Top 10 Best Bike Helmets 2018: Which Is Right for You?

There’s more to buying a bike helmet than just making sure that it fits properly on your head. For starters, there are three basic styles of cycling helmets. Sport or multi-use helmets are often budget-friendly and are ideal for road and mountain biking along with recreational and commuter cycling. Then there are road bike helmets. Most road bike helmets are a bit pricier but stand out among road cyclists seeking a lightweight and adequately ventilated helmet. Mountain bike helmets often feature visors as well as a firmer fit to keep them snugly in place as you conquer rougher terrain. Some helmets are geared towards smaller, medium, or larger heads. You’ll also find one-size-fits-all helmets for men and women. If you plan on using the helmet frequently you should opt for one that fits snugly without being overly tight and that has easily adjustable straps.

1. Schwinn Thrasher Adult Micro Bicycle Helmet

This adult helmet features a dual fit adjustable design to accommodate heads of all sizes. Moisture-wicking pads keep cyclists’ heads cool even in warmer weather. The helmet is equipped with built-in visors for protection against strong sun rays during rides. Other highlights include 21 integrated flow vents to help keep the rider cool and a dial fit adjustable system for added convenience. Easily adjustable webbing ensures a proper and comfortable fit for men and women.

Price: $24.97

Pros:

Dual fit adjustable design

Moisture-wicking pads

Built-in visors

Cons:

Plastic shield can fall off

A bit bulky

Some consumers complain of components coming unglued

2. Giro Trinity Helmet

There’s nothing fancy about the Giro Trinity helmet, which is exactly why it stands out. This helmet features a simple design and an easy fit for the rider who prefers the safety and protection of a classic bike helmet without the added bulk or compromised performance. Molded construction helps to minimize the overall weight while an easy one-handed dial adjustment system makes it simple to find the ideal size and fit. The head will stay cool even in warmer weather thanks to a total of 22 vents.

Price: $35.95 (10 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Simple design

One-handed dial adjustment

22 vents

Cons:

Runs a bit small

Strap design could be better

Could use more side padding

3. Bell Solar Bike Helmet

This bike helmet features a handy ergo dial fit system for effortless adjustments on the go and a secure fit. The Solar also features a durable fusion in-mold construction along with cam-lock levers for simple strap adjustments. The levers specifically help with adjustment around the ears. A total of 23 ventilation ports keep your head cool while you ride, even in warmer weather. The Solar is a budget-friendly bike helmet designed for many different riding styles, from daily commutes to weekend rides and biking through the local park.

Price: $24.99 (29 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Dial fit system

Simple strap adjustments

Ideal for various types of rides

Cons:

Doesn’t come with a visor

Padding could be thicker

Chin strap can be tricky to adjust

4. Louis Garneau Course Helmet

You don’t have to be a serious cyclist to enjoy the Louis Garneau Course helmet. Superior ventilation and aerodynamics combines into one convenient package to ensure a practical and well-rounded helmet for everyday cyclists. Specially designed frontal openings reduce pressure in the front of the helmet while promoting air flow to the back of the helmet. A convenient ventilation system ensures that air will continue to flow out of the helmet to keep the head cool in all riding conditions. The interior is outfitted with anti-microbial pads for enhanced padding and to help keep odors at bay.

Price: $54.99

Pros:

Ideal for everyday cyclists

Optimal ventilation system

Comes with anti-microbial padding

Cons:

Buckles are prone to cracking

Subpar interior padding

Can leave indents on forehead

5. Schwinn Intercept Adult Micro Bicycle Helmet

This affordable bike helmet caters to cyclists seeking a lightweight and durable bike helmet that won’t break the bank. This Schwinn helmet features a custom fit for enhanced safety and comfort on the road. It’s also outfitted with a dial fit system that lets you adjust the tension simply by turning a dial at the back of the helmet. You also won’t find any excess foam spacer cushions, which can sometimes compromise the fit of the helmet. An adjustable under-chin webbing strap promotes a customized fit for rides of all sizes. Other features include 10 flow vents and a visor to keep strong sun rays out of the eyes.

Price: $35.99 (50 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Budget-friendly

Dial fit system

Includes a visor

Cons:

Ventilation could be better

Small visor

Velcro components can fall off

6. Kask Mojito Helmet

You can think of the Kask Mojito helmet as a refreshing option for any type of cyclist. The helmet stands out for its characteristic Italian styling and optimal coverage, particularly for riders with larger heads. The compact helmet sits low across the temple and brow for superior protection in front. It also provides commendable rear cover and comes with more slender pads to cover heads of every shape. Reflective stickers on the straps and the back of the helmet help to increase visibility on the road. There are 26 air vents for optimal air flow and ventilation, even in hotter temperatures. The chin strap is hypoallergenic and cleans up easily.

Price: $199.95

Pros:

Head-turning styling

Great for riders with larger heads

Reflective stickers on straps and back

Cons:

A bit heavy

Can be awkward when used with sunglasses

Could use more padding around forehead

7. Giro Hex Mountain Bike Helmet

The Giro Hex mountain biking helmet is an excellent choice thanks to its all-around value and performance. The Hex is ready for any adventure with its rugged styling and superior durability. The helmet provides all the necessary ventilation and coverage around the head for a day on the trails. An adjustable visor helps to keep the sun out of your eyes. The helmet is equipped with 21 vents for superior air flow along with a Roc Loc 5 retention system that simplifies adjustments as a simple twisting motion with loosen or tighten the straps. Another highlight is in-mold technology that results in a lightweight yet strong helmet.

Price: $59.91 (33 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Best for mountain biking

Great value

Includes adjustable visor

Cons:

Runs a bit small

Padding could be thicker

Some consumers complain that the straps rub around the ears

8. Giro Revel Helmet

The Giro Revel is designed for men seeking a helmet that offers ultimate protection and durability for all different types of bike rides. The Revel is outfitted with a detachable visor to keep the sun out of your eyes as you ride. It also features an in-mold technology that bonds the outer microshell of the helmet to the liner for enhanced protection. A handy dial fit system is easily adjustable with one hand, letting you quickly find a comfortable and secure fit. You also won’t have to worry about overheating, even in warmer weather, as there are 22 vents to provide maximum air flow. The helmet comes with a reflective rear decal for enhanced visibility.

Price: $37.99 (15 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Ideal for men

Detachable visor

Dial fit system

Cons:

Visor is a bit flimsy/weak

Can be tight/snug for those with a larger head

Straps tend to twist

9. Schwinn Women’s Thrasher Helmet

The women’s version of the Schwinn Thrasher features a dial fit for full adjustability to fit smaller or larger heads. There’s also a removable visor to protect against the sun and various outdoor elements. This helmet is outfitted with side strap adjusters for an optimal fit. There are 20 flow vents in total to keep the head cool even when cycling in warmer conditions. Another highlight is heat sealed pads, which offer exceptional comfort and durability. An abundance of foam and padding ensures a comfortable ride without added pressure or restriction.

Price: $13.08 (50 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Designed for women

Fits smaller or larger heads

Removable visor

Cons:

Foam components can come unglued

Plastic exterior may chip over time

Straps are a bit long

10. Giro Air Attack Shield Helmet

The Giro Air Attach Shield offers exceptional performance and styling for serious rides. The helmet caters to triathletes and serious road cylists seeking a lightweight and aerodynamic design. The compact helmet effortlessly slices through air for a super-efficient ride. A handy eye shield sets this helmet apart from the otherwise nearly identical Giro Air Attack. The magnetically fastened eye shield promotes total eye protection. You can easily remove the shield if desired. A wind tunnel-aided design ensures that you won’t lose valuable time out on the course. The helmet is equipped with removable comfort padding and an in-mold polycarbonate shell with a durable liner.

Price: $175.00 (27 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Ideal for triathletes and serious cyclists

Aerodynamic design

Magnetically fastened eye shield

Cons:

Visor magnets can fall off

A bit warm

Could be lighter

