5 Best Portable Breathalyzers

Looking for a breathalyzer that’s small enough to fit in your pocket? Consider the Alchohoot. It uses an FDA-registered fuel cell sensor, which is the same technology used by police and military devices. The folks at Alcohoot were kind enough to send us a review unit so we could go hands on with this portable breathalyzer.

Operation is very simple. Just extend the retractable plug from the Alcohoot device, and then plug it right into your smartphone’s headphone jack. The device works with iPhones, and many Android devices running Android 4.0+. A nice feature is the in-app timer, which reminds you when 15 minutes have passed since your last drink. This lets you know when enough time has passed to do a BAC reading. The SmartLine and Morning Quiz features in the app use algorithms to help you drink smarter next time, and get a better handle on how impaired you feel at certain BAC levels.

The device isn’t the most rugged, and does need to be kept at room temperature in order to give you accurate results. Don’t leave it in your car during winter or summer and expect it to stay in good condition. The device comes with a few mouthpieces to get you started. The device can also be used without a mouthpiece, in a pinch. Using the mouthpiece helps to ensure that you are blowing only your breath into the device, and not ambient air, which can skew results. The mouthpieces can be re-used and washed.

One minor thing I disliked was the vibration when blowing into the unit. It was just too quiet. Even when using the device while relatively sober, it was hard to notice the vibration that indicated I could stop blowing. Overall, however, this is a solid breathalyzer that is very user-friendly.