Top 5 Best Fall Trail Running Shoes for Women

  • Published
  • Updated

If your runs frequently involve crossing streams, conquering muddy terrain, or simply trying to maintain your footing on uneven surfaces, you’ll want a pair of sturdy and reliable trail running shoes. As opposed to road-oriented running shoes, trail shoes are typically a bit heavier and bulkier. However, that extra weight ensures better stability and protection against rocks and other debris. It’s possible to find lighter weight trail running shoes that also double as road shoes along with trail-specific shoes with a rugged outsole for superior traction and durability. Some shoes come with features such as water resistant or waterproof material along with a toe cap for added protection and a loop in the back for easier on/off. Can’t find what you’re looking for? Consider the best trail running shoes for women, and best running shoes for women.

1. Inov-8 Women’s Race Ultra 290 Trail Running Shoe

Inov-8 Women's Race Ultra 290 Trail Running Shoe, trail running shoe, running shoes

As the name suggests, this shoe caters to serious distance runners. While you can use the shoes to run distances of 50K or more, they work just as well for shorter runs. The Ultra 290 has a wider and roomier fit to accommodate feet as they swell during a run. These shoes are outfitted with a durable midsole and hearty sidewall protection. A rubber sole provides ample grip for ultra running, trail running, and longer distance runs. Another highlight is the unique lug pattern for a mix of grip, comfort, and endurance when you need it the most. A superior debris protection system helps to defend against debris.

Price: $116.47 – $130.00

Buy the Inov-8 Women’s Race Ultra 290 Trail Running Shoe here.

Pros:

  • Ideal for ultra and trail runners
  • Wider and roomier fit
  • Debris protection system

Cons:

  • Midfoot could have more support
  • A bit stiff at first
  • Wide for those with narrower feet

Find more Inov-8 Women’s Race Ultra 290 Trail Running Shoe information and reviews here.

2. The North Face Ultra MT GTX Shoe

The North Face Ultra MT GTX Shoe, running shoes

This women’s neutral trail running shoe provides superior traction and support on all surfaces. It’s ideal for trail runs thanks to a durable Vibram mega-grip outsole. A durable ripstop mesh provides the forefoot with ultimate protection. Another feature is the fast-drying collar lining that helps to keep blisters at bay. The shoe is outfitted with a dual piece midsole for appropriate heel and forefoot cushioning. This shoe is also lightweight and highly breathable to help regulate your body and foot temperature.

Price: $149.95

Buy the The North Face Ultra MT GTX Shoe here.

Pros:

  • Ideal for neutral runners
  • Vibram outsole
  • Lightweight

Cons:

  • A bit stiff at first
  • Not waterproof
  • Rubber sole prone to premature wear

Find more The North Face Ultra MT GTX Shoe information and reviews here.

3. Saucony Women’s Xodus 6.0 Trail Running Shoe

Saucony Women's Xodus 6.0 Trail Running Shoe, trail running shoe

The Xodus 6.0 is a solid choice for a neutral running shoe that offers ample midfoot support and excellent traction on the trails. This shoe weighs in at 9.9 ounces and provides the stable footing you need for some serious time on the trails in all types of weather. A Vibram outsole promotes superior traction and grip, thanks in part to an aggressive lug design. This shoe also has an external bedroom outsole plate in the forefoot to keep feet safe from sharp objects and other debris on the trail. A water resistant upper will keep the top part of your feet dry even in damp conditions.

Price: $109.95

Buy the Saucony Women’s Xodus 6.0 Trail Running Shoe here.

Pros:

  • Ample midfoot support
  • Vibram outsole
  • Protects forefoot from sharp objects

Cons:

  • Not waterproof
  • A bit heavy
  • Can be slippery on smooth surfaces

Find more Saucony Women’s Xodus 6.0 Trail Running Shoe information and reviews here.

4. Altra Women’s Lone Peak 2.5 Trail Running Shoe

Altra Women's Lone Peak 2.5 Trail Running Shoe, trail running shoe

Altra may not be as mainstream as brands such as Brooks and Salomon when it comes to trail running shoes. However, the brand consistently produces durable and rugged shoes that cater to the serious trail running. These running shoes feature a Polartec neoshell lining to help keep feet warm and dry during inclement weather conditions. Whether your favorite trail run involves conquering streams, puddles, or mud, your feet will remain comfortable as you pound out the miles. Other highlights include a fully cushioned zero drop design for more natural foot movement and a sticky rubber outsole for superior traction. This rugged outdoor shoe features moderate cushioning and a weight of 9.2 ounces. There’s also a handy gaiter attachment.

Price: $144.95 – $150.95

Buy the Altra Women’s Lone Peak 2.5 Trail Running Shoe here.

Pros:

  • Zero drop
  • Moderate cushioning
  • Gaiter attachment

Cons:

  • Runs a bit small
  • Thin insoles
  • Some consumers wish there was more cushioning

Find more Altra Women’s Lone Peak 2.5 Trail Running Shoe information and reviews here.

5. Brooks Adrenaline ASR 12 GTX Trail Running Shoe

Brooks Adrenaline ASR 12 GTX Trail Running Shoe, trail running shoe

This Brooks shoe features a Gore-Tex upper that’s both waterproof and breathable. Other highlights include a full-length springy midsole that helps keep feet feeling fresh and a heel-to-toe midfoot that promotes a smooth stride. A unique cushioning system caters to runners of various sizes and abilities for a custom ride. This Brooks shoe has a rugged outsole for enhanced traction on more challenging terrain. It also has a rollbar for better control on uneven surfaces. The added stability also helps to counterbalance overpronation while the midsole keeps feet from rolling inward. The Adrenaline ASR 12 GTX weighs in at 9.9 ounces.

Price: $139.99 – $149.95

Buy the Brooks Adrenaline ASR 12 GTX Trail Running Shoe here.

Pros:

  • Breathable Gore-Tex upper
  • Rollbar for added stability
  • Rugged outsole

Cons:

  • Runs small/narrow
  • Not entirely waterproof
  • A bit heavy

Find more Brooks Adrenaline ASR 12 GTX Trail Running Shoe information and reviews here.

