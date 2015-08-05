Cool Gadgets: Top 10 Best Tech Gifts for Men & Women

Cool gadgets are a great gift idea for both men and women. While some gadgets can be a bit expensive, others are actually quite affordable. The right gadget can really speak to someone’s unique interests, such as gourmet cooking, music, gaming, or even gardening. Whether you’re shopping for a birthday present, holiday gift, or something “just because”, we’ve rounded up some tech gifts that will appeal to both men and women. Read on to see some creative, unique, and functional gifts.

Looking for more gift ideas? Check out our thoughtfully curated guides to the best gifts for women and the best gifts for men. You can also check out our Gadgets page, which might help you find a cool gift.

1. Sennheiser Urbanite On-Ear Headphones

A new pair of headphones is always a nice gift for anyone who loves music. They’re also a smart present to buy for someone who has to travel frequently for work, since you can use them to drown out the sounds of airplane noise and grouchy travelers. These headphones distinguish themselves through their massive bass and extended treble. The compact design is great for both commuter travel and long-haul expeditions, and the added two-year warranty will ensure your gift is protected. There are multiple color options available, with specific models on offer for both iOS and Android device usage.

Price: $99 and up, depending on color/option selected (Up to 50 percent off MSRP)

2. VonShef Premium 8 Liter Sous Vide/Water Oven

Need a kitchen gadget that will delight your favorite foodie? This sous vide system from VonShef is a great way for food fanatics to try out recipes and techniques they’ve seen on shows like Top Chef and Chopped.

Sous vide is a French cooking technique that cooks food very slowly and evenly in a vacuum-sealed bag. This slow cooking process helps foods retain their juiciness and stay tender. Steaks, fish, chicken, foie gras, and even eggs can all be cooked in this water oven. This is a great gift idea for anyone who loves gourmet food, as well as those who aren’t all that handy in the kitchen. Foodies will love experimenting with a new toy, while novice cooks will appreciate the ability to cook without burning stuff on the stove. Plus, the slow cooking process makes this an ideal kitchen appliance for people who like to start dinner before they leave for work, so that the meal is pretty much done by the time they return home.

You can see some other sous vide options in our post on the best sous vide machines. No matter which model you end up going with, consider picking up a copy of Under Pressure: Cooking Sous Vide by Thomas Keller to give them some recipe inspiration.

Price: $139.99 (44 percent off MSRP)

3. Baby Shusher – The Soothing Sleep Miracle for Babies

Shopping for a baby shower gift, or a present for a new parent? This cool gadget helps soothe babies so that they can sleep (and the parents can get some sleep, too). As seen on the NBC’s Today Show, the shusher boasts two timing options to help lull babies to sleep.

Price: $31.49 (10 percent off MSRP)

4. LG Watch Urbane Smartwatch

A lot of the smartwatches on sale right now look a bit clunky. The LG Urbane smartwatch offers tons of smart features, but in a stylish package that looks more like a “real” watch than some of the other wearables out there right now. This watch can stream music, send notifications from your smartphone, and even pull up directions. It is compatible with most devices running Android 4.3 or later. There’s also a built-in heart rate monitor, which is great for fitness fanatics. The LG Watch Urbane is IP67 dust and water resistant, meaning it can withstand up to 1 meter of water for up to 30 minutes.

Want to see some other options? Check out our guide to the best smartwatches on the market today.

Price: $302.98 (13 percent off MSRP)

5. Hyperkin SUPABOY Portable Pocket SNES Console

This is a great gift for gamers, particularly those who love retro games. This pocket-sized gadget lets you take old SNES cartridges (or even Japanese Super Famicom cartridges) and play them on a handheld console. If the person you are already shopping for has an attic filled with old cartridges, then they’ll be good to go. If you need cartridges, you can usually find them cheap on eBay, at local garage sales, or even on Amazon.

Price: $65 (19 percent off MSRP)

6. DJI Phantom Aerial UAV Drone Quadcopter for GoPro

Drones are the hot new hobby, and people all over the country are enjoying the fun family bonding time they get when flying their quadcopter. The DJI Phantom Aerial UAV Drone Quadcopter for GoPro is designed for adults, and is one of the top-rated models on the market today. Outdoor flight is made possible by advanced GPS positioning that compensates for light wind. The Phantom has a fail-safe function and can be configured to automatically fly to and land at its take-off position if connection to the transmitter is lost. You can use this drone alone, or attach your GoPro and record your adventures.

Check out our guide to the best drones for sale to see some other cool drone options.

Price: $415.95 (39 percent off MSRP)

7. Click & Grow Smart Herb Garden Indoor Grow Kit

This clever indoor herb garden is great for people who don’t have space for a garden, or for people who want fresh herbs all year long. The kit comes with everything you need to start growing. Sprouts appear in as little as a week, with two or three months of harvesting possible before you’ll need to re-plant. The LED grow light that powers this unit has a tiny energy footprint, so you don’t have to worry about sky-high electricity bills.

Shopping for someone who loves indoor gardening? Check out our post that rounds up the best LED grow lights.

Price: $59.95 (50 percent off MSRP)

8. Stylophone Retro Pocket Synth

This pint-sized synth creates retro-sounding tones that wouldn’t sound out of place on a Kraftwerk album. Just place the tip of the stylus on a key, and sound is produced. There is a switch to add vibrato and you can choose from one of three different retro organ type sounds. The tuning knob on the bottom allows for some pitch-bend effects. This is a fun gift for musicians, or for anyone who likes oddball gadgets.

Price: $22.15 (26 percent off MSRP)

9. Infinuvo CleanMate QQ-2 BASIC Robotic Vacuum Cleaner

A robot vacuum cleaner is a nice gift for new parents, young couples, or anyone who is getting older and needs help around the house. This particular model is a nice option for bargain hunters. This basic vacuum cleaner actually offers some pretty advanced features, including a UV light feature that disinfects as it cleans. Want to shop around a little more? Check out our guide to the best robot vacuums to see some of the other models on the market today.

Price: $123.18 (38 percent off MSRP)

10. TrackR Bravo

Need a small gift for someone who is notorious for losing their stuff? The TrackR is a little disc that’s about the size of a quarter. Attach TrackR to any item you own, and you’ll be able to locate that item using your smartphone.

The TrackR team sent us a bravo unit so we could go hands-on. One thing we liked is that the TrackR lights up and beeps to help you locate it, even in dark or loud places. It’s also possible to crowdsource the hunt for your lost item, using the TrackR app. You can even connect to your NEST smart thermostat from the TrackR app, allowing you to disable separation alerts when you’re at home. The TrackR bravo looks similar to the TrackR sticker, but the bravo is thinner and has the better Bluetooth frequency.

You can give Trackr alone, or give it as a secondary gift to complement some other tech item on our list, to ensure they don’t lose your thoughtful present.

Price: $29.99

See Also:

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.