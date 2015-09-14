Top 5 Best Ninja Blenders 2018: Your Easy Buying Guide

If you enjoy making smoothies and other drinks at home, especially frozen ones, you’ll need a blender that’s powerful enough for the task. These Ninja blenders offer a combination of strong, powerful motors and durable blades to crush through ice, as well as even the toughest fruit, veggies and seeds. Check out this list of best Ninja blenders to find the right model for you.
Ninja Master Prep (QB900B)Price: $31.49Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Comes with prep pitcher and bowl
- Affordable
- Powerful quad blade technology
- Only has one speed
- Lid can be tough to clean
- Noisy
As this handy Ninja blender proves, you don’t have to spend a lot of money to get a high-quality blender. While it’s geared more towards personal use with its two-cup processor, the product accomplishes many different tasks. For example, you can use it to chop, blend, puree, dice, and mince food.
Quade blade technology promises ample power, uniform cutting, and can even crush ice. An included interchangeable 48-ounce master prep pitcher and 16-ounce master prep bowl make preparing drinks and dishes that much simpler. In the mood for a smoothie? Whip one up in no time with this unit’s handy frozen blending capability.
Find more Ninja Master Prep (QB900B) information and reviews here.
Ninja Professional Blender (BL660)Price: $69.98Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 1100 watts
- Easily crushes fruit, vegetables, ice
- 72-ounce capacity
- Plastic container
- Smaller single serve blender is a bit flimsy
- Doesn’t turn veggies into juice
An 1100-watt motor helps this Ninja stand out in terms of performance and speed. It also comes with total crushing technology to ensure that it crushes vegetables, entire fruits, and ice within seconds. If you’re looking for a larger capacity blender for the whole family or entertaining guests, you’ll appreciate this blender’s generous 72-ounce capacity. It also has a frozen blending option for perfectly creamy and delicious fruit smoothies. The blender features BPA-free material and dishwasher-safe components.
Find more Ninja Professional Blender (BL660) information and reviews here.
Ninja Mega Kitchen System (BL772)Price: $99.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Nutrient and vitamin extraction
- Eight cup food processing bowl
- 1500-watt motor
- Large and heavy
- A bit loud
- Doesn’t have a slicing/grating blade
This Ninja Kitchen System comes with all the bells and whistles. There are three Nutri Ninja cups for optimal nutrient and vitamin extraction. Another feature is the large food processing bowl, which makes it much easier to chop food and make dough. Lack of power isn’t an issue with this blender. The 1500-watt motor effortlessly chops, blends, and purees nearly any type of food. It also crushes ice within seconds. Aside from frozen blending, you can also use this unit for convenient meal preparation, smoothies, frozen desserts, and much more.
Find more Ninja Mega Kitchen System (BL772) information and reviews here.
Nutri Ninja Pro Personal Blender (BL456)Price: $59.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Extractor blades pulverize fruits, vegetables and ice
- Twist-on lids make beverages easily portable
- Ideal for smoothies and shakes
- Some find the lid seal tough to clean
- Can leak if lid isn't tight enough
- Need to hold down blender to operate
The Nutri Ninja Pro is a compact blender with plenty of power to make smoothies and shakes. The 900-watt motor is powerful enough to crush ice and break down various fruits and vegetables while retaining valuable vitamins and nutrients. A manual pulse option gives more control over the outcome, from crushing ice to smoothing out ingredients for that ideal smoothie consistency. All parts are dishwasher safe, which makes cleaning up that much easier.
Find more Nutri Ninja Pro Personal Blender (BL456) information and reviews here.
Ninja Smart Screen Blender (CT661V)Price: $149.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Removes oxygen before blending to preseve vitamins
- Vacuum pump maintains freshness for hours at a time
- Automatically adjusts according to vessel on base
- Can struggle to blend ingredients if there isn't enough liquid
- Food can sometimes get stuck to the sides of the blender walls
- A bit loud
This Ninja blender comes with a touchscreen along with user-friendly intuitive controls. There are several pre-set programs, including automatic programs for drinks and smoothies. An included pump gets rid of oxygen before blending ingredients, which in turn preserves vitamins and maintains freshness for an extended period of time.
Find more Ninja Smart Screen Blender (CT661V) information and reviews here.
I need to have one of these blenders. They look awesome and powerful. Love to blend stuff.
