Top 10 Best Slow Cookers 2018: Which Is Right for You?

  • Published
  • Updated

Slow cookers make life just a little bit easier — especially if you’re constantly pressed for time. Whether you want to use it for meals during the week or are looking for a reliable slow cooker for entertaining, there is a variety of products to consider. If you want a slow cooker that’s large enough to feed a family, a 6 quart cooker is ideal. However, you can choose a smaller size if you’re cooking for just one or two. There are also larger slow cookers on the market, such as 7 and 8 quarts, that can make a meal for multiple people at once. Along with budget, some important considerations include features and material, such as stainless steel. Here’s a look at the top best slow cookers for the fall.

1. Hamilton Beach 33969A Set ‘n Forget Programmable Slow Cooker, 6-Quart

Hamilton Beach 33969A Set 'n Forget Programmable Slow Cooker, 6-Quart, hamilton beach slow cooker, slow cooker

Whether you’re prone to spills or not, you’ll appreciate this cooker’s clip-tight gasket lid. Another handy feature is full-grip handles, which makes handling and moving the slow cooker much easier, particularly when it’s full. This 6-quart cooker is just the right size for a 6 pound chicken or a 4 pound roast. As an added bonus, there’s also a thermometer probe to give you accurate and precise readings of the meat’s temperature while it’s cooking. There are three convenient options for simple, automatic cooking: probe, program, and manual.

Price: $49.99

Buy the Hamilton Beach 33969A Set ‘n Forget Programmable Slow Cooker, 6-Quart here.

Pros:

  • Generous 6-qt. size
  • Clip-tight gasket lid prevents spills
  • Full-size handles

Cons:

  • Short power cord
  • Takes awhile to heat up on “low” setting
  • A bit large for smaller meals

Find more Hamilton Beach 33969A Set ‘n Forget Programmable Slow Cooker, 6-Quart information and reviews here.

2. Crock-Pot SCCPVL610-S Programmable Cook and Carry Oval Slow Cooker

Crock-Pot SCCPVL610-S Programmable Cook and Carry Oval Slow Cooker, slow cooker, crock pot

This Crock-Pot cooker is a great choice for families and households where larger meals are often served. A generous 6 quart capacity ensures enough room to cook a meal for up to seven people at once. You can also cook a 6 pound roast to perfection. Not only does the lid lock for added safety and convenience, but it’s also quite easy to use. This slow cooker is equipped with a lid gasket with an extra seal for less of a mess, even if you’re on the go. A programmable digital control option allows you to choose a cook time anywhere between 30 minutes to 20 hours. Handy features include a removable oval stoneware for serving and an automatic transition to the “warm” setting once cook time is complete.

Price: $49.00 (18 percent off MSRP)

Buy the Crock-Pot SCCPVL610-S Programmable Cook and Carry Oval Slow Cooker here.

Pros:

  • Large capacity
  • Programmable digital control
  • Automatically transitions to “warm” once cook time is complete

Cons:

  • Emits plastic smell during first few uses
  • Lid traps water
  • Warm setting can be too hot

Find more Crock-Pot SCCPVL610-S Programmable Cook and Carry Oval Slow Cooker information and reviews here.

3. Cuisinart MSC-600 3-In-1 Cook Central 6-Quart Multi-Cooker: Slow Cooker, Brown/Saute, Steamer

Cuisinart MSC-600 3-In-1 Cook Central 6-Quart Multi-Cooker: Slow Cooker, Brown/Saute, Steamer, cuisinart slow cooker, slow cooker

Unlike many other slow cooker models, this one gives you a choice between 4, 6, and 7 quarts. As expected, you get a lot of features for the price with this Cuisinart product. Some examples include slow cook, brown/saute, and steam. There’s also a simple start/stop button. The display screen is easy to read and gives you a glimpse of helpful information such as the current temperature and cook time. A removable nonstick aluminum cooking pot promotes effortless cleanup and keeps food from sticking during the cooking process. Customers appreciate the handy glass lid, which lets you keep track of your meal as it cooks and features cool-touch handles.

Price: $148.70 (50 percent off MSRP)

Buy the Cuisinart MSC-600 3-In-1 Cook Central 6-Quart Multi-Cooker: Slow Cooker, Brown/Saute, Steamer here.

Pros:

  • Multiple sizes available
  • Nonstick surface
  • Glass lid

Cons:

  • Lacks a retractable power cord
  • No “delay start” function
  • Pan prone to scratches

Find more Cuisinart MSC-600 3-In-1 Cook Central 6-Quart Multi-Cooker: Slow Cooker, Brown/Saute, Steamer information and reviews here.

4. Crock-Pot SCCPVL600S Cook’ N Carry 6-Quart Oval Manual Portable Slow Cooker

Crock-Pot SCCPVL600S Cook' N Carry 6-Quart Oval Manual Portable Slow Cooker, crock pot, crock pot slow cooker, slow cooker

With 1800 watts of power, you can count on this Crock-Pot model to expertly cook almost any type of food. It’s also outfitted with eight preset functions and a backlit LCD screen for enhanced visibility. Other features include a defrost button, temperature conversion button, and a combination time and temperature control dial. A total of three rack positions promotes even, thorough cooking for nearly any type of meat or vegetable. An exclusive Element IQ sensor technology provides the right amount of power while keeping energy consumption to a minimum.

Price: $24.00 (52 percent off MSRP)

Buy the Crock-Pot SCCPVL600S Cook’ N Carry 6-Quart Oval Manual Portable Slow Cooker here.

Pros:

  • Includes defrost button
  • Spacious interior
  • Energy-saving technology

Cons:

  • Moisture gets trapped under lid handle
  • No power indicator light
  • Prone to hot spots

Find more Crock-Pot SCCPVL600S Cook’ N Carry 6-Quart Oval Manual Portable Slow Cooker information and reviews here.

5. West Bend 84905 5-Quart Oblong-Shaped Slow Cooker

West Bend 84905 5-Quart Oblong-Shaped Slow Cooker, slow cooker

Looking for a compact slow cooker? This one sits nicely on just about any counter top and is easy to store thanks to its oblong shape. Don’t let its smaller size fool you, however, as it makes plenty of food with its 5 quart capacity. An adjustable temperature control lets you keep tabs on your meal from beginning to end. You can also work with and store this slow cooker in a number of places, as the cooking pot is safe for use in the oven, on a range top, or in the freezer. A heating base also acts as a nonstick mini griddle.

Price: $37.99 (37 percent off MSRP)

Buy the West Bend 84905 5-Quart Oblong-Shaped Slow Cooker here.

Pros:

  • Unique oblong shape
  • Adjustable temperature control
  • Heating base doubles as griddle

Cons:

  • Too warm on low settings
  • Short power cord
  • Handles get very hot

Find more West Bend 84905 5-Quart Oblong-Shaped Slow Cooker information and reviews here.

6. Proctor-Silex 33043 4-Quart Slow Cooker

Proctor-Silex 33043 4-Quart Slow Cooker, slow cooker

A removable stoneware component ensures easy cleaning and a simple storage/serving solution when necessary. If you’re looking for a slightly smaller alternative to the larger slow cookers on the market, you’ll appreciate this one’s 4 quart capacity. A handy keep warm setting means that you can cook your meal during the day and still come home to warm food in the evening. Another highlight is the dishwasher-safe glass lid, which gives you a sneak peek into your meal’s progress.

Price: $17.99 (10 percent off MSRP)

Buy the Proctor-Silex 33043 4-Quart Slow Cooker here.

Pros:

  • Affordable
  • Smaller capacity
  • Glass lid

Cons:

  • Glass lid and rim don’t evenly match up
  • No auto shutoff
  • Very basic

Find more Proctor-Silex 33043 4-Quart Slow Cooker information and reviews here.

7. KitchenAid KSC6223SS 6-Qt. Slow Cooker with Standard Lid

 

KitchenAid KSC6223SS 6-Qt. Slow Cooker with Standard Lid, slow cooker

A 6 quart capacity means that there’s enough room for just about any meal, whether you’re cooking for two or you need to make a larger dinner for the whole family. This KitchenAid cooker doesn’t disappoint when it comes to features. For example, it has 24-hour programmability and four distinct temperature settings. You can also remove the ceramic vessel for easier maneuverability or serving. A large, bright digital display gives you vital information about the cooking process and ensures that you won’t have to squint to read the info. A keep warm setting automatically takes over once the cooking time is complete.

Price: $99.99 (31 percent off MSRP)

Buy the KitchenAid KSC6223SS 6-Qt. Slow Cooker with Standard Lid here.

Pros:

  • Multiple temperature settings
  • Removable vessel
  • 24-hour programmability

Cons:

  • Insert tends to break
  • Strong initial odor
  • Exterior gets very warm

Find more KitchenAid KSC6223SS 6-Qt. Slow Cooker with Standard Lid information and reviews here.

8. Crock-Pot Programmable Touchscreen Slow Cooker SCVT650-PS, 6.5-Quart

Crock-Pot Programmable Touchscreen Slow Cooker SCVT650-PS, 6.5-Quart, crock pot slow cooker, slow cooker

A convenient touchscreen control panel allows you to easily see vital details during the cooking process. As an added bonus, it doesn’t invite static cling. The removable 6.5 quart stoneware crock promotes versatility and allows you to store or serve your meal without hauling the entire slow cooker around. A polished stainless steel exterior adds an upscale appearance to nearly any kitchen. Other highlights include an automatic keep warm feature along with programmable cooking time. The glass lid lets you keep track of your meal as it’s cooking and ensures a stress-free cleanup.

Price: $73.95 (34 percent off MSRP)

Buy the Crock-Pot Programmable Touchscreen Slow Cooker SCVT650-PS, 6.5-Quart here.

Pros:

  • Touchscreen control panel
  • Removable 6.5 qt. crock
  • Programmable cooking time

Cons:

  • Programmable button numbers can be hard to read
  • Keypad feels a bit flimsy
  • Exterior metal gets very hot

Find more Crock-Pot Programmable Touchscreen Slow Cooker SCVT650-PS, 6.5-Quart information and reviews here.

9. Cuisinart PSC-350 3-1/2-Quart Programmable Slow Cooker

Cuisinart PSC-350 3-1/2-Quart Programmable Slow Cooker, cuisinart slow cooker, slow cooker

You can still enjoy similar features and performance with this smaller Cuisinart cooker, which features a 3.5 quart capacity rather than the more common 6 quart capacity. The oval-shaped slow cooker is easily programmable and is compact enough for stress-free storage. A touchpad control panel lets you stay in full control over your meal from start to finish with the simple push of a button. There are also four distinct cooking modes to choose from. Aside from auto keep warm, this cooker also features stay-cool handles for safe handling and nonslip rubber feet.

Price: $59.95 (46 percent off MSRP)

Buy the Cuisinart PSC-350 3-1/2-Quart Programmable Slow Cooker here.

Pros:

  • 3.5 quart capacity
  • Touchpad control panel
  • Four cooking modes

Cons:

  • Included cookbook is a bit basic
  • Stainless steel housing gets very hot
  • Lacks programming options between high and low settings

Find more Cuisinart PSC-350 3-1/2-Quart Programmable Slow Cooker information and reviews here.

10. Hamilton Beach 33182A Slow Cooker, 8-Quart

Hamilton Beach 33182A Slow Cooker, 8-Quart, hamilton beach slow cooker, slow cooker

Want a slow cooker with enough capacity for larger meals? You’ll find what you’re looking for with this slow cooker. Aside from its 8 quart capacity, this slow cooker stands out for the fact that it can easily hold a 6 pound roast or an 8 pound chicken. It’s equipped with full-grip handles for safe and comfortable handling, even when it’s full. Another highlight is the mess-free lid, which makes serving meals of any size that much easier. The glass lid lets you keep an eye on your food. Both the glass lid and the stoneware are dishwasher-safe.

Price: $36.99 (6 percent off MSRP)

Buy the Hamilton Beach 33182A Slow Cooker, 8-Quart here.

Pros:

  • 8 quart capacity
  • Full-grip handles
  • Glass lid

Cons:

  • Exterior gets very hot
  • No “on” light
  • Lid could be tighter

Find more Hamilton Beach 33182A Slow Cooker, 8-Quart information and reviews here.

3 Comments

The Crock Pot Caveman

Wow, you really put some effort into this top ten list of slow cookers. I agree with your size recommendations – ie how tochoose a 6 quarts size vs a smaller or larger size slow cooker. I was just wondering if your ranking from 1 to 10 is based on your favorite choice to your least favorite or if there is no preference and they are all equally recommended by you?

Thanks again for sharing all this info. :)

MelissaLHarrell

