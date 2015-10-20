5 Best Portable Breathalyzers

We’ve rounded up five of the best portable breathalyzers on the market today. These personal breathalyzers vary in cost, but are generally quite affordable. Our top picks vary in price and size, so it should be easy for you to pick the model that best suits your unique needs.
Dräger Alcotest 3820 BreathalyzerPrice: $249.90Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Easy to use
- Unimpeachable accuracy
- Longer warranty than some other options on this list
- Expensive
- Only comes with three mouthpieces
- Still only backed by a two year warranty, not a limited lifetime warranty
Looking for the ultimate, top of the line model? It's hard to beat the Dräger Alcotest 3820 portable breathalyzer. This model is actually better than what police in the US are required to use. The Dräger Alcotest 3820 actually meets the much more stringent requirements for Evidential Breath Testing devices (EBTs) by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. In other words, if you want the very best results, results you can trust without question, this is the model you want to buy.
It's also lightning fast compared to other models on this list.
Find more The Ultimate Choice: Dräger Alcotest 3820 Breathalyzer information and reviews here.
AlcoHAWK Slim Digital Breathalyzer Alcohol DetectorPrice: $31.50Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Measures blood alcohol concentration within a range of 0.000 – 0.400% BAC
- Compact folding mouthpiece design
- Inexpensive
- Only has a two digit display
- Long warm up time compared to other units from same company
- Does not have Enhanced Breath Sensor
AlcoHAWK is one of the best known names in consumer breathalyzers. There are lot of different models available (you can shop the whole catalog here), but the Slim hits a nice sweet spot in terms of price and portability. The display is just two digits, compared to the larger displays on other units. However, it is extremely easy to operate with just one button. If you need a low-cost option, this should be at the top of your list.
Find more AlcoHAWK Slim Digital Breathalyzer Alcohol Detector information and reviews here.
BACtrack Go Keychain BreathalyzerPrice: $29.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Small
- Reasonably priced
- Batteries are included
- Globally-respected brand
- Only under warranty for one year
- Will not estimate how long it will take for your BAC to return to zero
- So small, you may lose it when you've been drinking
If you leave your breathalyzer at home, it’s not going to be very helpful when you go to use it at the end of the night. That’s why some people prefer a BAC tracker than fits right onto their car keys. An ultra-portable keychain breathalyzer is perfect for those nights when you’re going out to have a drink.
BACtrack’s Go Keychain breathalyzer is a great option for personal use. Only three mouthpieces are included. The mouthpiece folds in for easy storage. The LCD display is a bit on the small side, but this is still a solid choice for people who need a small, ultra-portable BAC tester. As with all BAC testers, you should only use this tester after at least 15 minutes have passed since you finished your last drink. This ensures accurate results. You may want to wait even longer in some cases.
Find more BACtrack Go Keychain Breathalyzer information and reviews here.
Alcohoot AHT101 Smartphone BreathalyzerPrice: $75.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Portable and pocket-sized
- Easy to operate
- Tests are graphed in your personal activity log (in the app)
- Helps you find a taxi or a restaurant where you can sober up and stay warm
- May require you to remove case from phone to fully insert device
- Requires a smartphone (no display on device)
- Requires periodic recharging
Looking for a breathalyzer that’s small enough to fit in your pocket? Consider the Alchohoot. It uses an FDA-registered fuel cell sensor, which is the same technology used by police and military devices. The folks at Alcohoot were kind enough to send us a review unit so we could go hands on with this portable breathalyzer.
Operation is very simple. Just extend the retractable plug from the Alcohoot device, and then plug it right into your smartphone’s headphone jack. The device works with iPhones, and many Android devices running Android 4.0+. A nice feature is the in-app timer, which reminds you when 15 minutes have passed since your last drink. This lets you know when enough time has passed to do a BAC reading. The SmartLine and Morning Quiz features in the app use algorithms to help you drink smarter next time, and get a better handle on how impaired you feel at certain BAC levels.
The device isn’t the most rugged, and does need to be kept at room temperature in order to give you accurate results. Don’t leave it in your car during winter or summer and expect it to stay in good condition. The device comes with a few mouthpieces to get you started. The device can also be used without a mouthpiece, in a pinch. Using the mouthpiece helps to ensure that you are blowing only your breath into the device, and not ambient air, which can skew results. The mouthpieces can be re-used and washed.
One minor thing I disliked was the vibration when blowing into the unit. It was just too quiet. Even when using the device while relatively sober, it was hard to notice the vibration that indicated I could stop blowing. Overall, however, this is a solid breathalyzer that is very user-friendly.
Find more Alcohoot AHT101 Smartphone Breathalyzer information and reviews here.
AlcoMate Revo BreathalyzerPrice: $214.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Accurate
- Replaceable sensors
- Trusted by professionals and government employees
- May be too expensive for some
- Bulky
- Sensor does require replacement after every 1000 uses
The AlcoMate Revo is the flagship breathalyzer from AK GlobalTech. Their team was kind enough to send us a review unit so we could go hands on with this personal breathalyzer.
We recommend this breathalyzer to those who are looking for a premium breathalyzer experience, with uncompromising accuracy. It is portable, but the unit and all the various accoutrements are definitely a lot more bulky than smartphone-compatible breathalyzers. Each of AK GlobalTech’s breathalyzers are tested and approved for accuracy by the Department of Transportation.
A major perk here is the simple design. It’s got a straightforward design, and it’s easy to tell when to start and stop blowing. The display is easy to read. AlcoMate products have replaceable sensors, so they never have to be sent in for maintenance. Because they can always be manually re-calibrated, they have a longer lifespan. The sensor should be replaced after 1,000 tests.
In addition to use by consumers, AlcoMate products are recommended for use in professional settings, including rehabilitation centers, hospitals and clinics. Military and government agencies also use this brand to ensure the most accurate results. The U.S. Navy & Marine Corps even use the product exclusively. If you need an accurate device for personal or professional use, this may be the best option for your needs.
Find more AlcoMate Revo Breathalyzer information and reviews here.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW BEFORE YOU BUY
A few cautionary words for anyone who is considering drinking and driving, even while using one of these devices. The legal BAC limit in the United States is 0.08, but you may be stopped by police, charged with an offense, or ticketed even if you are under that BAC level. That legal BAC limit is for persons of legal drinking age. The legal BAC limit for those who aren't yet 21 ranges from 0.00 to 0.02 percent BAC, depending on the state. For commercial drivers, a BAC of .04 percent can result in a DUI or DWI conviction nationwide.
Personal and portable breathalyzers are designed to provide you with an estimate of you intoxication so you can make an informed decision about getting behind the wheel. Most breathalyzer models recommend you wait 15-20 minutes after drinking to test your BAC, in order to ensure the most accurate results possible. The body can take even longer than this to process alcohol, so you may want to wait as long as an hour after your last drink to test your BAC.
Just because you are within the legal drinking limit does not mean you are capable of driving safely, so always use your best judgement, and stay aware of local laws that govern driving while intoxicated. Always drink responsibly, and never drive when you feel impaired, no matter what your BAC reading may be.
A portable breathalyzer is smart investment for anyone who wants to drive responsibly after a night at the bar. Portable breathalyzers can be easily transported, either in a backpack, a purse, or even on your keychain. And of course, they're cheaper than getting a DUI.
