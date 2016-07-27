Best Outdoor Pizza Oven 2018: Your Easy Buying Guide

You don’t have to invest hundreds of dollars to get a perfectly capable outdoor pizza oven. However, if you want the best outdoor pizza oven for the money, it makes sense to buy one that fulfills your criteria. Pizza ovens come in a variety of sizes and types, not to mention prices. You’ll find everything from portable ovens for camping and tailgating, to larger wood fired pizza ovens, and even pizza boxes and kits that allow you to cook a pizza directly on the grill.

As you’re shopping for the right product, consider how and where you’ll use your pizza oven and the size that will work best for you. Portable units are more compact, and are ideal for making smaller personal pizzas. However, they often have a smaller capacity and a more limited temperature range than larger ovens. For example, you may find one that fits a pizza up to 13 inches, and that warms up to around 500 degrees Fahrenheit. In comparison, a larger pizza oven typically has enough room for a full-sized pizza, and can get up to 900 degrees Fahrenheit.

If you frequently host large parties, or you simply love pizza and want to make delicious pies at home, a bigger wood burning pizza oven is a worthwhile investment. Many larger models require a fair amount of space to operate, such as a patio. Aside from offering more interior space, bigger pizza ovens tend to reach higher temperatures. For restaurant-quality pizza, consider a wood fired pizza oven that reaches at least 800 degrees Fahrenheit. Aside from producing crispier crusts, the higher temperatures ensure your pizza is done in a matter of minutes.

Many pizza ovens run on gas or propane. However, a handful are powered by alternative sources. Some examples include electricity and wood pellets. If you’d rather not invest in a separate pizza oven, you can find grill kits that slid into a regular grill. Ovens powered by propane are particularly popular for camping and cooking in smaller outdoor spaces. Gas ovens can vary in size, yet stand out for their ability to duplicate delicious crispy crusts often found on pies from your local pizza parlor.

1. Camp Chef Italia Artisan Pizza Oven (Propane)

If you want to make artisan style pizza in an outdoor pizza oven, consider the Italia Artisan Pizza Oven. With a temperature range up to 700 degrees Fahrenheit and a 17,000 BTU output, this pizza oven cranks out delicious pizzas in minutes. It also has adjustable valves for full control over the heat. Preheating takes about 15 minutes. Other features include a double walled construction for optimal heat retention, and a ceramic pizza stone. This oven offers roughly 300 square inches of cooking surface.

Price: $119.99

Pros:

Durable ceramic material

Fully adjustable heat

300 square inch cooking surface

Cons:

Several wish it came with handles on the sides

Pizza needs to be rotated several times during cooking to keep it from burning

Can be tough to maintain a consistent temperature when it’s windy

2. Karrsen Dome Oven (Electric)

Its compact size and affordable price tag makes the Karrsen Dome Oven an ideal choice for many consumers. Highlights include an innovative captive heat technology, which allows food to cook faster than conventional ovens, along with an overall weight of just 7.5 pounds for easy portability. This pizza oven is ideal for pizza as well as breads, potatoes, cakes, chicken, and turkey. It also saves energy by using just 1150 watts, and heats up in around five minutes. There’s enough room to bake up to a 12-inch pizza. You can also use it for additional tasks, such as heating up frozen meals or even baking a cake.

Price: $103.99

Pros:

Lightweight construction

Heats up quickly

Simple controls

Cons:

Too small for larger pizzas

Dome gets very hot

Need to remove lid to check on food

3. PizzaQue Deluxe Kettle Grill Pizza Kit (Charcoal)

If you’d rather not go through the hassle of buying a separate pizza oven, especially if you already own a grill, consider this pizza kit. All you need is a 18.5 or 22.5-inch kettle grill to get started. This grill kit is compatible with most grills. With temperatures up to 900 degrees Fahrenheit, your pizza will cook in just minutes. A 15-inch pizza stone is also included. A built-in thermometer sits close enough to the pizza stone to accurately monitor the temperature. You don’t have to take the lid off to monitor the food as it cooks, which ensures a more even cooking temperature on the inside.

Price: $69.00 (19 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Works with most kettle grills

Cooks pizza in minutes

Includes a pizza stone

Cons:

Pizza peel isn’t very durable

Flimsy wire charcoal cage

A separate baking steel is recommended for best results

4. Uuni 3 Pizza Oven (Wood Pellets)

The Uuni 3 is a wood-fired pizza oven that cooks up delicious, authentic wood-fired pizza in just one minute. It’s also a respectable choice if you’re looking for a more efficient oven, as it uses wood pellets for fuel. An insulated body helps retain heat as the pizza cooks. This pizza oven can reach temperatures over 900 degrees Fahrenheit and is fully preheated in just 10 minutes. A pizza stone is included, along with a peel to slide your pizza out when it’s done cooking. The interior is large enough to cook up to a 13-inch pizza. The three-legged design keeps the pizza oven stable on patios and other surfaces.

Price: $299.99

Pros:

Maximum temperature over 900 degrees Fahrenheit

Can cook pizza in one minute

Made with durable rust-resistant stainless steel

Cons:

Requires some assembly

Several mention an initial learning curve

Wood pellets sold separately

5. Camp Chef Outdoor Camp Oven (Propane)

The multi-purpose Camp Chef Outdoor Camp Oven isn’t just designed for cooking pizza. Two range burners on top make it easy to heat up water and food when you’re spending large amounts of time outdoors. The 3,000 BTU oven reaches up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, and comes with a built-in thermometer to accurately monitor the temperature. You can fit pans up to 9 x 13 inches inside. Instead of waiting for the oven to heat up, just light in and place the food inside, and keep an eye on the temperature as it cooks. This camp oven holds a steady cooking temperature for several hours on a single can of propane.

Price: $186.27 (19 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Two range burners

Includes oven racks

Can cook up to five hours on high heat

Cons:

Doesn’t include a bulk tank adapter

Temperature gauge can get in the way

Wind protection could be better

6. Mont Alpi Pizza Oven (Gas)

This large stainless steel oven is ideal for outdoor use and works equally well on the patio as it does at a camp site. The interior is similar to a standard oven, giving you plenty of space to cook a pizza and roast a chicken at the same time. Additionally, this outdoor pizza oven heats up quickly and reaches up to 12001 BTU when necessary. A 12-inch pizza stone is included. With a maximum heat of just over 600 degrees Fahrenheit, this oven works just as well for pizza as it does for roasting chicken and other types of meat.

Price: $285.00 (5 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Stainless steel construction

Heats up quickly

Includes a pizza stone

Cons:

Some note the thermometer seems slightly inaccurate

Assembly required

Initial learning curve

7. Pizzacraft PizzaQue Outdoor Pizza Oven (Propane)

This popular pizza oven is a hit with its affordable price tag, dependable performance and compact size. All you need to do is give the pizza oven 15 minutes to heat up, then it’s time to get started. The oven cooks a whole pizza in six minutes, and reaches up to 600 degrees Fahrenheit. Two 14-inch baking stones are included so that you can make two pizzas at once. The oven features a durable steel construction. Whether your plans involve camping, tailgating or just spending time outdoors with friends, this pizza oven is compact enough to bring along.

Price: $149.00 (47 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Can make two pizzas at once

Comes with pizza stone

Steel construction

Cons:

Opening is a bit small

Pizza peel not included

Can take awhile to heat up in colder temperatures

8. Mr. Pizza Pizza Oven (Gas)

This Mr. Pizza oven not only makes pizza, but can also be used to grill your favorite foods. There’s enough space to fit up to a 14-inch pizza, along with several burgers. A smaller warming surface keeps food warm as the rest of it is cooking. All you need is a standard LP gas tank to get started. The main burner has a 14,000 BTU output, which is plenty for cooking everything from pizza to quesadillas and even baked goods. A cordierite pizza stone maintains a steady temperature for cooking. When it’s not in use, you can lock the lid for safer portability.

Price: $248.84 (8 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Can be used for grilling and making pizza

Includes separate warming surface

Lid locks for safe portability

Cons:

Cart sold separately

Gas tank not included

Relatively small cooking capacity

9. BakerStone Pizza Oven Box (Grill)

If you don’t want to go through the trouble of purchasing a separate pizza oven, consider this pizza oven box. Its convenient size allows you to place the box on a grill and cook up your favorite pizza in just minutes. In addition to cooking pizza, you can also use this box to roast vegetables and meat. You can even use it to cook bread. The box is compatible with many three-burner and larger gas and charcoal grills. Preheating takes about 20 minutes. You’ll know when the box is ready once the needle indicates the optimal temperature. The temperature range is roughly 600 to 800 degrees Fahrenheit.

Price: $115.17 (11 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Compatible with many grills

Cooks pizza in just minutes

Can also be used for cooking other types of food

Cons:

Heat dissipates quickly

Interior can be tough to clean

Several users recommend using grills with at least four burners

10. Pizzacraft Pizzeria Pronto Outdoor Pizza Oven (Propane)

The Pizzacraft Pizzeria Pronto Outdoor Pizza Oven is similar to the Pizzacraft PizzaQue in several ways, but it comes with a bit more performance and features. Some examples include a reflection plate and a heat visor to reduce cooking time. This unit also reaches up to 700 degrees Fahrenheit and cooks pizza in just five minutes. Estimated preheating time is roughly 10 minutes. Both pizza ovens include two baking stones so that you can make two pies at once. Its compact size makes this pizza oven easily portable, whether you’re taking it camping or just hanging out on your patio.

Price: $247.95

Pros:

Included reflection plate helps to reduce cooking time

Comes with two baking stones

Reaches up to 700 degrees Fahrenheit

Cons:

Not enough interior space for larger pizzas

Small opening

Pricey

See Also:

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.