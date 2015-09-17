Top 10 Best Food Processors 2018: Your Easy Buying Guide

As with most kitchen appliances, you can find affordable food processors for less than $30 along with ones that cost $100 or more. With such a wide range of processors to consider, it helps to start by narrowing down the options based on your personal preferences, cooking demands, and budget. Smaller mini-choppers easily handle tasks such as chopping nuts and mincing garlic, but they often lack the power and capacity for more challenging tasks. You’ll pay more for a medium to full-size food processor (generally a 7 to 16 cup capacity). However, you’ll get a larger work bowl and more features, including a feed tube, powerful motor, and various discs. Whether you want a basic no-frills food processor or one with all the bells and whistles, here are your best bets.
1. Cuisinart FP-8GM Elemental 8 Cup Food Processor
This Cuisinart food processor is powered by 350 watts, ensuring optimal power and food preparation. An 8-cup work bowl gives you ample space, whether you’re chopping, shredding, or pureeing ingredients. There are also handy measurement markings on the sides. You don’t have to pause each time you need to add ingredients thanks to an integrated feed tube, which makes adding ingredients while processing much simpler. The food processor is easy to clean and any removable part is safe for the dishwasher. Other standout features include reversible shredding and slicing discs and rubberized touch pad controls.
Price: $99.95 (46 percent off MSRP)
Buy the Cuisinart FP-8GM Elemental 8 Cup Food Processor here.
Pros:
- 350 watts
- Reversible shredding and slicing discs
- 8 cup capacity
Cons:
- Center post isn’t removable
- Liquid can spill out when full
- Small feed tube
Find more Cuisinart FP-8GM Elemental 8 Cup Food Processor information and reviews here.
2. Hamilton Beach 70730 Bowl Scraper Food Processor
This processor scrapes the side of the bowl so that you don’t have to. In fact, the built-in scraper works whether or not the processor is on. It also has plenty of room for making larger servings at once with its 10-cup capacity. There are two different processing speeds to select. A large feed chute, combined with an S-blade, promotes easier mixing, chopping, and pureeing of various ingredients. This 450 watt machine has ample power to handle much more than your basic cooking demands.
Price: $40.99 (32 percent off MSRP)
Buy the Hamilton Beach 70730 Bowl Scraper Food Processor here.
Pros:
- Built-in scraper
- Large feed chute
- 450 watts
Cons:
- May leak a bit when making liquids
- Noisy
- Cleanup can take awhile
Find more Hamilton Beach 70730 Bowl Scraper Food Processor information and reviews here.
3. Black & Decker FP1600B 8-Cup Food Processor
Concerned about safety in your kitchen? You’ll be glad to know that this food processor is equipped with a safety interlock system. Another feature is suction cup feet, which keep the processor from moving around during operation. It also has a powerful 450 watt motor — a particularly impressive feature given its very affordable price. Whether you want to mince, grate, dice, slice, or chop, this product makes food preparation that much simpler. A stainless steel chopping blade and reversible slicing/shredding disc also cuts down on food preparation time. An 8-cup capacity work bowl provides plenty of space. Many consumers appreciate the continuous-flow feed chute and separate on/off and pulse buttons.
Price: $29.97 (40 percent off MSRP)
Buy the Black & Decker FP1600B 8-Cup Food Processor here.
Pros:
- Safety interlock system
- 8-cup capacity
- On/off and pulse buttons
Cons:
- Food can get stuck in space behind inlet
- Tricky assembly
- A bit loud
Find more Black & Decker FP1600B 8-Cup Food Processor information and reviews here.
4. KitchenAid KFP0722ER 7-Cup Food Processor with Exact Slice System
An innovative ExactSlice system sets this food processor apart. The externally adjustable system gives you full control over the slicing, ensuring more precise and accurate results for a wider range of food. As an added bonus, it’s also more energy-efficient. Another benefit is high, low, and pulse speeds, which work equally well with hard and soft ingredients. A 2-in-1 feed tube lets you choose between using a larger or narrower opening based on the size of the ingredients. Customers also appreciate the super-tight seal, which is outfitted with a leak-resistant ring.
Price: $129.00 (14 percent off MSRP)
Buy the KitchenAid KFP0722ER 7-Cup Food Processor with Exact Slice System here.
Pros:
- 2-in-1 feed tube
- Externally adjustable slicing
- Leak-resistant ring
Cons:
- Motor seems under-powered for some tasks
- Doesn’t come with dough blade
- Top to bottom mixing could be smoother
Find more KitchenAid KFP0722ER 7-Cup Food Processor with Exact Slice System information and reviews here.
5. Cuisinart DLC-2ABC Mini-Prep Plus Food Processor
If you’re looking for an affordable no-frills food processor that promises to get the job done, this Cuisinart mini-prep processor is a good choice. A 250 watt motor provides plenty of power for this food processor. It’s the perfect size for making smaller servings thanks to a 3-cup plastic bowl. The processor chops and grinds with ease, and also comes with a reversible stainless steel blade. Don’t like the thought of a prolonged and messy cleanup? You’ll appreciate the dishwasher-safe lid and bowl. This processor comes with a spatula.
Price: $35.99 (52 percent off MSRP)
Buy the Cuisinart DLC-2ABC Mini-Prep Plus Food Processor here.
Pros:
- Affordable
- 250 watts
- 3-cup bowl capacity
Cons:
- Can chop food a bit too finely
- Doesn’t always chop larger pieces
- Loud
Find more Cuisinart DLC-2ABC Mini-Prep Plus Food Processor information and reviews here.
6. Breville BFP800XL Sous Chef Food Processor
This food processor is a bit pricier than most, but it comes with a number of features and functions. Some examples include five multi-function discs and three blades. A wider feed chute also means that you don’t have to waste time cutting up most fruits and vegetables beforehand. If you frequently prepare meals for multiple people at once — or just want a larger work bowl — you’ll enjoy the large 16 cup capacity. A 2.5 cup mini processing bowl also provides a generous amount of space. Other highlights include an LCD display with an automatic timer and BPA-free processing bowls.
Price: $399.95 (20 percent off MSRP)
Buy the Breville BFP800XL Sous Chef Food Processor here.
Pros:
- Wide feed chute
- 16 cup capacity
- LCD display with automatic timer
Cons:
- Metal tips on blades can get very warm
- Very heavy
- Bulky
Find more Breville BFP800XL Sous Chef Food Processor information and reviews here.
7. Cuisinart DLC-10S Pro Classic 7-Cup Food Processor
The included smaller and larger pushers make it easier to push softer and harder food of various sizes towards the blades. Another highlight is the extra-large feed tube, which has ample space for both vegetables and whole pieces of fruit. While its 7-cup work bowl is an average size, the powerful motor allows you to easily make and knead bread dough. Along with a stainless steel chopping blade, the processor is equipped with a medium slicing disc and a shredding disc. The detachable disc stem makes for a stress-free cleanup.
Price: $99.95 (44 percent off MSRP)
Buy the Cuisinart DLC-10S Pro Classic 7-Cup Food Processor here.
Pros:
- Small and large pushers
- Extra-large feed tube
- Powerful motor
Cons:
- Liquid can spill over at full capacity
- Lacks different speed settings
- Plastic components seem flimsy
Find more Cuisinart DLC-10S Pro Classic 7-Cup Food Processor information and reviews here.
8. Hamilton Beach 70740 8-Cup Food Processor
You get a lot of bang for your buck with this food processor. For starters, an 8-cup capacity makes it easy to shred, grate, mix, or slice food without having to empty out the bowl multiple times during the process. It also has 450 watts of power. This processor stands out for its fast preparation, as it swiftly chops up onions, slices salad ingredients, and much more. A durable stainless steel slice and shred disc effortlessly powers through softer and harder foods. There’s also a chopping blade.
Price: $40.31 (21 percent off MSRP)
Buy the Hamilton Beach 70740 8-Cup Food Processor here.
Pros:
- 8-cup capacity
- Speedy preparation
- 450 watts
Cons:
- May struggle with harder foods
- Noisy
- Only comes with one disc
Find more Hamilton Beach 70740 8-Cup Food Processor information and reviews here.
9. Cuisinart DFP-14BCN 14-Cup Food Processor
If you’re looking for a more powerful food processor with a larger capacity, this unit is an ideal choice. Aside from a 750 watt motor and 14-cup work bowl, you’ll also enjoy features such as on and off/pulse buttons along with small and large pushers. An extra-large feed tube holds whole vegetables and fruits without issue. This food processor comes with a spatula so that you can scrape bits of food down towards the blade as needed. Attachments include a stainless steel slicing disc, shredding disc, and chopping blade.
Price: $179.00(45 percent off MSRP)
Buy the Cuisinart DFP-14BCN 14-Cup Food Processor here.
Pros:
- 750 watts
- Extra-large feed tube
- 14-cup work bowl
Cons:
- Heavy
- Can be tough to clean
- Basic
Find more Cuisinart DFP-14BCN 14-Cup Food Processor information and reviews here.
10. DeLonghi 9-Cup Capacity Food Processor with Integrated Blender
Unlike most food processors on the market, this one is a combination food processor and blender. The 40-ounce blender attachment offers plenty of space for making smoothies, purees, and more. A dual drive system adjusts the power and rotation inside both the food processor and blender, catering to the different speed requirements for both units. Another highlight is an interlocking safety system, which prevents the motor from running if the lid and base aren’t fully locked into place. The food processor comes with two different speeds and a pulse function.
Price: $82.00 (73 percent off MSRP)
Buy the DeLonghi 9-Cup Capacity Food Processor with Integrated Blender here.
Pros:
- Combination food processor and blender
- Interlocking safety system
- Food processor has two speeds and pulse function
Cons:
- Small feed tube
- Blender struggles with ice
- Plastic components feel flimsy
Find more DeLonghi 9-Cup Capacity Food Processor with Integrated Blender information and reviews here.
