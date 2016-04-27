5 Best Cheap Gaming Desktops Under $500: Your Buyer’s Guide (2018)

Finding a good cheap gaming desktop under $500 is, admittedly, a chore. If you were to take $500, and buy your own parts and build your own PC, it used to be the case that you’d get more bang for your buck than you would if you were to buy a gaming desktop. However, that’s not longer the case, and because of inflated GPU prices caused by bitcoin mining, you can actually fare better by buying a pre-built gaming rig. Plus, not everyone knows how to build their own gaming PC, and not everyone wants to take the time to learn how to do so.

But there are quite a few good cheap gaming computers under $500 that can run most of the newest games without any problem. Sure, at a $500 price point, you shouldn’t expect to run all of the new games on ultra settings. However, these cheap gaming computers below will at least run the games on their lowest settings, and some of them can power through games with some of the highest settings turned on.

So whether you’re looking to hop into the new Hearthstone expansion, finally get around to playing The Witcher 3, or you want to work your way up to becoming a CS:Go pro, check out our list of the top 5 best cheap gaming desktops under $500 (any of these would make great graduation gifts for boys or girls, for the record):

1. IBUYPOWER WA550G: Geforce GT730, 8GB RAM, AMD FX-4300

The current highest-rated gaming PC under $500 is the IBUYPOWER WA550G Gaming Desktop from 2017, which is being raved about by budget gamers. It has some truly impressive specs for the price range, giving you an AMD FX-4300 3.80GHz Quad-Core processor, 8GB of DDR3 RAM, 1 TB HDD, and most importantly, an NVIDIA GeForce GT730 with 2GB of video RAM. It also has 7.1 sound and a 24X DVD+RW Dual-Layer Drive, and it comes with a keyboard and gaming mouse.

With specs like these, you’re able to play games like DayZ on high and very high settings and still get a solid 30 FPS while in towns with heavier traffic, or up to 50 fps when in lesser populated areas. You’ll also be able to run Hearthstone on the highest settings, and older MMORPGs like World of Warcraft with a high framerate.

It also has a great look to it, with a cool green glow coming from the front and rear fans, which you can see thanks to the clear window on the side of the tower. There’s also plenty of room in the tower for future expansions, so when you’re ready to shell out more, your desktop PC will be ready for the upgrade.

Specs

Processor: 3.8GHz AMD FX-4300

RAM: 8GB DDR3

Hard Drive: 1TB HDD Sata 3

Graphics: AMD Radeon R7 240 2GB

Ports: 6 USB 2.0, 1 Ethernet, Audio, 1 HDMI, 1 DVI, 1 VGA

OS: Windows 10 Home 64 Bit

Price: $497.51 (32 percent off MSRP)

2. CybertronPC Borg-Q TGM4213E

The CybertronPC Borg-Q TGM4213E is also a good cheap gaming computer for under $500, and it also has FOUR USB 3.0 ports (which the PC above doesn’t have, unfortunately). It also has an NVIDIA GeForce GT610 video card with 1GB of dedicated video memory, which means you’ll be using the GeForce Experience software (which is great). It also has 8GB of DDR3 RAM, and a 1TB HDD Sata 2, as well as 7.1 HD Audio. And, the chassis has plenty of room, so you’re able to easily upgrade in the future. The case is well ventilated as well, so overheating isn’t an issue.

With these specs, you can play older games like Skyrim on the highest settings with ease. It runs Ark Survival Evolved well, too, and less graphically intensive games like Hearthstone run very well. It won’t run the latest games at 30fps, but if you’re looking to catch up on some older games or buy a great base gaming desktop, it’s a great choice.

The CybertronPC Borg-Q has a crazy alien look to it, with green lights and a rigid green design.

Processor: 3.8GHz AMD FX-4130

RAM: 8GB DDR3

Hard Drive: 1TB HDD Sata 3

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GT610 1GB

Ports: 4 USB 3.0, 2 USB 2.0, 1 Ethernet, Audio, 1 HDMI, 1 DVI, 1 VGA

OS: Windows 10 Home 64 Bit

Price: $479.99 (4 percent off MSRP)

3. Alienware X51 AX51R2-1438BK Desktop

We all know the Alienware name by now, and if you’re a gamer, you know that they have the high-end gaming desktop market on lock. But right now is a great time to look into picking up one of their desktops, specifically, one of their discontinued desktops, the Alienware X51 AX51R2. It has incredible specs for the $500 price point, as it has an Intel Core i3-4150 processor (up to 3.5GHz), 1TB HDD 7200 rpm SATA drive, 6GB DDR3 RAM, and six USB 3.0 ports (as well as two 2.0 ports).

But more importantly, it comes with an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 745 graphics card that has 4GB DDR3 dedicated video memory, which is THE best you’ll find in a ready-made gaming computer under $500. It also comes with an Alienware keyboard and gaming mouse.

This PC can run The Witcher 3 with half on medium settings and the other half on high settings, and it’ll likely run any of the new video games to play. You can play CS:GO on all max settings with a solid framerate. It’s a seamless setup, and if you’re looking for a great gaming PC deal, take advantage of the fact that Alienware has discontinued the model and it’s heavily discounted right now.

Processor: Intel i3-4150 3.5GHz

RAM: 6GB DDR3

Hard Drive: 1TB HDD Sata 3

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 745 4GB DDR3 Ram

Ports: 6 USB 3.0, 2 USB 2.0, 1 Ethernet, Audio, 1 HDMI, 1 DVI, 1 VGA

OS: Windows 8.1 (Free upgrade to Windows 10)

Price: $497.51 (32 percent off MSRP)

4. HP 8300 4K Gaming Center (Refurbished): i5, 8GB RAM, GT710

While it definitely doesn’t look much, with a boring, old-school all-black tower design, the HP 8300 is actually a great budget gaming rig. It comes with an Intel Quad Core i5, 8GB RAM, 1TB HD 7200 RPM drive, and an NVIDIA GT710 2GB, which is certified 4K.

Sure it’s refurbished, but it’s a great deal that shouldn’t be passed up while supplies last. And even though it’s refurbished, it comes with a brand new USB keyboard and mouse.

Its cpu is better than the IBUYPOWER budget rig above, too, so you’re getting a little bit more power here. Unfortunately, it’s as ugly as a desktop can be, which works in the IBUYPOWER rig’s favor, for sure.

If you care more about power and less about the look, the HP 8300 is a great option.

Price: $479.99

5. AMD A10-9700 Rig

This AMD A10-9700 Rig is an absolutely stellar deal, and you can run Overwatch, Battlefield 1, Call of Duty: Black Ops 3, Warframe, and more with good performance.

It has an AMD A10-9700 3.50GHz processor, 8GB DDR4 RAM, 1TB HDD, and a Radeon R7 Series 6 core GPU. A whopping 9 USB ports (2 of which are USB 3.0), and all the display ports you could ever need.

It also comes with a one year warranty in case anything should happen to it.

This PC is also highly upgradeable, and you can pick up any graphics card you want later down the road to expand its power. For now, as is, it’s a good rig for the price that will get you some good benchmark numbers.

Processor: AMD A10-9700 3.50GHz

RAM: 8GB DDR4

Hard Drive: 1TB HDD

Graphics: Radeon R7 Series

Ports: 2 USB 3.0, 7 USB 2.0 ports, 1 Ethernet, 7.1 Audio, 1 HDMI, 3 Display Ports, 1 DL-DVI

OS: Windows 10 PRO 64Bit

Price: $489.99

