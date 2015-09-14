Top 5 Best Blender Bottles 2018: Which Is Right for You?

Whether you’re looking for a BlenderBottle or a blender bottle for your protein shakes and smoothies, it’s clear that this up-and-coming niche is popular for good reason. Many blender bottles cater to athletes and those with a hectic lifestyle. This smaller bottle has enough room to hold your sports drink or beverage of choice and is highly portable, allowing you to bring it to the gym or another destination. Many of today’s blender bottles feature a wide range of sizes and colors. For example, some bottles hold 20 ounces of liquid while others hold up to 32 ounces. Depending on your specific needs, you may search for a bottle that comes equipped with a motor and base, which you can use to quickly whip up a protein drink or smoothie. Here are some of the most popular blender bottles.

1. BlenderBottle Classic Loop Top Shaker Bottle, Purple, 28 Ounce

This blender bottle is the perfect size for carrying shakes and smoothies on the go. However, you can also use it for other types of food and drink as well — such as water or even pancake batter. This BlenderBottle product also comes in many different sizes, including 20, 28, and 32 ounce bottles. Updated features include a tapered spout and ergonomic flip cap for easier drinking on the go. There’s also a loop carry top, which lets you connect the bottle to a backpack or other object for effortless transportation. The material is dishwasher safe. It’s also free from phthalates and BPA — particularly good news for the safety-conscious consumer.

Price: $7.99 (20 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Available in 20, 28, and 32 ounce sizes

Comes in many colors

Loop carry top

Cons:

May leak when used as a water bottle

Lid can be tricky to wash

Measurements on side are tough to use

2. Oster BLSTPB-WBL My Blend 250-Watt Blender with Travel Sport Bottle

You don’t have to be an athlete to appreciate this sporty blender bottle. However, if you live an active lifestyle, you’ll particularly enjoy this product’s features. For example, it boasts a slender design that makes it easy to take the bottle with you just about anywhere you go. You’ll also find it in a number of colors, including blue, green, pink, and orange. The 20 ounce capacity is plenty to enjoy your favorite drink, whether it’s water, a sports drink, or even a smoothie. Another bonus is that the bottle is BPA-free. All you need to do is fill up the bottle, blend the contents, and head out the door.

Price: $19.77 (21 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Geared towards athletes and active lifestyles

Comes in many colors

20 ounce capacity

Cons:

Blender could be more powerful

Loud motor

Only available in one size

3. Promixx: The Original Vortex Mixer. Protein Shaker Evolution

You can fill this blender bottle with up to 600 ml (20 ounces) of your favorite beverage. The bottle comes in three colors — black, white, and pink. It’s equipped with a detachable motor for added convenience, making it easy to take the bottle with you wherever you go. Another bonus is its super lightweight design. If you’ve grown frustrated with bottles that spill or leak, you’ll really like the leak-free guarantee. A major plus for many users is the bottle’s interior self-cleaning capability. All you need to do is add water and a drop or two of detergent then switch the bottle on.

Price: $25.89 (4 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

20 ounce capacity

Ideal for athletes

Self-cleaning capability

Cons:

Can take awhile to mix in protein powder

Loses mixing power when batteries are low

Only comes in one size

4. Cyclone Cup Shaker

Most blender bottles on the market today require you to shake the bottle to effectively mix the ingredients together. The Cycle Cup is different. Instead of shaking, ingredients get mixed together via patented Cyclone technology. The result? Superior results, whether you’re making a smoothie, protein drink, or another type of beverage. This technology works because the Cyclone remains stationary, allowing it to move against the flow of the ingredients inside the bottle. The bottle holds up to 20 ounces at once and is crafted from a BPA-free material.

Price: $11.73 (22 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Cycle mixing technology

20 ounce capacity

BPA-free material

Cons:

A few clumps may remain after mixing

Lid can leak if not screwed on very tightly

Several users note that capacity is closer to 16 ounces

5. BlenderBottle SportMixer

You can choose between two sizes — 20 and 28 ounces. This BlenderBottle caters to athletes and anyone who is constantly on the go. For example, it has a convenient sport loop that makes it easier to carry, especially to the gym. There’s also a rubberized grip to help minimize slips and spills. A leakproof design keeps leaks and drips at bay. If you frequently make your own drink, you’ll particularly enjoy the distinctive ounce and milliliter markings for less stressful measuring. The bottle is made from BPA-free material and is phthalate-free. It’s also dishwasher-safe.

Price: $10.99 (15 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Comes in 20 and 28 ounces

Great for athletes

Rubberized grip

Cons:

Opening is a bit small

Interior isn’t as visible with darker colors

Can be tough to clean

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.