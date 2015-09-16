10 Best Unique iPhone 6s Cases: The Ultimate List (2018)

The iPhones 6s is Apple’s beefed up version of their 2015 flagship phone.

The phone remains a competitive smartphone model that is now reasonably priced thanks to Apple’s aggressive product release cycle. But just because the price has dropped doesn’t mean you should be okay with your phone being dropped.

The iPhone 6s has a number of sophisticated sensors and chips that are worth protecting with a defender case.

The question is, how do you keep your phone safe without covering it in the same boring black plastic case that everyone has?

Well some of the most unique looking cases out there are also some of the most protective, so read on below to find out which of these unique iPhone 6s cases is right for you.

1. Spigen Crystal Clear Bumper Case

When you simply want to admire the elegance of your phone as it was designed, a clear case is the next best thing to no case at all. An often overlooked option, transparent cases like the Spigen Crystal Clear can offer the added protection of a raised bezel and TPU bumper corners while flaunting the sleek aluminum alloy finish of the iPhone 6s.

This case also provides improved grip on the sides of the phone, and a slim profile, only increasing the thickness of the phone by 1.8mm. Because the Crystal Clear has wide, well-aligned openings, it can be easy to forget that you have a case on, until it absorbs its first drop, that is.

Price: $12.99 (48 percent off MSRP)

2. Linycase Hybrid Orchid Pattern Case

Linycase’s Hybrid Orchid Pattern case is an affordable and durable case, with a chunky rubber grip that acts as a first line of defense from drops, scratches, and bumps.

The three piece case design is somewhat high-profile and covers side buttons, but offers a stylish floral pattern and great shock absorption.

The larger bezel of this case can make the corners of your touch screen slightly less accessible, but considering this is what keeps your screen from taking the blunt force of a drop, more bezel is certainly better.

This top case designer affords you style and security with ease.

Price: $4.99 and up

3. YF-WOOD Engraved Star Bumper Case

If you are looking for a slim and unique iPhone 6s case, YF-Wood’s colorful geometric cases all sport a 100% natural wood grain finish beneath their rubberized polycarbonate shell.

This low profile case is easy to snap on or off, and though it does not offer much protection for your phone screen, its edges and corners will be ready to absorbs smaller drops. Its intricate pattern is eye-catching and modern, and to top it all of, it acts is a symbol for good fortune.

Price: $12.99 (57 percent off MSRP)

4. Kaseberry Elephant Wallet Case

While there is nothing wrong with a classic leather wallet case, the colorfully patterned designs of this case offer a personal touch of flair at an incredibly low price.

The case has a quality magnetic button in its closing flap, and it folds back to double as a stand. Its spacious inside pockets can be used to store cash and credit cards. It polycarbonate case is functional, and offers easy access to ports and buttons.

Price: $4.99 and up

5. AnKey Dynamic Liquid Case

This transparent glitter case from AnKey is an awesome homage to floating glitter quicksand toys of the ’90s. This low-priced case will protect your phone with solid, clear plastic material.

Although some may find that this design cheapens the look of a sleek, new iPhone, others will be charmed by its nostalgic design, which is also available in blue yellow, and silver.

This case won’t be the absolute best for preventing damage from drops, but it will certainly stand out as one of the most unique iPhone 6s cases.

Price: $8.66 (80 percent off MSRP)

6. Camellia Bling Shoulder Chain Wallet Case

This Camellia Bling case is an inexpensive leather wallet case that resembles a sophisticated purse with its golden chain.

Although it does not pretend to be more fancy than it is, its synthetic leather design looks high quality for its price, and offers several pockets for dollars and credit cards. Considering that it also offers a kickstand and a magnetic button, this case offers far more than one would expect from a case that’s less than $2.

Price: $1.86 and up

7. Debin Heavy Duty Belt Clip Case

Whether or not you like the current trend of “dad fashion,” belt clips are returning to relevance as a hot accessory for larger phones like the iPhone 6s.

This heavy duty holster offers solid protection from scratches, but is sized for use with a larger defender-style case, and will be too large for stashing a normal iPhone6s.

Those that do have a defender case will enjoy the additional benefit of sturdy belt loops and a strong magnetic clasp.

Price: $9.79 (62 percent off MSRP)

8. POETIC Revolution Premium Rugged Case

If not having a defender case is the only thing stopping you from joining the world of belt clips, the reasonably-priced Revolution case from POETIC is an excellent option. This case is made from premium polycarbonate materials, and has a built-in screen protector that makes it water resistant.

It also has flaps to protect each port, and a slip-resistant grip on the side. The carrying hook seems unnecessary, but this case does have a kickstand that works in portrait or landscape configuration. If you are investing in a case to keep your phone safe from harm, this is definitely one to consider.

Price: $19.95 (20 percent off MSRP)

9. OBLIQ Slim Meta Case

The Slim Meta case from OBLIQ is one of few cases whose brushed metallic surface matches the elegance of the iPhone itself. Behind this metal surface, a molded polycarbonate layer stands ready to resist drops and scratches, while adhering to a precise fit that barely alters the thickness of your phone.

Its single piece design is easy to put on and take off, and has ample cutouts for ports and buttons. The added grip and rubbery front bezel add a lot of protection, and the whole slim design is an overall great look.

Price: $11.99 (60 percent off MSRP)

10. Caseology Savoy Series Dual Layer Slider

The sleek matte texture and luxurious Rose Gold accents of the Caseology Savoy Series phone case and the iPhone 6s are a perfect match. This slim and slip-resistant case comes in five different colors, and each model prevents scratches and adds grip to the otherwise slippery phone.

Its functionally minimal style looks great and hardly interferes with regular use of the phone because of its thin design. It has a raised bezel to protect the screen and camera, and allows full access to all buttons and ports.

This case is interesting enough to fit in among the most unique iPhone 6s cases, but still casual enough to seem like an extension of the phone itself.

Price: $16.99 (58 percent off MSRP)

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.