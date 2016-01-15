10 Best Hoverboards 2018: The Ultimate List (Updated!)

The Self-Balancing Scooter is known by many names: the hoverboard, the Swagway, the airboard, etc. But given their recent popularity, you can call them whatever you want and people will still know what you’re talking about.

If you are new to this concept, please let me do you the favor of making it clear that these devices don’t actually hover.

Instead, these devices employ a gyro sensor to balance two motor hubs, upon which you can independently control each wheel with your foot. It offers a smooth and safe ride that is as close to hovering as you will get for under $1,000.

So you may wonder then, is it worth settling for this while I wait for real hoverboards? The answer: absolutely. These Segway-esque devices are simple, fun, and totally viable for commuting. And don’t worry, none of these models will catch fire.

In fact, manufacturers are already releasing 2.0 versions of their original models. These new hoverboards adhere to an updated set of UL electrical safety standards just put into effect in May 2016.

Going forward, you should only purchase UL 2272 Certified hoverboards, and be sure check for the UL holographic certification label before using any product you’ve purchased.

To make the selection easier, we’ve put a wide selection of self-balancing scooters to the test in order to find our ten favorite UL 2722 Certified hoverboards, all of which offer a safe, fun, and unique hoverboard experience. Read on below to check out our picks.

1. Razor Hovertrax 2.0

Razor impressed us at the beginning of the year with their first Hovertrax model, but has already reworked their original design for a safer and more enjoyable ride. The new and improved unit is now serves as a benchmark for hoverboard safety and quality.

The Hovertrax 2.0 is as sturdy and heavy as its predecessor, but comes with a few cosmetic upgrades. For starters, it now comes in a variety of colors, including black, blue, white, red, and pink.

Additionally, each style now has a cool-blue LED display that serves as a turn signal, blinking when you move to one side and returning to solid lights when you straighten out again.

This is a handy safety feature, as you can travel at speeds over 10 Mph on this hoverboard before you start to get speed wobbles, and some pedestrians won’t be able to anticipate your movement.

If you are more comfortable limiting your speed, you can enable the Hovertrax’s training mode, which caps the max speed of the scooter until you change it back. And getting on is a breeze thanks to a very useful self-balancing feature.

Once you get used to it, riding the Hovertrax 2.0 is fluid and effortless. Razor sent me a review unit to test out just how different the Hovertrax 2.0 is, and I have never felt more comfortable on a hoverboard.

I skipped over the training mode altogether, and had no trouble mastering this hoverboard. The first Hovertrax had fairly aggressive deceleration, but the Hovertrax 2.0 is much smoother when slowing down.

In fact, the great max speed and smooth handling makes this hoverboard is a totally viable option for commuting, as long as you don’t have any particularly steep hills to climb.

Climbing even modest hills pushed the silent motor beyond its limits, though this may have to do with the fact that I a almost exceed the maximum rider weight.

If you start riding the unit while it is not level or on too steep of a slope, the hoverboard’s off-balance alert will cause the foot pads to rumble, and will power down if you don’t correct it.

The swappable battery lasts about 60 minutes, which is average across most hoverboards, and offers enough time to wear yourself out from riding.

The Hovertrax 2.0 is fun, nimble, and exhilarating, giving you plenty of reasons to ride. And do self-balancing scooters have a future in action sports? At least one kid thinks so.

Price: $298.00 (35 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Responsive controls and smooth deceleration

Self-balancing feature allows for easy mounting

Handy training mode for new users

Cons:

Cannot go uphill easily

1 hour battery life could be better

2. Swagtron T5

Short of the now recalled Swagway, the Swagtron easily takes the prize for best product name.

This detail aside, the Swagtron T5 still earns high marks among self-balancing scooters. Not only does it match the competition in terms of speed and travel time, but it also includes several high-end features like a built-in Bluetooth speaker, reinforced protective casing, and a built-in carry strap.

The speaker is a fun inclusion for cruising around the block. While it sounds decent, it hopefully won’t be the reason you purchase this hoverboard. (Also, the Bluetooth voice prompt when powering on the board is rather annoying.)

The so-called sports body, however, is definitely worth picking the T5 for, as it is designed to provide extra protection for the scooter’s electronics and battery over other models.

The one downside of this plastic casing is that it still scratches easily, which can quickly ruin the cosmetic appeal of the board. It somewhat makes up for that by adding an embedded carry strap for hybrid transit.

On the subject of battery, this model offers about 90 minutes of use, and has an LED display to show you the remaining charge. It is reliable and fast enough to make a short commute to school or work go by in a breeze.

This scooter has a max speed of 8 Mph, but also has a Learning Mode that reduces your max speed. This means it is an easy ride for beginners and experts alike.

Whatever mode you are on, the T5 handles exactly how you want it to. This self-balancing scooter turns quickly, rolls smoothly, and decelerates at just the right pace. Cracks and bumps might give it a little extra trouble, though.

This is because its hard rubber wheels on the Swagtron are somewhat less grippy than other models, but this only really shows on sandy or wet surfaces. Turning is still sharp, and controlling the Swagtron feels fairly natural after using it for just fifteen minutes.

Like all the other models on this list, the Swagtron aims to correct the reputation of hoverboards being unsafe. It offers built-in safety features, like its own off-balance notification feature. This model also has LED lights that blink like turning signals when you turn.

This trusted brand is a great pick for those who are looking for a fun and safe ride.

Price: $222.00 (11 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Battery charges faster than average

Handy Learning Mode for new users

Built-in Bluetooth speaker

Cons:

Plastic casing scratches easily

Annoying Bluetooth voice prompt

Wheels are less grippy

3. Swagtron T1

For those shopping on a budget, Swagtron’s T1 is a solid alternative to the T5 that will save you about $50. It offers almost identical specs to its upgrade, save for the Bluetooth speaker, reinforced protective casing, and the built-in carry strap

Despite not having extra thick casing to protect its battery from shock, the T1 is still UL 2272 certified, which means it is protect from short circuiting, overheating, and overcharging. It has small rubber bumpers to cushion impacts.

One of the cooler safety features is the rolling stop feature (also found on the T5). If you lose power for any reason, the board will guide you to a balanced rolling stop.

This battery will get you the same 90 minutes of ride time, and also has an LED display to show you the charge remaining. The battery usually charges in under 2 hours, while many other brands take 2 hours or more.

As for handling, the T1 has the exact same motor and gyro hub as the T5. The T1 is responsive and nimble, and if it ever started to feel like it might be drifting in one direction or another, its manual has instructions to recalibrate its balance mechanism.

The wheels are the same as the T5, which struggle a little more than usual with sandy or wet surfaces, though that shouldn’t normally an issue. The issue may also be more apparent to me because I approach the max weight limit of 220 pounds.

Another issue I deal with on pretty much any hoverboard is that if you stand over six feet tall, it is a little harder to keep your balance because of your higher center of gravity. This isn’t a shortcoming from Swagtron, but something you should be aware of as you read on.

All in all, either the T1 or the T5 are top notch choices, and it simply comes down to personal preference as to which one is the better choice.

Price: $299.99 (14 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Responsive handling and deceleration

Battery charges faster than average

Handy training mode for new users

Cons:

Plastic casing less sturdy (and scratches easily)

Wheels are less grippy

Balancing can be harder for taller riders

4. Epikgo Self-Balancing Scooter

Epikgo is a new name to the post-UL certification market, and their tanky iteration of the hoverboard makes up for its higher price tag with high-performance dual motors and all-terrain wheels.

The Epikgo weighs a whopping 31 pounds, but it is about 30% larger than the standard hoverboard design. Its 8.5-inch all-terrain tires are solid rubber, and give you the luxury to basically ride wherever you please.

The board handles puddles, sand, dirt, and grass. Its casing is IP56-rated for dirt and water resistance, categorizing it as partially submersible without causing any damage.

Its dual 400W motors make it one of the only scooters available with the horsepower to climb slopes as steep as 18 degrees. It also contributes to an impressive top speed of 10 Mph.

When it comes to handling, the Epikgo is an easy board to ride. Despite not having a training mode, its larger wheels make it easy to learn on, as you don’t turn quite as fast, and rarely have to worry about concrete bumps.

Its battery life is on the low end, only lasting about 60 minutes, but it also charges quite fast, usually in under 2 hours. The Epikgo has white LED headlights, plus smaller red blinkers to help pedestrians predict your movement.

If you have been looking for a hoverboard that can take a beating, this is it. Few other hoverboards can stand up to the kind of abuse that the Epikgo can, so if you plan to do any sort of off-road or off-season riding, this should be your pick.

Price: $699.99

Pros:

High performance motor improves slope climbing and top speed

8.5-inch all-terrain tires

IP65 rating for rugged use

Cons:

High price tag

1 hour battery life could be better

No training mode

5. Hoverzon XLS Self-Balancing Hoverboard

The XLS is the premium hoverboard model from Hoverzon, which steps the game up with extra battery protection, a wide array of LED lights, a built-in Bluetooth speaker, and wider anti-slip foot pedals.

The XLS is arguably one of the most durable hoverboards out there, thanks to what Hoverzon calls their “Aegis Armor Battery Protection.” Simply put, the battery is protected by multiple shock-absorbing layers, which provides peace of mind regarding battery issues that plagued previous manufacturers.

You can ride for a little over 60 minutes on one charge. This is tracked by an onboard battery life indicator, which sits next to the system status indicator.

These are both found between the XLS’ extra wide foot pedals, which give you more control and comfort when riding, especially if you hard larger feet like I do.

This hoverboard is overall easy to control from the get go, though, offering a training mode for new riders, a standard mode for experienced riders, and a pro mode, which offers advanced controls only accessible through the free Hoverzon app (which I haven’t been able to find).

In any of these modes, controls are responsive and the self-balancing feature makes mounting and dismounting easy. The XLS takes turning and accelerating with ease, all the way up to its max speed of 8 Mph.

This board has LED lights on both the front and the rear, and the integrated Bluetooth speaker really completes the package. The speakers sound alright, but have a limited wireless range, meaning you have to bring your phone along for the ride.

For its higher price tag, the XLS offers a lot of nice features, but still suffers some of the same shortcomings that all hoverboards have to deal with. If you can settle for the basic battery life, though, then the XLS is an excellent pick.

Price: $249.99

Pros:

Built-in Bluetooth speaker

Front and rear LED indicators

Three riding modes for different experience levels

Cons:

High price tag

1 hour battery life could be better

6. Hoverzon S Self-Balancing Hoverboard

Shoppers truly looking for the best hoverboard around will probably overlook the pared down S model from Hoverzon, since it does not pack the Bluetooth speaker and added battery protection of the company’s aforementioned XLS model.

However, for about $100 cheaper, the S model offers a reliable set of specs where they truly matter, while still offering a safe and UL 2272-compliant ride.

The casing for this hoverboard is almost identical to the XLS. It has the same wide and grippy foot pedals, the same weight of 28 pounds, and the same standard 6.5-inch aluminum wheels.

Its casing does not have the same ABS reinforcement as the XLS, but it does come with rubber bumpers that help absorb shock from collisions and protect the finish.

The S design only has one set of LED lights, so you will lose some visibility from behind.

As for how it rides, it is almost an identical experience to the XLS. Despite its lower price, this model has the same motor and gyro hub as its upgrade, meaning you can still get going up to 8 Mph.

Turning is smooth, and this self-balancing scooter decelerates in a way that feels natural. With a battery that lasts a little over an hour, can take you about 11 miles on a single charge. All around, the Hoverzon S is a satisfying ride.

The reasons you might want to upgrade are clear, but not all-encompassing. If you’re keeping a budget in mind, you can definitely consider the Hoverzon S.

Price: $249.99 (38 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Same motor and gyro hub as XLS model

Wide anti-slip foot pedals

Optional training mode for new riders

Cons:

Less durable casing than Hoverzon XLS

1 hour battery life could be better

7. Segway miniPRO

Up and coming brands have provided plenty of pressure for Segway to phase out its goliath flagship transporter for something more portable. Now, the Segway miniPRO seeks to redefine the Silicon Valley commute the way its dad once did.

The miniPRO isn’t exactly something you can sling over your back and take on the bus like a normal hoverboard, but its slightly larger design offers a more polished riding experience that keeps you in absolute control.

The miniPRO sets itself apart from the pack with its 10.5-inch inflatable tires, which can easily grip onto uneven terrain. Its dual motors are also engineered to adapt to their terrain, providing the proper resistance on a variety of different surfaces.

The foldout knee control bar might look like a silly addition, but it is a great stabilizer when taking longer rides. Better yet, you can lean into it to more precisely steer your miniPRO while turning.

This hoverboard handles as you’d expect from the name brand, and is capable of going up to 10 Mph. Unfortunately more adventurous riders are greatly frustrated with the automatic speed limiter, which kicks in rather aggressively if you exceed the max speed.

Conversely, commuters will appreciate this feature, as it enables more control over the device. Speaking of control, the Segway app gives you lots of extra features, including LED customization, safety feature modification, and an anti-theft alarm.

Despite being almost double the price of most hoverboards, the miniPRO only get about 60 minutes of average use from a full battery charge. But this shortcoming still plagues hoverboards across the price spectrum, and doesn’t detract much from the value of the miniPRO.

Segway’s first compact self-balancing scooter nonetheless remains a top pick for anyone who wants the very best hoverboard experience.

Price: $599.99 (14 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Inflatable tires have improved grip and stability

Mobile Control App allows customization and anti-theft

Max speed of 10 Mph

Cons:

Larger and less portable form factor

Aggressive speed limiter

High price tag

8. Powerboard by HOVERBOARD

The Powerboard by HOVERBOARD stands out as the lowest-priced UL Certified hoverboard on Amazon, yet it delivers everything you might need, including USA-based shipping and customer support.

The Powerboard is decently sturdy, and of average heft at 26 pounds. This board is available in white, red, blue, or black, and all have LED lights to designate turns and direction for added safety in low visibility.

The board also has an onboard battery level indicator which will warn you when you near the end of the board’s battery life, but the Powerboard has a noticeably larger battery, offering up to 6 hours of battery life.

Part of how it gets so much extra battery life is that it has a safety limiter that locks the device’s max speed at 6 Mph. For many riders, that will be as fast as they want to go, but speed demons will be disappointed every time they hear the beep signalling that the safety limiter has kicked in.

Note that this unit does not have a beginner mode to learn on, so riders wanting an even lower max speed may be out of luck as well. But once you do get a hang of riding, the Powerboard handles quite well, even on rough terrain.

For a board that is easy on the wallet, fun to ride, and leading the pack in battery life, you certainly can’t go wrong with the Powerboard.

Price: $349.99 (50 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Responsive turning and decelerating

6 hour battery life

Low price tag

Cons:

Limited max speed of 6 Mph

Slightly heavier than other top models

No beginner mode for riders

9. Skque X1

The X1 self-balancing scooter marks Skque’s upgrade to UL 2272-compliant electronics. In addition to improved safety standards, the X1 also boasts remarkable improvements to chassis durability and gyro sensor tuning.

This sleek hoverboard comes in black, white, red, and blue, and its sturdy plastic shell holds up fine against rough rides, all the while shielding the most vulnerable parts of its electronics.

This model has 8-inch hard rubber wheels, but you may opt for the 6.5-inch or 10-inch versions depending on what kind of terrain you’ll be riding on.

Smaller wheels provide easier handling on flat surfaces, but have more trouble with cracks in sidewalks and other obstacles. Larger wheels offer improved traction, but turn slightly slower.

Each wheel size upgrade is $50 more than the last, capping out at $550 for the 10-inch wheels. Also keep in mind that the patterns on the wheel hubs may vary, depending on which production batch the scooter is from.

The main draw of the X1 is its smooth handling and easy use. Its gyro sensor is stable, and offers fast response to your movements. Despite not having a training mode for the less-coordinated, the X1 is simple to ride for most.

The X1 reaches a max speed of almost 8 Mph, and can travel about 12 miles on a single battery charge. This max range is comparable to most other models, but if you use the built-in Bluetooth speaker every time you ride, you may cut your commuting potential a little short.

For the casual rider, however, wireless listening while you cruise is a fun addition. The X1 also includes built-in LED lights for added nighttime visibility.

Each of Skque’s models with different wheels handles differently, but overall, all of them are winners. Most will be fine with the 8-inch wheels, but personally, I like the 10-inch model’s potential as a commuter device.

Price: $369.34

Pros:

Different wheel sizes for added stability

Faster battery charging

Built-in Bluetooth speaker

Cons:

No training mode

Wheel hub design may be different than pictured

High price tag

10. Segway One S1

The two-wheeled self-balancing scooter might be the latest and greatest trend, but the self-balancing unicycle is the original pseudo-hovering transporter. Segway’s One S1 is much harder to learn than a hoverboard, but will give experienced riders a faster and more thrilling ride.

Because this device only needs one motor, it can reach much higher top speeds of 12.5 Mph, and offers enough battery life to travel up to 15 miles at just over an hour of ride time. One downside to the battery is that it takes up to 4 hours to fully recharge, which is double most hoverboards.

The single 16-inch wheel offers good traction, and takes hills better than a hoverboard can. Just keep in mind that this ride will be much harder to control.

The One S1 still has a gyroscope to balance your pitch, but you must balance your own roll (sideways movement) on this style of self-balancing transporter.

The free Ninebot by Segway App offers a friendly tutorial on how to ride that could teach you it in about an hour. The app also allows you to monitor speed, customize light colors, remotely lock the wheel, and more.

As a smaller device, the One S1 is slightly more portable than a hoverboard, too. Its pedals fold in, making it slightly easier to carry around, but it still weighs about 25 pounds, so it is just barely lighter than its two-wheel counterpart.

If you are up for the challenge, this newly UL 2272-certified transporter could easily replace your bike if you are a casual commuter.

Price: $599.00

Pros:

Max speed of 12.5 Mph

Mobile Control App allows customization and anti-theft

Single motor handles slopes better

Cons:

More difficult to learn

Requires 4 hours to fully charge

High price tag

