5 Best Tech Toys for Adults Available Right Now (2018)

Looking at the many advertisements that are broadcasted on television or placed on an online banner, there are so many amazing tech toys available, many for children. However, with an evolving technological field and consumerism at its all time high, tech toys are being developed for all ages.

A tech toy is a piece of technology that can be played with, either to make a product or inflict some sort of fun for the user.

The following tech toys for grown-ups are great gift options for those who love their electronics, gadgets and doohickies. So without further ado, here are the top 5 best tech toys for adults on Amazon:

1. Litiholo Hologram Kit

When we think of holograms, it is usually a picture from a sci-fi movie or something similar, especially when thinking of the special effects in Star Wars. Now there is a way to make holograms in your own home. The Litiholo Hologram kit boasts to make your first hologram in under an hour.

It is included with self developing plates which eliminate that process, making for a easier time. It’s a fun, inexpensive way to make your own holograms without the hassle of trying to make them by hand. Either way, it is a really cool use of creative technology that any techie would like, making it a great choice when looking for the best tech toys for adults.

Price: $99.99

2. Spy Gear Lie Detector Kit

If you have seen Law and Order, CSI, Criminal Minds, or some other crime fiction television show, a Lie Detector Kit has probably shown up in at least one of the episodes. This kit is similar to one you may find in an interrogation room or a similar setting. Users place their fingers on the sensors while the machine determines what you say is most likely a lie or truth. Not only is this fun, it can be a potentially fun party game. Although the detector is not 100% accurate, it is accurate enough to get a credible reading.

Price: $154.99

3. Samsung Gear VR

Virtual reality is the future of gaming. With at least three devices slated for a 2016 release, virtual reality headsets are the next kind of “futuristic” technology that offers a first person experience through a screen.

Whether it is playing an immersive video game or watching a movie, virtual reality is becoming the future of entertainment and adds an entirely new level of interactivity to content. There are tons of games currently in development for VR systems as well, making it a soon to be must have item for gamers and fans of technology. The Samsung Gear VR also has room for eyeglasses, making for a comfortable fit. If they’re into VR, it’s easily one of the best toys for grown-ups available right now.

Price: $99.99

4. Parrot Jumping Race MiniDrone

There’s so much talk about flying drones, but what about the drones that can be controlled on the ground? The Parrot MiniDrone features a camera that when used, can send videos and clips instantly to any smartphone or mobile device. It reaches speeds up to 8mph and can jump nearly 2.5 ft up into the air , adding even more to the fun. It does not require a FAA registration since it is not a flying drone, which alleviates some of the worry about the legality of controlling a drone.

This is a great twist on the standard remote controlled vehicle and is better than the typical RC car. It’s one of the best drones for sale for those afraid of flying.

Price: $186.62 (2 percent off MSRP)

5. XYZ Printing 3D Printer

3D printers have been at the top of many tech-lover’s Christmas lists for a while now. They were once very, very expensive and less affordable for those who are on a budget. However, many new models have become available in the recent months, and they’re starting to hit at more affordable prices. The XYZ 3D Printer is a great choice for beginners due to its size and ease of use.

The options with 3D printers are nearly unlimited, since after you make 3D models on the computer, it can be printed into an object to use or build with. This type of technology allows users to create objects or parts for creative projects. Since many of these printers can cost thousands of dollars, the XYZ printer, at nearly $400, is a much more affordable option than many of the products out there, making it one of the best toys for adults on the market this Christmas.

Price: $399.00

