food while removing fat from food. An integrated handle makes it easier to clean the grill. Even heat distribution enables quick cooking while helping to conserve energy.

Price: $41.32 (8 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Lightweight construction

High heat conductivity

Scratch-resistant surface

Cons:

Grill risers are a bit small

Can be tough to clean

A bit awkward to hold

2. Lodge L8SGP3 Pre-Seasoned Cast-Iron Square Grill Pan, 10.5-inch

If you’d rather not wait to make your favorite foods, you’ll appreciate the fact that this grill pan comes pre-seasoned and ready to use. It’s ideal for low-fat cooking thanks to its ribbed bottom. This pan offers excellent heat retention an even cooking, ensuring desirable results each time. You can use the pan on a variety of surfaces, including grills, campfires, and ovens. Use this cast iron pan to sear or cook your favorite foods at a high heat without worrying about burning them.

Price: $24.99 (24 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Comes pre-seasoned

Optimal for low-fat cooking

Can be used on various surfaces

Cons:

Clean-up can be a pain

Heavy

Gets a bit smokey when grilling

3. All-Clad 3013 Hard Anodized Aluminum Nonstick Double Burner Grande 13-Inch X 20-Inch Grille Pan

Looking for a pan that has enough room to cook for a family? You can cook plenty of food side-by-side using this family-size pan. This pan is large enough to sit across two burners on a traditional stovetop. It’s also equipped with durable stay-cool handles. The hard-anodized aluminum interior and exterior holds up well over time and ensures even heat distribution, making it easier to cook your favorite foods. This pan is also simpler to clean thanks to a layer of scratch-resistant nonstick material. A three-ply construction heats up evenly and keeps hot spots at bay.

Price: $99.95

Pros:

Ideal for families

Scratch-resistant nonstick material

Heats up evenly

Cons:

Ridges could be higher

A bit bulky to store

Cumbersome handles

4. Calphalon Contemporary Hard-Anodized Aluminum Nonstick Cookware, Square Grill Pan, 11-inch

A heavy-duty aluminum construction promotes even heat distribution for superior cooking. It’s also dishwasher-safe, ensuring that cleanup will be a breeze. The interior layer features three layers of nonstick coating, with two layers for added durability and the third to ensure a faster cleanup. This pan’s deep ridges promote an authentic grill flavor while the stainless steel handles will remain cool on the stovetop. As with most other grill pans, this one also comes with deep ridges for low-fat cooking.

Price: $39.95 (56 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Durable aluminum construction

Three nonstick layers

Stay-cool stainless steel handles

Cons:

Not optimal over high heat

Long handle can make storage difficult

Doesn’t always leave grill marks

5. Swiss Diamond Nonstick Square Grill Fry Pan – 11 x 11″

One unique feature that sets this Swiss Diamond pan apart is the fact that it features a patented nonstick coating that is reinforced with authentic diamond crystals. The pan, made in Switzerland, is made from a durable cast aluminum material. Stay-cool handles ensure a comfortable and safe grip. As an added bonus, you can also use the pan in oven temperatures up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. A durable nonstick surface makes it easy to cook without oil and to clean the pan using only warm, soapy water. You can use this pan on gas or electric cooktops.

Price: $139.95 (18 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Nonstick coating has real diamond crystals

Stay-cool handle

Made in Switzerland

Cons:

Ridges could be higher

Pricey

Grooves can be tough to clean

6. Anolon Tri-Ply Clad Stainless Steel 12-Inch Deep Round Grill Pan

Want a multi-function grill pan? This product works on a variety of stove tops, including induction. It features a sturdy three-ply construction consisting of an aluminum core between layers of stainless steel, a setup that promotes even heat distribution. You can get a safe and comfortable grip on the pan even when it’s full thanks to its user-friendly stainless steel handle, which is also dual riveted. This grill pan can be used in ovens up to 500 degrees. If you want to avoid a messy cleanup, you’ll appreciate the stainless steel exterior, which is easy to clean.

Price: $59.99 (50 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Can be used on a variety of cooktops

Three-ply construction

Simple clean-up

Cons:

Can be tough to clean

Takes a bit longer to cook at high temperatures

Requires some oil for cooking

7. Lodge Pro-Logic P12SGR3 Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Square Grill Pan, 12-inch

This 12-inch cast iron pan comes pre-seasoned with a vegetable oil formula, meaning you don’t have to worry about coating it with cooking oil before using for the first time. It features a durable cast iron material that not only heats up slowly, but also ensures even heat distribution. Need to store the pan in a tight area? You’ll appreciate the long handle with a convenient hole for hanging up the pan. This handle is complemented by a handy helper handle. The pan can be used safely in the oven up to 500 degress. For best results, hand wash the product with warm water.

Price: $34.49 (18 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Pre-seasoned

Durable cast iron material

Hole in handle for easy storage

Cons:

Grids are shallow

A bit heavy

Tough to clean

8. All-Clad 4020 Stainless Steel 3-Ply Bonded Dishwasher Safe Grill Pan Cookware, 11-Inch

Looking for a griddle pan that can deliver that coveted outdoor grill flavor? This pan cooks food with the same flavors and textures of an outdoor grill. It also has a ridged surface, which helps drain away fat and oil. A three layer stainless and aluminum construction ensures fast, thorough, and even heating. Another benefit is the pan’s square design, which provides a larger cooking surface. This dishwasher-safe pan is made with a sturdy stainless steel material that can be used on all types of cook tops.

Price: $129.95 (32 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Produces grill flavor

Ridged surface helps drain fat and oil

Large cooking surface

Cons:

Not ideal for family cooking

Pricey

Requires a bit of oil to prevent sticking

9. Philips HD9910/21 Fry/Grill Pan

You can grill and sear your favorite foods, such as meat, vegetables, and fish in this pan. It’s also outfitted with a perforated surface to create the optimal air flow as you’re grilling. The ridged surface also helps to drain away fat and oil for healthier cooking. Another benefit is the non-stick surface, which makes it easier to cook delicate foods and clean them up when you’re finished. If you’d rather not spend time cleaning this pan by hand, simply put it in the dishwasher.

Price: $49.99

Pros:

Perforated surface enables optimal airflow

Grills and sears meat and vegetables

Dishwasher-safe

Cons:

A bit bulky to store

Juice and grease can drip through the perforated surface

Too small for cooking larger quantities

10. Simply Calphalon Nonstick Double Grill Pan

This larger grill pan has ample room for to cook your favorite foods in a matter of minutes. This pan stands out for its medium-gauge hard-anodized aluminum exterior, which ensures even heat distribution. A double-coated nonstick interior keeps food from getting stuck on the ridges. If you prefer to eat food with the characteristic grill marks, this pan delivers. As an added bonus, it can be used in the oven up to 450 degrees. Silicone grip handles ensure comfort and safety as you’re moving the pan around. This pan should be hand washed for best results.

Price: $50.99 (15 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Larger size

Double-coated nonstick interior

Silicone grip handles

Cons:

Food can get stuck between crevices

Grill marks could be more pronounced

A few consumers complain about a warped bottom after a short time

