8 Best Food Storage Containers: Your Buyer’s Guide (2018)

Having the right food storage container ensures that your food stays fresh for longer. Depending on your needs, you might consider containers with specific features, including airtight lids and ones that are safe for the microwave and dishwasher. There is a wide range of food storage containers sets and individual containers, including those made with BPA-free and glass material. If this list doesn’t quite have what you need, browse more food storage containers.

What Are the Best Food Storage Containers Available Right Now?

Misc Home Compartment Food Containers
  • Clear lids
  • Dishwasher safe
  • Pre-portioned segments
Rubbermaid Easy Find Lid Food Storage Set
  • Stack and nest for storage
  • One lid can fit several bases
  • Dishwasher safe
Lock & Lock Round Food Containers (Pack of 6)
  • Odor-proof
  • Dishwasher safe
  • Easy snap lids
OXO Good Grips 10-Piece POP Container Set
  • Ideal for dry food storage
  • Space-saving design
  • Built-in handles
Rubbermaid Premier Food Storage Containers
  • One lid fits many bases
  • Shatterproof plastic
  • Resistant to stains and odors
Bellemain Acrylic Canister Set
  • Lightweight
  • Clamp ensures a tight fit
  • See-through material
Komax Biokips
  • Ideal for cereal
  • Dishwasher and microwave safe
  • Can be stored in the freezer
Our Unbiased Reviews

  1. Misc Home Compartment Food Containers

    Price: $15.99
    Pros:
    • 20-piece set with lids
    • Ideal for long-term storage
    • Safe for microwave and freezer
    Cons:
    • Liquids may leak out
    • Material seems a bit flimsy
    • Some wish the compartments were larger

    Each container in this 20-piece set comes with its own lid. The containers are safe for use in the microwave and dishwasher and feature airtight lids. Additionally, they are the optimal size for portion control and can be used as a lunch box. You can safely store the containers in the freezer. Clear lids let you know exactly what’s inside.

     

    Find more Misc Home Compartment Food Containers information and reviews here.

  2. Rubbermaid Easy Find Lid Food Storage Set

    Price: $19.98
    Pros:
    • Lids and containers snap together
    • Microwave-safe
    • Can be stored in freezer
    Cons:
    • Can be tough to open the lids
    • Some owners note that hand-washing these containers is best
    • Plastic material may stain

    This storage set comes with lids that snap on easily to the bases and lids. In fact, the lids and containers can be snapped together, making them ready to use at any time. The containers are also dishwasher-safe for easier cleaning. You can store the containers in the freezer or use them in the microwave. If you need to save space in the fridge, simply stack the containers as desired.

    Find more Rubbermaid Easy Find Lid Food Storage Set information and reviews here.

  3. Lock & Lock Round Food Containers (Pack of 6)

    Price: $24.10
    Pros:
    • Each container is a different color
    • Containers are safe for the freezer and microwave
    • BPA-free material
    Cons:
    • Some question the longterm durability of the tabs
    • Relatively small size
    • A bit pricey

    The food storage container bundle comes with six bowls with lids. Each bowl is a different color and has a 29- ounce capacity. They’re also safe for the microwave and freezer as well as the top rack of the dishwasher. The lids come with four easy snap latches to keep out air and water. The BPA-free material is also stain resistant and odor-proof.

     

    Find more Lock & Lock Round Food Containers (Pack of 6) information and reviews here.

  4. OXO Good Grips 10-Piece POP Container Set

    Price: $98.11
    Pros:
    • One-touch button
    • Modular stacking system
    • Set includes containers of various sizes
    Cons:
    • Can be tricky to wash
    • Lids tend to get dirty quickly
    • Prone to cracking or breaking when dropped

    A simple press of a button helps form an airtight seal. You can use these containers just about anywhere, including the play room or garage. A modular stacking system promotes ideal pantry and storage organization. The silicone gasket can go in the dishwasher, although other components should be hand-washed. Containers of all sizes are included in the set, from a four-quart container for flour to smaller containers for tea bags, candy, and more.

     

    Find more OXO Good Grips 10-Piece POP Container Set information and reviews here.

  5. Rubbermaid Premier Food Storage Containers

    Price: $19.99
    Pros:
    • Sturdy Tritan plastic material
    • Containers can be stacked
    • Set includes multiple sizes
    Cons:
    • A few find that container ridges can collect water in the dishwasher
    • Some mention the material can stain
    • Lids feel tight and stiff

    These containers feature durable Tritan plastic bases. The material is odor and stain resistant and is also shatterproof. An updated lid design ensures the lids are easier to clean and dry, and will fully protect against spills. For added convenience, the bases nest inside each other and the lids snap on to each other as well as the bottom of the container. One lid can even fit several bases. This 12-piece set comes with storage containers ranging from 1.25-5 cups.

    Find more Rubbermaid Premier Food Storage Containers information and reviews here.

  6. Bellemain Acrylic Canister Set

    Price: $23.50
    Pros:
    • Drop-resistant material
    • Designed to keep ants and bugs out of food
    • BPA-free
    Cons:
    • Taller containers may not fit under cabinets
    • Can be tough to find replacement seals
    • Material seems a bit flimsy

    A quick glance will let you know exactly what’s inside each food storage container. As an added bonus, the acrylic material is lightweight and drop-resistant. The set includes an array of sizes, from 22 ounces up to 65 ounces. A silicone gasket and clamp provides a tight and secure fit each time while keeping out bugs and ants. This set features BPA-free material.

     

    Find more Bellemain Acrylic Canister Set information and reviews here.

  7. Komax Biokips

    Price: $19.99
    Pros:
    • Lids are airtight and watertight
    • BPA-free plastic material
    • Four-sided locking system
    Cons:
    • Lid flap can open up when shaken
    • Cereal may get stuck in circular lid opening
    • Wider top requires more storage space

    If you’re looking for a sturdy cereal storage container, consider this set. In addition to being airtight, which helps to preserve freshness and keeps out bugs, the seal is also watertight. Each cereal container is made from a durable BPA-free plastic material. A four-sided locking system ensures that the lid is securely in place. Aside from cereal, you can use these containers to store goods such as flour, nuts, rice, beans, snacks, coffee, and tea.

     

    Find more Komax Biokips information and reviews here.

1 Comment

