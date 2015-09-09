Top 5 Best Hibachi Grills 2018: Your Easy Buying Guide

Hibachi grills, known for their portability and relative simplicity, are small cooking grills most commonly made from cast iron or aluminum. While cast iron grills are particularly durable, they can also take longer to heat up. Some consumers find that grills with aluminum components are a bit easy to clean up and transport.

Depending on your budget and personal cooking needs, you’ll find a mix of hibachi grills that cater to various demands. Here’s a look at some of the best currently available hibachi grills. If you don’t see a grill that stands out, browse a wider selection of hibachi grills on Amazon for more options.

1. Marsh Allen Hibachi Charcoal Grill

This hibachi grill allows you to cook your meals to perfection thanks to multi-position adjustable cooking grids. There’s also plenty of room, as it features over 150 square inches of cooking space. Customers particularly appreciate the wood grid handles, which ensure protection and simpler adjustment when necessary. There are two adjustable air vents to help control the charcoal burn rate. As an added bonus, the sides of the grid are curved upwards to keep the food in place.

Price: $45.58 (23 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Multi-position cooking grids

Over 150 square inches of cooking space

Curved grids keep food in place

Cons:

Assembly can be tricky

Heavy

Some components seem a bit cheap

2. Update International Cast Iron Hibachi Set

This cast iron hibachi set is the ideal size for fitting into the center of a pu pu platter. It also stands out for its durable cast iron body, which is supported by an eye-catching dark wood base. The set comes with a grill and fuel holder. You can use it to cook up a variety of appetizers. It’s also available as a dragon set with aluminum construction and an antique brass finish.

Price: $15.87 (7 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Ideal size for pu pu platters

Available in two styles

Useful for making Asian appetizers

Cons:

Some say food sticks on the surface

A few mention the grill top rusts easily

Small cooking surface

3. Lodge L410 Pre-Seasoned Sportsman’s Charcoal Grill

One of the most coveted features of this hibachi grill is its adjustable height, with two distinct options. If the thought of cleaning up afterwards makes you squirm, you’ll appreciate how easy and effective it is to wash this grill down by hand. A draft door effectively regulates heat, making it easier to cook your desired meals the way you prefer. The cooking grates come seasoned and ready to use. The coals are also conveniently accessible behind the grill’s flip-down door.

Price: $94.28

Pros:

Adjustable height

Easy to clean

Draft door regulates heat

Cons:

Have to flip grill over to adjust height

Cast iron takes awhile to heat up

Requires routine maintenance

4. Char-Broil Tabletop Gas Grill

If you’re looking for a highly portable grill, this one is worth close consideration. It’s designed for grilling in a variety of locations, with handy features such as legs that fold over the top of the grill to lock the lid in place along with heat-resistant handles. With over 180 square inches of cooking space, you can cook up to eight hamburgers at once without worrying about overcrowding. As an added bonus, a high-quality steel material and and high-temperature finish ensures that the grill will hold up well over time — and may even remain rust-free.

Price: $37.97 (16 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Portable

Generous cooking space

High-quality steel material

Cons:

Assembly can be time-consuming

Some metal components have sharp edges

Grill is awkward to light

5. Kole Imports OC864 Hibachi Grill

The Kole Imports OC864 Hibachi Grill is an ideal size for use on decks and patios. It also features a durable metal construction along with adjustable cooking grates for full control over your meals. As an added bonus, it comes with an adjustable air vent that allows you to control the burn rate. Wooden handles make it easier to transport this hibachi grill.

Price: $34.99

Pros:

Ideal for decks and patios

Adjustable cooking grates

Wooden handles for easy carrying

Cons:

Handles feel flimsy

Relatively small cooking surface

Designed for outdoor use only

