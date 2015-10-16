Top 10 Best Bread Makers 2018: Which Is Right for You?

If you’ve ever experienced the frustration of trying to make that perfect loaf of bread on your own, you will appreciate the excellent results a bread maker can produce. As with most small kitchen appliances, there is a varied selection on the market. For starters, you have more affordable and basic machines that do a good job of delivering a fresh loaf of bread when you want it. You can also choose to pay a bit more for a bread maker that has more bells and whistles. Some of the higher-end machines come with multiple settings for your bread along with features such as a delay timer and an impressive amount of mixing power. Many consumers search for bread makers with specific features, such as a large enough capacity, viewing lid or window, and a non-stick bread pan.

1. Oster CKSTBRTW20 2-Pound Expressbake Breadmaker

This bread maker is an ideal choice for families with its 2-pound capacity. Highlights include a large LCD display that keeps you updated regarding the various stages of the bread making process and an express bake setting that bakes a fresh loaf of bread in less than an hour. The 13-hour programmable timer allows you to effortlessly and conveniently bake a fresh loaf of bread at any time. There are nine bread settings and three crust settings for baking a variety of jams, breads, and dough.

Price: $58.00 (26 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Ideal for families

Large LCD display

Multiple settings

Cons:

Tends to move around a bit when making larger quantities

Mixing blade doesn’t always get to the bottom of the bread

A bit loud

2. Conair Cuisinart CBK-100 2 LB Bread Maker

You can choose to make 1, 1 1/2, and 2-pound loaves with this machine. It also comes with a number of settings, including 12 pre-programmed menu options and three distinct crust settings — light, medium, and dark. A 13-hour delay timer lets you choose when to make your bread. Consumers appreciate the stay-cool handles for safe handling throughout the bread-making process and a viewing window for monitoring your bread’s progress. The machine is also equipped with a removable lid, pan, and kneading paddle for effortless cleanup.

Price: $98.99 (46 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Makes 1, 1 1/2, and 2-pound loaves

Includes multiple settings

Viewing window

Cons:

Loud

Oddly sized loaf pan

Display is a bit tricky to read

3. Zojirushi BB-PAC20 Home Bakery Virtuoso Breadmaker with Gluten Free Menu setting

Prefer gluten-free bread? You’ll appreciate this bread machine, which comes with a gluten free menu setting. In fact, both the gluten free and custom menu settings can easily accommodate gluten free and organic baking ingredients. The machine has enough room to bake a large regular-sized traditional 2-pound loaf. If you’re in a rush you can opt for the quick baking cycle, which delivers a fresh loaf of bread in around two hours. There’s also an included measuring cup and measuring spoon for added convenience.

Price: $233.99 (28 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Gluten free menu setting

Accommodates gluten and organic ingredients

Quick baking cycle

Cons:

Pre-heating feature could be better

Annoying beeping sounds

Blades wear a bit fast

4. Panasonic SD-YD250 Automatic Bread Maker with Yeast Dispenser

You can select from three choices of loaf sizes and up to a 2 1/2-pound capacity with this machine. There are multiple settings, including white, multigrain, whole wheat, French, and cakes/quick breads. A 13-hour delay start timer lets you decide exactly when you want the bread to be finished. If you’ve tried to make the perfect loaf before only to fail, you’ll appreciate how the machine automatically adds in yeast at just the right time so that you can enjoy the best possible loaf of bread. A non-stick inner pan and built-in handle make it easier to remove the bread when it’s done.

Price: $128.00 (27 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Various bread settings

Adds yeast at just the right time

Non-stick inner pan

Cons:

Takes up a lot of counter space

No viewing window

Tall loaf pan

5. Sunbeam 5891 2-Pound Programmable Breadmaker

You can make expert artisan bread in under an hour with this bread machine. The programmable bread maker lets you pick and choose your desired type of bread, whether it’s dinner rolls, whole wheat sandwich bread, cinnamon raisin bread, or something else. A user-friendly design boasts straightforward controls and a bright and highly visible LCD display screen. Another highlight is the viewing window, which lets you keep a close watch over the bread as it cooks without needing to lift up the lid. There are 12 settings along with three crust choices — light, medium, and dark. A 13-hour programmable delay bake timer lets you cook bread as your schedule permits.

Price: $59.88 (30 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Large LCD screen

Viewing window

Multiple bread and crust settings

Cons:

Manual could be better

Large

Initial learning curve

6. T-fal PF311E ActiBread Programmable Bread Machine

This bread machine stands out for its 15 automatic programs. Selection include gluten free, whole wheat, salt free, French bread, jam, dough, cake, and pasta. There are three loaf sizes — 1, 1 1/2, and 2 pounds. This machine also features light, medium, and dark crust settings. Another highlight is the ergonomic top loading lid, which is equipped with a viewing window. A number of accessories come included with this 700-watt machine, such as a measuring spoon and cup, hook, recipe book, and a kneading blade. A brushed stainless steel housing with black accents makes for a modern and upscale appearance.

Price: $122.28 (47 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

15 automatic programs

Various loaf sizes and crust settings

Viewing window

Cons:

Mixing paddle occasionally gets stuck

Instruction book could be better

A few consumers complain of an initial plastic smell

7. Hamilton Beach HomeBaker 29882 Breadmaker

Don’t be fooled by the lower price tag, as this bread maker has a lot to offer. You can easily make gluten free bread as well as bread without trans fats or preservatives. All you need to do to get started is add the necessary ingredients, select the desired cycle, then press the start button. There are 12 different cycles to consider, including cake and jam along with French, gluten free, and quick bread. Other options include 1 1/2 and 2-pound express settings. A delay timer function allows you to prepare the ingredients ahead of time to ensure that you have fresh bread just when you need it. The machine comes with two kneading paddles.

Price: $59.99 (14 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Suitable for gluten free baking

Easy to use

Multiple cycle settings

Cons:

Doesn’t always completely mix ingredients

A bit large

Tall loaf pan

8. Zojirushi BB-CEC20 Home Bakery Supreme 2-Pound-Loaf Breadmaker

This Zojirushi bread machine features a dual-blade construction for optimal mixing and kneading. It also has enough room to make rectangular-shaped 2-pound loaves of bread. There are 10 pre-programmed settings and three crust shades to ensure your desired results. Other handy features include an LCD control panel and a 13-hour delay timer. A large viewing window lets you sneek a look at the bread while it’s cooking. There’s also a removable nonstick pan for effortless cleanup. The machine comes with recipes, a measuring spoon, and a measuring cup.

Price: $212.49 (27 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Dual-blade construction

Many bread and crust settings

LCD control panel

Cons:

Paddles sometimes create holes in the bottom of the bread

A bit pricey

Initial learning curve

9. Oster 5838 58-Minute Expressbake Breadmaker

Short on time? You can make up to a 2-pound loaf of bread in less than an hour with this machine. As an added bonus, it also has a 1-hour keep warm setting and a 13-hour delay bake. A total of eight settings ensures that you’ll get what you need, whether it’s a fresh loaf of bread, dough, or jam. Other highlights include a user-friendly control panel and a nonstick aluminum bread pan for easy removal when the loaf is done. The machine is outfitted with a kneading paddle. Handy indicator lights keep you updated throughout the cooking process. You can also watch the bread as it’s baking through a handy viewing window.

Price: $65.25 (18 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Bakes bread in less than an hour

Includes 1-hour keep warm setting

User-friendly control panel

Cons:

Keep warm setting can cause bread to harden

Many consumers need to scrape ingredients off the sides at least once while the bread is baking

Can move or “walk” when stirring heavier dough

10. Breville BBM800XL Custom Loaf Bread Maker

If you’ve ever struggled to figure out precisely when to add in fruits, nuts, or other goodies (or if you tend to forget this step), you’ll really like this machine’s automatic fruit and nut dispenser. This feature allows your favorite add-ins to be released and incorporated at just the right time. Another highlight is a unique collapsible kneading paddle, which thoroughly mixes ingredients together then collpases prior to the bake phase. This design ensures that your bread won’t have holes at the base. A smart LCD screen keeps you updated as the bread is cooking with a progress indicator. The machine makes anywhere from 1 to 2 1/2 pound loaves and boasts 13 automatic settings along with many crust color and loaf size options.

Price: $248.50 (35 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Automatic fruit and nut dispenser

Collapsible kneading paddle

Smart LCD screen

Cons:

Small automatic dispenser

Collapsible paddle is tough to clean

Dough can get caught in paddle

