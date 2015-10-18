Top 10 Best Robot Vacuum Cleaners for Pets and Pet Hair

There are many robot vacuum cleaners on the market to pick from if you’re interested in general cleaning. However, options become more limited if you’re specifically looking for a robot vacuum cleaner that can handle pets and pet hair.

Many of the best robot vacuum cleaners for pet hair also cater to those with allergies. Aside from additional brushes to help sweep up pet hair and other debris, some of these vacuums are equipped with HEPA filters to trap even the smallest dust and dirt particles. Whether your goal is to pick up after a pet, reduce allergens around the home, or both, you’ll also appreciate the ample power and performance that comes with these models.

These robot vacuum cleaners typically aren’t the cheapest models available, but the extra cost is well worth the superior performance and cleaning capabilities. If you’re looking for more options, shop a wider selection of robot vacuum cleaners for pet hair to find what you need. You can also check out our Top 15 Best Robot Vacuums: The Heavy Power List.

What are the best robot vacuum cleaners for pets and pet hair in 2018?

1. Neato Botvac D5 Connected

The Botvac D5 Connected is a WiFi-enabled robot vacuum cleaner with an ultra performance filter and high capacity lithium-ion battery. Unlike its smaller sibling, Botvac D3 Connected, the D5 comes with a side brush to help sweep up dirt, dust, and debris that tends to hide in corners. A LaserSmart navigation system helps guide the Neato around in a sensible cleaning pattern. Another highlight is automatic multi-room cleaning, meaning that it automatically recharges and picks up where it left off as needed to clean an entire level of your home. Features such as a combination brush, extra large dirt bin, and high performance filter make this vacuum a practical choice for pets and allergies.

If you’re looking for even more power and performance, consider the Neato Botvac Connected. Unlike the D3 and D5, Botvac Connected has eco and turbo modes along with a high-capacity Lithium Ion battery that allows it to clean up to 5,000 square feet in one cycle.

Is the Neato Botvac D5 right for me? An ultra performance filter, combo brush, boundary markers and WiFi connectivity make the D5 an effective choice for everyday cleaning as well as households with pets and allergies. While it does have WiFi connectivity, the D5 doesn’t currently support 5 GHz networks. You’ll need to upgrade to the Botvac D7 Connected for that.

Price: $467.44 (22 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

High capacity lithium-ion battery

Ultra performance filter

WiFi-enabled

Cons:

App could be better

Lacks eco and turbo modes

A few mention it can get stuck under lower pieces of furniture

2. iRobot Roomba 980

This iRobot Roomba certainly isn’t cheap, but it comes with a longer battery life and enhanced performance — particularly on carpets. If your household includes one or more furry companions, the iRobot Rooma 980 can help clean up the mess. Its 120-minute run time during an entire level cleaning session puts the 980 ahead of its siblings. It’s also the only Roomba with Carpet Boost technology, where power is automatically increased for thorough carpet cleaning. Brushless extractors keep tangles and jams at bay. There’s also a high-efficiency filter along with a spinning side brush to pick up even the smallest dust and dirt particles.

If you want a similar amount of power but don’t need extras such as Carpet Boost technology and a longer run time, consider the iRobot Roomba 960.

Is the iRobot Roomba 980 right for me? If you’re willing to pay a premium price for the top-level Roomba, you can’t go wrong with the 980. Features such as powerful suction, even on carpeting, and tangle-free brushes make the 980 a solid investment for pet owners.

Price: $889.00

Pros:

120 minute run time

Users can schedule cleaning preferences

Carpet Boost technology

Cons:

May mistake darker carpets for a cliff due to cliff detection sensors

Can be loud on Carpet Boost mode

Some owners complain that the 980 sometimes struggles to find its way back to its base

3. iRobot Roomba 690

If you’re looking for a similar amount of power and performance compared to the entry-level iRobot Roomba 650, along with the convenience of WiFi connectivity, consider The newly introduced iRobot Roomba 690. This latest version is built on the same reliable and proven platform as the iRobot Roomba 650, and offers similar performance. However, the design has been updated to make it even more efficient and effective. You can use the related app to schedule cleanings from anywhere. The vacuum is also compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. A dual mode virtual wall barrier keeps the robot vacuum cleaner out of forbidden spaces.

The next step up is the iRobot Roomba 860, which comes with dirt detection technology for concentrated cleaning, tangle-free debris extractors, and a high-efficiency filter.

Is the iRobot Roomba 690 right for me? The iRobot Roomba 690 is currently the lowest-priced Roomba with WiFi connectivity. While it confidently cleans around the house and uses dirt detection technology to focus on dirtier spots, it lacks the more powerful suction and longer run time found on higher-end Roombas.

Price: $318.74 (15 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Built on the same proven platform as the iRobot Roomba 650

Entry-level Roomba with WiFi

Comes with virtual wall barriers

Cons:

A few wish the cleaning pattern was less random

Can get stuck on rugs

Some mention the occasional dropped signal or connectivity issues

4. Proscenic 811GB

WiFi connectivity is an increasingly common feature among robot vacuums, and for obvious reasons. In addition to the accompanying app, this robot vacuum will also respond to voice commands via Alexa. Allergy sufferers and pet owners will appreciate the HEPA filter, which traps even the smallest particles and allergens. The vacuum is also equipped with an electronically controlled water tank that dispenses water at low, medium and high speeds. Boundary markers keep the vacuum confined within a specific area. The battery life is roughly 130 minutes per session.

Is the Proscenic 811GB right for me? In addition to its HEPA filter, this vacuum is a noteworthy choice for pet owners and allergy sufferers with its multi-speed electric controlled water tank. However, there are cheaper WiFi robot vacuums if you don’t need the mopping function.

Price: $229.99

Pros:

WiFi enabled

Alexa compatible

Multi-speed electric water tank

Cons:

Relatively small dust bin

Some find it’s a bit louder than advertised

Round shape can make it difficult to get into corners

5. Pure Clean PUCRC62

Those dark, hard-to-reach spaces underneath furniture tend to collect pet hair and other allergens over time. With a height of just over two inches, the Pure Clean PUCRC62 is slim enough to slide under most pieces of furniture without getting stuck. Rotating sweepers on either side pick up pet hair and other allergens without clogging. There’s also a HEPA filter. You can use the vacuum on hardwood, tile and light carpeting. Run time is approximately 120 minutes per charge.

Is the Pure Clean PUCRC62 right for me? If you’d rather not spend your time freeing your vacuum when it gets stuck under furniture, the low-profile design of this vacuum makes it a top choice. You won’t find extras such as boundary markers or WiFi connectivity on this model.

Price: $134.99 (19 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

HEPA filter

Slim design for cleaning under furniture

Runs up to 120 minutes per charge

Cons:

No WiFi connectivity

Sweepers may need to be manually cleaned

Can get caught on floor thresholds

6. ILIFE A6

With a height of just under three inches, the ILIFE A6 is another low profile vacuum specifically designed to fit under most household furniture. An invisible electronic wall barrier keeps the vacuum out of forbidden places. Pet owners and allergy sufferers can benefit from the three-stage cleaning system, which removes dust, dirt, pet hair and allergens from hardwood and low-pile carpets. You can expect a run time of roughly 100 minutes per charge.

Is the ILIFE A6 right for me? The A6 doesn’t have WiFi connectivity, but its low profile design and three-stage cleaning system makes it a dependable choice for households with pets and allergy sufferers.

Price: $249.99 (21 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Low-profile design

Invisible electric wall barriers

Three-stage cleaning system

Cons:

Doesn’t have room mapping technology

No WiFi connectivity

Pet owners may need to empty dust bin frequently

7. bObsweep PetHair

A self-starting schedule and auto-resume makes this robot vacuum cleaner a user-friendly choice for regular household cleaning. Pet owners will appreciate the fact that this vacuum is designed to sweep up pet hair and paw prints. Other highlights include UV light sterilization and HEPA filtration. TurboLift suction power picks up fur, litter, and other debris on all floor types, including carpet. Another distinctive feature is a large interactive LCD display screen.

Is the bObsweep PetHair right for me? This vacuum is specifically designed to sweep up pet hair and mop away paw prints, making it a practical investment for pet owners. Some wish the mopping feature was better.

Price: $202.99 (70 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Interactive LCD display screen

TurboLift suction power for enhanced pickup

HEPA filtration

Cons:

Mopping function could be improved

Can struggle to get into corners and other tight spaces

Not WiFi-enabled

8. Eufy RoboVac 11+

The Eufy RoboVac 11+ is an affordable vacuum cleaner with powerful suction and a streamlined design that helps it clean under furniture without getting stuck. Power boost technology provides a deeper clean when necessary, which is a must for households that collect a lot of pet hair or allergens. The rolling brush has been redesigned for maximum pet hair pickup without snags. The vacuum has a filter specifically for pet fur, and can be used on hard floors up to medium-pile carpets. The battery delivers approximately 100 minutes of run time per charge.

Is the Eufy RoboVac 11+ right for me? A redesigned rolling brush and pet hair filter make this vacuum a solid choice for any pet owner, as long as you don’t mind controlling the vacuum via a remote rather than your smartphone.

Price: $229.99

Pros:

Powerful suction

Power boost technology for deep cleaning

Can clean up to medium-pile carpets

Cons:

Doesn’t include boundary markers

Lacks a bin full indicator

No WiFi connectivity

9. Shark ION ROBOT 750

The Shark ION ROBOT 750 is a bargain for pet owners looking for a vacuum that helps control buildup of pet hair, dander and other allergens while offering WiFi connectivity and voice control via Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. This Shark vacuum has a self-cleaning brushroll that picks up pet hair and other bits without needing you to untangle it at the end of a cleaning session. Spinning side brushes on both sides sweep up dirt, pet hair and other debris that often lurks in corners and tight spaces. You can expect a run time of roughly 60 minutes per charge.

Is the Shark ION ROBOT 750 right for me? With its self-cleaning brushroll and WiFi connectivity, this vacuum is a sensible choice for pet owners seeking a connected vacuum cleaner. Battery life isn’t bad, but some competitors offer a longer run time per charge.

Price: $322.97 (8 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

WiFi connectivity

Self-cleaning brushroll

Compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant

Cons:

Relatively small dustbin

Some competitors offer better battery life

Doesn’t support 5G networks

10. Neato Botvac D80

The Neato Botvac D80 comes with a promise to pick up more pet hair than its competitors. Satisfied owners appear to agree with this claim and praise the vacuum for its ability to get into tight corners and along edges to sweep up pet hair and dirt that often hides in such spaces. A clever D-shape design helps the D80 navigate even the smallest spaces. An auto charge and resume feature lets the robot vacuum cleaner automatically recharge then return to finish the job. Boundary markers keep the robot vacuum cleaner from venturing into off-limit spaces, while a spiral blade brush sweeps up pet hair and other debris without hesitation. Other highlights include a high-performance filter, side brush, and hand cleaning tool.

Is the Neato Botvac D80 right for me? One of the most unique features of the D80 is its D-shape design, which is found on all Neato models. This helps it get into tight corners and other spaces that most round vacuums can’t reach. Its higher price tag may be off-putting for some, especially since it doesn’t have WiFi connectivity.

Price: $420.00 (16 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Auto charge and resume

Smart laser navigation system

Multi-brush cleaning

Cons:

Lacks a remote

Tends to get stuck in fringes and cords

Sensors require frequent cleaning

