Top 10 Best Rotisseries and Roasters 2018

Roasters and rotisseries are especially popular during the holiday season, as they enable faster and often more precise results. However, these small kitchen appliances are ideal to have around any time of year. When you’re searching for a roaster oven you’ll want to find one that has enough space for your cooking demands. If you plan on using it for more than just roasting you’ll want to consider ones that also bake and cook food. Consumers searching for the rotisseries will find units with horizontal and vertical spits. Rotisseries with a vertical spit are ideal for saving space. Some rotisseries also come with accessories to cook other food such as kebabs, vegetables, and ribs.

1. Ronco ST5000PLGEN Showtime Rotisserie Platinum Edition

This rotisserie oven starts up quickly and easily, ensuring that you won’t have to wait an extra minute to enjoy your meal. As an added bonus, it also operates using roughly 1/3 less energy than your typical convention oven. The rotisserie is easy to clean and features a non-stick surface that you can wipe clean using a damp cloth. You can even stick the removable glass door directly into the dishwasher for a more efficient cleaning. The exterior handle is designed to stay cool throughout the cooking process, providing easy access to your meal when it’s ready. A removable heat shield browns your meat to perfection.

Price: $108.70

Pros:

Starts up quickly

Energy-efficient

Removable heat shield

Cons:

Noisy operation

Relatively long cooking times

Questionable long-term reliability

2. Oster CKSTRS23-SB 22-Quart Roaster Oven with Self-Basting Lid

This 22-quart roaster oven has a large enough capacity to roast a 26-pound turkey. It also adds an elegant touch to any setting thanks to its stainless steel finish. A self-basting lid saves time as well as heat and energy for a faster and more efficient cooking process. Since you won’t have to manually baste the meat as it cooks you won’t have to worry about letting heat escape while your meal is cooking. This roaster oven comes with a removable enamel-on-steel roasting pan for enhanced durability and even heat distribution. The material also makes clean-up a breeze. Another highlight is the included steel roasting rack. Aside from meat you can also use this roaster oven to bake just about anything you typically would in a regular oven, from sheet cake to muffins.

Price: $49.96

Pros:

Can roast a 26-pound turkey

Handy self-basting lid

Includes steel roasting rack

Cons:

Metal components can get very hot

Stainless steel feels flimsy

Can be tough to clean

3. Nesco 4818-25PR 18-Quart Professional Roaster Oven

You can roast up to a 22-pound turkey in this roaster. The roaster stands out for its exclusive and innovative circle heating element, which ensures that food is cooked from the side rather than the bottom for that desirable moist result. Another feature is automatic temperature control, which promises energy-efficient and even cooking each time. Aside from roasting a turkey you can use this roaster oven for tasks such as baking cookies, cakes, pies, and quiche as well as roasting ham or whole chickens at once. In fact, with a full 1425 watts of power, you can do nearly everything except for broil with this roaster. The roaster’s chrome steel rack provides you with a safer and more effective way to insert and remove hot foods.

Price: $55.73

Pros:

Innovative heating element

Automatic temperature control

Roasts up to a 22-pound turkey

Cons:

Flimsy lid

Should be used in garage as it steams during the roasting process

Exterior gets very hot

4. Waring Pro RO18B Professional Roaster Oven

This Waring roaster oven can hold up to a 20-pound turkey. It also features a temperature range up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit along with an adjustable thermostat for optimal results. Both the pan and lid are dishwasher safe for added convenience. This roaster oven also features a brushed stainless steel body for a modern and stylish appearance in any kitchen.

Price: $53.98

Pros:

Holds up to a 20-pound turkey

Adjustable thermostat

Temperature range up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit

Cons:

Exterior can get very hot

Several caution that the edges are very sharp

Some consumers mention it appears to lack NSF certification

5. Hamilton Beach 32229 22-Quart Roaster Oven

You can use this 22-quart roaster oven for roasting, cooking, and baking. As an added bonus you can also use it for serving food when it’s ready. If you prefer a more simple and basic unit you’ll appreciate this roaster’s simple control knob, which features adjustable heat up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. Other features include a stylish stainless steel housing and an interior and exterior that’s easy to clean. If you’re not sure where to begin you can simply consult the included recipes in the user manual. This roaster oven is equipped with a removable insert pan and lid along with a lift-out wire rack. Cool-touch handles ensure safer handling when the roaster oven is warm.

Price: $60.19 (20 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

22-quart capacity

Simple control knob

Adjustable heat up to 450 degrees

Cons:

Can take awhile to cook

Lid seems flimsy

Exterior gets very hot

6. Viking 3-Ply Mirror Finish Roasting Pan

You’ll pay a bit more upfront for this roasting pan but its exceptional results and high-quality construction makes the initial cost well worth it. This Viking pan features a sturdy 3-ply construction that won’t react with food. There’s enough room to comfortably fit up to a 25-pound bird. A V-shaped rack keeps food elevated for faster cooking and more even results. The rack is also PFOA and PFOE-free. Another highlight is the high quality induction-capable stainless steel exterior combined with a durable 18/10 stainless steel material on the inside. You can use this roasting pan for reducing sauces or liquids. Inverted handles let you easily fit the roaster into the oven and help minimize space.

Price: $189.00

Pros:

Non-reactive surface

Unique inverted handles

Fits up to a 25-pound bird

Cons:

Heavy

Stainless steel can look blotchy after cooking or washing

Non-stick rack may chip over time

7. Cuisinart TOB-200N Rotisserie Convection Toaster Oven

If you’re looking for a versatile kitchen appliance that can handle multiple tasks in one convenient package, consider the Cuisinart TOB-200N Rotisserie Convection Toaster Oven. This rotisserie toaster oven has enough room to roast a 4-pound chicken. It also features 1875 watts of power and is designed to heat food quickly and precisely. Other highlights include a nonstick interior that’s easy to clean along with a modern brushed stainless steel exterior.

Price: $188.09

Pros:

Combination rotisserie and toaster oven

Can hold up to a 4-pound chicken

1875 watts

Cons:

Not ideal for cooking larger birds

A bit bulky/heavy

Only comes with one rack

8. NutriChef Kitchen Vertical Countertop Rotisserie Rotating Oven

If you’re a fan of healthier cooking you’ll want to closely consider this NutriChef countertop rotisserie. The roaster effectively reduces fat from within your favorite foods while ensuring even and effective cooking with its spinning cooking style. Dual powerful heating elements promote fast and efficient cooking. There’s also a no-frills dial-style timer to help you keep track of how much time is remaining. The adjustable cooking timer features a maximum time of 2 hours. This rotisserie stands out for its ability to thoroughly cook food while retaining its flavor. The result is a crispy exterior and a tender juicy interior.

Price: $90.31 (25 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Ideal for healthier cooking

Spinning style cooking

Dual heating elements

Cons:

Lacks a digital/programmable timer

Relatively slow cooking times

Exterior gets very hot

9. Ronco ST5270SSGEN Ez-Store Rotisserie

This rotisserie drains away excess fat for healthier cooking while holding in flavor. It’s also easy to use and features a simple yet effective control panel. You can use this product to cook a number of different foods such as chicken, pork tenderloin, prime rib, vegetables, fish, and kebabs. Short on counter space? This rotisserie is only 8 inches high in the stored position. It also comes with a carving platform, removable drip tray, rotisserie spit, oven gloves, and a multipurpose basket. You won’t have to worry about a messy clean-up as all of the included accessories are dishwasher safe.

Price: $147.87

Pros:

Drains excess fat and holds in flavors

Easy to use

Only 8 inches high in storage position

Cons:

A bit loud

Lacks temperature control

Insulation could be better

10. Proctor Silex 32700 Portable Roaster Oven

This budget-friendly roaster oven is ideal for roasting as well as baking and serving. A removable pan allows you to quickly and easily add in or remove food as needed. You can significantly cut down on cooking time as this unit stands out for its fast and easy roasting. This roaster oven has enough space to make a meal for the whole family. Aside from using it to bake and roast you can also count on this roaster oven to make desserts such as pound cake and cheesecake. Consumers especially like the fact that this roaster oven is highly portable. Whether you’re cooking a holiday meal or just making dinner for the family you can conveniently pick up the oven and move it as needed.

Price: $34.12

Pros:

Affordable

Comes with a removable pan

Portable

Cons:

May burn off liquids prematurely

Lacks indicator lights

Doesn’t come with a roasting pan

