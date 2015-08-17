Immersion Circulator Buying Guide 2018 (Updated!)

The sous vide cooking method involves slowly cooking food in a low temperature water bath, resulting in a gradual process with controlled cooking temperatures. Food is stored inside a vacuum-sealed bag, where it cooks in its own natural juices. From vegetables to meat, the immersion circulator gradually heats the water and holds it at the ideal cooking temperature for your favorite foods. The end result is a delicious meal that’s tender and rich in flavor, and that’s never overcooked.

A traditional sous vide machine produces excellent results but can be too cumbersome and pricey for the typical home chef. Alternatively, the sous vide immersion circulator comes with plenty of power to actively circulate water around the pot for even and precise results. It’s also much smaller and more affordable than the average sous vide machine.

Immersion circulators for sous vide cooking are available in many forms. If you’re looking for a higher end immersion cooker, consider one that’s accurate and that comes with single-degree precision for optimal results. Many of the more expensive sous vide immersion circulators on the market today also feature a user-friendly interface and connectivity for added convenience. Regardless of your budget, you should look for a unit that has enough pump power for adequate circulation.

1. Anova Precision Cooker (900 Watts)

This second generation Anova cooker is user-friendly and yields delicious results. To get started, simply attach the unit to any pot. You can then use the Anova app or the interface to set the desired cook time and water temperature. Place your favorite food in a plastic bag and clip it to the side of the pot. The immersion circulator will then cook your food evenly and thoroughly by circulating water around the pot. The app and WiFi connectivity lets you cook or schedule a meal even when you’re not at home. This unit has 900 watts of power and a pump speed of 2.4 gallons per minute.

Price: $128.96 (35 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

WiFi connectivity

900 watts

App makes it easy to cook meals on the go

Cons:

App could be more intuitive

Flimsy mounting bracket

Some experience connectivity issues

2. Avalon Bay Sous Vide Cooker

It’s becoming easier to find more affordable immersion circulators. This cooker features 800 watts of cooking power, along with a temperature range up to 194 degrees Fahrenheit. It’s also compatible with most household pots so that you don’t have to go out an buy new cookware. Highlights include a built-in timer and stainless steel construction. The immersion circulator automatically shuts off after a period of time. As an added bonus, five BPA-free cooking bags are included.

Price: $55.99

Pros:

Affordable

800 watts

Includes BPA-free cooking bags

Cons:

A bit bulky

Alerts aren’t that loud

A few complain of slightly inaccurate temperature readings

3. Kitchen Gizmo Sous Vide Immersion Circulator

This sous vide immersion circulator offers precise and even results without the extra bells and whistles. A strong-grip clip secures the unit to just about any pot. You can cook your favorite foods in temperatures up to 194 degrees Fahrenheit. A scrolling selection wheel offers a simple way to select your desired temperature and cooking time. Busy cooks appreciate the removable sleeve for stress-free cleanup. A cookbook is included along with a chart with suggested temperature and cook times.

Price: $87.99

Pros:

Scrolling selection wheel

Removable sleeve for easy cleanup

Includes cookbook and chart with suggested temperature and cook times

Cons:

Can take awhile to cook a meal

Some wish there was more guidance for first-time users

No audible alert when desired water temperature is reached

4. Gramercy Kitchen Co Sous Vide Immersion Circulator

At Gramercy Kitchen Co, products are tested and approved before they are available to customers. This way, potential flaws can be worked out, and improvements will be made before the product is finalized. This sous vide immersion circulator offers 800 watts of cooking power and an intuitive display that covers the basics. It’s also made with stainless steel. The cooker uses the necessary amount of energy to reach temperatures up to 194 degrees Fahrenheit during the cooking process. A storage sleeve is included.

Price: $99.97

Pros:

800 watts

Intuitive display

Comes with a storage sleeve

Cons:

No Bluetooth or WiFi

Can’t reset temperature once a cooking cycle begins

A bit basic for the price

5. PolyScience CHEF Series Sous Vide Commercial Immersion Circulator

You can use this immersion circulator in up to 30 liters, or eight gallons, of water at a time. It’s also equipped with large and easily visible backlit LCD displays. Unlike some sous vide immersion circulators, this one provides actual temperature readings. Aside from a pump-flow regulation, it also boats an award-winning design that delivers exceptional results and promises to hold up well to even the toughest demands. There’s a 1100 watt heater to help reach a wide range of temperatures. You can easily clamp this device to a tank of just about any size as long as it has rounded or flat walls.

Price: $799.95

Pros:

Large LCD display

Actual temperature readings

Durable over time

Cons:

Pricey

Gets noisy if water level is too low

Prone to mineral buildup from hard water

6. Gourmia GSV140 Sous Vide Circulator

Choose between the available black or gold finishes for a personalized touch. This sous vide immersion circulator has a digital display so that you can keep track of the temperature, time remaining, and more. You can clip it to the side of most pots and containers with a capacity of up to 10 gallons. An active control thermostat holds the desired temperature setting. The circulator pumps up to 2.1 gallons each minute and includes a gourmet recipe book to help you get started.

Price: $99.99 (50 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

1200 watts

Includes recipe book

Pumps up to 2.1 gallons per minute

Cons:

Some find setting the time and temperature confusing

Needs to be switched from Celsius to Fahrenheit each time

Relatively small digital display

7. ChefSteps Joule Sous Vide

Cooking with Joule is simple and straightforward, even if you’re new to sous vide cooking. To begin, simply add water to any pot and choose your preferred cooking temperature via the app. The next step is to secure your food in a plastic bag and place it in the water. Despite its small size, Joule is equipped with a powerful heater so that water heats up quickly and evenly. In addition to a built-in clip to secure it to the side of a pot, the immersion cooker also comes with a magnet to help it stand independently in stainless steel pots. Other highlights include Celsius and Fahrenheit auto-detect along with the ability to select how well-done you prefer your food in the app. Notifications let you know once the water is hot and when the food is ready.

Price: $199.00

Pros:

Android and iOS compatible app

Powerful heater rapidly heats up water

Magnet helps circulator stand up in stainless steel pots

Cons:

Lack of direct controls can be frustrating

Some experience connectivity issues

A few users wish there was a more distinctive notification sound

8. SousVeasy Immersion Circulator

If you’re just getting started and aren’t sure how to begin cooking sous vide style, consider the SousVeasy Immersion Circulator. A powerful 1,000 watts of cooking power is enough to efficiently cook most vegetables and meats. The motor stays quiet even when the circulator is at full power. Several preset buttons make it easy to begin cooking just by pressing a button. An accompanying recipe app provides ideas for your next meal.

Price: $79.00 (11 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Ideal for beginners

Very quiet motor

Preset buttons

Cons:

Some find the preset buttons a bit limited

Display doesn’t have a touch screen

Limited app

9. NutriChef Sous Vide Immersion Circulator

A user-friendly digital display and affordable price makes this sous vide immersion circulator a practical choice for beginners. Functions such as time and temperature adjustment let you personalize the cooking process for delicious end results. There’s also a high-powered heating element and a built-in thermostat with a temperature display. You can easily attach the unit to any deep cooking pot. Both the temperature and time are adjusted using a turning wheel. Pressing a button locks your preferred settings for added convenience.

Price: $76.96

Pros:

Time and temperature adjustment

High-powered heating element

Built-in thermostat

Cons:

Awkwardly placed scroll wheel

Power and set buttons need to be pressed simultaneously for Celsius and Fahrenheit settings

Doesn’t come with a recipe book

10. Wancle Sous Vide Cooker

This immersion cooker covers all the basics, with a full 850 watts of cooking power and a digital timer. It also has an attractive stainless steel finish. If you’re not sure where to begin, or you could use some fresh ideas for your next meal, consult the E-cookbook for recipes. Unlike many of its competitors, this unit offers a wide temperature range. You can cook at a low 77 degrees or heat up the water to just over 211 degrees Fahrenheit.

Price: $109.00

Pros:

Wide temperature range

Comes with a recipe book

User-friendly display

Cons:

Some complain of dim background lighting on certain buttons

No WiFi or Bluetooth

Shorter shaft equals more water per cooking session

