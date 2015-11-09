Top 10 Best Yogurt Makers 2018: Your Easy Buying Guide

If you eat yogurt on a regular basis a yogurt maker can be an ideal investment. While some consumers think twice about paying more for a single use appliance most find that the long-term investment more than makes up for the upfront cost. Many consumers also appreciate how easy it is to customize homemade yogurt, including the added flavors, preservatives, and overall texture. One of the main considerations when searching for the right yogurt maker is the overall capacity. If you plan on making large batches it’s best to get at least a machine with a 2 quart capacity. Some yogurt makers also include smaller containers for individual servings. Other features to look for include a see-through lid, auto shutoff, temperature control, and a timer.

1. Euro Cuisine YM260 Yogurt Maker, 2-Quart

This yogurt maker lets you prepare up to 2 quarts of yogurt in 6 to 8 hours. You don’t have to limit yourself to whole milk in order to get delicious results as you can create rich, creamy, delicious yogurt using just about any type of milk, including soy. As an added bonus you can also use the included cotton bag to make Greek yogurt and cheese. Highlights include a stainless steel thermostat that lets you keep close track of the yogurt’s temperature and a timer that informs you when the yogurt’s done. Safety-conscious consumers will appreciate the BPA-free yogurt container.

Price: $33.99 (51 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

2 quart capacity

Can make yogurt with any type of milk

Includes cotton bag for making Greek yogurt and cheese

Cons:

Flimsy plastic components

Timer isn’t automatic

Container can be tough to remove when full

2. Cuisinart CYM-100 Electronic Yogurt Maker with Automatic Cooling

All you have to do is sit back and wait for this machine to produce up to 50 ounces of your favorite milk or soy milk-based yogurt. A handy built-in cooling system automatically changes to the ideal chilling temperature when the yogurt is done. Other features include a simple operation that begins and ends with the push of a button and time controls that make it easy to set the suggested fermenting time. You can make over six 8-ounce servings of yogurt at once with the large yogurt container. An LED display clearly shows the cooking time and automatically counts down. To get started simply mix your desired ingredients together then pour them into the yogurt container.

Price: $99.93 (57 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

50 oz. capacity

Simple one-touch operation

Crisp LED display

Cons:

Can’t control the temperature

Overall capacity is a bit small

Plastic material seems flimsy

3. Epica Homemade Organic “Set and Go” Electric Yogurt Maker

Transporting your finished product is much simpler with this yogurt maker. That’s because it comes with seven 6 ounce dishwasher-safe glass jars and lids. Don’t worry if this is your first time using a yogurt maker as it comes with an easy start manual with quick and delicious recipes. You can make healthy and delicious jars of yogurt using just about any type of milk or milk substitute such as almond and soy milk. To get started simply combine the desired ingredients together then set the timer. It typically takes between 6 and 12 hours for the machine to finish making the yogurt.

Price: $20.95 (58 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Includes multiple glass jars and lids

Great for beginners

Works with regular milk or milk substitute

Cons:

Jars are a bit small

Can get very warm

Lids can be tough to screw on/remove

4. Yogourmet Electric Yogurt Maker

If you want to make fresh organic homemade yogurt without the extra preservatives or additives frequently found in store-bought yogurt, this appliance is a good bet. The hallmark feature of this yogurt maker is its unique water bath system. This system, similar to a double boiler, ensures consistent yogurt each time. How does it work? The water bath system creates an even and uniform heating wall around the inner container for super precise yogurt making. You can make up to 2 quarts of yogurt at a time using your favorite type of milk or milk alternative. This yogurt maker is constructed from PVC and BPA-free material.

Price: $47.80 (26 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Ideal for making fresh organic homemade yogurt

Unique water bath system

Makes up to 2 quarts at once

Cons:

Doesn’t include an indicator or timer

Lacks temperature control

Plastic components may crack over time

5. Dash Greek Yogurt Maker

This yogurt maker features a generous 2 quart capacity. It also includes two BPA-free buckets with a 1.5 quart capacity per each bucket. Both buckets also include a lid and a Greek strainer. This yogurt maker is outfitted with a convenient LCD display with a custom timer to help you keep track of the yogurt as it cooks. Another highlight is hidden cord storage for added convenience. All you need to get started is your favorite type of milk and a bit of store-bought yogurt. The product also comes with a comprehensive recipe guide with a quick start dial. This yogurt maker lets you whip up your favorite flavors of Greek yogurt.

Price: $39.95

Pros:

2 quart capacity

BPA-free buckets with lids

Quick start dial

Cons:

Relatively small capacity

Consumers must heat up the milk first then transfer it into the container

No audible alert when yogurt is done

6. Oster CKSTYM1012 Mykonos Greek Digital Yogurt Maker

You can make delicious authentic Greek-style yogurt with this machine using dairy or a milk alternative such as soy or almond. Unlike most yogurt makers this one lets you choose the amount you wish to consume. For example, you can opt to make a single large batch or individual servings with the provided glass jars and lids. The included recipes cover Greek yogurt made with whole, skim, and reduced fat milk along with alternatives for vegan and lactose-free diets. With a cook time between 10 and 12 hours most individuals choose to cook the yogurt overnight or during the work day.

Price: $38.00 (52 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Makes yogurt using milk and milk alternatives

Can make a large batch or individual servings

Includes glass jars and lids

Cons:

Instructions could be better

No auto shutoff

Doesn’t come with a timer

7. Euro Cuisine YM80 Yogurt Maker

You can make your favorite yogurt in just 6 to 10 hours depending on the desired thickness. Aside from providing all-natural creamy and rich yogurt, the appliance allows you to control the thickness, sweetness, ingredients, and fat content. It’s possible to make up to 42 ounces of yogurt at once. As an added bonus this yogurt maker comes with seven 6-ounce glass jars with lids so that you can treat yourself with different flavors as desired. A timer on the side of the appliance gives you a better idea of when the yogurt will be finished. Other highlights include a clear lid to let you monitor your yogurt’s process along with an on/off switch for added convenience.

Price: $22.99 (54 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Makes yogurt in 6 to 10 hours

42 ounce capacity

Clear lid for easy viewing

Cons:

Doesn’t come with a thermometer

Lids can leak

No auto shutoff

8. T-fal YG232 Balanced Living Yogurt Maker with LCD Timer

It’s easy to make everyone’s favorite flavor with this yogurt maker as it comes with seven 5.5 ounce glass jars with lids. You won’t have to worry about marking down the expiration date as each lid features an adjustable date code to help date your yogurt. Once it’s finished cooking the yogurt will stay fresh for about 7 to 10 days. Consumers appreciate the digital controls and a countdown LCD timer that indicates when the yogurt is ready. There’s also an auto shutoff for added safety and convenience. A handy reversible lid doubles as a storage case.

Price: $84.99

Pros:

Includes seven 5.5 ounce glass jars with lids

Lids come with adjustable date codes

Reversible lid doubles as storage case

Cons:

Doesn’t automatically heat milk

Glass jars can be tough to clean

Initial learning curve

9. Tribest Yolife YL-210 Yogurt Maker

This yogurt maker delivers natural and creamy yogurt in just 8 to 12 hours. You can make yogurt using regular milk or your favorite milk alternative. Depending on your preferences you may opt to make 42 ounces of yogurt in the provided glass containers or up to 80 ounces of yogurt in your own larger containers. All you need to get started is to add in your preferred milk or milk alternative in addition to live cultures and desired flavorings. This machine maintains the ideal environment for making yogurt. Other features include seven 6 ounce glass jars and a larger lid that effortlessly fits bigger containers. A timer indicator lets you know when your yogurt is ready.

Price: $44.95

Pros:

Makes yogurt in 8 to 12 hours

Works with smaller and larger containers

Comes with timer indicator

Cons:

Big containers aren’t included

No auto shutoff

Can take awhile to make larger batches

10. Salton YM9 1-Quart Yogurt Maker

You can make up to 1 quart of yogurt with this Salton yogurt maker. The appliance comes with a freezer-safe internal container so that you can make frozen yogurt by storing the freshly made yogurt in the freezer for at least two hours when it’s done. Whether you prefer fruit, nuts, or a different flavor, adding in your favorite extras is an effortless process. Another handy feature is power cord storage on the bottom of the base. If you detest messy cleanups you’ll appreciate how simple it is to clean up this container using hot soapy water and a warm cloth for the base. Expect the yogurt-making process to last anywhere from 4 to 10 hours depending on desired flavor and thickness.

Price: $149.00

Pros:

Comes with freezer-safe container

Simple cleanup

Yogurt-making process lasts 4 to 10 hours

Cons:

Plastic container feels flimsy

Doesn’t include a thermometer

Lacks a timer

