10 Best Drones for Kids (2018)

The hottest toys of 2017 are going to be toy drones, and there are many new models and types of drones to buy already.

With that being said, drone shopping can cause headaches. You would think finding the best drones for kids and beginners would be an easy task, but, unfortunately, it’s not. While the quality of drones mostly scales with price, there are some exceptions, and you can get a great beginner drone for your kids for their birthday without breaking the bank. (Of course, if you’re looking for something more advanced, check out the best drone kits for sale).

So without further ado, here are the top 10 best drones for kids and beginners 2018 edition:

1. Syma X5C

The best selling RC hobby drone on Amazon right now is the Syma X5C, and has 61% of reviewers rating it a full 5 stars. It measures just 31cm x 31cm x 8cm, so it’s not quite micro and it’s not quite a full-size drone. It charges fully in 100 minutes, and it lasts for roughly 8 minutes in flight. It is controllable up to 50m (which makes it one of the best drones for kids). It comes with a 720p camera, and it has a MicroSD slot for storage. It’s great for beginners, and comes in at less than $50. We also included the Syma X5C in our list of the 50 best toys for boys, as well as our list of the hot toys of 2015, and it’s our number one choice for being the best drone for kids.

Price: $48.80 (24 percent off MSRP)

2. Sky Viper HD V950 Video Drone

The Sky Viper drone exceeds its quality expectations for the price. It records 720p high definition pictures and videos, and comes with an included 4GB MicroSD card that allows you to capture up to 20 minutes of flight footage. It can also grab a full 360 degress of panoramic views with the touch of a single button. Its super tough duraflex body is designed with daredevil pilots in mind, so it can take a serious beating without breaking. It measures 12.75″ blade to blade. We love the Sky Viper v950 so much, that we even included it in our mega list of the top 100 best cool toys for boys.

Price: $89.99

3. Traxxas 6608 LaTrax Alias Quad-Rotor RTF Heli

Traxxas’ drones are just as respectable as their cars, which is why we include their cars on our list of the best RC cars on earth. But the LaTrax Alias 6608 Quad-Rotor Ready-to-Fly Helicopter is the bees knees. What does that long title actually mean? Basically, there’s no assembly required, and you’ve got a drone with four rotors. It has a hiigh-capacity 650mAh LiPo battery, and it uses an auto-leveling 6-axis flight system for easy control. It’s the number one selling ready to fly drone on the market. What’s more, it has a slightly aggressive look that ups the “cool factor” a few points.

Price: $99.95 (33 percent off MSRP)

4. UDI U818A UPGRADED VERSION 2.4GHz Quadcopter with Camera

Product Description

The UDI RC 818A Quadcopter with camera is the best known camera drone for kids and beginners, and it comes in at $85. You don’t get the Traxxas name with this one, but UDI can certainly hold its own. This great kids drone is popular for its ease of use and crash-ready design. It’s the perfect learner’s quadcopter. It charges in just 120 minutes, and it can stay in the air for roughly 9 minutes. It’s easy to repair, thanks to its highly modular design. It also uses a 6-axis gyro and 4 channel function for stable flying and easy operation. Its remote is one of the best “cheap” remotes in the business.

Price: $84.95 (15% off MSRP)

5. Heli-Max 1SQ RTF Quadcopter with 2.4Ghz Radio

Product Description

The Heli-Max 1SQ is another great option, and we’ve included it on this list because of how cool it looks. Seriously, look at that orange stud! As far as its specs, it features four independently controlled rotors that gives it an unprecedented level of control, making it incredibly easy to fly indoors. It also works outdoors, but the Heli-Max is one of the best indoor drones available. It uses what’s called triple axis gyro stabilization, so it’s able to remain steady with ease.

Price: $79.95 (20% Off MSRP)

6. Hubsan X4 H107C

For just $40, you can pick up the Hubsan X4 H107C on Amazon. It uses the latest 6-axis flight control system with adjustable gyro sensitivity, so that as they progress in their flight skills, they can slowly allow more access to more control. You can do flips 4-ways with the simple touch of a button. It also comes with a .3MP camera for video recording, and although that’s nowhere new the best camera drones available, it’s good for learning. The camera doesn’t move, it just points straight, but it’ll help your learner to get a feel for positioning the drone. We also included the Hubsan on our list of the best drones under $100 because of its ease of use and cool look.

Price: $40.99 (21 percent off MSRP)

7. Syma X9 Fly Car

Forget about everything you immediately think when someone says “drone”, and have a look at this Syma X9 Flying Car. It has a cool futuristic-looking car design that kids will love, and it has propellers to take it airborn. Of course, it flies AND drives on the ground, so it’s a 2-in-1 that gives your kids more ways to play. When in the air, the drone can do a 360° roll with just the tap of a button. It has a 6-axis gyro for the ultimate control, and its 2.4GHz radio allows for it to be controlled from a distance with minimal interference. I’ll also note that Syma is a trusted brand when it comes to low to mid-end drones, and the X9 is as cool as it looks.

Price: $42.66

8. Inguity MJX X500

The Inguity MJX X500 has big arms and a center brain that’s reminiscent of some sort of alien vehicle. In other words, it’s ridiculously cool-looking and unique in a drone market filled with similar-looking quadcopters. The MJX X500 also has a throttle dial for beginner pilots so that they’re able to adjust the sensitivity of their controls. It has a 10 minute flight time on a single battery charge. It also comes with an impressive radio, as it looks much more formidable in their hands than one of the drones that uses a game controller. The X500 also has FPV capabilities, so your children are able to hook it up to an application on their phone to see exactly what the drone sees, making it great for spying.

Price: $109

9. DBPower UDI U845 UFO Drone

I’ve already sung my praises about the DBPower UDI UFO drone in my most recent list of the best small drones for sale, but it’s the U845’s kid-friendly design and precision controls that make it perfect for new pilots of any age. Not only is it a hexacopter (which allows for more control), but it’s also designed to look like a UFO from some 1960s shaky camera footage — and we all know that kids love everything about aliens. It comes with a dedicated flip button that’s easy to use. What’s more, it has a relatively long battery life (8 minutes on a single charge), and the batteries are removable (and cheap enough to buy more than one). The UDI U845 is the best kids drone for those who have a fascination with aliens.

Price: $89.99

10. QCopter QC1 with HD Camera, LED Lights

Typically speaking, drones have minimal lights, especially when you get to the drones under $100. But the QCopter QC1, which comes in at just under $70, is as luminous as it gets, coming with a plethora of bright LED lights to illuminate the night.

It has a unique blue and green glow that gives it some personality, and it has a similar shape to the Syma X5c (one of the most popular drones on Amazon). Its flight time is impressive, hitting up to 15 minutes on a single battery.

What’s more, it comes with a free second battery to extend their flight to 30 minutes. It’s the perfect toy to play with come dusk time, and it’s this drone’s unique aura of calmness (caused by the lights) that make it so appealing. It also comes with a 2MP photo and video camera for your children to fool around with.

Price: $69.95

