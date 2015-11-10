Top 5 Best Crepe Makers 2018: Your Easy Buying Guide

If you frequently make crepes for breakfast but struggle with finding the right cooking tools and temperature, a crepe maker is an ideal investment. Most machines are affordable and produce high-quality results each time. There may be an initial learning curve when it comes to figuring out how thick the batter should be along with the optimal temperature.
However, most crepe lovers find that a crepe maker is a worthwhile long-term investment. Depending on your needs you can find smaller and larger crepe makers for household use along with commercial appliances. You’ll find a mix of crepe makers that only come with the essentials along with pricier multi-use crepe makers with more features.
1. CucinaPro Crepe Maker
Whip up a batch of crepes for yourself or the entire family with this griddle and crepe maker. The appliance features a 12-inch non-stick surface with ample room for cooking crepes and blintzes. There are five different temperature settings to ensure optimal results. Consumers appreciate the batter spreader, which is ideal for making ultra-thin crepes.
An on/off ready light lets you know precisely when the plate is hot enough to begin cooking. If you’re not sure where to begin or you just want some fresh ideas for your next meal you can take advantage of the included recipes for basic crepe batter, mushroom crepes, and blueberry blintzes.
Price: $39.95 (25 percent off MSRP)
Buy the CucinaPro Crepe Maker here.
Pros:
- 12-inch surface
- Ideal for cooking crepes and blintzes
- Comes with a batter spreader
Cons:
- Fragile temperature control knob
- Batter spreader is a bit large
- Can take awhile to cook if batter is too thick
Find more CucinaPro Crepe Maker information and reviews here.
2. G&M Kitchen Essentials Crepe Maker
This Teflon-coated griddle features a 13-inch cooking surface for easy spreading to make delicious round and even crepes. It also comes with a complete kit that includes a ladle, rake, spreader, spatula, brush, and a recipe booklet. The highlight of this crepe maker is its clever batter spreader. The device significantly cuts back on spreading time and ensures consistent, even crepes each and every time. The 1300 watt appliance also stands out for its modern appearance, which adds an element of sophistication to just about any setting.
Price: $138.99 (29 percent off MSRP)
Buy the G&M Kitchen Essentials Crepe Maker here.
Pros:
- 13-inch surface
- Includes a batter spreader
- 1300 watts
Cons:
- Surface may require a bit of extra oil or cooking spray
- Ladle is small
- Initial learning curve
Find more G&M Kitchen Essentials Crepe Maker information and reviews here.
3. Waring Commercial Crepe Maker
You don’t have to be a professional to use the Waring Commercial Crepe Maker, but features such as a thick cast iron plate and the ability to quickly heat up makes this electric crepe maker ideal for commercial use. The adjustable thermostat has a range from 280 to 570 degrees Fahrenheit. Whether you choose the lowest or highest heat setting, you’ll appreciate that the handle stays cool for easy transportation. Ready and power indicator lights keep you updated regarding your meal’s progress.
Price: $364.62
Buy the Waring Commercial Crepe Maker here.
Pros:
- Thick cast iron plate
- Adjustable thermostat up to 570 degrees
- Power on and ready indicator lights
Cons:
- Heavy
- Requires a lot of counter space
- Can take awhile to properly season before first use
Find more Waring Commercial Crepe Maker information and reviews here.
4. CucinaPro 1447 Cordless Crepe Maker
If you’re looking for a smaller crepe maker that delivers exceptional results without overcrowding your counter then this appliance is a safe bet. All you need to do to get started is plug in the crepe maker and let it heat up. The handy on/off switch has a ready indicator light to let you know as soon as the surface is hot enough to start the cooking process. Once it’s reached the optimal temperature, spread a thin layer of batter onto the surface. The non-stick surface features a 7.5-inch diameter. An included dipping plate and batter spreader promote super thin crepes. Consumers also appreciate the electric base with a cord wrap for easy storage. This crepe maker comes with an instruction and recipe booklet.
Price: $32.99 (27 percent off MSRP)
Buy the CucinaPro 1447 Cordless Crepe Maker here.
Pros:
- On/off switch with ready indicator light
- Includes dipping plate and batter spreader
- Nonstick surface
Cons:
- Cleanup can be tough
- Inconsistent instruction booklet directions
- Small cooking surface
Find more CucinaPro 1447 Cordless Crepe Maker information and reviews here.
5. Cuisinart CPP-200 International Chef Crepe/Pizzelle/Pancake Plus
This combination unit makes crepes as well as tortillas, blintzes, pancakes, and other food. The nonstick plates are reversible and dishwasher safe. When opened flat, the CPP-200 becomes a griddle for traditional and Swedish-style pancakes. It also comes with handy indicator lights along with adjustable temperature control and a timer. If you’re not sure what to make or where to begin you can consult the included recipes from around the world. With a cooking diameter of just over 8 inches there’s plenty of room to whip up your favorite meals. This crepe maker comes with a spoon, mini ice cream cone roller, and tongs.
Price: $87.62 (53 percent off MSRP)
Buy the Cuisinart CPP-200 International Chef Crepe/Pizzelle/Pancake Plus here.
Pros:
- Reversible nonstick plates
- Includes indicator lights
- Adjustable temperature control
Cons:
- Flimsy plastic clips
- Latching mechanism can be tricky
- Some consumers wish it reached a higher temperature
Find more Cuisinart CPP-200 International Chef Crepe/Pizzelle/Pancake Plus information and reviews here.
See Also: