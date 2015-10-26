Top 5 Best Nike Running Shoes for Men

Nike builds stylish and performance-oriented running shoes for all ages and abilities. Whether you’re just getting started with your running career or are training for an upcoming marathon you’ll need the right pair of shoes to keep your feet happy. As you’re searching for shoes it’s important to consider factors such as the overall fit and type of shoe. For example, neutral runners require a shoe with adequate arch support while runners with flat feet should look for shoes with stability, support, and motion control. Some shoes feature a no-sew or seamless overlay to reduce blisters while others come with a ventilated mesh upper to keep feet cool and comfortable.
1. Nike Men’s Flex 2015 Rn Running Shoe
This men’s running shoe offers an ideal mix of airflow and a natural ride thanks to an innovative breathable construction. Another highlight is the full-length flex outer grooves, which help keep foot steady and in place as you’re pounding out the miles. These shoes have a bootie design that conveniently wraps out the foot for a snug fit. Other highlights include a seamless feel and a midsole that provides equal part lightweight cushioning and support. These shoes come with minimal no-sew overlays for seam-free comfort and support.
Price: $47.99 – $172.98
Pros:
- Maximum airflow
- Bootie design
- No-sew overlays
Cons:
- Sole can wear out quickly
- Not ideal for those with wide feet
- Runs small
2. Nike Men’s Flex Experience Rn 3 Running Shoe
Your feet will stay cool and comfortable in these running shoes thanks to their mesh upper construction. The Flex Experience 3 also comes with textiling lining and cushioned insole to keep feet supported and comfortable. A flexible midsole promotes smoother transitions as your feet push off the ground with every stride. Another highlight is the bootie slip-on construction that cradles feet while adding an element of convenience to your workout routine. The stylish overlays add support and comfort. Other features include a lace-up front along with a padded tongue and collar.
Price: $56.01 – $199.99
Pros:
- Padded tongue and collar
- Flexible midsole
- Mesh upper construction
Cons:
- Lacks seamless/no-sew construction
- Runs small
- Some consumers wish it had more support
3. Nike Men’s Free 5.0+ Running Shoe
If you want to enjoy your runs in a less cumbersome shoe without switching to a minimalist running shoe, the Nike Free 5.0+ running shoe is a prime choice. The shoe is designed to strengthen the foot by ensuring a more natural foot and running motion. Don’t be fooled by its more minimalist structure, though, as there’s still plenty of traction, cushioning, and underfoot protection. These shoes offer superior lightweight cushioning and support without compromising your natural stride of foot movement. A full bootie construction promotes seamless comfort while no-sew overlays provide support and durability without additional weight.
Price: $62.99 – $199.99
Pros:
- Promotes natural foot movement
- Minimalist style
- Seamless bootie construction
Cons:
- Not ideal for trail runs
- Doesn’t have the most ankle/heel support
- A few consumers question the long-term reliability
4. Nike Men’s Revolution 2 Running Shoe
These shoes cater to runners with a relaxed neutral gait. If you have wider feet you’ll appreciate the fact that they are available in wide and extra wide. These shoes feature a combined mesh and synthetic upper for enhanced breathability and durability. As an added bonus the rubber sole promotes a secure grip as you’re running on pavement. Strategically placed leather overlays enhance support and foot stability. Other features include a lightweight yet appropriately cushioned midsole and a grooved rubber outsole for superior traction.
Price: $42.18 – $149.99
Pros:
- Ideal for neutral runners
- Available in wide and extra wide
- Grooved rubber outsole
Cons:
- Runs small
- A bit heavy
- Some runners wish there was more arch support
5. Nike Men’s Roshe One Running Shoes
If you’re searching for a running shoe that also looks good enough to wear out when you’ve finished your run, the Nike Roshe One is a great bet. This shoe features a full mesh upper for enhanced breathability along with an injected midsole for exceptional cushioning and support. The midsole is also full length for superior lightweight cushioning. A cushioned collar protects the most vulnerable parts around the ankle. You’ll feel safe running in any condition thanks to this shoe’s waffle pattern, which affords excellent traction.
Price: $53.98 – $245.00
Pros:
- Stylish
- Full mesh upper
- Cushioned collar
Cons:
- Not ideal for longer runs
- Questionable long-term durability
- Could have more ankle support