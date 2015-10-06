Top 5 Best Lumia 950 XL Cases

The new Lumia 950 XL Windows phone looks great, but it will set you back quite a bit. If you want to protect your investment, the best thing you can do for your new phone is actually protect it with a case. Finding a case at your local carrier store or electronics store can be tough, with supplies often quite limited around the launch window for a new device. However, finding a case online is much easier. We’ve rounded up five of the best Lumia 950 XL cases currently on sale. Read on to find the case that suits your unique style.

1. TUDIA Ultra Slim Full-Matte ARCH TPU Bumper Protective Case for Microsoft Lumia 950 XL

TUDIA’s ultra slim case is a nice option for those who don’t want to add a lot of bulk to their device. It’s available in four different colors. The texture of the case is fairly soft, making it pleasant to hold in the hand during long phone conversations or extended gaming sessions. This inexpensive case is a nice option for the budget-conscious. It’s also cheap enough to be used as a “placeholder case”, meaning that you use it until the case you really want becomes available for your device.

Price: $7.99 (60 percent off MSRP)

2. IVSO Microsoft Lumia 950 XL Case

This style of case is one that we recommend for parents, teens, or anyone with a case of “butterfingers”. If you often drop your phone, you need a case that’s easier to grip. If you can keep your grip on the case, you are less likely to drop it and damage the phone. This case is available in five colors. All cases are mainly black, with colorful accents along the outer edges.

Price: $6.50 (78 percent off MSRP)

3. ApexGears Microsoft Lumia 950 XL Faux Leather Pouch Case

Some people enjoy the security of having a case on their smartphone 24/7. Other people prefer to be able to hold their device in their hands, without anything between them and the lines of their new Lumia. If you fall into the latter camp, a pouch may be the best protective option for your new phone. This faux leather case provides 360 degree protection for your new phone. A handy belt clip lets you keep your phone close at hand, without having to stash it in a bag or pocket.

Price: $9.99

4. Dretal Premium Frosted Slim TPU Soft Case Cover for Microsoft Lumia 950 XL

Prefer clear cases, or frosted cases? This line of cases from Dretal consists of four shades. Each case is semi-transparent, allowing you to see the back of the device through the case. This is another nice choice for those who prefer slim line cases.

Price: $6.99 (29 percent off MSRP)

5. ApexGears Microsoft Lumia 950 XL White Quilted Faux Leather Pouch

For those who prefer wallet cases, we recommend this quilted purse case from ApexGears. It has room for three cards and some cash, and provides 360 degree protection for your device. A wrist strap provides a way to hold your case, but free up your hands.

Price: $11.99

