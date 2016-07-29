8 Best Food Storage Containers: Your Buyer’s Guide (2018)

Having the right food storage container ensures that your food stays fresh for longer. Depending on your needs, you might consider containers with specific features, including airtight lids and ones that are safe for the microwave and dishwasher. There is a wide range of food storage containers sets and individual containers, including those made with BPA-free and glass material. If this list doesn’t quite have what you need, browse more food storage containers.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $15.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $19.98 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $24.10 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $98.11 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $19.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $23.50 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $19.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
Misc Home Compartment Food ContainersPrice: $15.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 20-piece set with lids
- Ideal for long-term storage
- Safe for microwave and freezer
- Liquids may leak out
- Material seems a bit flimsy
- Some wish the compartments were larger
Each container in this 20-piece set comes with its own lid. The containers are safe for use in the microwave and dishwasher and feature airtight lids. Additionally, they are the optimal size for portion control and can be used as a lunch box. You can safely store the containers in the freezer. Clear lids let you know exactly what’s inside.
Find more Misc Home Compartment Food Containers information and reviews here.
-
Rubbermaid Easy Find Lid Food Storage SetPrice: $19.98Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Lids and containers snap together
- Microwave-safe
- Can be stored in freezer
- Can be tough to open the lids
- Some owners note that hand-washing these containers is best
- Plastic material may stain
This storage set comes with lids that snap on easily to the bases and lids. In fact, the lids and containers can be snapped together, making them ready to use at any time. The containers are also dishwasher-safe for easier cleaning. You can store the containers in the freezer or use them in the microwave. If you need to save space in the fridge, simply stack the containers as desired.
Find more Rubbermaid Easy Find Lid Food Storage Set information and reviews here.
-
Lock & Lock Round Food Containers (Pack of 6)Price: $24.10Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Each container is a different color
- Containers are safe for the freezer and microwave
- BPA-free material
- Some question the longterm durability of the tabs
- Relatively small size
- A bit pricey
The food storage container bundle comes with six bowls with lids. Each bowl is a different color and has a 29- ounce capacity. They’re also safe for the microwave and freezer as well as the top rack of the dishwasher. The lids come with four easy snap latches to keep out air and water. The BPA-free material is also stain resistant and odor-proof.
Find more Lock & Lock Round Food Containers (Pack of 6) information and reviews here.
-
OXO Good Grips 10-Piece POP Container SetPrice: $98.11Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- One-touch button
- Modular stacking system
- Set includes containers of various sizes
- Can be tricky to wash
- Lids tend to get dirty quickly
- Prone to cracking or breaking when dropped
A simple press of a button helps form an airtight seal. You can use these containers just about anywhere, including the play room or garage. A modular stacking system promotes ideal pantry and storage organization. The silicone gasket can go in the dishwasher, although other components should be hand-washed. Containers of all sizes are included in the set, from a four-quart container for flour to smaller containers for tea bags, candy, and more.
Find more OXO Good Grips 10-Piece POP Container Set information and reviews here.
-
Rubbermaid Premier Food Storage ContainersPros:
Cons:
- Sturdy Tritan plastic material
- Containers can be stacked
- Set includes multiple sizes
- A few find that container ridges can collect water in the dishwasher
- Some mention the material can stain
- Lids feel tight and stiff
These containers feature durable Tritan plastic bases. The material is odor and stain resistant and is also shatterproof. An updated lid design ensures the lids are easier to clean and dry, and will fully protect against spills. For added convenience, the bases nest inside each other and the lids snap on to each other as well as the bottom of the container. One lid can even fit several bases. This 12-piece set comes with storage containers ranging from 1.25-5 cups.
Find more Rubbermaid Premier Food Storage Containers information and reviews here.
-
Bellemain Acrylic Canister SetPrice: $23.50Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Drop-resistant material
- Designed to keep ants and bugs out of food
- BPA-free
- Taller containers may not fit under cabinets
- Can be tough to find replacement seals
- Material seems a bit flimsy
A quick glance will let you know exactly what’s inside each food storage container. As an added bonus, the acrylic material is lightweight and drop-resistant. The set includes an array of sizes, from 22 ounces up to 65 ounces. A silicone gasket and clamp provides a tight and secure fit each time while keeping out bugs and ants. This set features BPA-free material.
Find more Bellemain Acrylic Canister Set information and reviews here.
-
Komax BiokipsPros:
Cons:
- Lids are airtight and watertight
- BPA-free plastic material
- Four-sided locking system
- Lid flap can open up when shaken
- Cereal may get stuck in circular lid opening
- Wider top requires more storage space
If you’re looking for a sturdy cereal storage container, consider this set. In addition to being airtight, which helps to preserve freshness and keeps out bugs, the seal is also watertight. Each cereal container is made from a durable BPA-free plastic material. A four-sided locking system ensures that the lid is securely in place. Aside from cereal, you can use these containers to store goods such as flour, nuts, rice, beans, snacks, coffee, and tea.
Find more Komax Biokips information and reviews here.
See Also:
- 10 Best Vacuum Food Sealers: Your Easy Buying Guide (2018)
- 10 Best Thermos Food Jars: Which Is Right for You? (2018)
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.
1 Comment
1 Comment
Discuss on Facebook
I can recommend buying food storage containers on Amazon, they have great deals and free delivery!
Here is a link to the best rated: amzn.to/2tQMYca (copy and paste)