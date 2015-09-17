Top 10 Best Food Processors 2018: Your Easy Buying Guide

As with most kitchen appliances, you can find affordable food processors for less than $30 along with ones that cost $100 or more. With such a wide range of processors to consider, it helps to start by narrowing down the options based on your personal preferences, cooking demands, and budget. Smaller mini-choppers easily handle tasks such as chopping nuts and mincing garlic, but they often lack the power and capacity for more challenging tasks. You’ll pay more for a medium to full-size food processor (generally a 7 to 16 cup capacity). However, you’ll get a larger work bowl and more features, including a feed tube, powerful motor, and various discs. Whether you want a basic no-frills food processor or one with all the bells and whistles, here are your best bets.

1. Cuisinart FP-8GM Elemental 8 Cup Food Processor

This Cuisinart food processor is powered by 350 watts, ensuring optimal power and food preparation. An 8-cup work bowl gives you ample space, whether you’re chopping, shredding, or pureeing ingredients. There are also handy measurement markings on the sides. You don’t have to pause each time you need to add ingredients thanks to an integrated feed tube, which makes adding ingredients while processing much simpler. The food processor is easy to clean and any removable part is safe for the dishwasher. Other standout features include reversible shredding and slicing discs and rubberized touch pad controls.

Price: $99.95 (46 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

350 watts

Reversible shredding and slicing discs

8 cup capacity

Cons:

Center post isn’t removable

Liquid can spill out when full

Small feed tube

2. Hamilton Beach 70730 Bowl Scraper Food Processor

This processor scrapes the side of the bowl so that you don’t have to. In fact, the built-in scraper works whether or not the processor is on. It also has plenty of room for making larger servings at once with its 10-cup capacity. There are two different processing speeds to select. A large feed chute, combined with an S-blade, promotes easier mixing, chopping, and pureeing of various ingredients. This 450 watt machine has ample power to handle much more than your basic cooking demands.

Price: $40.99 (32 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Built-in scraper

Large feed chute

450 watts

Cons:

May leak a bit when making liquids

Noisy

Cleanup can take awhile

3. Black & Decker FP1600B 8-Cup Food Processor

Concerned about safety in your kitchen? You’ll be glad to know that this food processor is equipped with a safety interlock system. Another feature is suction cup feet, which keep the processor from moving around during operation. It also has a powerful 450 watt motor — a particularly impressive feature given its very affordable price. Whether you want to mince, grate, dice, slice, or chop, this product makes food preparation that much simpler. A stainless steel chopping blade and reversible slicing/shredding disc also cuts down on food preparation time. An 8-cup capacity work bowl provides plenty of space. Many consumers appreciate the continuous-flow feed chute and separate on/off and pulse buttons.

Price: $29.97 (40 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Safety interlock system

8-cup capacity

On/off and pulse buttons

Cons:

Food can get stuck in space behind inlet

Tricky assembly

A bit loud

4. KitchenAid KFP0722ER 7-Cup Food Processor with Exact Slice System

An innovative ExactSlice system sets this food processor apart. The externally adjustable system gives you full control over the slicing, ensuring more precise and accurate results for a wider range of food. As an added bonus, it’s also more energy-efficient. Another benefit is high, low, and pulse speeds, which work equally well with hard and soft ingredients. A 2-in-1 feed tube lets you choose between using a larger or narrower opening based on the size of the ingredients. Customers also appreciate the super-tight seal, which is outfitted with a leak-resistant ring.

Price: $129.00 (14 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

2-in-1 feed tube

Externally adjustable slicing

Leak-resistant ring

Cons:

Motor seems under-powered for some tasks

Doesn’t come with dough blade

Top to bottom mixing could be smoother

5. Cuisinart DLC-2ABC Mini-Prep Plus Food Processor

If you’re looking for an affordable no-frills food processor that promises to get the job done, this Cuisinart mini-prep processor is a good choice. A 250 watt motor provides plenty of power for this food processor. It’s the perfect size for making smaller servings thanks to a 3-cup plastic bowl. The processor chops and grinds with ease, and also comes with a reversible stainless steel blade. Don’t like the thought of a prolonged and messy cleanup? You’ll appreciate the dishwasher-safe lid and bowl. This processor comes with a spatula.

Price: $35.99 (52 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Affordable

250 watts

3-cup bowl capacity

Cons:

Can chop food a bit too finely

Doesn’t always chop larger pieces

Loud

6. Breville BFP800XL Sous Chef Food Processor

This food processor is a bit pricier than most, but it comes with a number of features and functions. Some examples include five multi-function discs and three blades. A wider feed chute also means that you don’t have to waste time cutting up most fruits and vegetables beforehand. If you frequently prepare meals for multiple people at once — or just want a larger work bowl — you’ll enjoy the large 16 cup capacity. A 2.5 cup mini processing bowl also provides a generous amount of space. Other highlights include an LCD display with an automatic timer and BPA-free processing bowls.

Price: $399.95 (20 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Wide feed chute

16 cup capacity

LCD display with automatic timer

Cons:

Metal tips on blades can get very warm

Very heavy

Bulky

7. Cuisinart DLC-10S Pro Classic 7-Cup Food Processor

The included smaller and larger pushers make it easier to push softer and harder food of various sizes towards the blades. Another highlight is the extra-large feed tube, which has ample space for both vegetables and whole pieces of fruit. While its 7-cup work bowl is an average size, the powerful motor allows you to easily make and knead bread dough. Along with a stainless steel chopping blade, the processor is equipped with a medium slicing disc and a shredding disc. The detachable disc stem makes for a stress-free cleanup.

Price: $99.95 (44 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Small and large pushers

Extra-large feed tube

Powerful motor

Cons:

Liquid can spill over at full capacity

Lacks different speed settings

Plastic components seem flimsy

8. Hamilton Beach 70740 8-Cup Food Processor

You get a lot of bang for your buck with this food processor. For starters, an 8-cup capacity makes it easy to shred, grate, mix, or slice food without having to empty out the bowl multiple times during the process. It also has 450 watts of power. This processor stands out for its fast preparation, as it swiftly chops up onions, slices salad ingredients, and much more. A durable stainless steel slice and shred disc effortlessly powers through softer and harder foods. There’s also a chopping blade.

Price: $40.31 (21 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

8-cup capacity

Speedy preparation

450 watts

Cons:

May struggle with harder foods

Noisy

Only comes with one disc

9. Cuisinart DFP-14BCN 14-Cup Food Processor

If you’re looking for a more powerful food processor with a larger capacity, this unit is an ideal choice. Aside from a 750 watt motor and 14-cup work bowl, you’ll also enjoy features such as on and off/pulse buttons along with small and large pushers. An extra-large feed tube holds whole vegetables and fruits without issue. This food processor comes with a spatula so that you can scrape bits of food down towards the blade as needed. Attachments include a stainless steel slicing disc, shredding disc, and chopping blade.

Price: $179.00(45 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

750 watts

Extra-large feed tube

14-cup work bowl

Cons:

Heavy

Can be tough to clean

Basic

10. DeLonghi 9-Cup Capacity Food Processor with Integrated Blender

Unlike most food processors on the market, this one is a combination food processor and blender. The 40-ounce blender attachment offers plenty of space for making smoothies, purees, and more. A dual drive system adjusts the power and rotation inside both the food processor and blender, catering to the different speed requirements for both units. Another highlight is an interlocking safety system, which prevents the motor from running if the lid and base aren’t fully locked into place. The food processor comes with two different speeds and a pulse function.

Price: $82.00 (73 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Combination food processor and blender

Interlocking safety system

Food processor has two speeds and pulse function

Cons:

Small feed tube

Blender struggles with ice

Plastic components feel flimsy

