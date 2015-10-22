Top 10 Best Microwave Ovens 2018: Your Easy Buying Guide

The microwave oven is one of the most coveted appliances in any modern kitchen due to its ability to heat up food quickly and cut down on meal preparation time. Take a look at the available microwave ovens on the market today and you’ll find a number of brands and features, not to mention a wide price range. If you’re struggling to find the best microwave oven, consider deciding factors such as interior space, speed, and overall power. In general the more budget-friendly models take a bit longer to heat food and don’t come with as many bells and whistles as their pricier counterparts.
1. GE JVM7195SFSS 1.9 Cu. Ft. Stainless Steel Over-the-Range Microwave
This GE microwave oven is outfitted with convenient electronic touch controls so that you can quickly and efficiently select the best option for your snack or meal. The unit also offers various sensors for tasks such as popcorn, family snacks, reheat, steam and soften. You can also create more light with the microwave’s halogen interior light. Other features include a three-speed exhaust fan for efficient performance along with a handy glass recessed turntable.
Price: $342.94
Pros:
- Halogen interior light
- Multi-speed exhaust fan
- Glass recessed turntable
Cons:
- A bit noisy
- Large door
- Confusing installation instructions
2. Panasonic NN-H965BF Genius 2.2 cuft 1250 Watt Sensor Microwave w/Inverter Technology
If you’re in the market for a large counter top microwave with an equally big usable capacity, this model is a top choice. Aside from its generous amount of interior space, this microwave stands out for its 1250 watts of cooking power along with multiple features and other goodies. For example, it features a one-touch sensor cook and reheat that automatically sets power levels depending on what you’re heating up and even adjusts cooking or defrost times if necessary. This unit’s Inverter Technology provides the necessary boost to heat meals quickly without burning or overcooking the food.
Price: $198.38 (10 percent off MSRP)
Pros:
- Generous interior space
- Automatically adjusts cooking and defrost times
- Powerful Inverter Technology
Cons:
- Beep alert could be louder
- Door is loud when opening and closing
- Some menu functions seem overly complicated
3. Kenmore 0.9 cu. ft. Countertop Microwave 73092
This Kenmore counter top microwave has 900 watts of cooking power. You can also customize cook time and power level combinations to best suit your specific needs. The microwave features multi-stage cooking for precise results along with multiple smart touch settings. Consumers appreciate how easy it is to increase cook time in 30-second increments. The unit is also equipped with a highly visible LED display. Cleanup is stress-free thanks to the dishwasher-safe glass turntable.
Price: $90.50 (52 percent off MSRP)
Pros:
- 900 watts
- Easy to customize cook time and power levels
- Smart touch settings
Cons:
- Door requires a fair amount of strength to open
- No reminder to let you know when the food is ready
- Can move around a bit when opening the door
4. Danby Designer 0.7 cu.ft. Countertop Microwave
This Danby counter top microwave is an ideal size for use in a dorm or apartment. Don’t let its compact nature fool you, however, as it boasts 700 watts of cooking power along with 10 distinct power levels for nearly any type of food. Another highlight is a convenient one-touch operation for six of the most popular uses. Fingertip controls help you accomplish just about any task, from popcorn to a baked potato and reheating leftovers, in the most convenient way. A stainless steel exterior gives this unit an upscale appearance.
Price: $62.99 (30 percent off MSRP)
Pros:
- Ideal for dorms and apartments
- 700 watts
- Convenient fingertip controls
Cons:
- Doesn’t have a button to add 30 seconds
- A bit loud
- Door is tough to open
5. Panasonic NN-SD997S Genius “Prestige” 2.2 cuft 1250-Watt Sensor Microwave
This microwave oven features a 2.2 cubic foot space and a fingerprint-resistant stainless steel material. This Panasonic microwave is also equipped with a convenient Inverter Technology to ensure that your food is heated up quickly and evenly. The microwave offers variable microwave power for consistent texture and even temperatures throughout the cooking process. It’s also loaded with features. Some examples include a multi-lingual menu action screen, control panel with a backlit display, keep warm feature, and a child safety lock.
Price: $329.00
Pros:
- Fingerprint-resistant stainless steel
- Variable power for consistent temperature
- Control panel with backlit display
Cons:
- A bit loud
- Only beeps once to signal the food is ready
- Some consumers questions its long-term reliability
6. LG LCRT2010ST 2.0 Cu Ft Counter Top Microwave Oven With True Cook Plus and EZ Clean Oven
A key feature of this microwave oven is True Cook Plus. This handy feature ensures that the microwave will do the thinking for you so that you don’t have to rely on using vague microwave directions. All you have to do is enter in the food item code on the back of the food item and the microwave will take over from there. Consumers also appreciate the EZ Clean rounded cavity, which promotes stress-free cleaning with its round cavity. You can add time by 30 second to 1 minute increments. Sensor cooking technology adjusts cooking time and performance based on humidity levels in the oven.
Price: $222.00
Pros:
- True Cook Plus
- Interior is easy to clean
- Sensor cooking technology
Cons:
- Heavy
- Dark interior
- Questionable longevity
7. Sharp KB-6524PS 24-Inch Microwave Drawer Oven
This generously sized microwave drawer oven features 1000 watts and a spacious interior. It’s also easy to open. All you need to do is push a button or pull/push the towel bar handle. A user-friendly auto touch control panel features large straightforward buttons. This unit is outfitted with handy features such as a kitchen clock and timer, 11 power levels, and a digital LCD display. A sensor cook setting ensures that your favorite foods will come out perfectly done. This microwave oven also has an auto defrost and short cut options.
Price: $818.48
Pros:
- 1000 watts
- Auto touch control panel
- Digital LCD display
Cons:
- Doesn’t have a turn table
- Food doesn’t always cook evenly
- Seems under-powered for the size
8. Nostalgia Electrics RMO770RED Retro Series Countertop Microwave Oven
This stylish microwave is available in retro red and black. You’ll enjoy plenty of goodies for the price, including 12 pre-programmed features along with a bright LED display. Other features include a 24-hour international time display along with a digital clock. There are five power levels and 700 watts of cooking power to ensure that you food comes out just the way you like. Its clean, sleek retro design adds fun and style in any setting. This smaller microwave is ideal for dorm and apartment use.
Price: $84.99 (15 percent off MSRP)
Pros:
- Fun retro design
- Multiple pre-programmed features
- 700 watts
Cons:
- Takes awhile to heat up food
- Confusing controls
- Noisy
9. Sharp SMD2470AS 24″ Wide Built-In Microwave Drawer with Digital LCD Display Control Panel
This microwave draw features a flexible design. You can place it below a peninsula, island, or cabinetry or choose to install it below your wall oven. Other highlights include a hidden controls, a low profile design, and a sleek, modern stainless steel finish that adds an upscale appearance to any kitchen. Wherever you place the unit, its accessible height ensures that you can lift hot foods from the drawer without a struggle. It’s also a breeze to stir dishes without actually removing them. Simply gently pull the door open with your hand or by the touch of a button and close the door with a small nudge.
Price: $1,164.96
Pros:
- Flexible design
- Hidden controls
- User-friendly features
Cons:
- Pricey
- Can be tough to clean
- Tricky installation
10. Oster OGB8903 Digital Microwave Oven
You’ll get a lot of bang for your buck with this Oster microwave. For example, it has 900 watts of cooking power and looks great in any kitchen with its modern stainless steel finish. With a total of six one-touch menu functions it’s not hard to find the right setting for your favorite foods. Consumers also appreciate the bright digital LED display. There is also a digital timer and a digital clock. Other features include express cooking and weight defrost. A total of 10 power levels ensures that you’ll find the best settings for your snack or meal.
Price: $105.05
Pros:
- 900 watts
- One-touch menu functions
- Express cooking
Cons:
- Noisy
- Short power cord
- Interior is a bit small