Drones for Sale: Simple Shopper’s Guide 2016

Anyone who isn’t a drone enthusiast might have trouble picking the best drone. That’s not a knock on the buyers, that’s just a fact; there are a lot of different aspects of drones that separate them from one another. While price is usually the most important, buying cheap drones doesn’t necessarily mean you’re buying low quality. The converse is also true; buying high-priced drones doesn’t mean that they’re the best drones on the market.

There are many different types of drones, including camera drones, drones with video, drones for beginners and drones for intermediates. Again, the most important aspect of drone buying is finding the right drone for the right price, and there’s a perfect balance that can be struck in each category.

So if you’re looking to buy a drone for your loved one(s) this holiday, here is a guide to the drones for sale:

What to Look For When Drone Shopping

We’re going to tell you what we find to be the best drones for each price range below, but we know that some prefer the in-store experience. But just because a drone looks cool (most of them look cool), doesn’t mean it’s the best drone to buy. So here are some things to consider when buying a drone:

Flight time: This is the time that the drone will stay in the air before needing a recharge. Usually, the more expensive drones will have longer flight times (maxing out at roughly 25 minutes), while toy drones and smaller drones usually come in at a max of 10 minutes.

Battery price: Buying a second battery is recommended for any drone you buy, and a lot of the lower spectrum drones are similar, so the difference in battery price could be the biggest advantage.

Camera: Obviously, the higher end drones have better cameras, some of which can shoot 4K video. But those pricey options aren’t for everyone, and there are some that can shoot 720p. But not all 720p quality video is the same for each drone, since there are a number of other factors to consider, such as stabilization and how much the drone shakes while you’re flying it.

Reviews: Reviewers are tough, and the best way to determine if a drone is all talk and no delivery is to check out the reviews. We highly recommend you check out some drone reviews before making any purchases, as each drone comes with their own little nuances that might be a deal breaker.

Best Quadcopter Overall

The best quadcopter overall, in our opinion, is the DJI Phantom 3 standard edition, which comes in at an easy to swallow $699 right now on Amazon. It shoots 2.7k HD video and 12MP stills using a 3-axis stabilized integrated camera, and it has a 25 minute flight time. You can stream live video from the drone up to a half mile away through the included DJI Go app using your smartphone or tablet.

The DJI Phantom 3 also has GPS assisted flight features which will allow users to snap the perfect photos without having to worry about flying the drone as well. This will allow users to capture advanced camera perspectives using the drone’s Point of Interest, Follow Me and Waypoint modes.

It’s a solid build that won’t break easily, it takes great pictures, and even beginners can get the hang of flying it pretty quickly.

Price: $699.00 (30 percent off MSRP)

Best Drone Under $100

The Syma X5C with a 32GB memory card is the best drone under $100, hands down. There are plenty of drones out there that come in under $100, but the Syma 5XC is perfect for the newbies and little ones. It has a 2.4G 4 channel 6-axis Gyro, and it comes with an HD camera. The snaps and footage won’t blow you away, but they look good enough to get a feel for using drones with cameras. The 32GB included card stores up to 8 hours of footage, or 24,800 photos. With the Syma, you get roughly 8 minutes of flight time per battery, and batteries are cheap enough so that you can buy a couple extra to double or triple flight times without breaking the bank.

Most importantly for a drone in the price range is that the Syma is incredibly easy to fly. New pilots will get the hang of it quickly, and even if they crash it, it’s cheap enough so that if it breaks (which takes a lot of crashing, mind you) it won’t be too heartbreaking.

Price: $59.99 (with the card), $48.80 without

Best Drone Under $300

If the Syma X5C isn’t enough drone for you, there are plenty of drones between $100-$400 that are more advanced for the intermediate pilots. The best drone under $300 is the Parrot AR.Drone 2.0 Elite Edition Quadcopter. Not only does it look cool, with snow camouflage, it’s highly durable. And, it takes 720p high definition live video which can be streamed and recorded to a smartphone or tablet while flying. Using Parrot’s own FreeFlight 3 app (which is extremely easy to use), you’ll be able to make tweaks to your control, allowing you to find your own tailored sweet spot. It’s fun to fly, and it has a long flight time of 15 minutes. It has a 150 foot range, which is great for the price range.

Sharing your photos and videos is incredibly easy since they can be synced to your smartphone or tablet, which means you’ll be able to easily determine what you’re doing well and how to improve your photos. It also has a one touch take-off and landing button. And, because of its strong styrofoam bumpers, trying advanced maneuvers will allow the user to focus on getting it right without worrying about damaging their drone.

Price: $299.00

Best Drone with Camera

The best camera drone on the market is the DJI Inspire 1, but with price being as important as it is, and it coming in at over $4000 (with everything you need), the second best option this Christmas is the Yuneec Q500+ Typhoon. It comes bundled with the ST10 Personal Ground Station Controller, which uses 10 channels, a 2.4GHz transmitter and a 5.8GHz video receiver. This camera drone has a 32GB SD card included and can support a mega 128GB card.

As far as the quality is concerned, it shoots 1080P footage at 60FPS and it has a 16 MP still camera. It’s a small step down from the DJI Inspire 1’s 4K capabilities, but, again, the price point is what makes it the best drone with camera available.

It also comes with two 5400mAh flight batteries that will provide flight times of up to 25 minutes per charge. It has three different flight modes, including Smart Mode, Angle Mode and Home Mode, each of which you can read more about in our roundup of the best camera drones to buy in 2015.

The Yuneec Q500 comes with an impressive-looking hard case to help protect the drone and the controller from being damaged while transporting.

Price: $1,099.99 (12 percent off MSRP)

Bonus: Stocking Stuffer Drone

Syma has a fantastic nano drone that is perfect as a stocking stuffer, since it comes in at just under $20. The Syma X12 Mini has an impressive 6-axis Gyro that’s incredible to control, and has a full 3D 360 degree rotating function to give it flexibility. It’s so easy to fly, and it’s small enough to fit right inside of a Christmas stocking. In fact, the controller is actually bigger than the drone, itself.

Price: $17.47

