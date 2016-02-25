Understanding the Different Versions of Popcorn Time

With PopcornTime.sh now online, there are so many different versions of Popcorn Time that it's hard to keep track of them all. In addition, different versions claim the other ones are fake or scammers or owned by the MPAA, making everything very confusing. This is a quick rundown of the current versions that are online, who claims to own each one, and what the other versions are saying about them. Click through the gallery to learn more about each version, including PopcornTime.ag, PopcornTimeCE.ch, Popcorn-Time.to, PopcornTime.sh, and PopcornTime.io. Remember, any of these services may stream copyrighted material, which is not legal depending on your country. To stream movies and TV shows legally, subscribe to a service like Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime. Then you won't have to worry if the service you're using is legit.(Facebook/Time4Popcorn)
Popcorn io claimed that sh is harmfull & has viruses, but afther the fail of io , I tested & never had problems , still antivirus pomped up when I tryed io version that was on redit & I never trusted to install a extensiin in the browser with the new io version. I have the SH for more than a year & antivirus only pumped up once when I tried a triler that didn’t come from youtube. CH looks 100% clean still the problem may come from external surce like the torrent not from the app.
Great article, be honest.. Popcorn time is unstoppable. There are new sites every day and it’s growing every day.