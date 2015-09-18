Top 10 Best Fall Running Shoes for Men 2018

Finding your next pair of running shoes can be tough. Whether you’re a longer distance runner training for a half or full marathon or you want to get in shape for your first 5K, there’s a lot to consider before you decide on the right pair of running shoes. This list includes well-known brands and models along with newcomers that show a lot of potential. To ensure that your purchase goes as smoothly as possible, you’ll want to consider factors such as pronation and the amount of cushioning each shoe provides. The overall weight is also important, particularly for distance runners. If you find yourself running more off-road or in inclement weather, a waterproof material may be essential. Shopping on a budget? Consider the top best running shoes for men under $100. Here’s a look at the top best new fall 2015 running shoes for men.

1. New Balance Men’s Vazee Pace Running Shoe

This New Balance men’s neutral cushioning shoe has a lot going for it. For starters, it was awarded “Best Debut” by Runner’s World. The shoe is designed for runs of any length and promises to give a steady, comfortable ride along the way. Aside from its lightweight material, with a total weight of just 7.5 ounces, the Vazee Pace also earns praise for its snug bootie-like design that cradles the foot and ensures a well-rounded fit. Innovative REVlite foam makes each stride a bit more energetic and springy, while a no-sew overlay provides just the right amount of support without any irritation. Available in medium and wide.

Price: $99.95 – $109.95

Pros:

Lightweight material

Bootie-like design

Ideal for runs of any length

Cons:

Could have more arch support

Soles can get slippery when wet

Runs narrow

2. ASICS Men’s GEL-Quantum 360 Running Shoe

The GEL Quantum 360 caters to endurance athletes with its super-comfortable gel cushioning and lightweight yet durable construction. An almost seamless FluidFit upper provides the right amount of support without restricting movement. Another highlight is rear and forefoot gel cushioning systems, which curb shock during impact and toe-off to ensure a more comfortable run. Feet remain firmly in place thanks to a multi-directional stretch system with mesh material. This distance shoe, weighing in at 11.9 ounces, is ideal for underpronators and neutral runners.

Price: $169.99 – $170.00

Pros:

Comfortable gel cushioning

Great for underpronators and neutral runners

Lightweight construction

Cons:

3. Saucony Men’s Kinvara 6 Run Shield Running Shoe

The 7.8 ounce Kinarva 6 Runshield builds on the already popular Kinarva 6. With the Runshield, your feet will remain dry and protected even in rainy conditions or off-road thanks to a durable FlexShell technology. This lightweight and flexible shoe also ensures a more snug fit with its updated FlexFilm support frame. Another benefit of the FlexFilm material is less internal stitching, which means less potential for chafing and blisters. This shoe is also outfitted with PowerGrid foam, which provides more cushioning than standard midsoles and promotes greater impact absorption.

Price: $107.95 – $109.95

Pros:

FlexShell technology keeps feet dry and protected

Minimal internal stitching

Weighs 7.8 ounces

Cons:

Only available in one color

Not waterproof

Slightly heavier than regular Kinarva 6

4. Brooks Mens Glycerin 13 Running Shoe

This men’s Glycerin 13 has ultra-soft cushioning. It also offers a rounded heel for better alignment along with ideal pressure zones for even pressure distribution. Another bonus is the unique screen print technology, which ensures a solid shoe structure with added flexibility. Whether you’re heading out on a longer run or are running shorter distances, the conformable saddle construction will keep your feet feeling snug and secure. This neutral shoe is ideal for runners with medium to high arches and weighs in at 11.3 ounces.

Price: $139.00 – $175.00

Pros:

Soft cushioning

Pressure zones for even pressure distribution

Ideal for medium to high arches

Cons:

Pricey

A bit heavy

Narrow toe box

5. Mizuno Men’s Wave Enigma 5 Running Shoe

The Mizuno Wave Enigma 5 delivers the highest possible amount of cushioning in a neutral shoe. The result? A very comfortable and pleasant ride, whether you’re running longer distances or just want a well-rounded shoe to facilitate shorter runs. Soft, flexible upper materials ensure a comfortable and sock-like fit. Another bonus is the premium sock liner, which will make your feet feel as though they’re floating on clouds. These shoes are characterized by a full-length wave for reduced shock and unobstructed movement. The Wave Enigma 5 weighs 10.9 ounces.

Price: $146.95 – $149.99

Pros:

Soft upper materials

Plenty of cushioning

Cloud-like liner

Cons:

Runs a bit small

Limited color choices

Laces are long

6. Nike Men’s Air Zoom Vomero 10 Running Shoe

There’s a lot to appreciate in this Nike shoe, particularly if you’re looking for comfort and cushioning. This model is outfitted with a dual-density midsole with a softer forefoot and firmer heel. The result is a well-cushioned ride that offers support and protects against aches and pains in all the right places. You can also forget about sliding around when the weather is less than ideal, as the sturdy high-abrasion rubber along the forefoot and heel provides plenty of traction to keep your feet firmly in place. A newly constructed upper material ensures equal parts comfort and breathability. Available widths include narrow, regular, wide, and extra-wide.

Price: $120.00 – $141.49

Pros:

Softer forefoot

Ample cushioning

Comes in many widths

Cons:

Runs a bit narrow

Heel feels stiff

Not ideal for those with flat feet

7. ASICS Men’s GT 1000 4 Running Shoe

Now in its fourth version, the GT-1000 has evolved and changed for the better in a number of ways. One example is an updated upper construction complete with mesh and overlay reinforcements for added support. The shoe also features a rearfoot and forefoot gel cushioning system to reduce shock and impact as your feet push off the ground. A guidance line enhances gait efficiency without restricting movement. The sole is lighter than ever before, but the structural integrity remains strong. This 11.3 ounce shoe is best suited for mild to moderate overpronators.

Price: $89.95 – $124.97

Pros:

New upper construction

Rearfoot and forefoot gel cushioning

Best for mild to moderate overpronators

Cons:

Runs small

Only available in regular and wide

Cramped toe box

8. Zoot Men’s Del Mar Running Shoe

These Zoot shoes stand out for their stylish design and a simple yet effective construction. The shoe’s upper features a seamless construction with a quick-dry material to ensure prolonged comfort over long distances. In addition, the seamless interior helps to eliminate blisters at the most crucial contact points. A sprightly insole gives feet better and more well-rounded cushioning without adding extra weight. An injected ZVA insert stands out for its superior shock absorption. This neutral running shoe, geared towards longer distances, weighs 11 ounces.

Price: $47.53 – $140.00

Pros:

Seamless upper construction

Excellent shock absorption

Ideal for distance running

Cons:

Limited color options

Not available in narrow or wide

Could be a bit more responsive

9. Saucony Men’s Breakthru Running Shoe

In a sea largely filled with black, blue, and grey, the brighter and bolder color choices of the Breakthru making it particularly appealing if you want to stand out from the crowd. Looks aside, though, this neutral shoe has a lot going for it. While it’s moderately cushioned, the shoe is also firm and responsive. Weighing in at just 8.6 ounces, it’s also a super lightweight daily trainer. You can count on responsive cushioning and an energetic response whether you’re cruising down the road or putting in some time on the track. The shoe caters to runners with normal to high arches and stands out for its renowned Powergrid heel-to-toe platform.

Price: $49.99 – $93.99

Pros:

Comes in many colors

Lightweight

Great for road and track

Cons:

Not available in narrow or wide

Wide toe box

Not water resistant

10. ASICS Men’s GEL Cumulus 17 Running Shoe

The 17th version of the popular Gel-Cumulus is still recognizable to avid fans of the previous Cumulus models. However, it does have several updates and changes. For starters, the shoe is outfitted with a new insole that minimizes shock as you hit the ground while providing the cushioning your feet demand. Another highlight is a stylish and sleek seamless construction that not only looks great, but also greatly reduces the chance of blisters and hot spots as you run. Improved midsole geometry ensures that your feet remain snug and comfortable. This shoe, which weighs in at 11.4 ounces, is best suited for underpronators to mild overpronators.

Price: $109.95 – $120.00

Pros:

Seamless construction

Shock-minimizing insole

Ideal for underpronators to mild overpronators

Cons:

A bit stiff

Breathability could be better

Too high near ankles

