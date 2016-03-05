Top 10 Best Multi-Cookers 2018: Your Easy Buying Guide

Whether you’re tight on counter space or simply want a handy kitchen appliance that can be used for several tasks, a multi-cooker is a solid investment. Many offer a wide range of features such as the ability to cook rice, saute, steam, and sear food as well as make yogurt and even oatmeal. Some multi-cookers have a large interior capacity while others have the right amount of space to feed one to two people. You’ll also come across a varied price range, ensuring there’s a budget-friendly option for everyone.

1. Gourmia 10-in-1 Programmable Multi Cooker

Leave the stirring up to the innovative hands-free stirrer in this multi-cooker, which makes it easy to prepare a wide variety of meals. Use this Gourmia cooker to grill, bake, steam, pan fry, stew, stir fry, saute, slow cook, roast, and even make sauces. Whether you’re craving soup, risotto, scrambled eggs, or something else the hands-free stirrer will take care of any mixing and stirring that needs to be done. Other highlights include an auto circulating system that promotes uniform cooking, clear view lid, and a pre-programmed control panel that makes it easy to set your dish and go.

Price: $79.99

Pros:

Hands-free stirrer

Clear view lid

Pre-programmed control panel

Cons:

Doesn’t come with a recipe book or instruction manual

Confusing settings

A few complaints of a lingering plastic odor

2. Instant Pot Lux 6-in-1 V3

The Instant Pot Lux 6-in-1 V3 offers a number of primary functions. In addition to the usual options, such as rice and pressure cooking, it also has separate cake and egg settings. You can also use it to slow cook, steam, saute, make porridge and more. To get started, just press the relevant button on front of the appliance. Whether you’re actually cooking a meal or just heating something up, the three-ply bottom provides even heat distribution for reliable results. A large display panel makes it easy to keep track as you cook. This Instant Pot comes with a recipe book, measuring cup, stainless steel steam rack, soup spoon and a rice paddle.

Price: $79.00

Pros:

Includes cake and egg settings

Large display panel

Multiple built-in programs

Cons:

Rubber seal can retain odors

A few note it can be hard to tell if the float valve is up or down

Some new users wish the instructions were more detailed

3. Philips All-in-One Cooker

A total of 10 functions, including risotto, oatmeal, slow cook, steam, saute, yogurt, and bake, lets you create a wide variety of meals. You won’t have to worry about frequently stirring the food thanks to an innovative heating element that promotes microscopic liquid movement inside the pot. A smart temperature control and heating technology ensures even cooking. Not only does this multi-cooker look good on the counter, it’s also easy to clean and comes with a ceramic non-stick inner pot.

Price: $162.95

Pros:

10 cooking functions

Doesn’t require frequent stirring

Easy to clean

Cons:

Doesn’t have a clock

Lacks an on/off function

Sensitive touch buttons

4. T-fal 10-in-1 Multi-Cooker

This multi-cooker handles a lot of tasks with ease. You can use it to do everything from whip up a batch of oatmeal to make yogurt, cook rice, steam vegetables, and more. A convenient touch pad control design makes it easy to select the right setting for your meal. The cooker comes with a 10-cup rice capacity. Other highlights include a thick inner pot with a ceramic coating for effortless clean-up along with an adjustable preset cooking time up to 24 hours. The unit features Fuzzy Logic technology, which automatically adjusts to ensure the appropriate cooking time and temperature for your meal.

Price: $64.95

Pros:

User-friendly control panel

On/off button

Includes a user manual and recipe book

Cons:

Lid vent can fall off easily

Only has one rice setting

Keep warm setting only has one temperature

5. KitchenAid Multi-Cooker

This multi-cooker, which is also available with a stir tower and comes in black and stainless steel, stands out for its consistent results among a wide variety of food. Precise temperature control ensures that food is cooked thoroughly and evenly. The KitchenAid cooker also comes with a guided digital display that provides step-by-step instructions and the temperature. The digital display also provides a time for up to 12 hours of cook time. There are 10 distinct settings to choose from, including risotto, sear, simmer, yogurt, slow cook low and high, and keep warm. Other highlights include a comfortable soft grip handle, clear tempered glass lid, and dual purpose roast rack and steam basket.

Price: $209.71

Pros:

Available with a stir tower

Precise temperature control

Digital display with step-by-step instructions

Cons:

Best if washed by hand

Some are surprised by the small interior

Ceramic coating prone to scratches

6. VitaClay Multi-Cooker/Rice Cooker

An 8-cup capacity means plenty of room to make your favorite dishes. This multi-cooker features an unglazed clay pot to help promote flavors and to keep traditional materials such as lead, aluminum, and non-stick coatings from touching your food. The unit also preserves crucial vitamins, nutrients, and enzymes and comes with a micro-pressure double lid that offers the highest steaming quality. It’s also fully programmable from 10 minutes to 5 hours using 10-minute increments. Other highlights include a delay timer, easily visible LCD display, and automatic warm function.

Price: $139.99

Pros:

Clay cooking pot

Retains natural flavors

8-cup capacity

Cons:

Lid can be difficult to remove using oven mitts

Clay pot may crack or break under extreme temperatures

Moisture tends to collect in rubber gasket

7. Gourmia MultiFunction Cooker

A built-in 24-hour timer lets you make your favorite meals in advance. This multi-cooker can also be used to BBQ/grill, slow cook, make yogurt and rice, steam, saute, brown, warm food, and more. Highlights include a precision thermostat that helps to regulate the temperature and make automatic adjustments as necessary along with a large user-friendly display that provides a range of cooking modes and settings.

Price: $64.99

Pros:

24-hour timer

Precision thermostat

Large display

Cons:

Takes awhile to reach optimal pressure

Power cord can easily detach

Poorly written user manual

8. Presto Kitchen Kettle Multi-Cooker

If you’re looking for a well-rounded cooker that’s easy on the wallet, this one is a good choice. You can count on this multi-cooker to whip up everything from soup to casseroles and even pasta. It also steams vegetables, cooks rice, and is capable of roasting meat. An included fry basket makes it easy to deep fry your favorite foods. You can also use the basket for steaming and blanching. The unit is dishwasher-safe and completely immersible with the heat control removed.

Price: $38.86

Pros:

Affordable

Multi-use basket

Dishwasher-safe

Cons:

Struggles to reach the highest temperature

Magnetically detachable power cord can be problematic

Some complaints of prolonged cook times

9. Breville The Risotto Plus

As its name suggests, the Breville The Risotto Plus specializes in making risotto. However, you can use it for an array of other tasks as well, including making your favorite quinoa dishes, slow-cooked meals and traditional rice. All you need to do is add your desired ingredients then let the appliance take over. You won’t need to stir the risotto or quinoa as it cooks. With its aluminum bowl and brushed stainless steel housing, this cooker is attractive and easy to clean. An automatic keep warm function holds your food at a warm temperature until it’s time to eat.

Price: $121.75

Pros:

Ideal for making risotto

Aluminum nonstick bowl

Automatic keep warm setting

Cons:

A few note the suggested water to rice ratios seem a bit off

Doesn’t have a timer

Some say the stainless steel housing shows fingerprints

10. Ninja 3-in-1 Cooking System

This Ninja 3-in-1 cooking system offers steam-infused roasting along with the ability to quickly make one-pot meals and slow cooking. During the steam-infused roasting process the cooker uses a combination of bottom and side heat for delicious meals. Another highlight is speedy single-pot meal making that saves time by ensuring that everything is ready at the same time. The cooker also offers steam-infused baking with direct heat for moist and tasty treats. You can sear your food using the built-in stovetop before starting the slow cooking process. The multi-cooker also comes with 25 recipes and a non-stick cooking pot.

Price: $87.99 (32 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Three unique cooking and baking options

Built-in stovetop for searing

Includes 25 recipes

Cons:

Exterior gets very hot

Doesn’t have a notification to signal cooking time is complete

Short power cord

