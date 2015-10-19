Top 10 Best Affordable Mountain Bikes 2018

Whether your budget is under $1,000 or less than $300, it’s possible to find an affordable mountain bike for your lifestyle and riding demands. Aside from price and brand, one of the top considerations when looking for a mountain bike is whether to choose a hardtail or full suspension bike.

Unlike full suspension mountain bikes, hardtails are mechanically simpler as they don’t have pivots or rear shocks. Hardtails generally don’t wear out as fast as full suspension bikes, and they are typically cheaper as there aren’t as many parts. Hardtail mountain bikes tend to be lighter and fun to ride on the trails. Full suspension mountain bikes have many positive features, including better handling thanks to their rear suspension and enhanced absorption on trails.

Wheel size is also important. Some of the most popular wheel sizes include 26 and 29 inches, although you may also see bikes with 27.5-inch wheels. The 26-inch tires have long been the most popular on mountain bikes due to their overall stability and agility. It’s also easier to find replacements when you need them. The 29-inch tire is becoming increasingly prominent for its increased stability and control, especially on rougher terrain, along with sustained momentum once the bike is moving. However, because this tire is a bit larger, some riders find it tougher to maneuver the bike in tighter spaces or when it’s time to make a sharp turn. If you’re looking for a tire that can roll over obstacles as effortlessly as the 29-inch but don’t want to compromise maneuverability, consider a bike with 27.5-inch wheels.

Factors such as riding style, the type of terrain you typically ride, personal preference, and budget can also help determine which mountain bike is best for you. Amazon’s bike buying guide can help you locate the best size and type of bike for your budget.

1. 2018 Diamondback Overdrive 1 Complete Mountain Bike

The 2018 Diamondback Overdrive 1 Complete Mountain Bike comes with a hand-crafted hydroformed aluminum frameset and 27.5-inch wheels. It’s also equipped with a Suntour XCT suspension fork for extra control and stability on the trails. Mechanical disc brakes provide even better stopping power when you need it. Whether you’re conquering a steep hill or cruising along a flatter surface, you’ll find the appropriate gear with the 24 available speeds. Available frame sizes include small (16 inches), medium (18 inches), large (20 inches) and extra-large.

This mountain bike is best for entry-level cyclists seeking affordable yet reliable performance.

Price: $414.99 – $549.99

Pros:

Entry-level bike

Comes in several different sizes

Shimano components

Cons:

Only available in one color

Uncomfortable seat

Assembly instructions could be better

2. Mongoose Impasse 29-inch Dual Full Suspension Bicycle

An aluminum suspension frame ensures optimal comfort and performance, even when you’re riding on rougher surfaces. This mountain bike also comes with an Element suspension fork to help keep you in control while keeping bumps and jostles to a minimum. Another feature is a 21-speed Shimano rear derailleur that won’t hesitate when changing gears. This Mongoose bike is outfitted with alloy front and rear disc brakes and alloy wheels with a quick release front for added convenience.

This mountain bike is best for budget-conscious shoppers who want a solid 29-inch mountain bike particularly for downhill riding, light to moderate trail rides, and commuting.

Price: $313.63

Pros:

Aluminum frame

Shimano rear derailleur

Element suspension fork

Cons:

Short kickstand

Shocks could be better

Uncomfortable seat

3. Schwinn Men’s High Timber 27.5-inch Mountain Bicycle

This multi-purpose mountain bike is ideal for rides on a variety of surfaces. You can take it on your local bike path and trails or simply use it for running errands around town. The Schwinn bike features Shimano components such as twist shifters and a 21-speed rear derailleur for fast and efficient gear changes. It also comes with a Schwinn suspension for extra stability and control, even on tough trails. Alloy linear pull brakes in the front and rear allow you to stop quickly when necessary. All-terrain 27.5-inch tires add stability for off-road adventures.

This mountain bike is best for men who want a budget-friendly bike for trails, bike paths, and more.

Price: $234.13

Pros:

Durable Schwinn suspension fork

Shimano components

Improved mountain bike frame

Cons:

Assembly can be tricky

Several mention the seat is uncomfortable

Not the lightest frame

4. Huffy Men’s Alpine Mountain Bike

The 26-inch Huffy Men’s Alpine Mountain Bike is a budget-friendly bike with a durable hardtail frame and a padded seat. While the knobby tires provide traction on dirt trails, they’re also suitable for paved surfaces. This bike is ideal for riders ages 13 and up, and features weather-resistant alloy rims that can withstand outings in inclement weather. Linear pull brakes in the front and back make it easier to stop quickly and safely when necessary.

This mountain bike is best for beginner cyclists seeking an affordable mountain bike for dirt and paved surfaces.

Price: $109.99 (8 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Hardtail frame

Ideal for riders 13 and up

Knobby 26-inch tires

Cons:

Only available in one size/color

Not ideal for serious mountain bike riding

Some find the seat uncomfortable

5. BEIOU Carbon Fiber 650B Mountain Bike

You’ll get your money’s worth with this mountain bike if you don’t mind paying a bit more up front. One of the main features that sets this mountain bike apart from the rest is its carbon fiber frame. Although it’s pricier than the aluminum or steel frames found on less expensive bikes, the carbon fiber frame makes up for the initial cost with its lightweight construction and superior durability. The frame is made from T800 carbon fiber, a material that holds up well even on the most demanding trails. It also has Shimano components such as fast-responding hydraulic disc brakes and a speed control system. A carbon fiber frame, handle bars, and seat post absorbs shocks and ensures a smooth ride.

This mountain bike is best for experienced mountain bikers who don’t mind spending a bit more for a lightweight yet durable ride.

Price: $1,259.00 – $1,339.00

Pros:

Lightweight

Ideal for serious mountain biking

Durable carbon fiber frame

Cons:

Pricey

No torque specs

Hard seat

6. Merax Finiss 26-Inch Mountain Bike

The Merax Finiss 26-Inch Mountain Bike comes in an assortment of colors and features a unisex design. For the price you’ll get an assortment of Shimano components, including 21-speed shifters along with front and rear derailleurs. The 80mm suspension fork is long enough to absorb bumps and shocks while still keeping you in control. The bike is equipped with aluminum rims and a lightweight aluminum frame.

This mountain bike is best for riders who want a practical and budget-friendly beginner hardtail bike.

Price: $259.99

Pros:

Shimano components

Lightweight aluminum frame

Dual aluminum rims

Cons:

Not ideal for heavy trail riding

Some complain of squealing brakes

Weight limit of 220 lbs. is recommended for longevity

7. Kent Thruster KZ2600 Dual-Suspension Mountain Bike

The Kent Thruster KZ2600 Dual-Suspension Mountain Bike features 26-inch wheels and a durable aluminum frame that can withstand off-road demands. The bike also comes with front and rear disc brakes for enhanced stopping power. Other highlights include a 21-speed Shimano shifter and rear derailleur. There’s also alloy rims and an aluminum wheelset.

This mountain bike is best for riders seeking an affordable 26-inch mountain bike.

Price: $183.39

Pros:

Designed for men

26-inch wheels

Shimano components

Cons:

A bit heavy

Some plastic components seem cheap

Lacks breakaway hangers

8. Schwinn Protocol 1.0 Men’s Dual-Suspension Mountain Bike

This men’s mountain bike features a dual suspension frame and 26-inch wheels. It’s specifically designed for riding single track and occasional downhills. Other highlights include specific mountain bike handlebars for faster shifting and enhanced comfort along with high profile alloy rims with black bladed spokes. The bike has 24 speeds and Shimano trigger shifters. Front disc brakes enable quick stops when necessary.

This mountain bike is best for riders who want a bike for riding single track and occasionally downhills.

Price: $399.99

Pros:

26-inch wheels

Dual suspension frame

Mountain bike handlebars

Cons:

No place to put a water bottle cage

Best for casual trail riding

Setup instructions aren’t very helpful

9. 2018 Gravity FSX 1.0 Dual Full Suspension Mountain Bike

Compared to the 2017 model, this bike has a new, lighter aluminum frame along with higher-performance hydroformed tubing for more stability and control on the trails. The bike has 24 speeds, which is a bit more than the 21 speeds you’ll find on most bikes in this price range. It’s also equipped with front and rear disc brakes for added stopping power. Sizes range from 15 to 21 inches to comfortably fit most riders from 5’6 to 6’1 and over. Other highlights include a Shimano rear derailleur, adjustable rear coil and an adjustable front shock.

This mountain bike is best for riders who want an entry-level mountain bike with more available speeds and adjustable components than most bikes in this price range offer.

Price: $359.95

Pros:

Alloy frame

24 speeds

Fits a wide range of sizes

Cons:

Only comes in one color

Components aren’t built to withstand lots of jumping or downhills

Subpar suspension

10. Nashbar Women’s 26-Inch Disc Mountain Bike

The Nashbar Women’s 26-Inch Disc Mountain Bike comes in 15-inch and 17-inch frame sizes. Highlights include a Suntour SF13 suspension fork and an aluminum frame with 80mm of travel for extra durability and control on the trails. Tektro disc brakes provide prompt stopping power when necessary. A step-through frame design makes it easy to get on and off the bike. Shimano 3×8-speed shifters and derailleurs ensure smooth gear changes on any terrain.

This mountain bike is best for female riders seeking an inexpensive yet well-equipped affordable mountain bike.

Price: $259.99 (48 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Designed to fit most female riders from 5’0 to 5’7

26-inch wheels

Adjustable saddle and handlebars

Cons:

Assembly can be tricky

Uncomfortable stock seat

Not ideal for more demanding trail rides

