Top 10 Best Ellipticals 2018: Your Easy Buying Guide

An elliptical can help you achieve your fitness goals while reducing impact on your knees and joints. Factors such as budget, intended use, fitness level, and desired features will help to narrow down possible machines. For example, if you’re just starting out, you may want to go with a lower-priced elliptical. You can always upgrade at a later time. However, if you plan on using the elliptical regularly, it’s worth spending a bit more for a higher-quality product. Not only do more expensive machines tend to be more durable, but they also typically provide you with a better range of workout options and resistance levels. Many pricier machines ensure a comfortable workout with smoother and more natural foot movements.

1. Diamondback Fitness 1260Ef Elliptical Trainer with Incline Compact Footprint and Heart Rate Monitor

If you want a quality low-impact elliptical machine designed exclusively for home use, this machine is a great bet. Whether your goal is to begin a workout routine or stay in shape when the weather turns foul, you’ll appreciate this elliptical’s efficient all-in-one workout package. There are over 20 resistance levels from basic to very challenging. Other features include a smooth braking system to lower impact and stress on your knees and joints. This elliptical also stands out for its sweat-resistant material, easy-to-clean surfaces, and a built-in heart rate monitor that delivers instant feedback.

Price: $2,199.00 (15 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

20 resistance levels

Smooth braking system minimizes impact

Built-in heart rate monitor

Cons:

Assembly isn’t easy

Very heavy

Some consumers complain of a glitch where the machine gets stuck in pause mode

2. Proform Endurance 520 E Elliptical Machine

This ProForm elliptical offers an abundance of features at an affordable price. Some examples include 18 different workout apps and digital resistance levels so that you can customize your workout. There’s also an EKG grip pulse and an inertia-enhanced flywheel. Integrated tablet and water bottle holders provide a convenient place to set down your electronics and hydration bottles for the entire workout. You’ll get a full-body workout with stride lengths from 18 to 20 inches while minimizing stress and impact on your knees and joints. The machine has a backlit display and a 20 degree adjustable incline.

Price: $599.00 (40 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

18 workout apps

Tablet and water bottle holder

Various resistance levels

Cons:

Cheap plastic covers

Short power cord

Tricky assembly

3. Precor EFX 835 Commercial Series Elliptical Fitness Crosstrainer

This commercial series elliptical trainer lets you enjoy the benefits of gym-level equipment in the comfort of your own home. There’s a lot to like about this machine, from its low-impact smooth and natural movement to its exceptional performance and wide range of features. The self-powered elliptical features cross ramp angles from 13 to 40 degrees along with 15 preset programs and 20 distinct resistance levels. Depending on your workout goals and fitness level, simply adjust the cross ramp accordingly to target specific muscles or work out the major muscle groups in the lower body. The ergonomic moving handle bars ensure that you’re toning and conditioning your entire body. Other features include reverse pedal rotation, an accessories holder, heart rate monitoring, and advanced LED display.

Price: $7,495.00

Pros:

Promotes smooth, natural movement

Multiple cross ramp angles

Ergonomic moving handlebars

Cons:

High price tag

Can’t store information for multiple users

A bit noisy

4. Schwinn 470 Elliptical Machine

Staying in touch with your workout goals is simple with this Schwinn elliptical, which features a dual window LCD system and goal tracking functionality. You can set and track time, distance, and calories burned. As an added bonus, all you need to do is upload a USB thumb drive to the Schwinn website to make note of your monthly, weekly, and yearly progress. A handy USB port built in to the machine lets you charge your smartphone or other device while working out. You’ll get an optimal workout thanks to the 10-degree motorized ramp that promotes ergonomic positioning for superior fat burning.

Price: $799.00 (38 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Dual window LCD display

10-degree motorized ramp

Built in USB port charges phones and other devices

Cons:

Basic features for the price

Inaccurate calorie counter

Handles are angled a bit far inward

5. Sole Fitness E35 Elliptical Machine

This Sole elliptical features an exceptionally smooth ride. Operating the machine is quite simple thanks to features such as height adjustability and user-friendly controls. The Sole E35 has stationary handle bars with built-in pulse sensors and also comes with a heart rate chest strap for efficient monitoring. Consumers appreciate the visible blue backlit LCD display and built-in console speakers for listening to your favorite music. A built-in cooling fan helps to keep your body at an optimal temperature while the water bottle holder offers plenty of storage space for your favorite workout beverage. A combined heavy flywheel and high gear ratio provides a challenging yet smooth workout.

Price: $1,299.99 (35 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Built-in console speakers

Includes heart rate monitoring chest strap

Height-adjustable

Cons:

Subpar speakers

May wobble a bit at higher speeds

A handful of consumers wish it had higher resistance levels

6. Stamina In-Motion Elliptical Trainer

Its compact size makes this elliptical ideal for home or office use. The machine features a lightweight construction so that you can easily carry it or take it on the go. You’ll enjoy the same benefits as a traditional as this elliptical follows the same motions. It also offers a range of intensity settings for optimal results. Tracking your workout is simple and straightforward thanks to a handy electronic display. Aside from strides per minute, the display also features calories burned, total number of strides, and your exercise time. If you’re seeking a low-impact alternative to running or even walking, this elliptical is a safe bet. Your feet never leave the pedals, ensuring a workout that’s easy on your joints. Adjustable tension control lets you control your workout’s intensity level.

Price: $89.94 (55 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Ideal for home or office use

Electronic display

Adjustable tension control

Cons:

Short stride

Resistance range could be better

Questionable long-term reliability

7. Horizon Fitness Evolve 5 Elliptical Trainer

Expand and improve your training with the Evolve 5. This elliptical trainer offers a serious workout thanks to a heavy flywheel and generous programming options. The large backlit display is also intuitive and easy to see as you’re working out. Don’t let its size fool you, as this elliptical folds down quickly and easily into a compact and portable design. You’ll appreciate the natural motion and ergonomic design provided by this machine for a more comfortable and effective workout. Does the thought of a complicated assembly leave you cringing? You’ll appreciate this machine’s handy three-step assembly.

Price: $1,499.00 (17 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Heavy flywheel

Numerous program options

Folds down for compact storage

Cons:

Not ideal for beginners

Longer stride can be tough for shorter users

Compact design may reduce stability

8. ProForm Hybrid Trainer

You’ll get two excellent workouts in one handy machine as this trainer is both an elliptical and a recumbent bike. This part elliptical and part recumbent bike delivers a cardio workout as a recumbent bike and a total body toning exercise as an elliptical. There are 14 built-in workout outs to help you get started right away. A total of 14 digital resistance levels makes it easy to transition from beginner to more advanced resistance settings as your strength and overall fitness level increases. Over-sized pedals ensure a comfortable workout and proper foot placement. The workout arms also target your upper body for a full workout while an EKG monitor keeps your workouts in the optimal zone.

Price: $349.99 (56 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Combination elliptical and recumbent bike

Multiple workouts and resistance levels

Over-sized pedals

Cons:

Tricky assembly

Supbar heart rate monitor

Taller users complain about the short stride

9. Sole E55 Elliptical Trainer

Each workout is smooth, consistent, and noise-free thanks to its heavy flywheel. Don’t worry about storage, as this elliptical is compact enough to move it out of the way for storage when necessary. Custom designed foot pedals provide a natural inward slope to reduce stress on the knees and ankles. Another highlight is the articulating foot pedals that fit your natural walking motion. This design also minimizes toe numbness. Consumers appreciate the power incline, which targets specific areas on the lower body for a more effective workout. Other features include a 9-inch LCD display, 10-position foot pedals, and a durable frame that holds up well to various heights and weights.

Price: $1,499.99 (40 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Compact

Articulating custom foot pedals

Power incline targets lower body

Cons:

Tough assembly

Lacks an adjustable console

Doesn’t have a reading rack

10. Exerpeutic 1000Xl Heavy Duty Magnetic Elliptical with Pulse

This budget-friendly elliptical is an ideal choice for the beginner who doesn’t want to break the bank purchasing an elliptical. This machine comes with a total of eight resistance levels and a 13-inch stride length. It also has a weight limit of 300 pounds. One feature that sets this elliptical apart is its natural elliptical motion, which helps to eliminate awkward and bouncy movement. Another highlight is the easily visible LCD display. You can monitor distance, time, speed, calories burned, and monitor your heart rate on this handy window. A precision balanced flywheel and V-belt drive promise a quiet operation.

Price: $199.00 (34 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Affordable

Ideal for beginners

LCD display

Cons:

Inaccurate heart rate and calories burned

Downward-sloping pedals can cause toe and foot numbness

Questionable long-term reliability

