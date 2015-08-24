10 Cool Dorm Gadgets: The Ultimate List (2018)

It’s that time of year again: you’re all signed up for classes, and you’ll soon be packing up your stuff and making that long drive to your college dorm. Sure, you’ll miss your friends and family back home, but it’s undeniably an exciting time in your life. But more importantly, you’ll miss some of your stuff that you just simply couldn’t take with you.

But here are some cool dorm gadgets that will make your college stay a little better, making it a little easier for you to adjust to your new digs:

1. Zilu 40w 5-port Speed USB Charger

One problem I always ran into in college was limited outlet space, and therefore, I couldn’t charge all of my devices when I needed to. With every gadget nowadays seemingly requiring a USB outlet to charge, the Zilu 40w 5-port speed USB charger is a great way to ensure you can charge all of your devices.

It has 5 intelligent USB ports, and it will automatically deliver the fastest charging speed up to 2.4 amps per port. It sits nicely on your desk (or anywhere else you might like to put it). I have it sitting on my desk, charging my phone, tablet and two PS4 controllers sometimes. Also, don’t underestimate how often people will come to your dorm and need a charge.

Price: $19.99 (80 percent off MSRP)

2. EMTEC Power Connect (Power Bank & WiFi Sharing)

The EMTEC Power Connect is a handy device that sort of feels like a Swiss Army knife for your phone. Its most important feature is the power bank, which will allow you to charge your smartphone up to two times with its 5200 mAh battery, adding up to 8 hours of battery life to your device. It provides an emergency charge when you’re running around campus all day and forgot to charge your smartphone the night before. It also serves as a wireless server for your photos, docs, videos and music, which are stored on a microSD or USB drive (not included) which you can then use on your smartphone (which is especially handy for those smartphones that don’t have a microSD expansion slot).

Price: $55.66 (7 percent off MSRP)

3. Divoom Voombox Wireless Speaker

Don’t be fooled by a lot of the other Bluetooth speakers out there. Sure, many of them come in at about $30 less than the Divoom Voombox, but they also sound like they should. The Divoom Voombox is the most impressive Bluetooth speaker for the money. It sends out 15W of rich, resonant sound with impressively deep bass. It has a rechargeable battery that lasts for up to 12 hours of playtime, so you don’t have to worry about charging it as frequently as some of the other speakers on the market. It has a rugged design, and is splash resistant. Although it’s built for the outdoors — and you’ll definitely use it outdoors — its loudness makes it perfect for dorm parties.

Price: $78.95

4. SanDisk Connect Wireless Flash Drive

The SanDisk Connect Wireless Flash Drive allows you to wirelessly store, share, stream movies, photos, music and documents. It doesn’t require an internet connection to use, as it sets up a wireless access point for up to 8 of your devices. It allows up to 4 hours of continuous streaming on a single charge, and is accessible up to 150 feet away. It also has an added SDHC/SDXC slot to store or share more of your content.

Price: $39.99

5. Bohm Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Active Noise Cancelling

Even if your roommates are cool, they’ll likely get on your nerves at some point, and you’d better expect them to be super loud and obnoxious at some point. You’re going to want a way to tune them out, and the Bohm Bluetooth headphones are a great choice. They use active noise cancellation, which means you can flip a switch to block outside noise when necessary. They use premium stereo drivers which provide thumping bass, prominent mids and sparkling highs. This set of headphones has an 18-hour rechargeable battery, and they fully charge in just a little over 3 hours.

Price: $79.95 (43 percent off MSRP)

6. Plantronics BackBeat GO 2 Wireless Earbuds

If you’re one to head to the gym, you’re going to want a lightweight pair of earbuds that sound great and last as long as you do. The Plantronic BackBeat Go 2 Wireless Earbuds last for up to 4.5 hours of listening and 5 hours of talk time, and their holder doubles as an on-the-go battery charger. They stay in your ears nicely, and sound great.

Price: $49.95

7. Walking Dead Zombie String Lights

While these aren’t a necessity, the Walking Dead Zombie String Lights add a bit of coolness to your dorm. EVERYONE loves The Walking Dead, and that’s why people will go, “these are so cool.” So if you’re looking for a “these are so cool” reaction, get this string of lights for dorm decoration.

Price: $34.99

8. Hyperkin Supaboy Portable Pocket SNES

Retro gaming is all the rage nowadays, and the greatest video game console of all-time is the SNES. The Hyperkin Supaboy allows you to bring your SNES games with you on the go, and even has a headphone jack so you don’t disturb those around you. It’s likely that your going to want to kill some time between classes, and the Superboy is the perfect way to do just that.

This is one of the cool dorm gadgets that probably aren’t a necessity, but it’s sure fun to have on those boring, rainy days on campus.

Price: $65.99 (18 percent off MSRP)

9. Que Powerbag Backpack

Sure, $95 might seem steep for a backpack, but this backpack does a lot that your average Jansport just doesn’t do. The Que Powerbag has built in Bluetooth Speakers so you can take your music with you, has a full-sized internal USB port that allows you to charge all of your gadgets, and it’s shock resistant to help protect your devices.

Price: $94.99 (21 percent off MSRP)

10. Chromecast

Chrome is the cheapest solution for beaming your content to your TV from your devices. It works with Netflix, Hulu, HBO Go, Sling and more. One of it’s biggest selling points is its portability. All that you need to have is a micro USB cord (included) and the small device itself. Throw it in your backpack, and you’re good to go. It’s great for presentations, too, since you can share your screen with the device.

Price: $29.99

See Also