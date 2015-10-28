10 Best Dumbbells 2018: Your Easy Buying Guide

Whether you’re new to exercising or want to enhance your existing workout, dumbbells are a practical investment. Also known as free weights, dumbbells are simple, versatile, and generally inexpensive. They’re just as useful for beginners as they are for experienced weight lifters. Dumbbells are also generally quite compact, which makes them a great solution if you’re working with limited space. However, you can also go with a robust dumbbell stand if you have a larger gym.

You can opt for an individual dumbbell or a basic set. Another option is adjustable dumbbells, which provide several different weights in one convenient place. If you’re considering a kit you’ll want to keep in mind factors such as the material, the mechanism that holds the weights in place, such as a clip, and the overall weight capacity. Regardless of your fitness level you will benefit most from having both lighter and heavier sets of dumbbells to use during a workout. The heavier weights help build muscle mass while the lighter weights support tendons and joints. The right dumbbell set ensures a rewarding upper and lower body workout.

1. SPRI Deluxe Vinyl Dumbbells (Set of 2)

These dumbbells are geared towards beginners with a 1 to 20 pound weight range and a durable vinyl-coated surface. It’s easy to spot and select the best dumbbells for your workout as they are color-coded for efficient weight identification. You can use the dumbbells for aerobics as well as walking or step training. Don’t worry about scuffing the floor when you put the dumbbells down as they feature a comfortable non-slip vinyl coating. Whether you’re using them alone or as an addition to another workout, you’ll appreciate how simple it is to customize the resistance and weight when using these dumbbells.

Price: $18.98

Pros:

1 to 20 pound weight range

Vinyl surface

Ideal for beginners

Cons:

A bit thick for smaller hands

Strong initial odor

Vinyl surface can get slippery

2. CAP Barbell Cast Iron Hex Dumbbell

You can choose anywhere from 5 to 120 pounds, giving most users a broad workout range. This single dumbbell features an ultra durable cast iron finish, ensuring that it will hold up well over time even when used heavily. One advantage of the hexagon-shaped dumbbell is that it’s designed to prevent rolling when placed on the floor. This kind of dumbbell also promotes effortless storage. You can count on this dumbbell to exercise all the major muscle groups in the body such as the legs, arms, back, chest, and core.

Price: $34.24 (14 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Durable cast iron finish

Hexagon shape prevents rolling

Works all major muscle groups

Cons:

Paint can chip and fall off

Handles are rough

Strong initial odor

3. Bowflex SelectTech 552 Adjustable Dumbbells (Pair)

Get serious about your workouts with these adjustable dumbbells. Each dumbbell adjusts from 5 to 52.2 pounds to give you a full range for your workouts. The dumbbell weight is adjustable in 2.5-pound increments for the first 25 pounds. A unique and handy dial system allows you to combine 15 sets of weights into a single convenient set. Another bonus is that you won’t have to clutter your workout space with a rack full of dumbbells. Setting the correct weight is easy as you just need to use the convenient selection dials to adjust the weights. A durable molding surrounding the metal plates ensures a smoother and quieter workout with your dumbbells.

Price: $279.00

Pros:

Adjusts from 5 to 52.5 pounds

Convenient dial system

Space-efficient

Cons:

Pricey

Can get jammed, especially on higher weights

A bit bulky

4. AmazonBasics Cast Iron Hex Dumbbell

You can find this cast iron dumbbell in weights ranging from 10 to 60 pounds, making it a practical investment for beginners and more advanced users. The dumbbell features a hexagon shape to keep it from rolling when you place it on the floor. You can use it to strengthen the arms, legs, chest, core and back. Its cast iron construction makes this dumbbell a solid choice if you’re concerned about durability and longevity. This dumbbell is sold individually.

Price: $54.99

Pros:

Hexagon shape prevents rolling

Available in 10 to 60 pounds

Durable cast iron construction

Cons:

Some wish the finish was more robust

Thin handle

A bit pricey

5. PowerBlock Elite Dumbbells

This convenient dumbbell set lets you customize each workout for the most desirable results. Instead of heading to the weight rack each time you need a different size or weight you can quickly and easily switch from one dumbbell set to the next. These are also some of the best dumbbells for home use if you have limited workout space, and need a more efficient storage solution. You’ll pay a bit more upfront for these dumbbells, but the higher cost is worth it. For example, this dumbbell set comes with a durable stand for convenient storage. Another highlight is that they are quite durable and have a comfortable grip. The square dumbbells don’t roll around on the floor.

Price: $129.99 (18 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Includes stand

Square dumbbells won’t roll on the floor

Comfortable grip

Cons:

Pricey

Can be tough to quickly switch smaller weight increments

Loud

6. CAP Barbell Neoprene Coated Dumbbell

If you’re looking for an affordable dumbbell that will hold up well over time, this one is a good bet. These CAP dumbbells are outfitted with neoprene coating for enhanced durability. They also offer your hands ample protection. These dumbbells are optimal for sculpting your arms, shoulders, and back. If you’re tired of chasing dumbbells across the floor as they roll away when you set them down you’ll really enjoy the hexagonal shape of these dumbbells. Their handy shape also enables you to stack the dumbbells with ease. A wide range of colors and weight lets you customize each workout. These dumbbells are sold individually and span from 1 to 15 pounds.

Price: $3.00 – $49.30

Pros:

Affordable

Durable neoprene coating

Hexagonal shape

Cons:

Neoprene coating may wear off or crack over time

Strong initial smell

A bit small for larger hands

7. Bayou Fitness Adjustable Dumbbell

Choose between the available 25 and 50 pound dumbbells to best suit your fitness level. This adjustable dumbbell stands out for its durable steel construction, not to mention its compact size. Instead of purchasing multiple dumbbells, all you need is one adjustable weight. A storage tray is included for your convenience. The beginner-friendly 25-pound pair lets you lift between five and 25 pounds. The 50-pound pair is more suitable for experienced users, as you can lift anywhere from 10 to 50 pounds.

Price: $142.78

Pros:

Available in two weights

Heavy duty steel construction

Comes with a storage tray

Cons:

Weights can only be altered in 10-lb. increments to keep weight balanced

A few note weights may slide a bit when lifting

Weight adjustment mechanism isn’t very easy

8. CAP Barbell Rubber Hex Dumbbell Set (150-Pound)

Enjoy a gym-like experience in the comfort of your own home with this CAP dumbbell set. The sturdy cast iron weights are sure to hold up well over time, leaving your fitness routine uninterrupted. The set includes weights from five to 25 pounds, with a total of 150 pounds. Choosing which weights to use is simple thanks to convenient raised numbers on the sides. You can use these weights for toning and sculpting your back, arms, and shoulders, and for various lower and upper body exercises. Ergonomic handles ensure optimal grip for safety and consistency. Enjoy stress-free and convenient storage with the included rack.

Price: $196.00 (5 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Durable cast iron construction

Raised weight numbers

Contoured handles ensure optimal grip

Cons:

Initial rubber odor

Some find it tough to fit the weights properly onto the rack

Several note the weights have an oily residue

9. Rep Fitness Rubber Hex Dumbbell Set

Take your home gym to the next level with the Rep Fitness Rubber Hex Dumbbell Set. If you’re looking for the best dumbbell set to help you get started, then continue building fitness, you’ll appreciate how the weights in this set range from five to 75-pound pairs. Each dumbbell is coated in rubber for a softer and more comfortable lifting experience. As an added bonus, the sets come with a three-tier rack and rubber mats to keep your floors protected. Ergonomic handles allow you to knock out one set after the next without hand fatigue or soreness. These dumbbells are made with a low-odor rubber material.

Price: $1,999.00

Pros:

Low-odor rubber

Each set comes with a three-tier stand

Ergonomic handles reduce fatigue

Cons:

Pricey

Stands needs to be assembled

Some complain of a faint initial odor

10. Bowflex SelectTech 1090 Adjustable Dumbbell

The BowFlex SelectTech 1090 dumbbells have a lot to offer, starting with a weight adjustment from 10 to 90 pounds in 5-pound increments. There are some noticeable differences among these dumbbells and the Bowflex SelectTech 552 dumbbells. For starters, this set replaces up to 34 dumbbells while the 552 set replaces up to 30 dumbbells. The 1090 also features a wider weight range with adjustable weights up to 90 pounds. The 552 set adjusts in 2.5-pound increments up to the first 25 pounds. This set’s wider weight range makes it possible to do everything from heavier exercises, such as lunges and shrugs, to lighter exercises including raises and curls. Not sure where to begin? The included Bowflex SelectTech workout DVD features over 30 exercises and 80 different variations.

Price: $249.59 (37 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Weight adjustment from 10 to 90 pounds

Generous weight range for heavier and lighter lifting

Includes a workout DVD

Cons:

Uncomfortable handle grip

Plastic component that holds the weights in place may crack

A bit fragile for dropping on the floor

See Also:

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.