Top 5 Best Blendtec Blenders 2018: Your Easy Buying Guide

Blendtec blenders stand out for their exceptional speed and performance. The lineup is also considered to be one of the priciest overall. If you’re trying to determine whether a new Blendtec blender is worth the upfront cost, consider the amount of features that most Blendtec models offer. You can use just about any home Blendtec blender for much more than blending ingredients. For example, you can make milkshakes, ice cream, coffee beverages, soups, salsas, and more. These top best blenders also offer commercial-quality results with powerful motors and fast-spinning blades. The premium brand stands out for its generously-sized bases that can hold a lot of food at once and are easy to clean.

1. Blendtec Total Blender, FourSide Jar

This Total Blender Classic offers commercial quality and exceptional results. The 1560-watt countertop blender is driven by a 3 HP direct drive motor for optimal performance. Other features include pre-programmed blending cycles and handy digital touchpad controls for added convenience. It also comes with an auto shutoff feature. This blender is an ideal all-in-one appliance that whips up everything from fresh juice and ice cream to bread dough, dressings, margaritas, soups, smoothies, cappuccinos, and more. A precision-tuned 4-inch blade and a generously sized jar with just under a 3-quart capacity ensures a desirable end result each time.

Price: $399.00 (33 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

1560 watts

Pre-programmed blending cycles

Precision-tuned 4-inch blade

Cons:

Lid can pop off

Pitcher seal can wear out over time

Very noisy

2. Blendtec Designer Series Blender, WildSide Jar

The Designer Series stands out just as much for its power and performance as it does for its functionality and good looks. You can count on this blender to do a number of tasks such as whole juicing, making lattes, mixing bread, whipping up bread, and even grinding coffee. An innovative touch slider sensor provides you with all the control you need for a precise end result. All you need to do is touch an area on the slider to select your preferred speed then slide your finger up and down for fine-tuned results. The commercial-quality 1560 watt blender completes any task quickly and easily with its 3 HP direct-drive motor.

Price: $402.55 (39 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Touch slide sensor

Commercial-quality motor

Upscale appearance

Cons:

Recipe book could be better

Can take awhile to clean the vented lid

Struggles a bit with smaller volumes

3. Blendtec Twister Jar

If you plan on using your blender to make thicker recipes such as hummus and nut butters on a consistent basis, you’ll want to give this twister jar a close look. This jar is designed to quickly and efficiently blend thicker ingredients quickly while delivering expert results. All you need to do is add in the ingredients and twist the lid counter-clockwise during the blend cycle. This blender jar is outfitted with durable stainless steel blades that have been tuned for heavy use. The result is stronger and more corrosion-resistant blades that hold up well over time. Another highlight is the ball bearings, which reduce friction to promote faster and quieter blending. You can use this twister jar on any Blendtec home blender.

Price: $89.99 (47 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Ideal for thicker recipes

Durable stainless steel blades

Can be used on any Blendtec home blender

Cons:

Small capacity

Lid seal could be better

Occasionally leaves bits of food behind

4. Blendtec Pro 800 with WildSide Jar

The Professional 800 delivers the results you’d expect from a commercial blender in the comfort of your own home. Unlike most ultra-powerful blenders, this one promises a relatively quiet operation. Highlights include a durable professional 800 motor base and a BPA-free WildSide jar with a vented grip lid. An 11-speed manual touch slider ensures precise results while the 3.8 peak horsepower motor quickly works its way through even the toughest ingredients. Making your favorite foods is easy thanks to a number of pre-programmed cycles including smoothie, frozen treats, hot soup, whole juice, mixed drinks, and batters. An illuminated display lets you know how much time is remaining as well as relevant information and feedback.

Price: $983.47 (11 percent off MSRP)

BPA-free jar

Quiet operation

11-speed manual touch slider

Cons:

Pricey

Base is a bit large

Heavy

5. Blendtec Total Blender Classic with WildSide & Twister Jars

You’ll get everything you need in one convenient package with this powerful 1560 watt blender. Aside from a 3 peak HP motor the unit comes with multiple pre-programmed cycles. Not only do these cycles give you a handy way to choose your desired setting in seconds, but they also tell the motor when to increase power, slow down, and shut off automatically. Consumers appreciate its compact size, which allows it to easily fit underneath kitchen cabinets and store away if necessary. You can make larger quantities with the WildSide jar or whip up thicker batches in the mini twister jar.

Price: $379.99 (53 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

6 pre-programmed cycles

Compact size

Includes WildSide jar and mini twister jar

Cons:

Very loud

Lid can pop off if not held down

Powerful even on lower settings

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.