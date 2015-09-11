Top 10 Best Slow Cookers 2018: Which Is Right for You?

Slow cookers make life just a little bit easier — especially if you’re constantly pressed for time. Whether you want to use it for meals during the week or are looking for a reliable slow cooker for entertaining, there is a variety of products to consider. If you want a slow cooker that’s large enough to feed a family, a 6 quart cooker is ideal. However, you can choose a smaller size if you’re cooking for just one or two. There are also larger slow cookers on the market, such as 7 and 8 quarts, that can make a meal for multiple people at once. Along with budget, some important considerations include features and material, such as stainless steel. Here’s a look at the top best slow cookers for the fall.

1. Hamilton Beach 33969A Set ‘n Forget Programmable Slow Cooker, 6-Quart

Whether you’re prone to spills or not, you’ll appreciate this cooker’s clip-tight gasket lid. Another handy feature is full-grip handles, which makes handling and moving the slow cooker much easier, particularly when it’s full. This 6-quart cooker is just the right size for a 6 pound chicken or a 4 pound roast. As an added bonus, there’s also a thermometer probe to give you accurate and precise readings of the meat’s temperature while it’s cooking. There are three convenient options for simple, automatic cooking: probe, program, and manual.

Price: $49.99

Pros:

Generous 6-qt. size

Clip-tight gasket lid prevents spills

Full-size handles

Cons:

Short power cord

Takes awhile to heat up on “low” setting

A bit large for smaller meals

2. Crock-Pot SCCPVL610-S Programmable Cook and Carry Oval Slow Cooker

This Crock-Pot cooker is a great choice for families and households where larger meals are often served. A generous 6 quart capacity ensures enough room to cook a meal for up to seven people at once. You can also cook a 6 pound roast to perfection. Not only does the lid lock for added safety and convenience, but it’s also quite easy to use. This slow cooker is equipped with a lid gasket with an extra seal for less of a mess, even if you’re on the go. A programmable digital control option allows you to choose a cook time anywhere between 30 minutes to 20 hours. Handy features include a removable oval stoneware for serving and an automatic transition to the “warm” setting once cook time is complete.

Price: $49.00 (18 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Large capacity

Programmable digital control

Automatically transitions to “warm” once cook time is complete

Cons:

Emits plastic smell during first few uses

Lid traps water

Warm setting can be too hot

3. Cuisinart MSC-600 3-In-1 Cook Central 6-Quart Multi-Cooker: Slow Cooker, Brown/Saute, Steamer

Unlike many other slow cooker models, this one gives you a choice between 4, 6, and 7 quarts. As expected, you get a lot of features for the price with this Cuisinart product. Some examples include slow cook, brown/saute, and steam. There’s also a simple start/stop button. The display screen is easy to read and gives you a glimpse of helpful information such as the current temperature and cook time. A removable nonstick aluminum cooking pot promotes effortless cleanup and keeps food from sticking during the cooking process. Customers appreciate the handy glass lid, which lets you keep track of your meal as it cooks and features cool-touch handles.

Price: $148.70 (50 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Multiple sizes available

Nonstick surface

Glass lid

Cons:

Lacks a retractable power cord

No “delay start” function

Pan prone to scratches

4. Crock-Pot SCCPVL600S Cook’ N Carry 6-Quart Oval Manual Portable Slow Cooker

With 1800 watts of power, you can count on this Crock-Pot model to expertly cook almost any type of food. It’s also outfitted with eight preset functions and a backlit LCD screen for enhanced visibility. Other features include a defrost button, temperature conversion button, and a combination time and temperature control dial. A total of three rack positions promotes even, thorough cooking for nearly any type of meat or vegetable. An exclusive Element IQ sensor technology provides the right amount of power while keeping energy consumption to a minimum.

Price: $24.00 (52 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Includes defrost button

Spacious interior

Energy-saving technology

Cons:

Moisture gets trapped under lid handle

No power indicator light

Prone to hot spots

5. West Bend 84905 5-Quart Oblong-Shaped Slow Cooker

Looking for a compact slow cooker? This one sits nicely on just about any counter top and is easy to store thanks to its oblong shape. Don’t let its smaller size fool you, however, as it makes plenty of food with its 5 quart capacity. An adjustable temperature control lets you keep tabs on your meal from beginning to end. You can also work with and store this slow cooker in a number of places, as the cooking pot is safe for use in the oven, on a range top, or in the freezer. A heating base also acts as a nonstick mini griddle.

Price: $37.99 (37 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Unique oblong shape

Adjustable temperature control

Heating base doubles as griddle

Cons:

Too warm on low settings

Short power cord

Handles get very hot

6. Proctor-Silex 33043 4-Quart Slow Cooker

A removable stoneware component ensures easy cleaning and a simple storage/serving solution when necessary. If you’re looking for a slightly smaller alternative to the larger slow cookers on the market, you’ll appreciate this one’s 4 quart capacity. A handy keep warm setting means that you can cook your meal during the day and still come home to warm food in the evening. Another highlight is the dishwasher-safe glass lid, which gives you a sneak peek into your meal’s progress.

Price: $17.99 (10 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Affordable

Smaller capacity

Glass lid

Cons:

Glass lid and rim don’t evenly match up

No auto shutoff

Very basic

7. KitchenAid KSC6223SS 6-Qt. Slow Cooker with Standard Lid

A 6 quart capacity means that there’s enough room for just about any meal, whether you’re cooking for two or you need to make a larger dinner for the whole family. This KitchenAid cooker doesn’t disappoint when it comes to features. For example, it has 24-hour programmability and four distinct temperature settings. You can also remove the ceramic vessel for easier maneuverability or serving. A large, bright digital display gives you vital information about the cooking process and ensures that you won’t have to squint to read the info. A keep warm setting automatically takes over once the cooking time is complete.

Price: $99.99 (31 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Multiple temperature settings

Removable vessel

24-hour programmability

Cons:

Insert tends to break

Strong initial odor

Exterior gets very warm

8. Crock-Pot Programmable Touchscreen Slow Cooker SCVT650-PS, 6.5-Quart

A convenient touchscreen control panel allows you to easily see vital details during the cooking process. As an added bonus, it doesn’t invite static cling. The removable 6.5 quart stoneware crock promotes versatility and allows you to store or serve your meal without hauling the entire slow cooker around. A polished stainless steel exterior adds an upscale appearance to nearly any kitchen. Other highlights include an automatic keep warm feature along with programmable cooking time. The glass lid lets you keep track of your meal as it’s cooking and ensures a stress-free cleanup.

Price: $73.95 (34 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Touchscreen control panel

Removable 6.5 qt. crock

Programmable cooking time

Cons:

Programmable button numbers can be hard to read

Keypad feels a bit flimsy

Exterior metal gets very hot

9. Cuisinart PSC-350 3-1/2-Quart Programmable Slow Cooker

You can still enjoy similar features and performance with this smaller Cuisinart cooker, which features a 3.5 quart capacity rather than the more common 6 quart capacity. The oval-shaped slow cooker is easily programmable and is compact enough for stress-free storage. A touchpad control panel lets you stay in full control over your meal from start to finish with the simple push of a button. There are also four distinct cooking modes to choose from. Aside from auto keep warm, this cooker also features stay-cool handles for safe handling and nonslip rubber feet.

Price: $59.95 (46 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

3.5 quart capacity

Touchpad control panel

Four cooking modes

Cons:

Included cookbook is a bit basic

Stainless steel housing gets very hot

Lacks programming options between high and low settings

10. Hamilton Beach 33182A Slow Cooker, 8-Quart

Want a slow cooker with enough capacity for larger meals? You’ll find what you’re looking for with this slow cooker. Aside from its 8 quart capacity, this slow cooker stands out for the fact that it can easily hold a 6 pound roast or an 8 pound chicken. It’s equipped with full-grip handles for safe and comfortable handling, even when it’s full. Another highlight is the mess-free lid, which makes serving meals of any size that much easier. The glass lid lets you keep an eye on your food. Both the glass lid and the stoneware are dishwasher-safe.

Price: $36.99 (6 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

8 quart capacity

Full-grip handles

Glass lid

Cons:

Exterior gets very hot

No “on” light

Lid could be tighter

