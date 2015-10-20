Top 10 Best Waffle Makers 2018: Your Easy Buying Guide

Whether you plan on using it only on the weekends or more frequently, you want a waffle maker that will hold up well over time while producing a delicious meal in the process. As with most kitchen appliances, there is a seemingly endless selection of waffle makers on the market right now. You’ll find everything from the most basic affordable units to ones that have a higher price tag but also come with more features. Budget is one deciding factor but you can also narrow down the options based on personal preference, desired features, and overall performance. You’ll find budget-friendly waffle makers that cook one waffle at a time and that may or may not offer temperature or browning control. If you spend a bit more you’ll most likely end up with a waffle maker that can cook up to two waffles at a time, has multiple temperature and browning options, and lets you know when it’s time to eat with an audible alert.

1. Presto 03510 FlipSide Belgian Waffle Maker

This waffle maker produces delicious extra-thick Belgian waffles in just minutes. One feature that stands out is the unique rotating design, which lets you flip the waffle maker a full 180 degrees to help evenly distribute the batter for superior waffles. If you enjoy waffles that are crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, you’ll appreciate the end results. A thick non-stick grid delivers a waffle that’s seven inches in diameter and that has four sections that are easy to cut if needed.

Price: $31.67 (37 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Makes extra-thick Belgian waffles

Unique rotating design

Non-stick grid

Cons:

Timer runs on a separate battery

No adjustable temperature control

Some consumers question the long-term reliability

2. Cuisinart WMR-CA Round Classic Waffle Maker

You get a lot of bang for your buck with this waffle maker. For starters, it comes with handy features such as dual indicator lights and a five-setting browning control. A round nonstick cook plate with four separate squares means that you can easily cook a classic waffle then divide it if necessary. Need to store the unit away? You’ll appreciate how it stands on end for efficient compact storage. The lid is weighted to ensure that it won’t rise as the waffle bakes. This waffle maker is also outfitted with rubber feet to keep it steady and prevent it from marking the counter top. The machine bakes one traditional-style waffle at a time and comes with a regulating thermostat for consistent results.

Price: $22.46 (59 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Multi-setting browning control

Makes classic waffles

Weighted lid ensures even baking

Cons:

Flimsy side plastic slider

Initial chemical odor

Nonstick coating can wear off over time

3. Waring Pro WMK600 Double Belgian-Waffle Maker

As the name suggests, this waffle maker delivers two freshly baked Belgian waffles at once. The 1400-watt waffle maker is equipped with a rotating function for even baking. It also has round-shaped waffle plates. You can choose the shade you like best thanks to a handy thermostat/browning control to ensure customized, flavorful end results. The machine cooks up deep-pocketed waffles that not only have plenty of flavor but that also easily hold whatever you want to top them with. As an added bonus the waffle maker is equipped with two LEDs for precise heat-up and read-to-bake. You’ll hear three beeps when the waffles are finished.

Price: $99.95 (47 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Makes two Belgian waffles at once

1400 watts

Thermostat/browning control

Cons:

Cheap plastic components

Initial learning curve

Small measuring cup

4. Oster CKSTWFBF10WC-ECO DuraCeramic Flip Waffle Maker

Does the thought of scraping up leftover waffle batter make you cringe? You’ll appreciate this flip waffle maker for its unique non-stick ceramic coating. The coating is more durable than your typical non-stick coating and is designed to hold up well over time. As an added bonus, the material is also free from potentially harmful chemicals. The cooking surface is easy to clean at the end of a meal. This waffle maker offers exceptional efficiency as it cooks waffles faster and with less energy than a typical waffle maker. Other features include a flip motion for even cooking and adjustable temperature control.

Price: $29.99 (25 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Durable non-stick ceramic coating

Free of harmful chemicals

Quick and efficient

Cons:

Construction could be better

Waffles are a bit thin

No “done” indicator

5. All-Clad 99011GT 2-Square Belgian Waffle Maker

You can count on this waffle maker to deliver two delicious Belgian waffles at once. Its polished stainless steel and die cast finish adds an upscale look to just about any kitchen. Features include a shade/browning selection dial with several different settings along with ready to cook and ready to eat indicator lights. The unit comes with a lock lid and also stands up for easy upright storage. You’ll know precisely when your meal is done thanks to an audible alert. This waffle maker has a steam-release system to keep condensation from building up while the waffles bake. The result? waffles with an extra crispy exterior and a fluffy interior.

Price: $179.95 (10 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Polished stainless steel finish

Multiple shade/browning settings

Steam-release system

Cons:

Cooking irons aren’t removable

Extra oil can drip off the machine

No on/off button

6. Black & Decker WM1404S Flip Waffle Maker

This budget-friendly waffle maker features a handy rotate and cook system that delivers one large round delicious Belgian waffle at a time. All you need to do is flip the handle then rotate the machine to make your ideal waffle. The waffle ready indicator light lets you know as soon as the waffles are ready to be consumed. If you like thick and fluffy waffles that work well with any topping, you’ll appreciate the end result that this waffle maker delivers. Other highlights include a power indicator light and a cool-touch handle.

Price: $24.23 (39 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Power and ready indicator lights

Cool-touch handle

Makes thick, fluffy waffles

Cons:

No heat adjustment

Lacks an audible ready indicator

Doesn’t have a non-stick surface

7. Hamilton Beach 26046 The Breakfast Master Skillet and Waffle Maker

This combination breakfast sandwich maker and waffle maker saves time and effort in the morning — or any time of day. There are two different ways to cook, giving you options for versatile skillet meals. The waffle maker heats up food on the top and the bottom for quicker cooking. You also won’t have to worry about messy cleanup thanks to a pour spout on the skillet for effective grease drainage. Another bonus is adjustable browning so that you can create your ideal waffle. The skillet and waffle grids are both removable for effortless cleanup. This waffle maker also comes with power on and ready lights as well as a pre-measured scoop and side grips for safer handling when the machine is hot. Aside from Belgian waffles you can make eggs and bacon, omelet, sandwiches, and French toast.

Price: $34.95 (13 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Combination breakfast sandwich and waffle maker

Pre-measured scoop

Adjustable browning

Cons:

Takes awhile to make waffles

Exterior gets very warm

Lacks a “ready” indicator

8. Cuisinart WAF-300 Belgian Waffle Maker with Pancake Plates

Not only does this waffle maker deliver exceptional Belgian waffles thanks to a set of four-slice waffle plates, but you can also use it to make pancakes. A six-setting temperature control enables precise results whether you’re making waffles, pancakes, or both. There’s also a nonstick coating with removable plates. You’ll know when your pancakes are ready as this waffle maker is equipped with an audible alert. It also has ready to bake and ready to eat indicator lights. A brushed stainless steep top cover gives the unit an upscale appearance. Consumers appreciate the fact that it comes with a recipe book and tongs.

Price: $75.00 (59 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Makes waffles and pancakes

Temperature control

Removable nonstick plates

Cons:

Awkward handle angle

Nonstick coating can wear off

Doesn’t have a locking lid

9. KitchenAid KWB110OB Waffle Baker with CeramaShield Nonstick Coating

You can make two Belgian waffles in just minutes with this waffle maker. It also features a durable non-stick coating within the rotating baking unit to prevent you from having to scrape up bits of waffle. If you’re in the market for a convenience-oriented waffle maker and you don’t mind spending a bit extra, this KitchenAid unit is worth the higher price tag. Aside from a digital countdown timer that lets you know just when your waffles will be ready, it also has an automatic shutoff and an over bake indicator. Each waffle bakes at a constant temperature to ensure the best end results. This waffle maker features a space-saving design for easy counter top or cabinet storage.

Price: $260.63 (35 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Non-stick coating

Digital countdown timer

Over bake indicator

Cons:

Pricey

Timer isn’t automatic

Doesn’t come with recipes

10. Hamilton Beach 26030 Belgian Waffle Maker

All you need to do is add your preferred amount of batter then flip for thick and fluffy Belgian waffles. This product stands out for its adjustable browning control, which delivers tasty waffles that are crisp on the outside with a fluffy interior. You’ll know that the machine is ready for the next step thanks to its power on and ready to cook indicator lights. Need to move the waffle maker out of the way? Simply use the cool-touch handles, which also fold in for easy storage. Cleanup is a breeze thanks to removable dishwasher safe grids and a drip tray. Other features include a modern brushed stainless steel exterior and a drip tray to catch excess batter.

Price: $40.00 (20 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Adjustable browning control

Easy storage

Drip tray

Cons:

Short power cord

Takes awhile to cook waffles

Components seem a bit cheap

