14 Best Home Laser Hair Removal Devices 2018: Which is Right for You?

I hate to admit this in public, but I’m hairy. While that would be great if I were a manly sort of man, the bad news, in this case, is that I’m a woman. A woman with hairy arms, prickly legs and, as the years go by, even a fuzzy face. (If you could see me, you’d note that I’m blushing now.) In my family, we jokingly call it “the pelt”. All our women are endowed with fantastic heads of hair, but that also means we’re super-hairy elsewhere too. Dang. After years of waxing, bleaching, creaming, plucking, shaving, (and nicking,) my poor skin just needs a break. I decided it was finally time to look into other alternatives, but laser hair removal at the dermatologist is crazy expensive. Plus I live 60 miles from my derm, making it an even bigger investment of time and gasoline.

That’s when the idea of home laser hair removal devices came to mind, so I decided to investigate. First, I have to tell you, they don’t come cheap. Second, every device I studied and read reviews on has one thing you probably should know up front: they all involve some level of pain. Different from epilators, which use dozens tiny tweezers to remove hair from various parts of your body, lasers deliver (sometimes stinging) light pulses to your skin that target dark hairs and stop their follicles from producing new hair. That’s great if you only have dark hair, but lots of people don’t. In fact, most at home lasers make it clear – they simply aren’t effective for blonde, grey, white or red hair. The good news is that you’ll find a few new additions to this list that do effectively target those hair colors and they also work on a wider variety of skin tones. Most lasers aren’t recommended for people with medium-dark or dark complexions, however one new product even works for black skin and all hair colors. That’s a major breakthrough for at home laser hair removal devices. Something I didn’t know, until now, is the importance of appropriate eye protection. Laser light pulses can be damaging to your eyes, and in fact some, (but not all) of the devices clearly state that you shouldn’t use them on your face. That rules many of them out for any man or woman wanting to get rid of those sneaky little mustache and beard hairs that just seem to keep popping up.

Each of these laser hair removal machines require you to take some time to deliver the best results. Treatments involve slowly guiding your hair remover across a targeted area, such as your arms or legs, and allowing the remover to send light pulses to small sections of your skin. Some claim to be effective in just three treatments over six weeks. Others suggest the treatment time may be longer to be most effective. Also, some of these laser hair removal devices deliver light pulses faster than others, meaning the time you spend treating your hairy areas is also reduced. Nearly all of the products do indicate that you may need to do maintenance treatments over the long haul, but that seems perfectly reasonable if you’re looking at a mostly hair-free future, right?

While you’re doing your initial series of treatments, and even afterward, you will have some hair regrowth. To prevent ingrown hairs that can get irritated or form lumps and bumps, I recommend doing regular exfoliation treatments with either facial scrubs and peels, as well as body scrubs for your arms and legs. There are also a wide range of new creams and lotions that help to inhibit hair regrowth between treatments.

None of the hair removers I’ve found rate five stars across the board, but I have found a group of home laser hair removers, at a variety of price points, that all rank from 3.5 to 4.4 on a five point scale. And now you can even access high-end, professional machines to use at home, that’s if you’re up for a more substantial investment. Be prepared to spend a thousand dollars, or even more, on one of those salon level machines.

Some of the newer laser hair removal devices also allow you to switch out light cartridges for new technology that rejuvenates your skin. And now, there is an entire lineup of anti-aging IPL devices, dedicated specifically to removing wrinkles and rejuvenating the look of your skin. If you’re ready to stop shaving, waxing and creaming away unwanted hair, you’ll want to start zapping sooner than later. Read more about our 14 Best Home Laser Removal Devices 2018.

Best Home Laser Hair Removal Devices 2018

1. Tria Beauty Hair Removal Laser

The Tria Hair Removal Laser 4X is an FDA-cleared at-home hair removal laser. It is specially designed with advanced features to deliver professional, permanent results and laser-smooth skin from head-to-toe. It uses professional-strength laser hair removal technology, preferred by nine out of 10 dermatologists, to deliver 70% hair reduction within three months. How does it work? The Tria laser targets the pigment in your hair and then permanently disables the hair follicle’s ability to regrow hair. Some great features of the Tria Laser 4X include faster treatment times, a digital display and a pulse counter to make sure you are operating it correctly to get the best possible results. The Tria laser costs just a fraction of what you’d pay for professional treatments from a dermatologist. If you’re looking to remove lighter hair colors such as naturally white, blonde, red or gray, the Tria might not be a suitable choice. These hair colors simply will not absorb enough of the laser’s energy to disable the hair follicle. Because even at-home laser hair removal can be painful, try Tria Beauty’s SmoothStart Calming Gel. The Tria Beauty Finishing Serum helps skin after each treatment. Tria also makes a smaller precision laser hair remover. At a lower price of just $299, this smaller Tria is perfect for your upper lip, armpits and bikini lines. Moisturizing laser treated skin can be tricky as it may be super sensitive following treatment. To solve that problem, try Tria’s Beauty Super C Brightening Moisturizer made especially for laser treated skin.

Price: $449

Pros:

Effectively removes hair

Easy to use

Far less expensive than professional laser treaments

Automatic settings

Cons:

It hurts

Doesn’t remove blonde, white, gray or red hair

Not suitable for use on areas with tattoos

It takes time and patience

2. LumaRx IPL Hair Removal Device

The LumaRx IPL at-home hair removal device claims their users experience up to a 94 percent reduction of unwanted hair. Pioneered by one of the nation’s leading dermatologists, LumaRx utilizes IPL (Intense Pulsed Light) technology, which is one of the most effective technologies for long-lasting hair removal. It’s also the same technology used by skin care professionals. This gives you many of the same benefits of professional treatments in an at-home device for convenient, customized use. Ideal for large and small areas all over the body, including female facial hair, it can also be used on underarms, bikini line, arms, legs, chest and stomach. The LumaRx should only be used on light to medium skin tones. The device comes with a built-in skin tone tester that is designed to help prevent treating skin that may be too dark. The light energy targets dark colored hairs, and works best on black, dark brown or dark blond hair. LumaRx will not be as effective on peach fuzz or lighter hair colors such as light blond, red, gray or white. If you’ve got a more substantial goal than defuzzing your face and armpits, you might opt for the LumaRX Full Body Laser. With a three by two centimeter treatment window and 65,000 flashes, the full-body device is ideal for larger areas of use and more intensive treatments. Men who are looking to remove chest hair and back hair should consider this more robust device. It promises up to 94% hair reduction in just three treatments over the course of one month. With summer on the way, you still have plenty of time to look great for the beach or pool party.

Price: $183.35

Pros:

Effective hair removal

Small and easy to handle for facial areas

Well priced

Highly rated by Amazon purchasers

Cons:

It hurts

Time and patience required

Not effective on light blonde, grey, white or red hair

May be too small to tackle large areas

3. Philips Lumea Comfort IPL Hair Removal System

The Philips Lumea Comfort IPL Hair Removal System promises silky smooth skin. Gentle and effective even on the most sensitive areas of the body, this light-based system uses IPL technology to deliver up to 75 percent hair reduction after only four treatments or two months (when used bi-weekly on lower legs). It includes a skin tone sensor to ensure your skin and hair tone are suitable, as well as five adjustable light energy settings to ensure gentle but effective treatment. The Philips Lumea Comfort is intended for use only on light to medium skin tones and on naturally dark blond, brown, and black hair. Unlike other brands, Philips Lumea Comfort does not require any replacement parts. The device provides six years of full body treatments with no replacement lamps. Because eye protection is recommended when using IPL devices, you might want to add these protective glasses to your purchase. The Philips Lumea is one of the most affordably priced of all the lasers reviewed, rating 3.6 out of five stars from purchasers. The Philips Lumea rates as well as many, but at about half the price. Its ergonomic shape makes it easy to handle and aim the laser in even those hard to reach places.

Price: $209

Pros:

Less painful than other IPL systems

Small and easy to hold and control

Lower priced than many

Greatly reduces hair regrowth

Cons:

It still hurts

Long list of restrictions for use

Not as effective as some

Eye protection recommended

4. Silk’n Flash & Go Hair Removal Device

Silk’n Flash & Go is an innovative light-based hair removal device designed for use on the entire body, including the face, to provide permanent results. Flash & Go is loaded with 5,000 pulses of hair removal energy which yield professional-quality results at a much lower cost than visits to a physician. The new high tech design of the Flash & Go applicator allows you to properly target and zone into any area that you’d like hair removal treatment. Flash & Go is especially useful for treating sensitive areas like bikini lines or smaller, targeted zones like your under arms. FDA cleared to ensure your safety, Flash & Go’s pulse speed means quicker treatment times with less discomfort. Flash & Go also makes disposable lamp cartridges to add to the life of your device. The Silkn Flash & go Luxx offers 120,000 pulses for long life use on arms and legs. With just two to four self-treatment sessions, most users have noticed visually diminished hair. That’s comparable to results produced by professionally administered laser procedures. With Flash & Go, 80 percent of users experienced a noticeable reduction in hair after just three months.

Price: $199

Pros:

Least expensive of those reviewed

Easy to change lamp cartridges

Less painful than some

Small and easy to handle

Cons:

Requires eye protection

Lamp life can be less than promoted

Treatments can irritate or burn skin

Takes a lot of time and patience

5. Remington iLIGHT Pro Plus Quartz Hair Removal System

Fast, gentle and easy to use, the Remington iLIGHT Pro Plus Quartz Hair Removal System has an ultra-fast flash rate that lets you treat areas like your underarms and bikini line in about a minute. Most people find the treatment sensation less painful than other at-home hair removal systems. Plus, you never have to take a break between treatments to charge your device. The Remington iLIGHT uses the same IPL technology used by dermatologists. It is good for use by both men and women, but only for hair removal below the neck including legs, underarms, bikini line, chest, stomach and arms. The product should not be used anywhere on or around the face, head, ears or neck. If two of you are using the device, you’ll want to get additional Pro Plus Quartz replacment lights. You will begin seeing results and visibly smoother skin within just a few weeks of starting your treatments. After just three treatments, you will see permanent results. After your initial treatment regimen of three times over the span of one month, just use the iLIGHT Pro Plus Quartz for touch-ups as needed.

Price: $289.73 (5 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Good for men and women

Works with time and patience

Long cord makes it convenient to use

Fast treatment times

Cons:

Cannot be used to remove facial hair

shape can make it difficult to use on hard to reach areas

Does not work for everyone

Can cause pain and skin irritation

6. iluminage Touch Permanent Hair Reduction System

The iluminage Touch Permanent Hair Reduction System is the only FDA cleared technology for permanent results on all skin tones. Used by dermatologists around the world, it is clinically proven to be effective on the widest range of hair colors including blonde, dark blonde and red. Safe, painless and effective with no nicks, stinging or snapping. Treats face, legs, arms, underarms, and bikini area in just minutes. Users in clinical studies have reported up to 94 percent hair reduction in just three months after one series of treatments. The iluminage Touch is the first and only at-home technology to combine Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) and Radio Frequency (RF) energies to deliver clinically proven, painless, permanent results. Order the Touch Precision Adaptor, a helpful tool that makes it easy to deliver targeted pulses in small or hard to treat areas, such as your face, under arm and bikini lines. Just snap the precision adaptor on the main applicator for easy, targeted application. To keep your iluminage Touch running effectively for years to come, get the iluminage Touch Quartz Replacement Cartridge to keep everyone in your house hair free. iluminage also offers a smaller version of this system called the iluminage Precise Touch Permanent Hair Reduction System. If price is your biggest concern, at just $245, the Precise Touch might be a good first step toward hair removal. It’s also highly rated by users.

Price: $445

Pros:

Effective on the widest range of hair colors including blonde, dark blonde and red

Effective on a broad range of skin tones

Less painful than many

Highly rated by users

Cons:

Among the most expensive

Replacement cartridges are super spendy

Not effective for everyone

Can cause skin sensitivity

7. Silk’n SensEpil Hair Removal Combo Kit

Silk’n SensEpil is a physician approved home-use device for obtaining laser like hair removal results. Silk’n SensEpil uses highly sophisticated Home Pulsed Light (HPL) technology to safely and effectively provide you with proven long-term hair removal results. Because effective hair removal takes a number of sessions over many weeks, you can further inhibit hair regrowth with Stop Hair spray inhibitor. As with all hair removal devices, of course there’s some pain involved, both physically and financially. Refill light cartridges are pretty spendy, this units cartridges are quite long lasting. Users of this HPL device are pretty ebullient about the effectiveness of the machine, so it likely makes the price of the light cartridges well worth it.

Price: $275

Pros:

Rated 3.6 out of five stars by users

Corded unit means no worries about dead batteries

Works well even on sensitive skin

Large treatment spot size

Cons:

It hurts, of course

Hard to tell what areas you’ve already treated, so you may miss spots

Not effective for everyone

Must wear special eye protection while using it

8. Veet Infini’Silk Pro Hair Removal System

We’d all love to have touchably smooth skin without shaving and waxing. Veet’s Infini’Silk is an FDA-cleared IPL hair removal device for both women and men, designed specifically to give you the longest lasting, smooth skin. This light-based IPL hair removal system for home use harnesses the same technology found in many clinics, spas and salons, so you can enjoy permanent hair reduction results at a fraction of the cost for professional hair removal treatments. Simply treat your skin with the intense pulsed light IPL hair removal technology. You’ll see and feel the permanent results in as few as four to five treatments. Veet Infini’Silk is ideal for hair removal from your underarms, arms, stomach, bikini line, legs, back, and chest. Other features include skin color sensor, skin contact sensor, five light energy levels, and corded operation. To keep your Infini’Silk running smoothly, don’t forget to get an extra replacement light cartridge.

Price: $252.22 (33 Percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Comfortable in the hand so it’s easy to use

Corded system allows for longer use times

Effectively removes hair for most people

Large head allows for greater coverage more quickly

Cons:

It still stings

Cannot be used on tatooed skin

Not effective on all skin types and hair colors

Not for use on the face

9. Braun Gillette Venus Silk-Expert IPL 5001 Hair Removal System

Venus Silk-expert is a newer option among IPL devices. Venus Silk-expert’s IPL system can result in permanent hair reduction in as little as four treatments. It works beneath the skin’s surface by targeting the melanin in the hair follicle, helping to break the cycle of hair re-growth. With continued, regular use, it helps prevent unwanted hair from reaching the skin surface. Skin tone varies across different parts of the body, with each tone requiring a specific energy level to target the melanin. Only Venus Silk-expert has the unique SensoAdapt skin tone sensor which continuously reads your skin tone at an astounding 80 times per second. It then automatically adapts the light intensity for best efficacy and safety. This removes the guesswork of having to match your skin tone against the complicated color matching charts that many other devices require. Gillette Venus Silk-Expert IPL provides fast treatments suitable for large parts of the body such as legs or arms. A leg or arm can be treated in just 8 minutes, without compromising on effectiveness. With 300,000 flashes, this home laser hair remover will last you a long time, before the light cartridges require replacement.

Price: $298.74

Pros:

Effective and reducing hair and regrowth

Fits well in hand

Fast treatment times

Automatic skin sensor adjusts on the fly

Cons:

It still hurts

Expensive compared to some

Some complaints about short shelf life

More difficult to use on chin and upper lip than some

10. SmoothSkin Gold IPL

SmoothSkin Gold is the fastest and most powerful IPL home use hair removal device on the market. You can treat unwanted hair in just a few minutes, making treatments quick and easy. At its fastest, the time between flashes is less than 1 second. That means you can cover large areas in a small amount of time. This device is takes complex technology and makes it simple. SmoothSkin Gold has a unique “Detect and Set” feature for personalized treatment. This feature means you don’t have to worry about choosing skin tone settings as the device automatically detects skin tone for you. It also has dual treatment modes (Glide and Stamp), and there’s no need to pre-treat with calming gel. The ergonomic design is easy on your hands. SmoothSkin Gold includes 120,000 flashes. It is recommended that you follow the 12 week regimen and then continue treating monthly as required to maintain beautiful, hair free skin.

Price: $395.99

Pros:

Effectively removes unwanted hair

Enough flashes for six years of full body treatments

Two year warranty

Works on a broad range of skin tones

Cons:

Yes, it still hurts

More expensive than some

Not effective for all skin and hair colors

11. Project E Beauty Pro Mini Laser Hair Removal IPL + Rejuvenation Skin Care

The Project E Beauty IPL laser hair remover produces a high intensity flash of filtered light from its applicator head. Again, this laser hair removal machine offers two functions – hair removal and skin rejuvenation. This device would be good for small salon use as well as home use. The hair removal lamp delivers 6000 shots based on using it at the strongest energy every time, however real use time will likely be longer. Even at the low energy level, it produces effective hair removal treatment. If you’re looking for a full on salon or spa machine, Project E Beauty makes a professional level laser hair remover and skin care system that you can buy for home use.

Price: $590

Pros:

Effectively removes hair for most people

Dual function system that includes skin rejuvenation

Comes with protective eyewear

Cons:

Expensive compared to many

Fewer shots per cartridge than some

It still hurts

12. Remington iLIGHT Ultra Face and Body Hair Removal System

Fast, gentle and easy to use, the new iLIGHT Ultra Face and Body laser hair removal device has an ultra-fast flash rate lets you treat areas like your underarms and bikini line in about a minute. After just three treatments you see a discernible difference. The important difference between this home laser hair removal machine and the iLIGHT Pro is the ability to use it on your face, but only if you’re a woman. It is not recommended for men’s facial hair. Most people find the treatment sensation comfortable and you never have to take a break between treatments to charge your device. The Remington iLIGHT Ultra Face and Body Hair Removal System is intended for the use on male and female body hair on underarms, bikini line, legs, arms, chest and stomach. It’s also great for use on female facial hair on the cheeks, sideburns, chin, neck areas and above the lip. The iLIGHT Ultra Face and Body device works best on medium to darker hair colors and will not work on light colored hair like white and grey. It is less effective on lighter hair colors like light blonde or red. It does work on many skin types from fair to medium, however it is not recommended for dark or black skin.

Price: $449

Pros:

Good for body hair on men and women

Works effectively on female facial hair

Long cord makes it convenient to use with no recharging

Fast and fairly comfortable treatment regimen

Cons:

Cannot be used to remove male facial hair

On the expensive side

Does not work for everyone

Can cause pain and skin irritation

13. Silk’n Flash&Go Compact & Trim

The Silk’n Flash&Go Compact is an innovative light-based device for hair removal for the entire body, including the face, with permanent results. The petite and easy to handle system uses FDA-cleared technology to help you achieve a long-lasting solution for hair removal. The new high tech design of the Flash&Go Compact applicator allows you to easily target and zone into any area that requires treatment, whether large or small. To make treatments even faster, there is a gliding method that allows you to just hold down the trigger allowing the device to continuously emit pulses. Slim and compact, the precision electric trimmer can slide neatly and discreetly into the pen slot of your favorite purse for on-the-go grooming needs. The Silk’n trimmer is not only great to use before hair removal treatments, but also can be used to tame unruly eyebrows and remove hair in those areas that are not recommended for using the hair removal device.

Price: $198

Pros:

Rated 3.1 out of 5 stars by users

More affordable than most

Glide option makes for faster hair removal on large areas

Easy to handle size and shape

Cons:

Difficult to use on upper lip

Sensor makes it more suitable to flatter skin surfaces

It stings

Not effective for every user

14. SensiLight Mini 100

The SensiLight Mini 100 hair-reduction system makes expensive salon hair-removal treatments a thing of the past. The high-capacity lamp can produce up to 100,000 flashes, which means you’ll never have to worry about refill cartridges. That makes this nifty hair removal device, trouble and worry free as well as less expensive than others requiring bulb replacements. This is an affordable introduction to at-home pulsed-light hair removal. FDA-cleared and clinically proven reactive pulsed light technology takes the widely known IPL technology one step further, incorporating unique sensors that continuously react to your skin’s specific needs with every single pulse. This hair remover is a plausible option for achieving silky-smooth skin on target regions of the body. Like most at-home laser hair removal machines and ipl devices, the Mini 100 works best on dark hair or hair that contains more melanin.

Price: $179.99

Pros:

Reduces hair regrowth over time

Works on the face as well as the body

Very affordable compared to many

100,000 pulses means a long shelf life

Cons:

Yes, it hurts

Cord may make it somewhat awkward to use

Not as effective for darker complexions

Not recommended for blonde, grey or red hair

