Best Air Purifier: Your Easy Buying Guide

We all spend a lot of time indoors, either in our office or at home. Often concentrations of pollutants, from pollen and dust to animal dander, are worse inside than out. For those who suffer with allergies, that can mean feeling miserable during those seasons with less pollen, but fewer hours to spend outdoors. Then, there are those odors we simply can’t live with. Whether it’s cooking smells, old cigarette smoke, incense or other aromatic offenders, we want the air, especially in our homes, to smell fresh, clean and healthy. The best air purifier can often effectively create that kind of environment.

That led me to examine the world of air ionizers, True HEPA air purifiers and other tech innovations that might address these issues. I was surprised to find out that, after your initial cash outlay for many of these devices, you’ll also need to budget for replacement filters. Some actually have washable filters, which seems a plus, while a couple of the devices we reviewed are actually filterless air purifiers, another bonus.

Probably the most surprising thing, was discovering that a few of these amazing air cleaners us UV light technology to to kill viruses, mold spores and gems. That alone makes them a worthwhile investment, compared to spending days in bed with some nasty bug, or missing lots of work due to sick little ones. As an added benefit, many of them create just enough pleasant white noise to guarantee you a peaceful night’s sleep. In addition to minimizing stuffy sinuses, you’ll likely wake up to less puffy, scratchy eyes. That’s guaranteed to make you feel better, while you look better too.

For the purposes of this review, we wanted to identify the very best air purifiers available. Some cover smaller indoor spaces, while a few actually purify up to 800 square feet or more. All models considered rated higher than a four on a five point scale. We’ve also carefully analyzed consumer comments before making our selections. So if you’re ready to start sneezing less and breathing easier, check out our top 10 recommendations to find the one that’s right for you.

1. Dyson Pure Cool Link Air Purifier

Dyson’s Pure Cool Link Air Purifier automatically removes 99.97 percent of allergens and pollutants as small as 0.3 microns from your home, including pollen, bacteria and pet dander. The air purifier fan is wrapped with a 360 degree, vacuum-sealed glass HEPA filter. A layer of activated carbon granules captures odors and harmful toxins like paint fumes. It acts as a purifying fan in summer with smooth, long-range air flow to keep you cool. With intelligent purification, the hepa air filter automatically monitors, reacts and purifies the air. It then reports the results to your Dyson link app, so you can remotely control your environment. It also features a night-time auto mode that monitors, reacts and purifies, but only using the quietest settings. The LED display dims to eliminate nighttime disturbance. Plus it’s easy to change the filter. Instead of washing the filter every month, just replace it after a year of using it for 12 hours every day.

Price: $499

Pros:

Rated 4.1 out of 5 by users

Extremely quiet, especially in nighttime mode

Noticeably reduces ordors and dust

Effective at removing pollen

Cons:

Pretty spendy

App isn’t user friendly

Filter must be replaced rather than washed

Doesn’t have an air quality display

2. Honeywell Bluetooth Smart True HEPA Allergen Remover

This Honeywell air purifier is perfect for large spaces up 17′ x 18′ or 310 square feet. It captures up to 99.97% of microscopic allergens such as dust, pollen, pet dander, mold spores and smoke particles as small as 0.3 microns. It reduces odors and volatile organic compounds(VOCs). VOC’s. This Bluetooth enabled air purifier features high-tech “touch screen” controls, auto-off timer (1-18 hours), a control panel dimmer, VOC sensor for automatic operation, air quality feedback and a Bluetooth “paired” indicator. Compatible with android and iPhone app, you can remotely control this air cleaner from your phone. The pollen sensor goes into automatic operation based on pollen conditions in zip code you set on your phone app. It also offers a filter/pre-filter status gauge with notifications of when filter needs to be changed.

Price: $180.95 (28 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Rated four out of five stars by users

Effectively cleans dust, pollen and VOCs from the air

Good for large spaces up to 310 square feet

Control panel is well laid out and easy to use

Cons:

App not compatible with all iOS operating systems

Timer function limited to one program at a time

Not as quiet as some

App is iffy for some users

3. AeraMax 300-DX95 Air Purifier

The AeraMax Air Purifier automatically detects air quality and purifies the air. Certified asthma and allergy friendly by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, this air purifier utilizes a true HEPA filter with antimicrobial treatment to safely remove 99.97% of airborne particles including pollen, ragweed and other allergens, along with viruses, germs, dust mites, mold spores and cigarette smoke. It includes a special high performance mode for allergy, cold and flu seasons. The carbon filter reduces odors from a 300 to 600 square foot area, meaning it will take care of your large spaces effectively. To keep your air purifier working hard year round, make sure to stock up on Carbon Authentic Replacement Filters.

Price: $199

Pros:

Rated 4.2 out of 5 by users

Sends out ions to freshen the air

Effectively purifies air in large spaces up to 600 square feet

Extremely quiet

Cons:

May increase your electric bill with heavy use

Can be noisy at highest setting

Ionizer smell off-putting to some

Rather large

4. Whirlpool Whispure Air Purifier

For large rooms up to 500 square feet, this air purifier features electronic controls and four fan speeds. The Turbo setting quickly clears the air. Sleep Mode means quiet operation while saving energy. The true HEPA filter captures 99.97% of particles as small as 0.3 microns. A charcoal pre-filter traps odors and pre-cleans the air before it reaches the HEPA filter. The hepa filter removes airborne allergens such as dust, pet dander, pollen, tobacco smoke, fabric fibers and mold spores, using the quietest high efficiency air purifier technology. Great for large rooms up to 500 square feet, this air purifier filters the air 4.8 times per hour. Two separate filter replacement lights indicate when it’s time to replace the HEPA filter or charcoal pre-filter. Built-in handles make it easy to move the air purifier to any room in the house. It’s easy to keep your Whispure Air Purifier running 24/7 as long as you stay stocked up on carbon pre-filters and replacement HEPA filters.

Price: $269

Pros:

Rated 4.3 out of 5 stars by users

Easy to use controls

Efficiently purifies air

Easy to move around from room to room

Cons:

Can be a bit noisy on highest settings

Rather bulky looking

Some reports of unbalanced fan wheels

Not as effective at odor removal as some

5. Holmes True HEPA Air Cleaner & Odor Eliminator

This Holmes air purifier is up to 99.97% efficient in removing allergens such as pollen, dust, mold, pet dander and smoke from the air passing through the filter. It also helps eliminate common household odors with the power of an Arm and Hammer baking soda enhanced filter. This air purifier features four speed settings, a programmable auto-off timer and a filter life monitor. The easy to use digital display allows you to program and automatically run the air cleaner for up to 16 hours a day. Filter monitors alert you when filter changes are needed, helping to maintain your air purifier’s maximum performance. This HEPA air filter device is recommended for rooms up to 256 square feet. Because clean true HEPA filters and fresh carbon filters are a key to peak performance, make sure you always have extras on hand. They also offer a large room air purifier for bigger spaces.

Price: $100.07 (17 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Rated 4.1 out of five stars by users

Extremely well priced compared to many

Effectively improves air quality

Easy access hanging filter are easy to change out

Cons:

Not much design style

Only works for smaller spaces

It’s louder than some

White plastic cover can yellow over time

6. Winix 5500-2 Air Purifier

The Winix 5500-2 Air Cleaner is designed for any home environment and ready to capture dust, pollen, pet dander, smoke, mold spores, VOCs (volatile organic compounds) and household odors. With a clean air delivery rate (CADR) rating from Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers, this air purifier and air cleaner is best used for medium to large living spaces, kitchens and bedrooms. The Winix 5500-2 uses a 3-stage air cleaning system, featuring a washable Advanced Odor Control (AOC) Carbon Filter, 99.97 percent efficient at removing particles from the air. It also features a True HEPA filter and Winix PlasmaWave technology, which acts to permanently filter and break down odor, allergens, chemical vapors and other pollutants, with no harmful ozone. Efficient enough to clean up to 360 square feet at a time, this room air purifier offers a VOC Smart Sensor, air quality visual indicator, light sensor, auto and sleep modes, and it comes with a remote control. Since you’re likely to want to run it for long periods of time, it’s good to know that this unit is Energy Star certified.

Price: $159.99 (36 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Rated 4.4 out of five stars by users

Efficiently cleans and purifies the air

Extremely quiet

Very easy to remove and clean filters

Cons:

Pricey compared to some

Replacement filters are costly

Light stays on when operating in night mode, which can be annoying

Doesn’t work as well as others on smoke odors

7. Alen BreatheSmart Customizable Air Purifier

The high performance Alen BreatheSmart Customizable Air Purifier with HEPA-Pure Filter delivers cleaner, more breathable air throughout your home. Perfect for living rooms, open concept rooms, and other large rooms up to 1100 square feet, the BreatheSmart quietly and efficiently removes allergens and dust, purifying your air in less than two hours. Alen’s exclusive SmartSensor feature automatically detects and adjusts to changing air quality, prolonging filter life and conserving energy. WhisperMax technology uses pink noise to eliminate irritating high frequency sounds, enabling the BreatheSmart to purify the air while maintaining your home’s peaceful environment. BreatheSmart is fully customizable, offering four different filter types to accommodate changing air purification needs, and 14 panel color options to match your home décor. All of Alen’s air purifiers include a lifetime warranty, ensuring years of pure air for your home.

Price: $638

Pros:

Rated 4.5 out of five stars by users

Lifetime warranty

Cleans up to 1,100 square feet in two hours – one of the largest footprints of all reviewed

Efficiently cleans and purifies air

Cons:

More costly than some

Can be noisy at higher settings

Some reports of auto-sensor issues

Not as effective at odor removal as some

8. Coway AP-1512HH Mighty Air Purifier With True HEPA & Eco Mode

This Coway true hepa air purifier takes an ultra modern approach, in design and function. Compact in size at just about 17 inches wide, by 18 inches tall, it will fit unassumingly into small corners, but count on it doing a yeoman’s job purifying the air, despite its size. The winner here is a four filter system that cleans dust and allergens from the air, meaning you’ll breathe a whole lot easier. It has a washable pre-filter to eliminate large particles, a charcoal filter to clear unwanted odors from the room, a true HEPA filter that’s effective on cleaning up to 99.97 percent of all allergens and contaminants from the air, and an ionizer, which creates ozone, without leaving that weird smell that so many ozonators do. This little workhorse quietly and effectively cleans spaces up to 528 square feet, and with particle sensing technology, it will automatically kick into high gear when air quality is reduced. You can order this air purifier individually, or get a terrific deal when you buy the package that includes replacement filters to switch out after one year. You can also get this air purifier in a clean looking white and silver finish for an even more affordable price. No wonder it gets the nod as Amazon’s Choice.

Price: $224

Pros:

Very quiet compared to many

Effectively cleans and purifies air in spaces up to 528 square feet

Four filters system eliminates odors, allergens and creates ozone

Small profile with surprising power

Cons:

More expensive than some

Some issues reported with the washable pre-filter

Doesn’t automatically kick on high to clear cigarette smoke

Gets louder on higher settings

9. Blueair 403 HepaSilent Air-Purification System

The Blueair 403 air purifier gets you a lot bang for your buck, maximizing clean air delivery in mid-size rooms up to 365 square feet. Independently tested by the Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers (AHAM) for Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR), the Blueair 403 has a rating of 240 cubic feet per minute for smoke, dust, and pollen with five air changes an hour. This air purifier is whisper-silent on low and delivers designed white noise on higher speeds. Using a double-suction radial fan to balance sound frequency, its noise is simply more pleasing to the ear. Blueair’s patented HEPASilent technology uses both electrostatic and mechanical filtration to trap 99.97% of particles from the air down to 0.1 microns in size. The technology works by charging harmful particles as they pass through the encapsulated ion particle-charging chamber of the air purifier, successfully locking in particles large and small into the unique filter design. The Blueair 403 air purifier comes with a timer to alert you when your filter needs changing. The timer can be attached to the unit, refrigerator, or anywhere else. Simply open the door on the front of the air purifier unit to change the filter. Weighing in at 33 pounds, this air cleaner features a handle, so you can easily move your air purifier around your home or office. Its replaceable particle filters are 100 percent recyclable, and you can even get specific filters for tobacco smoke removal.

Price: $580.29

Pros:

Rated 4.2 out of five stars by users

Efficiently cleans and purifies the air

Effectively removes pollutants down to 0.1 microns

Very quiet at lower speeds

Cons:

Unit is fairly large

More expensive than some

Not as effective as some at removing dust

Some warranty issues reported

10. Best Discount: GermGuardian AC4825 3-in-1 Air Purifier with True HEPA Filter

The tall, narrow profile of the GermGuardian AC4825 lets it fit inconspicuously into corners or other areas to clean dust, mold and plant pollen, to give you cleaner air. The three speed tower features a true HEPA filter that cleans 99.97% of dust and allergens as small as .3 microns, while the charcoal filter removes offensive odors, from smoke to pet and food smells. At a hefty discount of 43 percent off right now, it’s an affordable enough option you might want to buy a couple for multiple rooms in your house. A standout of this air purifier is the fact that it offers UV-C light technology with Titanium Dioxide to kill airborne bacteria, viruses, germs and mold spores, making it an excellent choice for children’s rooms, as well as medical exam areas. No wonder it’s an Amazon #1 Best Seller, that’s highly rated as well as priced right. If pet dander is a specific problem, the GermGuardian AC4300BPTCA 3-in-1 Air Purifier with Pet Pure True HEPA Filter is only slightly more expensive, but targets that key issue well.

Price: $84.99 (43 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Kills bad germs linked to illness

Effectively purifies air of dust, allergens and mold

Covers mid-size rooms with a minimal profile

Amazon’s Choice

Cons:

Can get noisy after sustained long-term use

Not as powerful as some

Filters may more easily clog than other models

Set up isn’t all that intuitive

