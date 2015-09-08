Top 5 Best George Foreman Grills 2018

George Foreman grills have long been known for their overall performance and reliability. They’re also affordable and can even rival the performance of higher-end grills. If you’re searching for a durable grill, whether it’s for indoor or outdoor use, or a mix of both, George Foreman is one of the most trusted brand names. While there are plenty of George Foreman grills on the market, these particular models stand out for a number of reasons. Price tag, features, and level of heat (along with performance) are some of the deciding factors for consumers. Depending on your needs, you may choose a smaller grill or go with a larger one that can be used indoors or outdoors.

1. George Foreman GGR50B Indoor/Outdoor Grill

Unlike most grills, which are designed specifically for indoor or outdoor use, this one can be used inside and outside. For added versatility, you can choose to prop this grill up on a pedestal stand or a counter or tabletop, depending on where you’re grilling. Aside from the fact that it uses electric heat, this grill promotes stress-free and precise cooking thanks to an adjustable temperature range from low to high temperatures. Cooking is also healthier due to a convenient sloping grate base, which actively draws fat away from the food. Don’t worry about messy cleanup afterwards, as there’s a tray to capture any remaining grease.

Price: $99.99 (17 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Ideal for indoor/outdoor use

Sloping grate base promotes healthier cooking

Adjustable temperature range

Cons:

Requires an outlet

Grease can drip, potentially staining certain floor surfaces

Base is a bit flimsy

2. George Foreman GRP99 Next Generation Grill with Nonstick Removable Plates

If you’re looking for a countertop grill that won’t take up too much space, this one is a good choice. It features 100 square inches of cooking surface — plenty of room for cooking your favorite foods. For those who prefer lower fat food without excessive amounts of oil and grease, the handy sloping design is an added bonus. There are also several features for the price, including dishwasher-safe grill plates and a drip tray for even easier cleanup. This grill also comes with highly visible LED readouts, a digital timer, and an adjustable temperature control.

Price: $85.78 (14 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Large cooking space

Includes digital timer

Great size for most counter tops

Cons:

Can overheat

Grill plates may oxidize when frequently washed in dishwasher

Some users complain that it occasionally doesn’t warm to desired temperature

3. George Foreman GRP4 Next Grilleration 5-Burger Grill with Removable Plates

Tired of spending money on grills that just don’t seem to get warm enough? This grill features 1000 watts of power, ensuring fast and even heating and cooking. As an added bonus, it also comes with a Foreman heating element for even better results. Don’t let its compact size fool you, as this grill has a generous 72-inch cooking surface — enough space for up to five servings. You can also enjoy healthier meals, as a combined nonstick coating and sloped surface ensures that any excess grease or fat won’t make its way to your plate.

Price: $47.94 (20 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

1000 watts of power

Spacious 72-inch cooking surface

Nonstick coating

Cons:

Takes a while to heat up

Plates need to be cleaned after each use

Lacks controls

4. George Foreman GRP1060B 4 Serving Removable Plate Grill

Its relatively speedy operation earns this grill plenty of praise. Not only does it cook up to four servings at once, but this grill also has enough room to fit four 1/4-pound hamburger patties at the same time. You can expect your meal to cook in roughly 10 minutes, making the grill a prime choice for anyone who wants a speedy, delicious meal. In fact, George Foreman notes that this model has a 35 percent faster heat-up time than previous models. Another bonus is a durable coating, which holds up well over time, even if you’re frequently cooking on the highest heat settings.

Price: $29.92

Pros:

Cooks food in 10 minutes

Fast heat-up time

Durable coating

Cons:

Short power cord

Lacks on/off button

No temperature control

5. George Foreman GR2144P 9-Serving Classic Plate Grill

This is the grill to get if you need a bit more cooking room. It’s outfitted with a generously sized 133 square inch grilling surface, which can fit up to nine servings at once. You also don’t have to worry about uneven heating or heat distribution, as the grill heats evenly and fully thanks to handy Foreman heating elements. As with most other George Foreman grills you can also expect to eat a bit healthier with this grill’s sloped design and nonstick coating, which allows you to cook a variety of foods without using butter or oil. A dishwasher-safe drip tray makes for a less stressful cleanup.

Price: $56.90

Pros:

Room for up to nine servings

133 square inch surface

Foreman heating elements

Cons:

Takes up a lot of counter space

Grease can drip out the back

Lacks removable trays

