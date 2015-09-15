10 Cool Electronic Gadgets: The Ultimate List (2018)

It’s not every day that you find yourself with a little extra cash on-hand after all of your bills have been paid and your fridge has been filled. So, sometimes, it’s tempting to splurge on something new for yourself. If you’re like me, that usually means looking at cool electronic gadgets to buy.

So, I’ve compiled a list of cool gadgets for men for your browsing pleasure, including a few cool smartphone accessories, some gadgets for men that would be perfect for their man cave, and some other cool things for those who take pride in their photography.

Here are 10 cool electronic gadgets:

1. Comsoon Solar Power Bank

The thing about portable smartphone power banks is that you need to always have them charged and ready to go when you are. But what if there were a device that allowed you to harness solar energy to transfer to your phone? Now, there is. Introducing Comsoon’s Solar Power Bank, a 10,000 mAh portable rugged shockproof device with two USB ports that charge your devices by using solar energy. The device itself is rechargeable up to 500 times, providing more than a few charges of your devices over its lifespan. It also has an LED flashlight in it if you find yourself in need of a flashlight.

Price: $19.99

2. LG Portable Mobile Pocket Photo Printer

Remember the great feeling you got when your parents used an old school Polaroid camera to take your picture, and then gave you that picture to look at (and, if you’re like me, draw a mustache on yourself)? The LG portable Mobile Pocket Photo Printer basically turns your smartphone (or tablet) into a Polaroid, where you can print your photos directly from your phone using the LG Pocket Photo app.

Price: $99.99

3. Toughsty WiFi IP Hidden Camera Clock

There are tons of great wireless cameras available now that they’ve become more affordable for the home, but not a single one of them are inconspicuous. Enter Toughsty, a 720p WiFi IP camera hidden inside an innocent-looking clock that is motion activated, providing you with a 160 degree view of whatever room you’re looking at. Want to keep an eye on the kids without them knowing you’re checking in? Want to make sure the maid or babysitter aren’t snooping through your stuff?

Price: $73.19 (30 percent off MSRP)

4. iDevices iShower2 Bluetooth Water-Resistant Speaker

We’ve seen numerous shower speakers before, but none of them sound as good as iDevices’ iShower2 (for the price, at least). It’s easy to setup, and has play/pause/back/forward and volume controls right at your fingertips. So, if you want to perform a shower medley of Taylor Swift songs, you can go ahead and do just that. We won’t tell.

Price: $86.82 (13 percent off MSRP)

5. Ivation Portable Rechargeable HDMI Projector For Tablets/Smartphones

It’d be incredibly awesome if you could bring your big screen TV everywhere with you, wouldn’t it? I mean, I’d love to lock myself in my office and have a Netflix marathon. Unfortunately, I don’t have a TV in my office. What I do have is an Ivation Portable Rechargeable HDMI Projector, which allows me to hook up my Android phone to it for an instant display solution. Is your wife using the TV for a Pretty Little Liars marathon when you want to catch up on The Walking Dead? Take your Ivation into the other room and use the wall to watch it. The device itself is slightly bigger than a smartphone, but it’s worth throwing into your bag for quite a number of reasons. For one, you can use it to display your presentations instantly on the wall. Secondly, you can display any of your apps (which includes Netflix, Sling TV, WATCH ESPN, or any other media-driven app you want to) anywhere that you’d like.

Price: $299.95 (50 percent off MSRP)

6. Steering Wheel Bluetooth Speakerphone

Any car purchased before five years ago likely doesn’t have Bluetooth integration. But for roughly $40, you can add a Bluetooth handsfree speakerphone to your steering wheel without having to do any major rewiring or spending a small fortune. It clips right to your steering wheel, and transmits the audio from a Bluetooth connection with your phone to the built-in FM transmitter. It’ll also display the incoming phone number right on the display, and you can pick up a call (and hang up) without touching your phone.

Price: $39.99

7. VuPoint Magic InstaScan Pro Wifi Auto Sheet Portable Smart Scanner

You’ve probably got receipts hidden in drawers, papers scattered about your car, and important documents laid out all over your desk. There’s a more organized way (and less cluttered way) to keep all of your important paperwork: scan them directly into your smartphone for safe keeping with the VuPoint Magic InstaScan Pro. It’s a portable smart scanner that can scan receipts and documents right into an app on your smartphone for safe-keeping. Never lose an important receipt again.

Price: $89.99 (31 percent off MSRP)

8. PK-16 Picture Keeper (16,000 Photo Capacity)

If you take pride in your pictures and want to keep your collection all in one place, and not saved to some cloud somewhere, check out the PK-16 Picture Keeper, a USB thumb drive that holds over 16,000 photos. It’s the simplest and easiest way to back up all of your digital photos without uploading them to Google Drive or Microsoft OneDrive. Best of all, it automatically eliminates duplicates so you’re only storing one copy of a picture.

Price: $79.99 (20 percent off MSRP)

9. LEVO Deluxe Tablet Floor Stand

Finding a comfortable way to binge watch Netflix on your tablet can be a pain in the neck — literally! Now, sit back and recline and pull up the LEVO Deluxe Tablet Floor Stand, which fits most tablets or eReaders in many different positions, with an arm that places it at an ideal distance away from your face to watch your media. It’s a genius design, and is a perfect man cave gadget addition for those that love to lounge around and watch Netflix on their tablet.

Price: $159.99

10. Space Bar Keyboard Organizer & USB Hub

Sitting on my desk right now, I have a Witti Notti, a mouse, keyboard, my smartphone, and a couple of remotes. So, if you can imagine, might desk might seem a little cluttered. But since I use the Quirky Space Bar Keybaord Organizer & USB hub, it all fits nicely and looks organized on my desk. This sleek monitor stand allows you to slide your keyboard underneath it, and set your devices on top of it. It’s a great way to keep your workstation looking clean.

Price: $58.95