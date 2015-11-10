60 Best Sex Toys (Updated!)

According to MarketWatch, sex toys are a $15 billion a year industry, with no sign of slowing down. Sex toy sales are expected to top $52 billion by 2020. Adult toys have continued to grow in popularity over the past few years, and people are a lot more open about purchasing and using these devices. There are lots of different types of sex toys on the market today, including styles for women and styles for men. Some styles are suitable for first-time buyers, while others are designed to please those with more advanced tastes. With so many options on the market, however, finding the right toy for you can be overwhelming. Whether you’re buying your first sex toy, or adding to your existing collection, we’ll help you find the very best sex toys you can buy online.

Whether you’re shopping for your own pleasure, a toy for couples play, or just looking for a gag gift for a bachelorette or bachelor party, our guide is here to help you find exactly the right sex toy for your needs. Our list includes great sex toy options for women and men, broken down into categories so you can learn more about each toy style. Our list of favorites runs the gamut from toys under $10, to high-end luxury toys that cost well over $100. Read on to see some satisfying sex toys that will suit your unique needs, including vibrators, dildos, toys for men, and much, much more.

Best Rabbit Vibrators

Rabbit vibrators get their name from the characteristic “ears” on the device, which are designed to stimulate the clitoris. Most rabbit vibrators consist of a shaft that has an added protrusion on the front, which perfectly lines up with the clitoris. This is a popular style of vibrator among both first-time sex toy buyers and long-time toy enthusiasts. It’s also a vibrator with a lot of pop culture cred, having been featured in an episode of Sex and the City. Designed to provide simultaneous vaginal and clitoral stimulation, this style of vibe is fun both for solo and couples play.

1. LELO Ina 2 Luxury Rabbit Vibrator

LELO‘s high end sex toys ensure the best possible bedroom experience, and this rabbit vibe is one of the best on the market. The luxe, body-conscious design hugs your body in all the right places. It’s also completely waterproof, making it ideal for use in the shower or bath. This toy is made from FDA-approved, body-safe silicone and ABS plastic, which are both latex-free and phthalate-free. The Ina 2 has twice the vibrating power of the original Ina, and offers eight different settings for your pleasure. It is covered by a one-year warranty. You can shop more LELO toys here.

Price: $105.81 (33 percent off MSRP)

2. Pink Lollipop Rabbit Vibe by Renee Rick Novelties

The rocked-forward design of the shaft is ideal for G-spot stimulation, while the large tip on the clitoral shaft allows for stimulation over a large area. This vibe is billed as being “whisper quiet”, with 10 different vibration patterns to choose from (each with multiple levels of power). This vibe is also covered by a one-year warranty, and made from body-safe materials. The best part: the vibe has two motors: one in the shaft, and one in the clitoral stimulator. Please note that this vibe should only be used with water-based lubricants.

Price: $69 (54 percent off MSRP)

3. California Exotic Novelties The Original Jack Rabbit Vibrator

Looking for a rabbit that won’t drain your bank account? This inexpensive vibe may be what you need. While the vibe design does seem a little dated, the larger shaft size and rotating balls make up for the old-school look. Looking for something with a more streamlined design? Check out Cal Exotic’s sexy gold rabbit vibe, which is a nice alternative.

Price: $9.99 (78 percent off MSRP)

4. Utimi 10-Frequency Rabbit G-Spot Vibrator

Made from medical silicone and designed with easy two-button controls, this vibe is perfect for those who want a rabbit vibe with an actual vibe on it. There are two motors, with 10 different vibrations to enjoy. It’s also waterproof, which is a huge plus in terms of durability.

Price: $14.19 (66 percent off MSRP)

5. Bundle of Wand Pals

Designed to be used in conjunction with the powerful Magic Wand vibrator, Wand Pals attach to the end of the Magic Wand to create even more creative ways. The attachments make your Magic Wand more versatile. The bundle includes three different shapes, allowing you to customize your bedroom experience.

Price: $43.99 (27 percent off MSRP)

6. Vibratex Rabbit Pearl

Wanna embrace your inner Samantha Jones? This is the vibe for you. Vibratex’s Rabbit Pearl was famously featured on an episode of Sex and the City. This Japanese-made vibe is made from food-grade vinyl, and runs on C batteries.

Price: $42.95 (47 percent off MSRP)

7. Slim Line Passion Wave Jack Rabbit Vibrator

Looking for a slim vibe? This rabbit vibrator has a total insertable length of four inches. It runs on AAA batteries, and is waterproof. There are five power levels, five speeds of rotation, and five speeds of vibration. The price is affordable on most budgets.

Not enough girth for you? Consider skipping the vibrator scene altogether, and opt for a strap-on for your couples play.

Price: $29.99

8. Utimi Waterproof G-Spot Stimulating Rabbit Vibrator

Another nice vibe from Utimi, this particular model has a more lifelike head than the other model we featured earlier in the list. It’s made from medical silicone, which is safe, non-toxic, and odorless. It’s also waterproof.

Price: $11.99

9. Healthy Vibes Waterproof Bunny Rabbit Vibrator

Looking for a cheap rabbit? This purple number is latex-free, and costs under $15. It offers five inches of insertable length, and runs on AA batteries.

Price: $12.49 (68 percent off MSRP)

10. Ladygasm Cici 2

This vibe is made from medical-grade silicone, and contains two motors for enhanced sensation. It’s waterproof, so you can use it in the shower or bathtub. The silicone Ladygasm Cici 2 is similar in style to the original Ladygasm Cici, but measures about 30% larger.

Price: $29.95 (50 percent off MSRP)

Best Discreet Vibrators

Many women who are looking to purchase a vibrator are looking for something that’s discreet, something that’s easy to hide, or something that has a quiet motor. If you need something petite or quiet, this list includes a few options that can be hidden in plain sight. These vibrators are also great for beginners, particularly those who are mostly interested in clitoral stimulation. If you’re looking for something small and sweet, this type of vibrator is ideally suited to meet your needs.

11. Big Teaze Toys I Rub My Duckie Personal Massager

If you’re all about discretion, this rubber duck massager is a nice choice. While it is a bit expensive for a vibe that has a mere three speeds, the price tag is justified thanks to the

“hidden in plain sight” design. For people who can’t have any kind of obvious sex toys in the house, this design is a great option.

Price: $41.42

12. Lipstick Vibrator

This discreet lipstick vibrator looks just like a real tube of lipstick. You can even remove the cap. But unlike a normal tube of lipstick, this tube will bring you serious pleasure. While it could be used for vaginal stimulation, this product is really designed with clitoral stimulation in mind.

Price: $11.95 (52 percent off MSRP)

13. Mighty Mini Brute

The Mighty Mini Brute is ideal for those who want a petite vibrator. It has a jelly-like texture, and measures six inches in length, with the jelly sleeve covering four inches of the length. It runs on a single AA battery. The price tag is a little steep for such a small, low-powered vibe, but it does get points for being waterproof and compact.

Price: $47.65

14. Ballpoint Pen With Vibro-Massager Tip

This discreet vibrator looks just like a real pen, but one end has a textured nub for clitoral stimulation. Batteries are included.

Price: $12.99

15. Vibease Remote Control Vibrator

This petite vibrator offers nine speed/pattern combinations. Despite its small size, it offers long-lasting play time, with a rechargeable battery that lasts for over two hours on a single charge. The vibe is body safe, thanks to materials like medical-grade ABS and silicone.

Price: $25.90 (21 percent off MSRP)

16. Discreet Pocket Personal Mini Massage

Need a cheap option that still offers plenty of variety? For less than $10, this discreet vibe gives you four different tip options to experiment with. It may not be powerful, but it should fit the bill nicely for people who prize discretion over intensity.

Price: $6.30

17. Oomph! Powerful Waterproof Single-Speed Mini Bullet

Love the simplicity and intensity of a bullet vibe? This cheap vibe from Oomph! is waterproof, making it durable and safe to use in the tub. You can also use it as an external massager for other aches and pains, but its small size makes it ideal for clitoral stimulation.

Price: $5.99 (39 percent off MSRP)

18. CalExotics Teardrop Bullet

Looking for a stronger bullet? This toy from California Exotic Novelties provides surprisingly intense sensations, especially for the price point.

Price: $5.41 (23 percent off MSRP)

19. Muse Massager

Turned off by overly realistic vibes? This cute and cuddly little guy is perfect for you. Use the ears, or use the rounded base. It’s totally up to you.

Price: $36.13 (64 percent off MSRP)

20. Santamedical Mini Penguin Massager

While it may not be cute or impressively powerful, this mini massager still packs a two-speed motor into its tiny body. Some women also find this useful for face massage, or for massaging sore shoulders.

Price: $12.95 (63 percent off MSRP)

Best Dildos

What’s the difference between a vibrator and a dildo? Many people struggle to understand the difference, because they have some overlapping features. Generally speaking, a dildo is a single shaft, without any extra accoutrements (such as a clitoral stimulator). Many dildos are somewhat lifelike, or at least more lifelike than your average vibe. Most dildos lack a vibrating motor, though a few models do provide a vibrating option. Dildos come in a variety of lengths and girths, and can be used for both vaginal and anal stimulation.

21. Doc Johnson Dick Rambone

One of the most well-known dildo models is Doc Johnson’s Dick Rambone. If you’re looking for a dildo with both length and girth, this style aims to please. Heavy veining gives this dildo some nice texture, and helps to replicate the real thing. This dildo is made with Sil-A-Gel and UR3 materials, billed as “the most realistic artificial skin on the market”.

Price: $28.74 (39 percent off MSRP)

22. SexFlesh Rebellious Ryan 9-Inch Dildo with Suction Cup

A best-selling style with high customer satisfaction stores, this dildo’s suction cup base lets you attach the shaft to any number of surfaces. You can use this for solo or couples play, though the suction cup really does make this especially appealing for those who fly alone.

Price: $16.80 (34 percent off MSRP)

23. California Exotics Dual Vibrating and Pulsating Flexi-Dong

Looking for a vibrating dildo? This double-ended model is ideal for solo or couples play, and provides a pleasant vibration. The pulsating nature of the dildo is nice for G-spot stimulation, and the flexible design lets you curve the dildo to meet your needs.

Price: $34.84 (57 percent off MSRP)

24. Doc Johnson Vac-u-Lock E-Z Rider Rocker Ball

This realistic dildo is attached to a rocker ball, which can support up to 250 pounds. The ball can be rocked, rolled, held or placed between cushions, allowing you a great deal of flexibility in how you satisfy your cravings.

Price: $28.39 (32 percent off MSRP)

25. Vibrating Slim Jelly Dong with Suction Cup

This vibrating jelly dong has an attached controller, allowing you to control the intensity. It’s a little smaller than some other dildos on our list, so it may be a good option for those who prefer a shorter/narrower shaft.

Price: $15.88 (14 percent off MSRP)

26. Eden 8.5-Inch Flexible Realistic Feel Waterproof Multispeed Vibrator Dildo

This waterproof dildo runs on easy-to-find AA batteries. There’s a simple dial controller at the bottom, which may be either beige or black. This vibe is made from body-safe, materials and is phthalate-free and latex-free.

Price: $13.45 (33 percent off MSRP)

27. Adam & Eve CyberGlass Taffy Tickler Silicone Smoothie

This unusual dildo is made from body-safe materials: CyberGlass and silicone. It is durable, and can be easily sanitized without fear of cracking or chipping. It is completely safe to use with any kind of lubricant. A fun way to experiment with this dildo is to put it in the refrigerator for a few minutes or let it soak in warm water, which lets you experiment with unusual sensations.

Price: $16.99 (62 percent off MSRP)

28. Puss & Booty Double Penetrating Dildo

This double dildo is ideal for those who enjoy simultaneous penetration. It even comes with a sample of lubricant so you can start experimenting right away. The top shaft offers five inches of insertable length, with a girth of five inches. The lower shaft can be inserted six inches deep, but is a mere three and a quarter inches in diameter.

Price: $22.99 (67 percent off MSRP)

29. Swirled Fantasy Hand-Blown Spiral G-Spot Curved Glass Dildo

This Pyrex dildo is easy to clean, and hypoallergenic. The swirled and tilted design offers intense G-spot stimulation. A free four ounce bottle of massage oil is included with purchase, to help get you in the mood.

Price: $49.99 (53 percent off MSRP)

30. Clone-A-Willy Neon Purple Dildo

Don’t like any of the options on our list? Make your own dildo from a life-cast of your favorite member. This kit comes with everything you need to DIY a exact vibrating replica of any man’s penis. This is a great way to keep the spark alive if your partner is away on business for an extended period of time.

Price: $28.06 (59 percent off MSRP)

Best Sex Toys for Men

We’ve come a long way from blow-up sex dolls. Today’s sex toys for men are made from lifelike materials that provide a more pleasurable experience. One of the most common sex toys for men is a male masturbator sleeve (Flashlight is a prime example of this kind of product). Other types of sex toys for men include vibrators or high-end sex dolls. Guys shouldn’t feel limited to just this section of the list, since many other sex toys in our guide are also suitable for men. The section below includes sex toys that can be used for penile stimulation, but you can also browse a listing of prostate-stimulating sex toys if that’s more your speed.

31. Fleshlight Ice Butt Crystal Masturbator

Designed to simulate real anal sex, this Fleshlight model offers a soft texture and a crystal clear sleeve. For those who feel like realistically-colored sex toys hit the uncanny valley, this is a nice alternative that offers all of the same sensations as a traditional Fleshlight.

Price: $69.95 (21 percent off MSRP)

32. Fleshlight Porn Star Sleeves

Fleshlight has partnered with a number of famous female porn stars to create autographed sleeves inspired by their unique anatomy. There are sleeves for actresses like Jenna Haze, Stoya, and Tera Patrick. Molded sleeves comes housed in an attractive and sturdy canister that resembles an ordinary flashlight, and they are quite simple to clean and sanitize with a Fleshlight Care Pack.

Price: $64.95 and up, depending on style selected

33. B-Link Masturbator Mouth

Can’t afford a high-end sleeve like the Fleshlight? This cheap alternative is a nice option for those on a tight budget.

Price: $18.04

34. Jimmyjane Iconic Ring

Looking for a toy you can use during couples play? This ring provides stimulating sensations for both parties. Dual vibration modes deliver either pressure activated stimulation or constant vibration, depending on your mood.

Price: $35

35. Doc Johnson Sasha Grey UR3 Cream Pie

Love Sasha Grey? This is the sleeve for you. It’s actually quite affordable for a porn star-modeled toy, but that low price doesn’t mean it’s low quality. In fact, this model is made from UR3 material, which has been billed as the “most realistic synthetic flesh ever created”.

Price: $11.44 (51 percent off MSRP)

36. Tenga Easy Beat Egg Masturbator

Don’t fancy having to clean your Fleshlight after every use? Consider a disposable solution instead. These made-in-Japan eggs from Tenga are discreet and disposable. They are made from a super-stretchable elastomer that expands drastically for a snug fit regardless of your size. This six-pack includes six different textures, so you can have a fresh experience each time you crack an egg. Each egg is pre-lubricated and ready to use.

Price: $19.96 for six (54 percent off MSRP)

37. Fleshlight Sex in a Can – O’Doyle’s Stout

If you have roommates, you might want a sex toy that’s a little more discreet. This fleshlight looks like an ordinary can of beer, so it will help you stay on the down low.

Price: $34.95 (44 percent off MSRP)

38. KOKOS Fantastic Real Love Sex Doll Valentina

Looking for a sex doll that offers multiple points of insertion? This high-end doll has a lot to offer. The mouth entrance is dual layer tunnel has multiple tightening zones, and is lined with tiny rounded nubs for stimulation. This toy comes with antibacterial cleaner, which is a nice perk. All holes for insertion go all the way through the body, allowing for easier cleaning.

Price: $379.99

39. California Exotics Waterproof Turbo Stroker

This fully automatic stroker offers three speeds, simple controls, and a body that can be disassembled for easy cleaning. The soft inner sleeve provides excellent sensation.

Price: $56.44 (57 percent off MSRP)

40. Pipedream Products, Inc. Beginner’s Power Pump

Don’t believe the hype that pumps can cause permanent growth. They can, however, be fun for solo play. However, you should use them with caution, as improper use can result in injury. This pump is ideal for beginners.

Price: $7.89 (54 percent off MSRP)

Best Cheap & Inexpensive Sex Toys

Shopping on a tight budget? Or maybe you’re shopping for your first toy, and you don’t want to spend too much on a toy that you’re not sure you’ll like. Either way, this section of our sex toy guide is for you. Just because a sex toy has a low price tag doesn’t mean that you will get a low-end experience. Many small vibrators still have strong motors. In fact, many top-rated “bullet” vibes retail for less than $10. Read on to see some top picks.

41. Lick It! Tongue Vibe from Trinity Vibes

Looking for a fun way to mix things up in the bedroom? This little vibe slips over your tongue, and can be used for oral play. Do be careful, however, as this small vibe could pose a choking hazard.

Price: $5.57 (30 percent off MSRP)

42. California Exotics Colt Xtreme Turbo Bullet

This high-octane bullet provides targeted stimulation for a fraction of the cost of luxury bullets. It offers two speeds, and a handy “no slip” design. Since this vibe is waterproof, the no slip design is a really nice added perk for those who enjoy using toys in the bath or shower.

Price: $7.83 (43 percent off MSRP)

43. Don Wand Bent Graduate Glass Pleasure Wand

This inexpensive pleasure want is tilted to provide G-spot stimulation. It is made from durable borosilicate glass, and can be warmed or chilled for additional fun. A storage pouch is included, allowing you to protect your wand, and keep it discreetly tucked away while you travel.

Price: $8.85 (79 percent off MSRP)

44. Shibari 7-Inch Multi-Speed Vibrator

This waterproof, silky smooth vibrator offers multiple speeds to keep things interesting. It is seven inches long, but a little small in terms of girth. This makes this vibe ideal for first time sex toy shoppers, or for those with limited storage space.

Price: $10.71 (36 percent off MSRP)

45. Primal Juice Clit Bullet Vibrator

This simple bullet vibe is a nice option for those who are budget-conscious. It is waterproof, and comes with a handy storage pouch.

Price: $11.95 (70 percent off MSRP)

46. Beauty Molly Rabbit Ear Vibrator

The “ears” on this vibrator provide stimulation all around the clitoris, and at a price that’s hard to beat. It’s also waterproof, with multiple vibrations modes you can experiment with. All that power fits easily in the palm of your hand, with a design that’s comfortable to hold during extended use.

Price: $19.99 (83 percent off MSRP)

47. Utimi Female Dragon Tongue Massage Vibrator with Rotating Beads

Looking for a fierce vibe that’s packed with pleasure-inducing features? This inexpensive model is packed with tons of little touches that will tantalize you. There’s a raised screw design all over the shaft, which stimulates the G-spot and the internal walls of the vagina. There’s also a clitoral stimulator, which ensures you’re getting double the pleasure.

Price: $16.90

48. California Exotics Butterfly Kiss

While some people prefer larger toys, there are many people who prefer stubby, petite toys. If you prefer your toys to be pint-sized, this “Butterfly Kiss” may be a nice option for you. It’s waterproof, and can be used for both clitoral and G-spot stimulation. If you find shorter toys are more comfortable for you, this inexpensive toy is perfectly designed to complement your body.

Price: $7.66 (55 percent off MSRP)

49. Mini Twist ‘Nipple Sucker’

Not all sex toys need to be focused on your genitalia. Some of the most fun you can have alone or with a partner comes from stimulation that’s a little farther north. If you enjoy nipple stimulation, this is an inexpensive way to get your rocks off.

Price: $7.38

50. Pink B.O.B. Mini Clit Vibrator Massager

We love this cute little design. It’s ideal for gals who prefer clitoral stimulation to G-spot stimulation. The stubby design makes this vibe easy to store. It’s also backed by a 30-day money back guarantee, which is an excellent benefit.

Price: $9.95 (53 percent off MSRP)

Best High End & Luxury Sex Toys

If you’ve tried the rest, it’s time to try the best. Luxury sex toys carry a premium price tag, but they are often more powerful and better-constructed than cheap toys. These sex toys often feature high-end materials, combined with special features like waterproofing, strong motors, elegant designs, and other sophisticated innovations. If you’re willing to splurge, you can greatly enhance the quality of your orgasms with these thoughtfully-designed devices.

51. LELO Tiani 2 Couples Design Edition Remote-Controlled Vibrator

LELO is one of the best-known names in high-end vibrators. This particular model is ideal for couples play. The vibe is controlled by remote, and has been constructed from body-safe materials. An additional insert is available for those who want a “fuller” experience. We like this model because it has three times the wireless range and signal strength of the original design, plus 50 percent more power and additional control options than original SenseMotion Series. Your partner can control the vibe via the remote during couples play, or you can use the vibe without the remote during solo play.

Looking for something a little different? Browse LELO’s entire range of lubricants and sex toys here.

Price: $110.62 (30 percent off MSRP)

52. Jimmyjane Form 6 USB G-Spot Vibrator

The Form 6 is an iconic design that’s got a rabid cult following. It’s curved to perfectly hit the G-spot, and can be used in bed or in the bathtub. Two independently powered ends deliver six vibration modes and five power levels. It doesn’t get much better than this, ladies.

Love Jimmyjane designs, but want to see more styles? Browse more luxury sex toys here.

Price: $175

53. Magic Wand

The Magic Wand is infamous. Designed to be used for body massage, it can also be used for stimulation in the bedroom. Both men and women can use this sex toy, though women are arguably more ardent fans. Fair warning, though: this vibrator provides extremely intense vibrations, and is definitely not for beginners. It’s not designed to be used in the water, and it should only be used for 20 minutes at a time to reduce the risk of overheating. If you’ve been looking for a strong, intense toy to add into your rotation, this may be ideal for your needs.

Price: $97.96 (2 percent off MSRP)

54. OhMiBod Blue Motion Bluetooth Vibrator Bundle with Pure Love Personal Lubricant and Anti-Bacterial Toy Cleaner

OhMiBod is one of the most innovative sex toy companies out there. This cool vibrator comes in a bundle with lubricant and toy cleaner, which is a nice perk. The real headline here is OhMiBod’s Bluetooth controller, which lets you (or a partner) control the stimulation from an iOS or Android device. If you’re trying to keep the fire burning while your partner is away on business, this is a must-have sex toy.

Price: $119.96

55. L’Amourose Rosa Vibe

This vibration is so gorgeous, you might be tempted to display it in your living room. It’s waterproof, comes with a cool charging dock, and is made from FDA-approved materials. The coolest feature here is “Flex and Shift technology”, which ensures that the vibe adjusts to your body’s unique contours, ensuring an experience that is comfortable and pleasurable. The battery can last up to three hours when used at medium speed. The battery can also last for 10 days on standby.

Price: $201.09 for color pictured above, other colors may cost less

56. Jimmyjane Form 5 Vibrator

Jimmyjane’s designs are so hot, we couldn’t pick just one. The Form 5 is designed to be used by men or women. The unique shape boasts micro-thin, spreadable wings. You can use the wings to stimulate the clitoris or the shaft of the penis. Another great, high-end feature is the convenient button lock, which prevents accident activation. If you like to travel with your toys, this is a hugely awesome benefit.

Love Jimmyjane designs, but want to see more styles? Browse more luxury sex toys here.

Price: $145

57. LoveBotz Jaxxx Hammer Multi Function Rechargeable Thrusting Sex Machine

Want a sex toy that simulates the thrusting motion of a real dick? This sex machine can be recharged using the included wall plug. It can be positioned at multiple angles, and mounted for hands-free fun.

Price: $95.22 (52 percent off MSRP)

58. We Vibe 4 Plus Slate Couples Vibrator

Another great vibe for couples play, this luxury vibe is made from medical-grade silicone. It can be operated via remote or smartphone, and comes with a handy charging base/storage caddy. The design was developed after extensive product research and testing with consumers, retailers, sexologists, relationship counselors, OB/GYNs and sex researchers. You can shop more We Vibe sex toys here.

Price: $102.88 (66 percent off MSRP)

59. LoveBots Ejaculating Sex Machine

This mountable sex toy includes one realistic dildo, plus one ribbed, rabbit-style vibe. It can be used for vaginal or anal play. If you want a vibe you can ride, this is one of the most appealing models out there.

Price: $354.57 (26 percent off MSRP)

60. LELO Ora 2: The World’s Most Sophisticated Oral Sex Simulator

LELO is great at designing vibes that look as great as they feel. If you’re looking for a toy that can re-create the stunning sensations of oral sex, this waterproof vibe is a must-have. The coolest feature here is SenseTouch technology, which senses when the vibe is pressed against your body, and increases the intensity of the vibrations accordingly.

Need another reason to love this vibe? It won the prestigious Cannes Lions award in 2014, making it the only sex toy to ever win the grand prize for product design. Of course, if this vibe isn’t quite right for you, you can always peruse more high-end sex toys here.

Price: $103.59 (39 percent off MSRP)

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.