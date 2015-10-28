Top 10 Best Indoor Exercise Bikes 2018

Indoor exercise bikes provide a viable and even fun alternative to outdoor cycling. Whether you’re just starting a new fitness routine and you want an entry-level bike to stay in shape or you’re an avid cyclist seeking the ideal indoor bike there are a number of products to consider. As with most exercise equipment you’ll find a very wide price range. The least expensive bikes typically have basic features such as some programming options and configurable workout resistance levels. Spend a bit more and you’ll typical enjoy a bike that feels sturdier overall and offers better resistance levels and more reliable components. Some higher-end models come with preset workout programs, smartphone connectivity, user profiles, and more.

1. Exerpeutic Folding Magnetic Upright Bike with Pulse

You get a lot of bang for your buck with this exercise bike. For example, it features a large seat cushion for riders of various sizes. It also easily fits riders between 5’3″ and 6’1″. An 8-level magnetic tension control system lets you simply adjust the tension level depending on whether you prefer an easier or more challenging workout. Another handy feature is the space-saving design that enables the bike to fold up nicely for storage. Transportation wheels are also included. You can use the hand pulse monitor at any point to check on your progress during a workout. Another handy feature is the bike’s larger pedal design with a safety strap to keep feet from slipping.

Price: $149.00 (25 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Works for users between 5’3″ and 6’1″

Large cushion seat

Folds up for easy storage

Cons:

Seat can start to feel uncomfortable during longer workouts

A handful of consumers complain about the awkward pedaling position

Smaller users may find the seat a bit too wide

2. Sunny Health & Fitness Pro Indoor Cycling Bike

If you’re looking for a well-rounded indoor exercise bike that won’t break the bank, this Sunny Health & Fitness bike is a top choice. A heavy-duty crank and chain drive mechanism ensures a smooth and quiet ride. This bike features a 40-pound flywheel for optimal performance at any level. Consumers appreciate the fully adjustable seat and handlebars for added comfort. Transport wheels make it easy to move this bike from one location to the next. Another highlight is adjustable resistance systems, which allows you to find the most ideal resistance levels for your workout. This bike supports up to 275 pounds.

Price: $265.99 (56 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Quiet ride

40-pound flywheel

Fully adjustable seat and handlebars

Cons:

Seat can be too high for shorter users

No water bottle holder

Some find the seat a bit uncomfortable

3. Nautilus U616 Upright Bike

This well-equipped upright bike features an abundance of technology and modern components. For example, it has Bluetooth smart connectivity so that you can effortlessly sync your data with programs such as MyFitnessPal and Nautilus Connect. The bike is outfitted with two LCD monitors. Both monitors feature blue backlit high-resolution monitors. Other features include USB media charging and an adjustable fan. You can keep yourself occupied during a workout thanks to the in-console speakers and MP3 input port. There are 29 different workout programs, ensuring that there is something for people of various fitness levels.

Price: $400.00 (56 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Bluetooth smart connectivity

USB media charging

29 workout programs

Cons:

Uncomfortable seat

Setup instructions could be better

Included Nautilus Trainer program only compatible with iOS 8 and later

4. Schwinn AD6 Airdyne Exercise Bike

This exercise bike stands out for its versatility. You can choose to work out the upper and lower body together or separately. Another feature is infinite wind resistance. What this means is that the harder you pedal, the more challenging the resistance becomes. The console continuously displays six workout metrics, ensuring that you won’t have to wait to see the readouts. An innovative new RevMeter RPM gauge provides a fun and informative method for seeing your efforts during a workout. Other highlights include an integrated water bottle holder and a large, thickly padded seat for superior comfort.

Price: $559.00 (44 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Provides upper and lower body workout

Infinite wind resistance

RevMeter RPM gauge

Cons:

A bit loud at higher speeds

Hard seat

Console is hard to read in dimmer lighting

5. Expresso HD Upright Exercise Bike

You’ll get a real bike riding experience with this virtual reality exercise bike. Along with real steering you can experience shifting and resistance based on your current terrain. There is a choice of over 40 virtual rides, including a 1-mile speed track and a 20-mile mountain climb. The bike’s internet connection tracks your progress and remembers you for added convenience. If you’ve ever struggled to find motivation to start or finish a workout you’ll appreciate what this bike has to offer. The Expresso promotes motivation at all times by having you ride against your previous settings or challenge others to a ride.

Price: $6,499.00 (21 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Virtual reality exercise bike

Terrain-based resistance

Keeps track of your progress

Cons:

Very expensive

Virtual tours could be better

Some users wish the position wasn’t so upright

6. Diamondback Fitness 510Ic Adjustable Indoor Cycle

This indoor exercise bike is built to suit the demands of both beginners and more advanced users alike. It’s also an ideal stationary bike for seniors. Highlights include a comfortable upright position and customized adjustments including seat height, handlebar height, and saddle positioning. A padded and contoured saddle promotes comfort over the miles. You can choose your own workout or opt for one of the 14 workout programs. Other options include preset programs and heart rate controlled programs to ensure the optimal training. The console features a bright blue LCD display for added visibility while a numeric keypad provides real-time workout feedback. Built-in handlebar sensors keep track of your heart rate.

Price: $599.99 (25 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Easily adjustable

Ideal for seniors

Padded and contoured seat

Cons:

Handlebars are tough to adjust

Lacks a book/iPad holder

Inaccurate heart rate monitor readings

7. Marcy Upright Mag Bike

This affordable bike is ideal for the entry-level enthusiast. Aside from its agreeable price tag, this bike stands out for its smooth magnetic resistance system. It also comes with eight different levels of preset resistance, ensuring that there’s something for everyone. A large console display helps you keep track of your progress each workout by displaying calories burned, time, speed, and distance. The counterbalanced pedals are equipped with adjustable foot straps. This bike comes with transport wheels for enhanced mobility.

Price: $92.99 (63 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Affordable

Ideal entry-level bike

Adjustable foot straps

Cons:

Uncomfortable seat

A bit noisy

Some consumers wish there was more resistance

8. Sole Fitness SB700 Exercise Bike

This bike is a top choice if you’re in the market for a commercial-quality bike designed for home use. The heavy duty frame stands up well over time and easily handles the demands of frequent and intense workouts. A 48-pound flywheel promises smooth and continuous resistance. Another bonus is the Kevlar braking system with strong and flexible material that keeps the bike quiet and stable as you ride. The bike contains brake pads as well as pedals with toe straps for added security and knobs so that you can adjust the various resistance levels to suit your workout. The seat moves horizontally and vertically to ensure the optimal biking position. The backlit LCD screen tracks time, speed, distance, RPM, and calories burned.

Price: $1,299.00

Pros:

Commercial quality

Heavy duty frame

Adjustable resistance knobs

Cons:

Pricey

Doesn’t have an integrated heart rate sensor

Can take some force to adjust resistance

9. LeMond RevMaster Sport Indoor Cycling Bike

The RevMaster Sport is a high-quality bike that closely mimics an outdoor riding experience. This bike features easy adjustments, particularly for the seat and handlebars. All you need to do is turn the knob to increase or decrease the intensity of your workout. Simply pressing down on the same knob also activates the braking system so that you can safely come to a stop. The bike features a resistance pad on top of the flywheel for enhanced long-term durability. Another highlight is the smooth Kevlar belt, which promises a quiet ride. Unlike a typical bike chain, this one also doesn’t need to be oiled or replaced if stretched. A traditional handlebar design enables many different hand positions.

Price: $1,299.00

Pros:

Easy seat and handlebar adjustments

Smooth Kevlar drive belt

Traditional handlebar design

Cons:

A bit basic

No magazine/iPad holder

Heavy

10. Keiser M3 Plus Indoor Cycle

The M3 Plus is a well-equipped indoor exercise bike geared towards cycling enthusiasts. The bike features fore and aft adjustable handlebars, ensuring that you’ll find the best overall fit. It also comes with a backlit display for easier visibility along with a factory calibrated resistance system. Adjustable Shimano pedals give feet a comfortable and solid platform no matter how far or hard you’re riding. An adjustable four-way seat position promises the ideal fit for riders of various sizes. A gravity-based water bottle holder keeps your beverage containers safe and sound during rides. This bike is also easily portable if you need to move it out of the way. The computer displays odometer/trip distance, pedaling time, power output in watts, RPM, heart rate, and current gear resistance.

Price: $1,895.00

Pros:

Adjustable seat and handlebars

Shimano pedals

Displays odometer, power output, and more

Cons:

Heavy

Saddle is a bit too hard for some

Tricky assembly

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.