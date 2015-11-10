Top 5 Best Crepe Makers 2018: Your Easy Buying Guide

If you frequently make crepes for breakfast but struggle with finding the right cooking tools and temperature, a crepe maker is an ideal investment. Most machines are affordable and produce high-quality results each time. There may be an initial learning curve when it comes to figuring out how thick the batter should be along with the optimal temperature.

However, most crepe lovers find that a crepe maker is a worthwhile long-term investment. Depending on your needs you can find smaller and larger crepe makers for household use along with commercial appliances. You’ll find a mix of crepe makers that only come with the essentials along with pricier multi-use crepe makers with more features.

1. CucinaPro Crepe Maker

Whip up a batch of crepes for yourself or the entire family with this griddle and crepe maker. The appliance features a 12-inch non-stick surface with ample room for cooking crepes and blintzes. There are five different temperature settings to ensure optimal results. Consumers appreciate the batter spreader, which is ideal for making ultra-thin crepes.

An on/off ready light lets you know precisely when the plate is hot enough to begin cooking. If you’re not sure where to begin or you just want some fresh ideas for your next meal you can take advantage of the included recipes for basic crepe batter, mushroom crepes, and blueberry blintzes.

Price: $39.95 (25 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

12-inch surface

Ideal for cooking crepes and blintzes

Comes with a batter spreader

Cons:

Fragile temperature control knob

Batter spreader is a bit large

Can take awhile to cook if batter is too thick

2. G&M Kitchen Essentials Crepe Maker

This Teflon-coated griddle features a 13-inch cooking surface for easy spreading to make delicious round and even crepes. It also comes with a complete kit that includes a ladle, rake, spreader, spatula, brush, and a recipe booklet. The highlight of this crepe maker is its clever batter spreader. The device significantly cuts back on spreading time and ensures consistent, even crepes each and every time. The 1300 watt appliance also stands out for its modern appearance, which adds an element of sophistication to just about any setting.

Price: $138.99 (29 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

13-inch surface

Includes a batter spreader

1300 watts

Cons:

Surface may require a bit of extra oil or cooking spray

Ladle is small

Initial learning curve

3. Waring Commercial Crepe Maker

You don’t have to be a professional to use the Waring Commercial Crepe Maker, but features such as a thick cast iron plate and the ability to quickly heat up makes this electric crepe maker ideal for commercial use. The adjustable thermostat has a range from 280 to 570 degrees Fahrenheit. Whether you choose the lowest or highest heat setting, you’ll appreciate that the handle stays cool for easy transportation. Ready and power indicator lights keep you updated regarding your meal’s progress.

Price: $364.62

Pros:

Thick cast iron plate

Adjustable thermostat up to 570 degrees

Power on and ready indicator lights

Cons:

Heavy

Requires a lot of counter space

Can take awhile to properly season before first use

4. CucinaPro 1447 Cordless Crepe Maker

If you’re looking for a smaller crepe maker that delivers exceptional results without overcrowding your counter then this appliance is a safe bet. All you need to do to get started is plug in the crepe maker and let it heat up. The handy on/off switch has a ready indicator light to let you know as soon as the surface is hot enough to start the cooking process. Once it’s reached the optimal temperature, spread a thin layer of batter onto the surface. The non-stick surface features a 7.5-inch diameter. An included dipping plate and batter spreader promote super thin crepes. Consumers also appreciate the electric base with a cord wrap for easy storage. This crepe maker comes with an instruction and recipe booklet.

Price: $32.99 (27 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

On/off switch with ready indicator light

Includes dipping plate and batter spreader

Nonstick surface

Cons:

Cleanup can be tough

Inconsistent instruction booklet directions

Small cooking surface

5. Cuisinart CPP-200 International Chef Crepe/Pizzelle/Pancake Plus

This combination unit makes crepes as well as tortillas, blintzes, pancakes, and other food. The nonstick plates are reversible and dishwasher safe. When opened flat, the CPP-200 becomes a griddle for traditional and Swedish-style pancakes. It also comes with handy indicator lights along with adjustable temperature control and a timer. If you’re not sure what to make or where to begin you can consult the included recipes from around the world. With a cooking diameter of just over 8 inches there’s plenty of room to whip up your favorite meals. This crepe maker comes with a spoon, mini ice cream cone roller, and tongs.

Price: $87.62 (53 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Reversible nonstick plates

Includes indicator lights

Adjustable temperature control

Cons:

Flimsy plastic clips

Latching mechanism can be tricky

Some consumers wish it reached a higher temperature

